Went Woke, Going Broke – Starbucks Announces Advertising Pause…

After positioning their brand in 2015 as the leading indicator of woke credentialing; then reversing course in 2016 on the plan to force racial discussion with every purchase; Starbucks is now announcing a pause in all social media advertising because… well, they don’t want to contribute to hate-speech n’ stuff.

…”We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech.” (read more)