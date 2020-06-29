Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm ET Livestream

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing. Anticipated start time 1:30pm ET.
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing. Anticipated start time 1:30pm ET.
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
Caught tail-end, Russia-Russia-Russia, the internals must be a train wreck for the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too funny, the NYT must hand back their Pulitzers….
LikeLiked by 3 people
the long knives are out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoa!! Dare to ask a question about the NYT … and get a lecture citing the multiple FAKE stories propagated by the FAKE News NYT. All with … unnamed sources.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think masks will take this country down before race, religion, lgbtqxyxywhatever, and politics.
The best line I’ve heard from a doctor is: “Wearing a “mask” (surgical and homemade) to prevent the virus is like putting up a chain link fence around your backyard to prevent mosquitoes”.
If wearing the mask is perfectly fine because CO2 and O2 can freely exchange so you’re not changing the type of air you breath, then the virus can freely exchange as well since is smaller than O2 and CO2 molecules, but like Sundance says, liberals need to pretend to not know things.
LikeLiked by 5 people
While there are many good reasons to question insistence on masks, it it not correct to claim that corona virus is smaller than 02 molecules or C02 molecules.
https://www.quora.com/How-is-the-size-of-a-coronavirus-compared-an-oxygen-molecule?share=1
LikeLike
Lets think the main reason demonRats wants whole USA population to wear masks.
After Trump-Russia collusion failed they rolled out the virus. They exaggerated it and used it to create panic. Everyone went and bought toilet paper for the virus, that has lower mortality rate then influenza.
They use the virus to release dangerous thugs our of prisons
Then they get those dangerous prisoners to wear masks, forcing everybody to wear masks while shutting us down and locking us home in fear.
And after that they released their Marxist revolution, with their rioters and so called protesters while conveniently wearing masks…while they burning cities down, killing police, attacking/killing people, taking down monuments of our American history…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
America’s Totalitarian media is a perfect mirror image of the Chinese Communist Party State run and orchestrated media. America’s media behaves in lockstep and follows a perfect script, with no dissent, 100% in support of the CCP and Communist agitators.
Why is that? Has the American corporate media been bought out by Globalist and Chinese Communist Party? If it hasn’t, then the Foreign enemies of America are getting a free ride. It is only reasonable that our enemies at least pay pennies on the dollar for their propaganda war.
LikeLike
This is excellent. I see a problem though and that is how to curb the desire to just go ahead and finish them off. But maybe that’s just me. 😎
LikeLike
I stole it for my FB)))
LikeLike
Clearly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whomever is in charge of White House Press Credentials needs to move to Cuba
LikeLiked by 2 people
She should ask if they are
LikeLike
Anybody else amazed there have only been around 800 deaths nationwide from the flu since mid-April and only 6463 deaths since 2/1? Absolutely stellar defense from flu while COVID rages on. It’s almost as if…nah, couldn’t be. Could it?
I keep looking for that column in the CDC numbers for deaths exclusively from COVID versus deaths with COVID involved. Can’t seem to find it anywhere. I was told it was in the 7-8000 range in the US. There wouldn’t be a political reason to hide that would there? Nah, they wouldn’t do that. Would they?
LikeLike
My brother (neurologist) told me that just means the social distancing and mask wearing is working..aka..”we know it helps”. I didn’t even attempt to argue.
LikeLike
[Kayleigh gives laundry list of fake news] “…and I think the New York Times and Washington Post should give back their Pulitzers.”
[Turns and leaves]
Yeessssss…!!
Play that clip, Press Corpse. I triple-dog dare you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wish they’d add the names and org. of the specific “journalists” to the YT vids once these things are over.
Just run a subtitle underneath w/ names and orgs. PLEASE!
For one, I’d like to know who exactly it was that asked “Is Prez Trump disappointed that the South lost the war?” And what News org. did he work for?
What. A. Joke.
Be nice to know the name of the Uni. he studied “Journalism” at , too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does the WH press pool have a daily competition on who can ask the dumbest question?
LikeLike