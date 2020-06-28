June 28th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1256

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 6 people
🦅 —– 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸— American Independence Week —🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 —– 🦅
– 🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Transition…to…Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅 –
——- 🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸 ——
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Blessed are the people who know the joyful sound!
They walk, O Lord, in the light of Your countenance.
In Your name they rejoice all day long,
And in Your righteousness they are exalted. ” 🌟 —-Ps 89:15-16
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Pres. Trump had a well-deserved day of relaxation after another week of lunatics’ dangerous antics
✅ Many Patriots standing their ground, unlike most of the spineless Repubs Congress
✅ America is With President Trump and his talented MAGA Team
✅ More RINOs publicly showing their true colors–Thank you and Goodbye, Carly F, Nikki H, Peggy Noonan, Rich Lowry, etc
✅ Domestic Terrorist Arrest/charges are happening
✅ The CHAZ/CHOP experiment failed–the ‘kindergarten class’ has been ordered to shut down today (Sunday)
✅ For our Keyboard Warriors and Podcast Patriots-for bringing truth everywhere
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— No Statehood for DC—it’s unconstitutional-Assign DC residents MD addresses
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks, including the “President Lincoln Emancipation Memorial which was paid for by freed slaves
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— more arrests/charges against domestic terrorists and their sponsors
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— for 19.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 220/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those battling Cancer, esp Rush Limbaugh
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Stand Against Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ Since the first shots fired in the Revolutionary War, Americans have answered the call to duty and given their lives in service to our Nation and its sacred founding ideals. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, June 28, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 128 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 5 people
—Resilience & Determination—
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sir, for all you have sacrificed for us. And your Family.
There are not enough thank yous in the world.
God Bless and Protect President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying and a Big Amen !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President !
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLike
Obviously Joe meant to say he had over 120 million brain cells die. And that was just in the last day.
LikeLike
LikeLike
A mind is a terrible thing to lose. Or not to have a mind at all. How true that is.
– DQ
LikeLike
Sundance and Treepers,
I noticed something disturbing on this first video. These two videos were taken during the attacks on Jack Posobiec.
Can anybody verify what I think I saw?
The first video–the beginning of the video (.03 to .06 min) you’ll noticed another person (white mask, and light blue goggles on her forehead and a pink tank top peeking from under her arm and within her black outfit) steps into view, lunged and jab a man (in business suit and a beard) in the left lower side area of his body. Then she quickly withdrew her hand and it looks like a flash of a switchblade knife. She quickly tucked it under her arm as if to close it. Is that all my imagination? If true that is attempted murder. I’m so upset and sickened.
In the second video-I recognized her again. She was arguing with Jack and kept looking down at his lower extremities area as if she’s trying to find a weak spot or timing to jab Jack. It is the same person with the pink tank top showing under her arm and same water bottle hanging from her backpack. She is EVIL.
If all this is true, can someone tweet these two videos to Pres. Trump, Donnie Jr, or Barr or somebody?
Please, Lord, Keep our Patriots safe!
Video one
Video two
LikeLike
LikeLike
It looks to me like she grabbed his jacket and it slipped out of her hand. It does kind of look like a blade for a second but I think it was his jacket. I may be wrong though.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hmmm….isn’t it, shall we say, “interesting”, the Covid spike in red States?
Very suspicious!
LikeLike
…and isn’t some of them where Pres. Trump is planning his rallies?
Hmmmm?…….
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
This guy’s speaking for me, and, I’m sure, MANY Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this thing on? 🙂
LikeLike
SORRY EVERYONE. JUST HAVING A “BIDEN MOMENT”. 🙂
I didn’t have this much trouble trying to post somewhere before.
PRODIGY was cutting edge technology compared to….WELL….
MY APOLOGIES. CARRY ON.
DEPLORABLE JEDI. (YES WE ARE STILL WINNING!).
LikeLike
LikeLike
The history of America’s past
They want to bury in darkness and shadows cast
Erased through all eternity
No more hope for humanity
LikeLike