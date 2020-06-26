Democrats Attempt DC Statehood – House Passes Bill 232-180 Vote

Washington DC was not established as a state for the exact reason why Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are trying to gain statehood for Washington DC; absolute corruption and power, it’s a self-fulfilling proposition. Pelosi is now trying to cloud the latest effort under the false pretense of civil rights; but civil rights has nothing to do with it.
Washington DC was established to be a geographic centralized zone to house the offices of very limited federal government. DC is now a zone of political corruption intentionally isolated from the rest of the nation; and built into a system of internal benefit, scheme, graft and power. The exact opposite of its purpose.
WASHINGTON DC – The House on Friday approved landmark legislation granting statehood to Washington, D.C., in a 232-180 vote.
The vote was historic, marking the first time either chamber has passed legislation to elevate the District to the 51st state — and empower its residents with long-sought voting representation within the halls of Congress.
Calls for Washington, D.C., to gain statehood have gained steam amid the national calls for racial justice that have followed the police killing of George Floyd last month.
…[J]ust months before November’s elections, Democrats are hoping to highlight their legislative priorities for voters to see. And Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25 — which unloosed a flood of pressure on Congress to tackle racism across broad facets of American culture — has given new life to a host of years-old proposals designed, at least in part, to empower African Americans and other minorities. (more)
NO, NO, NO, AND H311 NO.
Here is a paper on the subject:
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/2020/06/26/congress-has-no-authority-to-confer-statehood-on-the-district-of-columbia/
Yup, one state amassing a few square miles to rule over the rest of us. The election results says it all.
List of Republicans who voted for this should read as a list for primarying . . . tho that could be moot for the states which have already had primaries.
How about that, though? YOUR representative voting to take voting power from you . . .
They can call it Chitroit. Body armor and a face mask are required to leave your cell.
::sigh::
I want out of this timeline! It’s not cool or fun anymore… It’s only going down the toilet bowl faster
The Constitution defines it as thusly:
“… District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States.”
There’s a crystal-clear differentiation between the **District** and the **States**.
Simple reason to vote against this: “It’s unconstitutional. It would require a constitutional amendment.”
Does this not require approval of 2/3 of the States?
Or am I showing my ignorance.
National Review editors claim this can’t be legislated in anyway:
FTA:
Friday’s D.C. statehood vote in the House is also entirely symbolic. Only a constitutional amendment can convert the seat of the federal government into a state. Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution gave Congress plenary local lawmaking power to “exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District” — the broadest power Congress exercises anywhere. The 23rd Amendment, passed by Congress at the urging of Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy in 1960, gave D.C. the votes in presidential elections that it would have as a state. But it defines D.C. as a permanent constitutional entity of its own, outside of statehood. The Justice Department has repeatedly concluded, under administrations of both parties, that D.C. statehood requires amending the Constitution. That isn’t going to happen. The last time an amendment was tried, in the 1970s, only 16 states signed on.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/06/against-columbia-statehood/
