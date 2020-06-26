Democrats Attempt DC Statehood – House Passes Bill 232-180 Vote

Washington DC was not established as a state for the exact reason why Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are trying to gain statehood for Washington DC; absolute corruption and power, it’s a self-fulfilling proposition. Pelosi is now trying to cloud the latest effort under the false pretense of civil rights; but civil rights has nothing to do with it.

Washington DC was established to be a geographic centralized zone to house the offices of very limited federal government. DC is now a zone of political corruption intentionally isolated from the rest of the nation; and built into a system of internal benefit, scheme, graft and power. The exact opposite of its purpose.

WASHINGTON DC – The House on Friday approved landmark legislation granting statehood to Washington, D.C., in a 232-180 vote. The vote was historic, marking the first time either chamber has passed legislation to elevate the District to the 51st state — and empower its residents with long-sought voting representation within the halls of Congress.

Calls for Washington, D.C., to gain statehood have gained steam amid the national calls for racial justice that have followed the police killing of George Floyd last month. …[J]ust months before November’s elections, Democrats are hoping to highlight their legislative priorities for voters to see. And Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25 — which unloosed a flood of pressure on Congress to tackle racism across broad facets of American culture — has given new life to a host of years-old proposals designed, at least in part, to empower African Americans and other minorities. (more)