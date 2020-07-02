President Trump Participates in Spirit of America event – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump participated in a showcase celebrating products made in the USA. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Please. Very nice. Thank you. Big day. It’s my pleasure to welcome you all to the beautiful, great White House and to host this magnificent showcase of America’s incredible small businesses. I just got to witness some beautiful product.
Today, we received outstanding news from all over our country, really. The United States economy has added almost 5 million new jobs in the month of June. That’s shattering all expectations and shattering all records — historic records. History of our country, we’ve never added anywhere near that.
And last month, we also broke the record, but now we shattered it. Much higher than even last month. This is the largest monthly jobs gain in history. We added 2.1 million leisure and hospitality jobs, 740,000 retail jobs, 568,000 education jobs and healthcare jobs, 357,000 service jobs — and very importantly to me, because you know what’s happening with manufacturing, where we’re bring it back because we’ve made incredible trade deals — so manufacturing jobs are coming back, and we added 356,000 manufacturing jobs. Incredible. Incredible numbers. All records.
African American workers made historic gains, the likes of which we’ve never had before, with 404,000 new jobs in June. That’s a record, and that’s the highest number ever. We had 700,000 new jobs over the last two months for African American workers; that’s the highest ever. And both — both months are the highest. We shattered last month’s record. That was a record, and we shattered it.
Hispanic employment is up by 1.5 million jobs. Great businessmen and women, and they’re up 1.5 — think of it — million jobs. Hispanic.
Eighty percent of small businesses are now open. New business applications have doubled since late March. America’s economy is coming back much stronger than ever anticipated by most people, almost all people, because these numbers were — even the most optimistic people, these numbers are being doubled and tripled over what they thought would be possible.
We’re grateful to be joined today by Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Thank you very much, Wilbur. Thank you very much. You’re doing a great job.
Every company here today embodies true American excellence. Your stunning craftsmanship — I just witnessed some of it; it’s incredible — it’s treasured and prized all over the world. The product you make is like none other. And your spirit for America and the greatness of our country is unrivaled.
With us are workers who make decorative American flags from Virginia; fly-fishing reels from Florida; grills from Illinois; pies from North Carolina — they look very good to me; coffee from Oklahoma; ice cream from Maryland; and sunscreen and baseball bats from Texas. With unmatched skill and devotion, you make the goods and build the products that proudly bear the wonderful phrase, “Made in the USA.” You’re seeing that more and more: “Made in the USA.”
We’re bringing our jobs back because of trade deals. We have great trade deals, and jobs are coming back. And we have a lot of great trade deals right now under negotiation. We got to get them done as quickly as possible.
The small businesses represented in this room continue a great and noble American heritage. You’re entrepreneurs, artisans, creators, craftsman who forge your own path, made your own products, and provide good-paying jobs for our citizens. Incredible jobs, incredible people, and they truly are artisans. And you’re doing it all with American hands, American heart, and American pride.
Several of these companies are entirely veteran-owned and operated. Especially as we approach Independence Day, I want to thank the courageous men and women who’ve served their country in uniform. We vow to honor your sacrifice by forever defending the rights, freedoms, and principles you risk your entire life to defend.
Following the arrival of the plague from China — and that’s what it is; it’s a plague and it should have never happened. China should have never let that happen, but China did allow it to happen. We just signed a brand-new trade deal, and the ink wasn’t even dry when this came over.
But we raced into action to save our nation’s small businesses. We passed over $3 trillion in historic relief measures — $3 trillion; think of that — including over $670 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a tremendous success, as you can see by the numbers.
To keep small-business workers on the payroll, I signed a bill providing federally funded paid sick leave and paid family leave for American workers. Things that have never been done. We’re allowing businesses to defer paying their income tax. And we expanded tax refunds very substantially.
Thanks to our efforts and the incredible resilience of our nation’s small businesses — and I really think we can add the foundation that we built. We built the greatest economy ever built, and that foundation was so strong that, instead of coming weakly back or going in the other direction — because this is coming back, and we haven’t totally succeeded yet; we will soon. But we haven’t killed all of the virus yet.
And yet, you look at these numbers — and that’s based on a very strong foundation that we built, a foundation like no other; a foundation that, had we not been attacked by this virus, this horrible virus — we were doing things and had things planned that nobody else had ever even thought of: paying off debt; building numbers, the likes of which nobody has seen. And yet, next year, we’ll be in a position where, I believe, in a certain respect, I think we’ll even be stronger than we would have been because of what we’re doing.
But only that strong foundation allowed us to be up here today talking about these record-setting job numbers and other numbers that we’re producing, because America’s economy is now roaring back to life like nobody has ever seen before. Nobody has ever seen numbers like this.
In May, retail sales surged by nearly 18 percent. That’s a record. We recently saw the best 50-day increase in the history of the stock market. So we had 50 days — go back a couple of weeks — we had 50 days, the likes of which we’ve never had in the history of the stock market, which to me means jobs.
And it’s lifting up 401(k)s and retirement savings for American workers. We’re doing numbers like nobody has ever seen before. Take a look at 401(k)s. In a pandemic, we’re almost even with where we were before the pandemic started, and nobody would have said that was possible — nobody at all.
We built the greatest economy in the history of the world, and we’re now doing it again. And I think we’ll do even better the second time than we did the first time, unless somebody comes along and says, “Let’s raise taxes on everybody.” And they’re raising taxes not only on corporations — they’ll just go to another country, and they’ll do just fine — but they’re raising taxes on people and middle-income people, and they’re losing jobs.
So you can’t allow that to happen. That will be — all of this incredible job that we’ve done will go down like that. It will be a terrible, terrible sight. It might even be a 1929 situation. So you have a chance to have the greatest numbers in history. You’re almost there.
We’re almost back to where we were from the standpoint of stock market. Think of that. But you’ll have a crash like you’ve never seen before. If you put the wrong person in office, you’ll see things that you would not have believed are possible. They want to raise taxes, they want to raise regulations. You know, a big part of what we’ve done is by cutting regulation. We’ve cut regulation more than any President in the history of our country, whether they’re there for four years, eight years, or in one case, more than that. Nobody even came close. And we’re doing much more. We have regulation, but it’s proper regulation, not strangulation.
We’re also tapping into the talent, genius, and the drive of our people to kill the virus. We’re speeding the delivery of new treatments, including anti-viral steroids, convalescent plasma, and other therapies. We have therapeutics that are really, really looking good, and this includes two drugs that have proven effective: remdesivir and dexamethasone, which is having a tremendous trial. And we’ll see how that all happens.
But we have three vaccine candidates. We’ve had many more, but three are really, really looking good, and I think you’re going to have an answer to that very soon. Three vaccine candidates are now in trial, with three more to start very shortly. These are all great companies. They’ve had tremendous success with other problems in the past.
And we’re accelerating production through Operation Warp Speed. Plus, we have our military ready, so that should we get — whether it’s therapeutic or vaccine — our military is ready, logistically ready. These are the best in the world to get it out to everybody as soon as we have it. And we think we’re going to have it soon.
As we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, let us renew our devotion to this nation, to its citizens, and the eternal values that define our past and shape our future.
I’m going to Mount Rushmore on July 3rd. We’re going to have a tremendous evening. It’s going to be a fireworks display like few people have seen. It’s going to be very exciting. It’s going to be beautiful.
They’ve been wanting to do that for years — fireworks. They used to do it many years ago, and, for some reason, they were unable or unallowed to do it. They just weren’t allowed to do it. And I opened it up, and we’re going to have a tremendous July 3rd. And then we’re coming back here, celebrating the Fourth of July in Washington, D.C.
And I want to also thank all of law enforcement. The job you’ve done is incredible. We signed a bill. If you play with our monuments or our statues, you go to jail for 10 years. It’s amazing how it all stops so fast. Stops so fast. We let the local authorities handle it as long as possible, but ultimately we said, “Let’s step in.” And we stepped in and it stopped. Ten years in jail if they do what they were doing.
So we’re very proud of law enforcement. We want to thank law enforcement. Really great job. Our military has been incredible. Our National Guard has been just incredible all over.
I’m glad to see, in Seattle, they took care of the problem, because as they know, we were going in to take. We were ready to go in and they knew that too. And they went in and they did what they had to do.
We’re a nation committed to equal and abundant opportunity for citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed. The American Dream is the sacred birthright of every American child, and that’s what we have, is we have the American Dream. And nobody is going to shatter the American Dream — not the anarchists, not the agitators, not the fools, not the looters. They’re not going to have any impact on the national dream — the national dream like no other.
That’s why we’re here today, to ensure that every citizen can achieve their dream, achieve their destiny, and realize their full and extraordinary potential. That is how we will renew, rebuild, and restore America.
We’ve done an incredible job in a three-and-a-half-year period, a job like nobody thought would be possible to be done. And we’re doing it again, and we’re doing it, I believe, bigger and better and stronger than ever before. You’re going to see that next year. And unless it’s tampered with, we’re going to have a year next year like no other. It’ll be a phenomenal year, a successful year.
And we’ll have our best job numbers ever next year. We’ll come back stronger and more prosperous than ever before. Next year will be — I think it’ll be one of the — from an economic standpoint, the greatest or one of the greatest economic years we’ve ever had.
So I just want to thank everybody for being here. I want to thank all of these incredible artisans and business people for showcasing your amazing products. And I just want to leave you by saying very important words: God bless America.
Thank you all very much. Thank you. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
I am quite sure there were a number of Made-in-America products that were not celebrated at all. Such as throwbacks to the Dark Ages Made-in-America products like the power mad hate groups that call themselves BLM, Antifa, MSM and the DNC.
China shipped the Wuhan Plague to us, maybe we could return the favor and ship the BLM, Antifa, MSM and DNC plagues to them. Reciprocity it’s called. It would only be fair after all.
I suspect the CCP would consider that whole bunch of rabble trash as just so many organ-donors In waiting. However, I think millions of Chinese made AR’s, AK’s and SRS’s should be returned via Hong Kong. That would be exciting!
Going…Going….GOOONNNEEE!!! IT’S OUT-OF-HERE!!!
Give us a “Trump Buy in the USA list”.
Yes, great idea!
Come on!
Best speech ever!
Amazing and he’ll never get credit for it.
We are so going to miss this man.
I don’t mean he’s going to lose, but even four years from niw, we are going to miss him!
Glad you clarified that! 😂
“regulation, not strangulation”.
Our VSGPDJT is so quick.
Do you have anything to add, sleepy-joe?
Meanwhile, the censors and advocates at YouTube have come up with a way to promote Small Business black rappers by placing pop up ads on ‘conservative’ blogs by such exemplars as Smokepurp Chopsticks, a nasty ‘song’ I would never have known otherwise.
Oh yeah, it was the Explicit version (available on Amazon- please write to complain).
Nasty nasty, deserving of a Street Justice Beatdown if, well, you know.
Filed complaint with YouTube: they are rushing 15 FBI agents to investigate, experts in film developing.
AdBlock Plus—gets rid of all utube ads—if you’re trying to support your favorite creators it’s simple to turn off and reload the page.
Should be pleasant to skip ads these next few months especially.
I’m no Eeyore or a nervous Nelly, but our glorious leader looks unwell. We need to redouble our prayers for him. I cannot imagine his level of physical and mental exhaustion. I’ve noticed this since the Tulsa Rally.
My husband and I were just saying how good he looks and couldn’t imagine the stress he is under with everything going on. I’m glad he’s tested for covid everyday and staying active and well. Prayers are always good though, praying for him and his family everyday. 😃👍🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
I don’t think he looks “unwell,” just tired. He is a mortal man who stepped forward to serve as the lightning rod of divine fire–and against demonic wrath. I agree we need to redouble our prayers that his good genes, robust constitution, life long refusal to partake in intoxicants, solid masculinity, and immersion in loving family will sustain him on this plane, as God will sustain him in the broader picture.
Every time I feel I am close to giving up with the malevolence touching daily life, I come to Treehouse to find our POTUS and his deeds, words, and vision. It inspires me, and I am thankful that Sundance is still here, soldiering on with this blog.
It sickens me that, for the first time in my life I got to vote FOR a president…and he won!…but the victory was turned into ugliness by the other side. I would so have loved to join my MAGA brothers and sisters in my own community–but the agents of evil decreed that to make ourselves seen would be to expose our family to attacks. This is how demonic they are. How absolutely attached to all that is base, degenerate, hostile, hateful, violent, cruel, and destructive of innocence…while turning around and claiming they are victims.
I regularly get calls from the RNCC in my state. I do not answer them. I will not answer polls. We told these clowns in 2016 what we want by supporting and electing President Trump…and the GOP, like the Democrats, doubled down on opposing us. I am so tired of being held hostage this way. All because greedy corrupt narcissistic men and women don’t want to share or relinquish power. Unamerican!
I think he is one sexy dude.
What is the website to contribute to President Trump and not the RNC???
donaldjtrump.com
If you go to DonaldjTrump.com and hit the contribute button it goes to winred. All of that donation doesn’t go just to the presidential campaign I believe it is used among Rinos and a percentage goes to the presidential campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SanJ
I also looked into it and what you say is true. On the good side, winred is the most effective conservative fundraising platform that I have seen.
If there were a way I could donate directly and exclusively to 45 and trust him and his campaign to allocate funds, I would do that. Winred is what we have and it is better than what conservatives had in the past, in my opinion.
Thank you!
Great Spirit of America event.
Retired Magistrate here: Wow, President Trump can swing a bat, knows how to handle a shovel properly, run a country and still look just as good as when he came down that elevator in 2015.
Can’t wait to see the fireworks and hear his speech tomorrow from Mt. Rushmore. I think this speech will be one that sets the tone for his upcoming campaign.
I don’t know how he does it, but I would love to have his stamina. GOD bless President Trump, this country and patriots who love this country as founded!
Can anyone here tell me where I can find a list of all the products featured in this Spirit of America event?
Thank you.
He’s amazing.
He is that paperdoll. IMO, there’s no explanation for how he keeps going, strong and resolute, day after day except one – President Trump is here by the grace of God.
CLIENT ALERT FOR: Andrew Weissmann !!!
GoFundMe campaign goal: $20,000,000 !!!
Come and get it !!
Great Event. Top Notch.
Never saw anything that positively showcased America in 8 years of the Obamanation.
