Went Woke, Going Broke – Starbucks Announces Advertising Pause…

After positioning their brand in 2015 as the leading indicator of woke credentialing; then reversing course in 2016 on the plan to force racial discussion with every purchase; Starbucks is now announcing a pause in all social media advertising because… well, they don’t want to contribute to hate-speech n’ stuff.
…”We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech.” (read more)
I always find it hilarious that Starbucks are always burned to the ground during these riots. They capitulate to these monsters and they still get there storms burned down. How stupid are these people running the show? Good lord.
“Come on, man!” They aren’t burning down the stores. They’re just helping roast those dark Arabica beans. It’s more of a community service thing.
I can smell that Seattle-Minneapolis blend from here and it just STINKS!
I suspect that large shareholders want some answers about the big payoffs for Sharpton Shakedowns. Social media is the primary tool they use to threaten and extort these “complaint corporations”.
Within days of the Floyd incident Walmart announced it was spending $100 million on a center to fight systemic racism. Now, Walmart is a big company but that is a serious pile of discretionary cash available to a knee jerk CEO and Board of Directors. This is a public corporation with legal obligations and constraints to protect it shareholders. How does this $100 million provide a return to investors? How does it increase competitiveness, expand market share, lower prices to customers or increase selection or quality of goods?
Well, …it don’t!
What is the effect of caving to Black Lies Matter on Black Shoplifting?
Costing those of any hue who choose not to shoplift more money—‘cuz heaven forfend lost revenue be absorbed by the company.
Crime pays! WE pay for it. Every. Single. Time.
Walmart shareholders might like the effects, but since the day they announced that, I have not been there, but have shopped at the closer (and more expensive) local grocery. I was growing quite annoyed at the Mexican music and announcements in Spanish all the time anyway.
I don’t expect that they will notice, as I’ve only shopped at Walmart for about the last 35 years…. probably spent something less than that hundred million anyway.
Gosh… doesn’t anybody out there in wokeland remember JCPenny’s being boycotted? That was like, what, 10-15 years ago or more? They went bankrupt because they spit on their core customer. Since then, it’s just one woke establishment after another. Are there no finance people in these companies any more????? Or is this part of the larger manipulation effort of our enemies? Yeah, I stopped buying Starbucks when they went woke. For sure. I speak with my disposable income. But, I just find it astounding that these companies would rather burn themselves down than make money? Seriously, y’all, we should just sit back and let them all eat one another (after establishing our own perimeter security of course… LOL)
Starbucks Coffee sucks, Tried their coffee once, taste bitter and burnt.
Never went back
WAWA coffee for me
I order Black Rifle Brand Coffee online. “Buy A Bag – Give A Bag To Americas Troops”
Maybe they finally figured out they’re paying to advertise on echo-chambers of mostly bots & paid (foreign) shills.
Nunes is the only one I’ve heard catch on to this issue in the past year. He pointed out the obvious in wondering why companies were wasting money advertising on sites like Twatter, when they’ve knowingly censored/shadow-banned/purged countless (Conservatives) users.
Took them long enough! They should demand a refund 😏.
BINGO!
and people still dont GRASP what you just said..
the VIEWS are FRAUDELENT.
I HOPE YOU EXPLANATION IS THIS STRAIGHT FORWARD
On the face of it, your explanation does seem uncommonly like it. But I am still looking for the catch, as this stuff is always aimed at Trump somehow. But how?
If you want a GREAT cup of coffee, go to Dutch Brothers Coffee. There you can actually get a regular cup of joe, not that crappy crapacino stuff that Starbucks sell. And you know what else? Dutch Brothers doesn’t play the race card. They serve everyone, no matter what your party affiliation is, religious beliefs or even the color of your skin, because, well, quite frankly they don’t give a damn. They’re in business to sell great coffee, not make political statements.
Why buy coffee at all, when you can drink water or make coffee yourself.
I just go home and make my own coffee. For one thing, I am lactose intolerant so I can’t have dairy in my coffee, but I like soy. So, now they charge 75 cents extra to put soy in your coffee? That is if you can get it at all as suddenly soy is bad for you (forget the fact that the Japanese have been eating soy for hundreds of years and they are healthier) than us; so now you have to put coconut milk in (who wants coffee that tastes like coconut?) or some obscene product called oat milk (gag me with a spoon totally gross) or almond milk (full of sodium…have a stroke). I make my own.
Hey all –
Starbucks is just one of many woke corps pausing their social media ads. Look for the others to hit the news this week. It’s a virtue signaling spectacular.
What ridiculous times we live in. Corps going full social justice warrior and risking that they will become corpses when all of normal folks ditch them.
And if BLM types were to prevail, it’d be death to capitalism.
From Powerline
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/06/how-far-gone-is-big-business-part-i.php
.89 for SEVEN packets of Folger’s Instant Coffee. Much better! Not a coffee snob!
Re the awful masks everyone is wearing, have not and will not. Yesterday got my first haircut since March by a barber who did not require a mask.
Personally now I have a ‘waiver for protests’ as initiated by the protesters, who were supported by mayors, governors and media as masks not necessary if protesting;
So now when out and about, no mask, as I am in perpetual ”protest mode” of the communist democrat party and their useful idiots, ”black looters matter” and storm troopers, the anti Freedom in America tools.
This is a video created by ‘Really Graceful’ from May 2020. I watched it at the time, and there was much in here that I did not know.
She describes the history of Starbucks, and the connection to the Gates family.
I find the video fascinating — and frightening.
Watch
they have made blacks to new priveledge white boys. – and brain washed them – YET you can see the amercanism bleed out of them as if they want to be a part.
watch this young man show promise.
I’d be grateful for a response to this inquiry: Is there any possibility that these corporations are pausing advertising on these social media sites because it’s simply a huge waste of advertising dollars – and in these times they have finally discovered that? I just don’t see their real end game on this pause – do they think really think Facebook is going to ban Trump ? I’m curious if anyone else thinks there’s a possibility this pause is more of an economic realization that their advertising dollars are not yielding a sufficient return on these platforms? I can see the “woke’ argument but is it also possible that its about money and return?
It’s ALWAYS about the money.
I dont see how this has to do with Starbucks going broke. My understanding is all the multinational companies are removing their ads from Facebook as punishment for them not out right blocking and censoring all speech the mob does not agree with.
Can I get an AMEN?
It’s not about profits or losses. The advertising pause is coordinated with the advertising pauses of other major corporations to force Facebook and other internet platforms to police speech. This is how they’re trying to get around the threat to section 230, by having the advertisers rather than the platforms censor non-leftists.
