Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm ET Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is holding a press briefing from the Brady room. Anticipated start time 3:30pm ET.
Will she read her answers from a card and teleprompter and have pre-selected journalists with pre selected questions asked from them?
No ! KM is fair to all the lying media and handles the media spin cycle like a baton.
No, she’ll be her usual wizard of smart.
She was but I found the glare from the part in her hair to be very distracting.. If she could put something on to change that or redirect the lighting the issue would be resolved. Never noticed it before today.
By all means, select a reporter from the approved list.
Why…no, this is a WH press briefing not a debate involving Hillary Clinton
… and Donna Brazile.
Your what hurts?
Hell, No!
This lady is so much more intelligent and prepared than any of these schlub “journal-activists” will ever be.
Take your insinuatingly, snide questions back to Buzzfeed, son.
You must be talking about Dementia Joe.
You sound like a troll.
A big part of why he’s in the basement…. He so often let’s the cat outta the bag😂
I wonder if she will be asked about an AG Barr impeachment.
Impeaching AG Barr is a preemptive strike aimed at keeping the Trump administration from indicting and prosecuting the Spygate perpetrators, the BLM and Antifa domestic terrorists, and anyone caught perpetrating blatant vote fraud in the upcoming election.
Trump’s reelection in November 2020 now depends upon his being willing and able to confront the domestic terrorists in word and in deed.
He must also deter those who might engage in vote fraud by announcing his intention to apply the full letter of the law wherever and whenever vote fraud has been discovered.
See Victor Davis Hanson’s latest article, “Trump Will Win If He Responds to Righteous Voter Rage.”
Voter fraud is usually supposed to be addressed by the counties and/or the states.
Suppression of voter rights is a federal civil rights issue so handled by the DOJ.
Well, Jim, your reasons are EXACTLY why they are trying to Impeach Barr!
Bar should introduce an indictment to charge Biden lol.
That might be part of the reason that the House Democrats are getting trigger-happy right now. AG Barr got President Trump to fire Berman. Berman is the US Attorney who refused to accept the Ukrainian governments evidence against the Bidens, Soros, et al.
It must be time to take to Twitter to discuss Berman, the Bidens and Ukraine.
What?!?
When was the president briefed?
He wasn’t briefed —the information hasn’t been verified
Does the President wish he was briefed sooner?
Does the President wear briefs or boxers?
Wouldn’t be surprised if that became their next –useless obsession
No briefs?
The President said he doesn’t wear briefs.
Does he consider himself the commando in chief?
Media are a joke. Asking what if questions concerning intelligence should be slammed much harder.
Masks. Russians. Repeat.
President Trump believes in Sovereignty! Masks should be a choice of the people not mandated !
Exactly , propaganda in regards to masks and black vs white . Notice that while Floyd’s body was being paraded across the nation and BLM /Antifa were looting , stealing and killing , the msm was not concerned about masks or COVID19. America is a Sovereign Nation. Biden stated that he will mandate masks = Biden wishes to be King !
Trump 2020
Short and sweet punks.
She was great ! Exit stage left !
love Kayleigh – boom
Would like to see her open the next press gathering with a nice wet sneeze into the front row. Then give off a nice loud oink oink …. wipe nose and toss Kleenex into front row …. any questions.
She. KM is too much of a lady to be as nasty as Michelle Obama or the broads on The View.
Thank you, grandmotherpatriot, for your comment. Totally agree with you that she is “too much of a lady.” IMO the majority of people today have really devolved and become so crude in their talk, appearance, and actions. Kayleigh and Melania raise the bar high regarding how women should conduct themselves and set a much-needed example for women of all ages to emulate.
Well stated !
Achoooo
KM just took them to the woodshed over the intelligence leak. If anything would shame them that would have…but of course…they just pretended not to notice the condemnation. That’s why this stuff has to make it directly to the public w/o any filtering so they can see just exactly what goes on.
If the media is still on Russia, they are scraping the bottom of the barrel looking for a story.
I like how KM is teaching the press that wasting her time asking stupid, repetitive questions, means no time left for them to ask real questions. Each new press briefing gets shorter and shorter. Wonder how long, if ever, it will take the press there to figure it out.
Excellent observation!
They will never figure it out. They don’t know what a honest real question is. They never talk about CHINA, so we know who is paying their masters.
And the markets close up over 200 points today, for the best quarter in almost 20 years.
So much for Dr. Doom in the senate hearing, and the hyperventilating DC media.
Trump Economy = Winning
The economy, aka The People, are going to move this Country forward despite the (D)estructive designs of the domestic enemies. They hate freedom.
No Country for Old Slave (D)rivers.
To the victors, go the spoils.
Virus/Protests/Masks/Virus/Protests/Masks Election
lol “Yes, the President can Read” un real
Kayleigh is always so awesome!! What a blessing she is to President Trump and all of us.
Thank You.
Bah Bye Dirty Diaper Faces 🙂
I always get a nice little jolt of endorphins when I see her smile… is that wrong? I don’t with Stacey Abrams.
With Kayleigh you are getting the endorphins that boost pleasure but endorphins also reduce pain so you probably would get those when viewing Stacey. Just not as noticeable.
This whole supposed intelligence leak is upsetting. Hope the perpetrators are caught, soon. Am beginning to wonder (a) is this really just about making the President look bad; (b) is the head of the CIA that incompetent that they can’t find out who is doing these constant leaks and (c) is she, the CIA head also a target, i.e. are these leaks also intended to take her out, make her look bad too, sort of an inside the agency ego turf battle being played out in the press?
It’s the swamp fighting We the People and President Trump ! That is why the Uniparty wishes to make the District of Criminals a State.
Bessie: Good questions all
What is really sad is that our intelligence agencies can’t find the leakers.
