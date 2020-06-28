President Trump Highlights Mail-In Ballot Fraud Using Recent New Jersey Example…

Earlier this evening President Trump noted the ease of mail-in voting fraud by highlighting the recent New Jersey election where election fraud charges have been brought against against four people including: Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson (D), Councilman-elect Alex Mendez (D), Shelim Khalique, and Abu Razyen. [Background Here]

New Jersey – Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal today announced voting fraud charges against Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson, Councilman-Elect Alex Mendez, and two other men in connection with the May 12, 2020 special election in the City of Paterson. All four men are charged with criminal conduct involving mail-in ballots during the election, Grewal said.

The investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPIA) began when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service alerted the Attorney General’s Office that hundreds of mail-in ballots were found in a mailbox in Paterson. Numerous additional ballots were found in a mailbox in nearby Haledon.

Dueto the COVID-19 pandemic, all voting in May 12 elections in New Jersey was done by mail-in ballots. (read more)

Nationally, Nancy Pelosi and top DNC Democrats have openly stated their intention is to force mail-in ballots in all states for the 2020 presidential election contest. The open intent is to use mail-in ballots as a purposeful way to win the election. To accomplish this goal panic around the COVID-19 virus is needed.

Mail-in ballots are notorious for voter fraud:

(1) Duplicate ballots can be sent to specific zip codes for specific parties allowing voters to cast several ballots.

(2) Fraudulent or counterfeit ballots can be created allowing unlimited fraudulent voting.

(3) The mail system can be used to control ballot delivery and/or return.

(4) Intercepted and selected ballot destruction is commonplace amid election precincts where wide-scale voter ballots have been used before.

(5) Political operatives working directly or bribing USPS employees for ballot control.

(6) Ballots sent to former addresses allowing multiple votes.

(7) Ballots sent to inactive or deceased voters allowing votes cast by ineligible persons.

(8) Millions of ballots sent to non-citizens as part of the motor-voter fraud; a common democrat initiative as used in California.

The list is long…. The entire process of mail-in ballots is built upon systemic and purposeful fraud intended to disfranchise eligible U.S. voters; and there is very little criminal accountability for the process.

Year-after-year, election after election, Broward County Florida has intentionally and purposefully used mail-in (absentee) ballots as the tool to manipulate their elections.