Monday June 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Holy Spirit And The Believer Today
Grace and faith are the characteristic features of the present dispensation. Not only is salvation now declared to be by grace, through faith, but the Spirit also operates in the believer by grace, through faith. He does not take possession of us and cause us to do what is right, but dwells within each believer (I Cor. 6:19) to provide needed guidance and the strength to withstand temptation, and we may avail ourselves of this provision by faith.
The Spirit, Who first imparted life to us will also impart strength to withstand temptation and overcome sin. In our inability to even pray as we ought, “the Spirit… helpeth our infirmities” and “maketh intercession for us” (Rom. 8:26). In our weakness we are “strengthened with might by His Spirit in the inner man” (Eph. 3:16) and God even stoops to “quicken [our] mortal bodies by His Spirit that dwelleth in us” (Rom. 8:11).
“Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh” (Ver. 12).
The implication from the above passage is that though sorely tempted we are debtors to the Spirit who dwells within and provides overcoming power.
The question, in times of temptation, is generally whether we truly desire to overcome, for we may overcome in any given case by grace, through faith. In the present dispensation it is not true that it is not possible for the believer to sin, but it is blessedly true that in any situation it is possible for him not to sin, for the Spirit is always there to help.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-holy-spirit-and-the-believer-today/
1Corinthians 6:19 What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?
Romans 8:26 Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.
Ephesians 3:16 That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man;
Romans 8:11 But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you.
Romans 8:12 Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh.
Tonight at dinner, Woody said he was very disappointed to hear that Princeton University was scrubbing his name from the school. In addition, he was sad to learn that he’s not going to be inducted into the New Jersey Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.
The TV mentioned WW was a patently blatant racist…they forgot to mention he was a Democrat.
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
Lake Park Campground & Cottages, Black Hills, SD…
Leeds, England…
Sicily…
Darts Hill Garden Park, Surrey, BC, Canada…
Kontrashibuna Lake, Alaska…
Have a blessed day!
As long as we’re being told of the correctness and righteousness of the BLM movement let’s go back to the words of one of its early founders, Huey P. Newton, and accept his quotes as gospel:
An unarmed people are slaves or are subject to slavery at any given moment.
When a mechanic wants to fix a broken-down car engine, he must have the necessary tools to do the job. When the people move for liberation they must have the basic tool of liberation: the gun.
