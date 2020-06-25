Sidney Powell Discusses Peter Strzok CYA Notes – “There’s A Criminal Conspiracy in There”…

Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell appears with Maria Bartiromo to provide insight into the DC Circuit Appellate court ordering the dismissal of the Flynn case. One of the key points Ms. Powell draws attention to is that her client was targeted. Within that targeting there’s a criminal conspiracy.

In hindsight it is very clear the White House, DOJ and FBI knew they were treading on thin ice. Susan Rice’s memo to file is clearly a CYA memo for the White House. James Comey’s memos are clearly a CYA effort for his participation. Bill Priestap kept his own notes reflecting his CYA; and Peter Strzok’s notes appear to have the same motivation.

Additionally, when the special counsel was put into place, Andrew McCabe’s memos to self are clearly written from a CYA perspective. They knew what they were doing was wrong.

Think about everyone in this picture above (left to right):

FBI Agent Peter Strzok kept CYA notes. FBI Director James Comey kept CYA memos. NSA Susan Rice wrote CYA memo on behalf of President Obama. Depute Director Andrew McCabe wrote CYA memos. FBI Counterintelligence Head Bill Priestap kept CYA notes.



Sidney Powell is correct, “there’s a criminal conspiracy in there.”