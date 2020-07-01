July 1st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1259

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
👇👇
LikeLike
I suspect that all this “free” covid-19 testing is going to get you put in a database that can, and likely will, be used against you at some point.
This Big Brother type of crap was rampant in the sci-fi novels of the 1960s. They were so depressing, I stopped reading sci-fi because if it. Now it has moved from novels to reality..
I personally am NOT wearing the “mask of submission” and I am not going for the “free” test.
LikeLike
👇👇
LikeLike
👇👇
LikeLike
👇👇
LikeLike