Domestic Terrorist – Feds Arrest Antifa Ringleader, Jason Charter, For Attack Against Andrew Jackson Memorial…

Federal authorities have arrested ANTIFA ringleader Jason Charter for his leading role in the attempted destruction of the Andrew Jackson Statue and Memorial.
WASHINGTON DC – Law enforcement sources tell Fox News that Jason Charter was arrested at his residence Thursday morning, without incident, and charged with destruction of federal property. He was arrested by the FBI and U.S. Park Police as part of a joint task force.
These sources add that Charter has connections to Antifa and was in a leadership role on the night of June 22 when a large group of protesters tried to pull down the statue.
“They were very organized,” a federal law enforcement official said. “Charter was on top of the statue and directing people … they had acid, chisels, straps and a human chain preventing police from getting to the statue.”
The FBI’s criminal complaint against Charter attaches screengrabs of local news videos and accuses him of also being involved in the destruction of the Albert Pike Historical Statue in Washington this month. (read more)
It’s a start.. we need a perp walk everyday until the election!
Amen, to that. We need a steady diet of red meat preferably grass-fed leftists.
38% of the Federal prison population is Black so he will have lots of lives to matter about.
I don’t think he thought that one all the way through.
10 years minimum. I hope all the others are sweating bullets. How about the ones way above their pay grade financing these lunatics?
I actually like the sound of 10 years per offense.
Soros you mean?
10 years minimum…but we can shave a few off if he gives up the people in charge over him. keep going up the chain.
That is who I want to see arrested – for example, who is placing the notices in craigslist? Who is handing the money to the vandals, who is in charge of all of the money being paid across the country? Then, how does that person get paid? Who pays the bagman?
If the authorities really were able to narrow things down to George Soros and arrested him, do you think they could get him to sing?
Who is going to be punished as an accessory to murder in any of the Antifa-related cases?
Now, arrest George Soros.
Dude jaywalked. I saw him.
Now go get him.
George Soros May be involved by put BLM has received $400M from corporate America in the past couple months and much of that gets funneled to Biden
We need to keep a list and display it ever so often. They will regret this but we will not forget. They are anti-American corporations. BLM has nothing to do with black lives. Just like the dems, they are using gullible blacks for insurrection against the USA.
Better yet: Freeze his assets (business and personal) and let him run with the dogs.
Insurrection justifies applying RICO charges against more than just Soros. It justifies shutting down the entirety of Soros’ related enterprises – taking possession of and liquidating all assets to fund prosecution.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/court-documents-detail-alleged-activities-of-ringleader-accused-of-vandalizing-dc-statues
FTA “Charter is “visible with his face covering removed, lighting a cigarette in the flames engulfing the Pike Statue,” the FBI continues. Officials estimate that repairing the Pike statue, including removing graffiti and restoring its burned facade, could cost up to $250,000. For the Jackson statue, Park officials have said the “historic cannon carriages at the base of the statue were irreparably damaged, that some parts of the statue were bent and that other parts of the statue sustained damage from blunt objects and chemicals,” according to the FBI….Law enforcement sources tell Fox News that Jason Charter was arrested at his residence Thursday morning, without incident, and charged with destruction of federal property. He was arrested by the FBI and U.S. Park Police as part of a joint task force.”
What a POS! Arrested “at his residence” what/where was that?
I’ll guess – his parent’s house.
Under the seats at a porno theater. He was stuck to the floor like Velcro.
(Tommy Chong voice) Umm…that’s not Velcro, man.
Guarantee it wasn’t the type of SWAT Team the FBI creeps used on Roger Stone.
Also charge the art experts who gave online advice re how to really damage statues/ detach them from their base.
20 years on the 2 statues and another 30 on related charges….give him 15-20 if he testifies against other leaders in convictions.
>>”… a human chain preventing police from getting to the statue.”
How pitiful are the police? I guess arresting the members of the “human chain” was beyond their ability.
LikeLiked by 9 people
if there was a box of donuts at the statue, the police would get to it. Pretty pathetic when the police won’t do their Damn Job.
You’re a pretty disrespectful Imbecile !
Well-said, snail.
I think everybody here, you included, would move a tiny bit faster if some delicious donuts were involved. Pretty pathetic when cops are prosecuted for doing “their Damn Job”. Come, give us a kiss!
Well … the police now know that if they do their jobs they will be prosecuted for it. Just ask the officer that shot the perp in Atlanta. I don’t blame them for standing down. Without support from the civilian heirarchy their lives are in danger.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly my thoughts, these cops are doing the best they can fighting a war on all fronts.
Ask that officer’s stepmother who lost her job for being his stepmother.
http://fieldworks.com/
He’s part of this DNC terrorist group.
I thought they said all the destruction was by white supremacists?
Meth teeth
Sanpaku
That is the Andrew Jackson statue, not the Thomas Jefferson memorial.
Now that he’s been captured give him a fair trail then hang him.
Two words describe this guy:
Mentally stable
But not used in the same sentence.
How big of a moron must one be to label Thomas Jefferson a ‘traitor to the nation?’ Imbecile.
Would Obama/Biden have gone after these people?
Home the virtual signalling by celebrities vis bail has dried up?
Preventing police from getting to the statue?
Really? There are many ways this could have been stopped.
Not in the current “defund the police” society we are living in! If they had gotten rough with any of the criminal statue-killers, hundreds of by-standers who were filming from their cell phones would have uploaded their videos and those officers doing their jobs would have been doxxed and fired. All the MSM channels would have interviewed the “victims” of the police roughness, and those former policemen wouldn’t have dared to go to the grocery store or be able to live their lives again. That’s the way it is.
Charged? Meh.
Show me the convictions. Jail time also would be nice.
tyvm
Charged …..vs convicted;
Yes…. Those STATE courts are DEMONRATS.
Federal courts are …. hmmm…. DemonRats also.
Will we see any “justice” for …..WE THE PEOPLE???
We need to see HARSH CONVICTIONS to STOP
FUTURE RAMPAGES.
Make the whole Antifa group pay back (individually)
all the billions
of dollars their little “escapades” created in damages….
until EVERYTHING is paid back.
Soreass…O’bomber….Bully Gater……G00GLE…and every
funder of the “hate-America” groups…. will bail them out
with their deep pockets anyway.
They destroyed lives, livelihoods, property, safety…
and pursuit of happiness….. of innocent people.
So make ANTIFA….BLM…..etc…,etc…..pay back
every red cent of damage….
and enough to fix every blade of grass
they bent in their rampage, of filth, hate and destruction..!!
YES !! ((((( CONVICTIONS COUNT )))))
((((( LOCK THEN UP )))))
I always wondered what “white privilege” looks like and we finally get to see it! Brought to us by none other than Democrat governors, mayors, politicians and activists who deemed him, and all the others like him, such a supreme and privileged being that no law applies to him.
Thanks for putting a stop to “white privilege”, Mr. President 🙂
He actually looks kind of jaundiced to me . . .
Look close… God don’t like ugly!
Anybody else disturbed by the justice flunky’s dodge about not defining right wing terrorists on Tucker? Wray is real big on right wing terrorism, the left wing version is pretty safe from today’s FBI.
Wray should have been fired long ago — “creep” doesn’t due him justice.
Funny, yeah, Tucker called him out. He, FIB guy, brought up ‘left wing’ and ‘right wing’, and then wanted to back out and say political doesn’t matter. But he really wanted to keep emphasizing ‘self-radicalized’. Seems like he was running interference for Antifa and BLM, holding off the ‘organized’ requirement to be considered a terrorist org with his insistence on that.
These characters aren’t ‘self-radicalized’. They radicalized by our schools and media.
If there are any right-wing it’s .000000001 percent. A vast majority are lefty left with Antifa & BLM at the top of the list.
You’re right I didn’t see any Hawaiian shirts at all in those crowds that were rioting and terrorizing people, did you?
Yea, He threw out that right wing, left wing like a typical mealy mouthed politician. Not a real prosecutor that wants to get into the fight and solve the problem. I have no confidence in this loser at all. He sounds just like mealy mouthed Wray.
Funky eyes/pupils. Drugs? Demon possession? Both?
Now we need indictments against Hillary and Obama for arranging the destruction of the US embassy in Benghazi.
Sean Smith, Glen Doherty, Chris Stevens and Tyrone Woods approve of your Comment !
Me too !
Just a casual observance, but chances are his mom and her brother are the proud parents of this strange unit.
His Mom is probably his Brother ! (:})
Ok but that’s Andrew Jackson
He looks sick. Those dark rings around his eyes?
Ebola sick !
Some real good news today! MAGA!
Twice in one day.
FBI needs to start looking into these “Umbrella” groups–https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/exclusive-4th-july-warning-blm-crips-gang-members-stocking-lethal-fireworks-simulate-gun-fire/ Terrence Page–Blue Umbrella, Raz Simone, Black Umbrella. The radical muslim terrorist offshoots love their symbolism. Why can’t our intel figure this out?
Too many FBI involved, can’t report themselves.
I want to see pictures of his parents!
That should be easy… I think his parents were Twin boys !
If he wasn’t Arrested at Gunpoint by a Swat Team at 03:00 in the Morning in front of his family….
and CNN….I don’t F-ing want to hear about it !
All political BullSchiff !
When do they burn down the art galleries and museums?
That Mona Lisa woman has a racist smirk on her face…..
those are probably next on the schedule..all galleries and museums should be heavily guarded…
The National Gallery is probably full of paintings of white people. Air & Space Museum/ Smithsonian?
Tucker did a segment tonight on an ABC story on how the national parks were two white. That is, the visitors were too white. The new head of the Forest Service, an Hispanic who described himself as a person of color, agreed with ABC, but said it was access to the parks that was the problem. Not enough vehicles, yes, but they were too far away.
So Tucker wondered – do we move Yellowstone closer to the inner city? That’s where we are right now. Reparations should presumably include an RV for every black family – affirmative action camping.
Greyhound doesn’t run near the parks?
two white = too white.
Arrested by the FBI….The US FBI ?
…. and you want me to think that this is going to result in a Terrorist being removed from OUR Streets ….just how stupid do you think that we are ?
Don’t forget the park police.
This is almost as good as the Tik Tok girl losing her job!
Poor Charter, woke up white again today.
This moron thinks Thomas Jefferson is a “traitor to our nation!”
Public education has slipped a few notches since I was a lad.
Where is the farthest place they can toss the key to his cell?
If history is a guide, we still have an uphill battle. This is what happened to the rioters charged during the 2016 inauguration. The judge started the ball rolling when she dismissed the most serious charges and the jury completed the farce.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/21/trump-inauguration-protests-acquittals
This is different though, because the 2016 anarchists weren’t charged under federal laws – just city of DC laws. These statue-killers are under federal laws for destruction of federal property and crossing state lines to do so.
Tripoli – white slavery ended by the marines.
Jason Charter is an “organizer and activist for this Fieldworks, which sounds like a rent-protest contractor for Democrats and progressives. Was the DEMOCRAT PARTY PAYING HIM or Fieldworks??? Also, he is somehow affiliated with The George Washington University since 2012. Why are they associating themselves with anarchist scum? Who owns and funds Fieldworks?
FieldWorks fieldworks.com
PO Box 9897 Washington, DC 20016-8897: Phone: 202.667.4400 Fax: 202.318.8225
“FieldWorks helps progressive organizations, advocacy groups, and members of the Democratic family run big field campaigns fast. We use tried-and-true strategies and emerging technologies to run innovative field programs that hire, train and deploy hundreds of staff to have productive conversations with thousands of voters.”
“We use tried-and-true strategies and emerging technologies to run innovative field programs that hire, train and deploy hundreds of staff to have productive conversations with thousands of voters.”
Rent-A-Rioter?
One of Organizing for America’s trained community organizers? Seems to have been steadily employed by Antifa/OFA or etc. for quite some time.
“Productive conversations with voters”…. LOVE it! As they beat us with bats and cement milkshakes, scream obscenities in our faces, and follow us to cars and homes so they can doxx us online. Productive….right!!
Charter Schooled As An Enemy never read Charter Schools And Their Enemies. Nice way to treat Dr. Sowell’s work. /s
Follow the money
Maybe in prison he’ll find out what racial division really looks like.
He was an active little cuss, wasn’t he? Looks like taking just a few of these guys off the streets will calm things down a bit throughout the nation.
One would think the headquarters of the Party of Slavery would be an attractive target for Black Lying Marxists and Antifa.
There are no coincidences..
This from ZeroHedge about a large scale Al-Quaida threat to unleash the hounds of war…
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/al-qaeda-issues-propaganda-message-incite-more-violence-america
“It’s not really surprising that enemies of the United States are trying to take advantage of the current unrest, and given the ongoing protests and riots in the United States, this message can only be meant to incite further violence. (To learn more about surviving civil unrest, go here.)
The message urges no “compromises” and calls upon protesters to “persist in your defiance.” It warns of the punishment of Allah against those who fail to “revolt” and “overthrow the existing order.”
…
“The Word they still shall let remain,
Nor any thanks have for it;
He’s by our side upon the plain,
With His good gifts and Spirit.
And take they our life,
Goods, game, child and wife,
Let these all be gone,
THEY yet have nothing won,
The kingdom our remaineth.
Verse 4 of, “A Mighty Fortress is Our God”
Martin Luther, Reformer, 1529
I just feel sorry for him, and his family, really.
They will ring him like a wet sponge. Scooter will sing like Pavarotti.
