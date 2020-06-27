DOJ Makes Initial Arrest in Lafayette Square Monument Attacks – Identifies Three Additional Suspects…

AG Bill Barr previously highlighted the DOJ effort to coordinate with the National Parks Service to identify perpetrators who were attempting to destroy national monuments on federal property. Accordingly, the DOJ has been searching for several suspects identified in video coordinating their attacks. Today the DOJ announced first four suspects to be charged. One is currently under arrest, the other three are on the run:
WASHINGTON – Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia; Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C.; Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland; and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine, were charged by criminal complaint yesterday with destruction of federal property, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division James A. Dawson, and Acting Chief of the United States Park Police (USPP) Gregory T. Monahan.
The complaint, unsealed today, alleges that on June 22, 2020, the four men along with other unidentified individuals, damaged and attempted to tear down the statue depicting Andrew Jackson located in Lafayette Square. The complaint further alleges that Cantrell was captured on video attempting to pry the statue off its base with a wooden board and trying to pull the statue down with the aid of a yellow strap.
The complaint alleges that Judd is seen on video trying to pull down the statue, and that Lane is seen on video affixing a rope to one part of the statue and then pulling on another rope tied to the statue.
The complaint also alleges that video of the incident shows Lloyd as he breaks off and destroys the wheels of cannons located at the base of the statue. Lloyd is also captured on video pulling on ropes in an effort to topple the statue, and handing a hammer to an unidentified individual involved in the incident.
Judd was arrested on Friday and appeared in Superior Court of the District of Columbia today. The matter will be transferred to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday, June 29, 2020, where Judd will make his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather.
The remaining defendants have not yet been apprehended. (read more)
DC Courts are friendly toward the Left. I will not hold my breath. Lawfare will step in once more but at least President Trump and AG Barr are doing something about it.
Thank you President Trump, AG Barr and Park Law Enforcement for tweeting out the “information needed” posters. For those of us who tweet, it might be a good idea to do mass retweeting.
Yasssssss👊🏼❗
A good start. I feel hopeful.
Love my President.
We pray for him as he is besieged every day.
How about a top ten list of ways to make him talk?
10) Force him to watch an endless loop of that video of Cher dancing around in a thong that Gutfeld showed tonight.
Is it racist to drive a white car? Wear white socks? Just wondering…
Maybe we should paint our bullets white half way down?…
I think Polymer 80 makes a white 80% lower for an AR….
With the movement starting to change the name of John Wayne airport….in Calif….
Perhaps others have some more “counter” ideas….??
Maybe, just maybe they will resist being arrested. Violently resist.
What? According to an internet search, Lee Michael Cantrell of Virginia is also known as Lola Overby or Lola Cantrell. Weird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds a little like alternative lifestyles issues.
You just did more than the FBI rank & file.
Hmmm, 3 older white antifa wannabees and it looks like a 20 yr old young black who was easily manipulated by the professional anarchists. This is sick.
I do wonder if Obama’s “organized for America” “army”, that was created from his bunker in DC, trained all these “woke” young people to make Obama so very proud. These young people have been brainwashed by a former disgraceful seditionist President to destroy the most free nation in this world where other nations’’ people want to escape to. All these woke people are blind to the murderous and racist practices in those other countries. Even Bernie’s Russia outlawed all gays.
Those who erase their history will repeat it. The USA has evolved from its past to better tomorrows because we have learned from our history. We are the melting pot of the entire world. We are not hyphenated ethnic tribes, we all are Americans, blended into the greatest people on earth.
Some commenters at the Hill are saying.. going after these individuals is dumb.. after all they were only statues..
My answer is… they must really be dumb.. to commit a Federal crime with a 10 year possible sentence for “only statues” ….
To compound their stupidity they did it when there were people live steaming the event…
Sooooo, where are all the eye-ores now with the AG Barr won’t arrest anyone and President Trump isn’t doing enough and it could cost him the election?
Change of heart?
Change of tune?
OR maybe just complaining too soon.
President Trump does the right thing at the right time for the right reason.
AG Barr performs his duties ‘by the book’.
Very proud of our POTUS and AG tonight folks.
The Best is Yet to Come.
This is what we need to see. Criminals actually being dealt with harshly. It’s about time. Because these lawless actions will not stop until our government does something to make it hurt and hurt bad, if you harm our nation and it’s symbols. Enough is enough
Poor Hagrid, he’s never been the same since his giant pet spider died. 😦
Anyone over 25 should be more harshly penalized for vandalism, successively by years. Good Lord, one of these guys was nearly 50, and two nearly 40!
I realize that what they did far surpassed simple vandalism – but there’s gotta be a way to hold people accountable for refusing to grow up. This destruction of historical art makes me sick.
Close Gitmo? Not so fast….
