President Trump Highlights Mail-In Ballot Fraud Using Recent New Jersey Example…

Earlier this evening President Trump noted the ease of mail-in voting fraud by highlighting the recent New Jersey election where election fraud charges have been brought against against four people including: Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson (D), Councilman-elect Alex Mendez (D), Shelim Khalique, and Abu Razyen. [Background Here]
New Jersey – Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal today announced voting fraud charges against Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson, Councilman-Elect Alex Mendez, and two other men in connection with the May 12, 2020 special election in the City of Paterson. All four men are charged with criminal conduct involving mail-in ballots during the election, Grewal said.
The investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPIA) began when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service alerted the Attorney General’s Office that hundreds of mail-in ballots were found in a mailbox in Paterson. Numerous additional ballots were found in a mailbox in nearby Haledon.
Dueto the COVID-19 pandemic, all voting in May 12 elections in New Jersey was done by mail-in ballots. (read more)
Nationally, Nancy Pelosi and top DNC Democrats have openly stated their intention is to force mail-in ballots in all states for the 2020 presidential election contest. The open intent is to use mail-in ballots as a purposeful way to win the election. To accomplish this goal panic around the COVID-19 virus is needed.
Mail-in ballots are notorious for voter fraud:
(1) Duplicate ballots can be sent to specific zip codes for specific parties allowing voters to cast several ballots.
(2) Fraudulent or counterfeit ballots can be created allowing unlimited fraudulent voting.
(3) The mail system can be used to control ballot delivery and/or return.
(4) Intercepted and selected ballot destruction is commonplace amid election precincts where wide-scale voter ballots have been used before.
(5) Political operatives working directly or bribing USPS employees for ballot control.
(6) Ballots sent to former addresses allowing multiple votes.
(7) Ballots sent to inactive or deceased voters allowing votes cast by ineligible persons.
(8) Millions of ballots sent to non-citizens as part of the motor-voter fraud; a common democrat initiative as used in California.
The list is long…. The entire process of mail-in ballots is built upon systemic and purposeful fraud intended to disfranchise eligible U.S. voters; and there is very little criminal accountability for the process.
Year-after-year, election after election, Broward County Florida has intentionally and purposefully used mail-in (absentee) ballots as the tool to manipulate their elections.
What can we do to prevent this?
Remove corrupt officials. Get off the couch and get involved in YOUR gov’t. Gov’t in all forms requires the citizens to be involved. Unless of course you want to be lazy then communism/socialism is for you. But in this country citizens have a duty to be involved and a duty to remove corrupt officials by force if needed….ie 2nd amendment.
I can only reply with regard to Washington State residents. I just checked the Secretary of State web site. This info is subject to change, but for now, we have THREE ways to cast our vote. Mail-in ballots; drop your ballot off at a certified ballot box; or vote in person.
Yes, genuinely surprised that last is still an option, but it only applies to those with disabilities, including hearing or vision loss.
Regardless of the manner in which you vote, the site will indicate HOW you voted. If if shows Biden, you’ll know someone tampered with your ballot:)
Last, check out True the Vote’s web site.
Sorry I can’t give you a more definitive answer as to voter fraud. My comments only address trying to preserve the sanctity of one single precious vote. Tomorrow I’ll be contacting my local Republican office – there’s GOT to be a way we can get involved counting ballots, and not just casting them!
OK…so if I am to be really honest, having a choice of Mugabe and Graham…
DM Richardson – I’m on your side. November is close and I’m wondering what can be done now to prevent their plans that seem to be forming before our eyes. I’m active, even though it’s kind of scary. i just started collecting signatures with my sister and some of her friends to recall newsome. I don’t think that’s going to do much to prevent mail in ballots.
I was asking a serious question about what can be done specifically for this latest scheme. If your serious answer involves the 2a i can tell you there are people i spoke with yesterday and today who are right there with you. I pray it doesn’t come to that because most of my friends who were once, like myself, politically apathetic, are now leftists. I’m thankful my family has had political sense for quite some time or i would have fallen for the lies.
For those of us who ignored the signs for whatever reason but are now fully aware, what immediate involvement can be undertaken? I admit i was a fool. I’m on your side.
Gimme a break, voting fraud was the quest and mail-in voting was the answer. I can see the ballot box stuffers already preparing November’s ‘Joe’ ballots, ready to send bags to the registrars using bulk mailing.
Please see my post above. If any of us can volunteer to actually count the ballots, then let’s go for it!
Fionnagh – being a part of ballot counting seems promising. Its not necessarily stopping the mail in voting bs, but if it’s going to happen that certainly couldn’t hurt.
Colorado allows voting by mail. I have walked my ballot to the official deposit boxes receiving ballots to at least to keep the U.S. Postal Service out of it.
I have family in Denver, they’re going to take the trouble of going right to the polls where fraud is slightly less probable. Slightly.
I’m glad Trump is bringing national attention to this. There have been a lot of prosecutions in the past couple election cycles. It also highlights how hard it is to document the fraud as there is no system of election integrity in place to prevent fraud.
2018 – Brenda Snipes was responsible for creating chaos in Broward voting.
Now she lives on $130,000 annual for life. Makes a hard working tax-payer Floridian’s head explode!
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/fl-ne-broward-elections-supervisor-brenda-snipes-pension-20181126-story.html%3foutputType=amp
Brenda Snipes filled out lots of ballots with just Gillum’s name checked off. She was trying hard to get him elected.
Would be funny if they get all the votes prepared for Biden and then he has to drop out and they don’t have enough time to make more.
How do we know the advance ballots being prepared don’t already have the name of the substitute candidate? Remember the DemonRATs have not yet held their convention. That is when their real candidate will emerge. Either Joe drops due to health reasons or it will be his VP candidate.
The Demosocialistscrats DON’T GET IT!
Their version of the virus bill, better known as the HEROES ACT, was declared DOA when it arrived in the Senate. In that bill, it included a national mail-in ballot initiative. If it would have miraculously passed the Senate, Trump would have VETOED the bill in less than five minutes.
Therefore, the botox 🤬 can go 🤬 herself! But her and her cronies CANNOT ACCEPT defeat and rejection.
Dear President Donald Trump, America’s last best hope,
Where did all these Democrats come from? They grow thicker and thicker and act more and more outrageously at each successive election. Oh, ‘Enery Villiam, where is thy blush! Oh, Timothy Hooligan, where is thy shame! It’s out. Democrats haven’t got any.
The only man I ever knew who could counteract this passion on the part of Democrats for voting, was Robert Roach, carpenter of the steamer Aleck Scott, “plying to and from St. Louis to New Orleans and back,” as her advertisement sometimes read. The Democrats generally came up as deck passengers from New Orleans, and the yellow fever used to get them right and left – eight or nine a day for the first six or eight hundred miles; consequently Roach would have a lot on hand to “plant” every time the boat landed to wood – “plant” was Roach’s word. One day as Roach was superintending a burial the Captain came up and said:
“God bless my soul, Roach, what do you mean by shoving a corpse into a hole in the hill-side in this barbarous way, face down and its feet sticking out?”
“I always plant them Democrats in that manner, sir, because, damn their souls, if you plant ’em any other way they’ll dig out and vote the first time there’s an election – but look at that fellow, now – you put ’em in head first and face down and the more they dig the deeper they’ll go into the hill.”
In my opinion, if we do not get Roach to superintend our cemeteries, enough Democrats will dig out at the next election to carry their entire ticket.
Always your friend and one of your first supporters, Mark Twain
Early Tales & Sketches, Vol. 2 1864-1865 (Univ. of California Press, 1981), pp. 313-14.]
The President is right about absentee ballots. You have to really want to jump through hoops to vote from overseas (done it for decades). It’s a well known and regulated process.
If South Korea can hold in person voting during the height of the Covid19 pandemic, with simple rules, like masks, hand sanitiser, spacing in what was a record turnout on 15 April, the US should have no problems.
So bunkum to the whiners and fraudsters.
We’ve had it so blatantly in Seattle I’m tired of telling the story. But again; Dino Rossi (R) vs Christine Gregoire (D) for Governor. Dino wins first time. Uh oh! Dems panic and demand a recount. Dino wins again in second round. They ‘found’ 120something votes on third recount and she wins? Since when does one of out three win? It’s just so blatant and the GOP never stands up to fight for their own. This is why they thought they could get rid of him by saying mean things about him. As if Trump cares. 😄
We have all seen the story of voting districts with 118% registration.
In other words, more registered voters, than residents.
I imagine in November, the U.S., with 350 million residents, including children, miraculously gets 560 million ballots, as PDJT has such a landslide they can’t come close to sidetracking and destroying enough ballots marked for HIM, and so have to generate so many fakes, its obvious.
But then, I have an active imagination.
Seriously, does ANYONE here actually think we will know the result of the election, on election night or the next morning?
I’m thinking it will take MONTHS to resolve, with lawsuits, etc. Maybe by Dec. 31st, 2020?
Whadya think?
I think you may be being too optimistic.
March 2020? Perhaps we should start a ‘pool’?
Yep – I have lived here my whole life and it’s just getting more and more blatant! Every other county releases their vote totals and then King County magically “finds just enough last minute ballots to flip the election. Dino Rossi was the most obvious but they did it in 2000 to Slade Gorton when Maria Cantwell came from behind to beat him in the Senate race by less than 10,000 votes statewide (again – King County). Neither of the newspapers would investigate all of the irregularities and that was, IMHO, a test case for them. Republicans haven’t won almost anything on the west side of the state since then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll never forget that either. I believe they found those extra Gregoire vote in a box in the King County janitorial closet. Seriously. It was so blatantly stolen.
I live in California and got 3 ballots in my mailbox for the primary, only one addressed to me
And I am moving in August, will they scrub me from the address rolls in time or still send a ballot to my current address anyway?
“Nancy Pelosi and top DNC Democrats have openly stated their intention is to force mail-in ballots in all states for the 2020 presidential election contest.”
Pelosi should not be legally allowed to force mail-in balloting in any or all states during a Federal election. It should require the agreement of both Federal political parties—especially when the dissenting party controls the Executive and the Senate. If the power mad Dems try it, isn’t there a law the DOJ can enforce that would prevent only one party from making a monumental change to a federal election.
I’ll take your advice for now but it’s good POTUS is still showing the abuses of other mail in voting.
Nancy Pelosi is an outright criminal as well as a whole slew of elected officials. What is it voters vote criminals to represent them in government is the real sad story. I guess half the Country are nothing but criminals. This means the majority democrats are even too stupid to know the difference. They are like accompaniments to a bank robbery but never get a share of the loot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They get a pat on the head every 2 or 4 years.. That’s about it.
Not only is fraud the problem but lets not forget the most important thing here…
When I or you cast your ballot at the polls, it is anonymous.
With mail in voting, you have to sign everything even the outside envelope.
When we did our school budgets this year thats the way it was. (no Choice)
When we had our local elections thats the way it was…. (Mail or in person)
Does anyone remember the IRS targeting conservative voters?
Never put anything past a leftist, All of a sudden, you will be unemployed or have an angry Mob at your home at 2am….
Guaranteed (((( CHEAT-BY-MAIL )))) will happen….
has always happened.
“Ballots” need to be numbered…
and “voters” need voter ID number.
and numbered paper carbon of ballot ( same as in a
checkbook) All three have to match or no vote.
This might work in a sane world…… but we all
know we no longer have that.
This is tangential, but I don’t like the misspellings. Even if it’s a simple typo, I expect more from our POTUS. There’s only so many characters allowed in a Tweat, you’d think the team involved would be accountable to hold every single one of them precious.
Now, when PDJT referred to Lisa Page as a “layer” rather than a lawyer, it was brilliant – a perfectly executed mistake. But lately, the misspellings just seem sloppy.
He doesn’t send his tweets.
Did you read the part where I said “the team involved”?
Look, this is the FIRST time I’ve been critical of PDJT – not just here, but even amongst personal friends. And this criticism is NOT a big deal, just a little observation. Nothing earth-shattering, just a minor irritation I wanted to get off my chest.
I love my President. Carry on…
I think he does it purposely to get the MSM to mock him over it in order to get the message out. Otherwise they will not print a tweet like that which speaks truth. The MSM wants to keep their ignorant viewers/readers thinking that the President used a mail in ballot rather than an absentee ballot, which is blatantly false.
I don’t think this is the only way they will steal the election. They will use everything they can think of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why they are skewing the poll numbers because if they show Biden winning in the polls then they can confirm it with the mail-in-ballots. It will only get worse the closer we get to November.
This writing is clearly on the walls.
All incumbents;
You are probably spot on, in terms of their schemes.
Polls have NEVER been accurate, its junk science. Basically, take 10 white males, between 30-49, with ‘X’education level, ‘y’ income level, ask them a series of questions, and assume THEIR answers are representative of ALL white males, 30-49 with same ed and income.
REDICULOUS premise, always has been.
And then there are those of us who refuse to participate, and those who DO participate, but don’t answer honestly, for a variety of reasons.
Its garbage in/garbage out, and junk science on steroids.
Washington State has had 100% vote by mail for the last few elections. We’re assured that there were only 182 fraudulent ballots in the last election. We know this because this is what our ultra liberal government has told us.
Meanwhile Washington State unemployment paid out $1/2 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims in the last couple of months. But I’m sure the people handling the elections aren’t this incompetent/corrupt.
Furloughed single mom details being locked out of unemployment
As over 70,000 people wait to begin receiving unemployment, others have suddenly stopped getting their benefits during the Employment Security Department’s fraud investigations.
Last month, the department revealed that it had accidentally paid out between $550 million and $650 million to fraudsters using the stolen identities of Washingtonians to make thousands of false claims. Since then, $350 million has been recovered — but in the meantime, thousands of claimants have found their accounts frozen as part of the investigation.
https://mynorthwest.com/1981946/furloughed-mom-unemployment-lock/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Billions every year, for many years, in medicare fraud, which is generally far more conplicated than a fraudulent mail in ballot.
I rob banks because that’s where the money is.
– Willie Sutton
We want mail in ballots because that’s where the most opportunity for fraud is.
– Democrats
All about SC / RGB.
The MSM wants people to think that Absentee and mail in ballots are the same. Thats why they continue to claim the President used a mail in ballot which is clearly not the case. Thank you SD for pointing out this difference that needs to be repeated everywhere and often.
