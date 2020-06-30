Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm ET Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is holding a press briefing from the Brady room.  Anticipated start time 3:30pm ET.

White House Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamPBS Livestream Link

53 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm ET Livestream…

  1. mallardcove says:
    June 30, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Will she read her answers from a card and teleprompter and have pre-selected journalists with pre selected questions asked from them?

  3. Sherri Young says:
    June 30, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    I wonder if she will be asked about an AG Barr impeachment.

    • Battleship Wisconsin says:
      June 30, 2020 at 4:18 pm

      Impeaching AG Barr is a preemptive strike aimed at keeping the Trump administration from indicting and prosecuting the Spygate perpetrators, the BLM and Antifa domestic terrorists, and anyone caught perpetrating blatant vote fraud in the upcoming election.

      Trump’s reelection in November 2020 now depends upon his being willing and able to confront the domestic terrorists in word and in deed.

      He must also deter those who might engage in vote fraud by announcing his intention to apply the full letter of the law wherever and whenever vote fraud has been discovered.

      See Victor Davis Hanson’s latest article, “Trump Will Win If He Responds to Righteous Voter Rage.”

      • Sherri Young says:
        June 30, 2020 at 4:38 pm

        Voter fraud is usually supposed to be addressed by the counties and/or the states.

        Suppression of voter rights is a federal civil rights issue so handled by the DOJ.

    • gabytango says:
      June 30, 2020 at 4:23 pm

      Well, Jim, your reasons are EXACTLY why they are trying to Impeach Barr!

    • bertdilbert says:
      June 30, 2020 at 4:32 pm

      Bar should introduce an indictment to charge Biden lol.

      • Sherri Young says:
        June 30, 2020 at 4:42 pm

        That might be part of the reason that the House Democrats are getting trigger-happy right now. AG Barr got President Trump to fire Berman. Berman is the US Attorney who refused to accept the Ukrainian governments evidence against the Bidens, Soros, et al.

        It must be time to take to Twitter to discuss Berman, the Bidens and Ukraine.

  4. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    What?!?
    When was the president briefed?
    He wasn’t briefed —the information hasn’t been verified
    Does the President wish he was briefed sooner?

  5. bullnuke says:
    June 30, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Media are a joke. Asking what if questions concerning intelligence should be slammed much harder.

  6. Henry says:
    June 30, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Masks. Russians. Repeat.

  7. grandmotherpatriot says:
    June 30, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    President Trump believes in Sovereignty! Masks should be a choice of the people not mandated !

  8. Henry says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Short and sweet punks.

  9. Kevin O'Shea says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    love Kayleigh – boom

  10. thedoc00 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Would like to see her open the next press gathering with a nice wet sneeze into the front row. Then give off a nice loud oink oink …. wipe nose and toss Kleenex into front row …. any questions.

  11. wxobserver says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    KM just took them to the woodshed over the intelligence leak. If anything would shame them that would have…but of course…they just pretended not to notice the condemnation. That’s why this stuff has to make it directly to the public w/o any filtering so they can see just exactly what goes on.

    Liked by 6 people

  12. helmhood says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    And the markets close up over 200 points today, for the best quarter in almost 20 years.

    So much for Dr. Doom in the senate hearing, and the hyperventilating DC media.

    Trump Economy = Winning

    • David M Kitting says:
      June 30, 2020 at 5:21 pm

      The economy, aka The People, are going to move this Country forward despite the (D)estructive designs of the domestic enemies. They hate freedom.
      No Country for Old Slave (D)rivers.
      To the victors, go the spoils.

  13. Eaglet says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Virus/Protests/Masks/Virus/Protests/Masks Election

  14. Eaglet says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    lol “Yes, the President can Read” un real

  15. P says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Kayleigh is always so awesome!! What a blessing she is to President Trump and all of us.

  16. MicD says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Thank You.
    Bah Bye Dirty Diaper Faces 🙂

  17. solomonpal says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    I always get a nice little jolt of endorphins when I see her smile… is that wrong? I don’t with Stacey Abrams.

    • Clydeen says:
      June 30, 2020 at 4:53 pm

      With Kayleigh you are getting the endorphins that boost pleasure but endorphins also reduce pain so you probably would get those when viewing Stacey. Just not as noticeable.

  18. bessie2003 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    This whole supposed intelligence leak is upsetting. Hope the perpetrators are caught, soon. Am beginning to wonder (a) is this really just about making the President look bad; (b) is the head of the CIA that incompetent that they can’t find out who is doing these constant leaks and (c) is she, the CIA head also a target, i.e. are these leaks also intended to take her out, make her look bad too, sort of an inside the agency ego turf battle being played out in the press?

    Liked by 3 people

