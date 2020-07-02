Domestic Terrorist – Feds Arrest Antifa Ringleader, Jason Charter, For Attack Against Andrew Jackson Memorial…

Federal authorities have arrested ANTIFA ringleader Jason Charter for his leading role in the attempted destruction of the Andrew Jackson Statue and Memorial.

WASHINGTON DC – Law enforcement sources tell Fox News that Jason Charter was arrested at his residence Thursday morning, without incident, and charged with destruction of federal property. He was arrested by the FBI and U.S. Park Police as part of a joint task force.

These sources add that Charter has connections to Antifa and was in a leadership role on the night of June 22 when a large group of protesters tried to pull down the statue.