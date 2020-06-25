Sidney Powell Discusses Peter Strzok CYA Notes – “There’s A Criminal Conspiracy in There”…

Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell appears with Maria Bartiromo to provide insight into the DC Circuit Appellate court ordering the dismissal of the Flynn case. One of the key points Ms. Powell draws attention to is that her client was targeted. Within that targeting there’s a criminal conspiracy.
In hindsight it is very clear the White House, DOJ and FBI knew they were treading on thin ice. Susan Rice’s memo to file is clearly a CYA memo for the White House. James Comey’s memos are clearly a CYA effort for his participation. Bill Priestap kept his own notes reflecting his CYA; and Peter Strzok’s notes appear to have the same motivation.
Additionally, when the special counsel was put into place, Andrew McCabe’s memos to self are clearly written from a CYA perspective. They knew what they were doing was wrong.
Think about everyone in this picture above (left to right):
-
-
- FBI Agent Peter Strzok kept CYA notes.
- FBI Director James Comey kept CYA memos.
- NSA Susan Rice wrote CYA memo on behalf of President Obama.
- Depute Director Andrew McCabe wrote CYA memos.
- FBI Counterintelligence Head Bill Priestap kept CYA notes.
-
Sidney Powell is correct, “there’s a criminal conspiracy in there.”
So has anyone been direct with Gen. Flynn and asked him directly…..
Are you under any type of gag order?
If no, can you tell us what you know about……
1) Libya and any guns/weapons our state department might have given to rebel terrorists?
2) What really happened at Benghazi and who was at fault?
3) NSA Contractor Program from 2012-2014 where they spied and gathered information on thousands of Americans illegally?
4) kickbacks and/or money laundering schemes via the Iran deal or foreign countries and NGO’s?
The people who talk with General Flynn need to focus on these 4 potential issues as that could be where the meat on the bone is.
Since Sidney posts here at CTH, any way to ask her if Gen Flynn will do a call in interview with Sundance?
I hope someone who uses twitter might just post these 4 questions to her on her twitter page and see if she might respond.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As far as I know, the trial venue has not imposed any gag order. There is a protection order for DISCOVERY in the trial, but that’s it.
The subjects you noted are covered by independent regulations dealing with classified information. Meaning even though there is no gag order in the trial, Flynn can’t just start blabbing classified information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know it shows his incredible discipline if he is not. He is truly a remarkable man
LikeLike
At what point does it become treason?
LikeLike
Does the “Biden brought up Logan Act” angle change the applicability of the 60 day rule?
LikeLike
I know it isn’t a ‘Rule’ but I’m curious how that nugget changes the math
LikeLike
Correct me if I am wrong but Gleeson submitted a extension to decide (lack of word) doesn’t the appeals court have to agree?
LikeLike
When they tear down the statue of Lincoln maybe we should put up the statue of the Man who could have saved the Republic but chose not to.
LikeLike
There’s nowhere in the Zero Administration where there was NOT a conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
During the Senate and House investigations, I was hoping someone would have said to Comey “You did X, is that standard operating procedure at the FBI? You did Y, is that standard operating procedure at the FBI? Yes or no?” I think it would have exposed the big lie that everything was “by the book” but, as usual, the GOP let him blabber on, avoiding every question.
LikeLike
Not sure if many of you saw this yesterday, but it blew my mind. If Obama is not behind not only the Flynn thing but what is going on right now I will eat my hat. This 6 minute clip of Obama and Biden doing a ‘meet up’ was shocking to me. Obama, the snake that was launched from hell upon the earth that will not stop. I truly believe he is very hard at work right now and is behind much of what is going on to date. Including the BLM thing. Off topic? Nup. All roads lead back to him, and when you see what he says here about ‘the current social unrest’, well… your head may spin. Mine did. Only a snake could reply as such. I want to swear so will depart now. Sundance – this is worth a watch! He is pulling all the strings. Watch him watch Biden. Puppet master, the true Marxist.
LikeLike
sorry… link here https://video.foxnews.com/v/6167056843001?playlist_id=5622526903001#sp=show-clips
LikeLike