About That Photograph – NASCAR Panics After Someone Caught Intentionally Promoting “Fake Noose” Story – Provide Photo of “Noose”, But Picture Makes Their Story Worse…

Today, NASCAR released a picture of the garage pull-down rope and knot that both they and Bubba Wallace described as a “noose hanging over the car“.

Except it clearly was not hanging over the car, and it clearly wasn’t a “noose” or it wouldn’t function to help pull the door down. Driver Bubba Wallace now calls it “a non-functioning noose.” Or, in simple terms, a garage pull-down rope with a loop-knot tied in the end.

However, what NASCAR does not yet realize is the picture they have provided actually makes the situation worse; because the picture shows something else, something worse:

The picture was taken Sunday, in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall #4, when the race was cancelled due to inclement weather (rain and lightning). However, pay close attention to the partially visible uniform on the man standing at the left of the picture.

That person is a member of the Woods Brothers Race Team and this is a VERY important facet. The picture was taken Sunday, prior to the “noose” (hereafter called a knot) being cut down. According to a statement by the Woods Brothers team, they informed NASCAR officials the garage-pull in question was in place in 2019:

“One of our employees notified us yesterday … he recalled seeing a tied handle in the garage, from last fall. We immediately notified NASCAR and have assisted the investigation”. (link)

So that would explain why one of the Woods Brothers team was present on Sunday June 21st when the photograph was taken.

But here’s the problem…. If that picture was taken by NASCAR that means NASCAR was aware the knot in question was in place in 2019; and therefore knew Bubba Wallace was not the target…. and they would know this on Sunday; before they went out and made a big racial publicity stunt over it.

If it wasn’t NASCAR that took the picture, and the picture was taken by a member of Bubba Wallace’s #43 crew, that means the Richard Petty Motorsports team was aware their driver Bubba Wallace was not a target, and it was the team who made a big racial publicity stunt over it. This scenario seems most likely.

The visibility of a Woods Brothers crew member in the picture taken Sunday means either NASCAR knew the provenance, and/or Richard Petty Motorsports knew the provenance, before they made a big, fake, racially explosive media narrative about it. Either way is very bad news for the sport of NASCAR because that truth highlights a very damaging intent.

Again, this is how RPMotorsports described the details around the event:

Remember, the corporation of NASCAR decided to make this a big deal on Sunday, and then again on Monday when they called for the FBI investigation. The rope was cut down prior to the FBI arrival (FBI didn’t arrive until Monday).

The picture NASCAR released today shows that whoever originated the story, likely a person within RPMotorsports, knew immediately the rope-pull was in place in October 2019, and that Bubba Wallace was not a target of some racial angle. Ultimately, this is the conclusion the FBI also reached after their investigation.

Prior to the FBI reaching that conclusion, our own research had already discovered this.

However, knowing the larger background of that picture released today, it is not surprising that both NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports are in full damage control mode; trying desperately to save themselves from public backlash over a toxic racial hoax the Bubba Wallace team created, and ultimately NASCAR promoted.

The Bubba Wallace team, Richard Petty Motorsports and ultimately NASCAR have seriously compromised the integrity of their sport in order to advance themselves. Which leads to the next aspect in order to understand an alignment of motives.

A great article on RPMotorsports and their new owner Andrew Murstein from September of last year, explains why that specific team would intentionally fabricate this story to advance their interests:

New York Sports – […] “When we bought RPM, Richard had a similar objective and focus as I did which was to improve performance and bring diversity to the sport,” said Murstein, RPM’s Co-Owner. “I remember at the press conference I made that objective clear. It’s a major major sport but the athletes and the fan base were not as diverse as other sports. I wanted to focus on changing the image of NASCAR and give everyone the same opportunity to succeed.” […] “To me, it was way overdue,” said Murstein. “The more that I heard about that the more determined Richard and I were, and we wanted to make a shift, so to speak, to a higher gear in the sport. We wanted to also expand the fan base, and show that anyone could excel in NASCAR regardless of his or her skin color.” […] The fact that Murstein is dedicated to diversity is not something new because it’s also been a mission for him with Medallion Financial, a company that was exclusively lending money to women and minority owned companies since the 1980’s when he joined the family business until its IPO in the 1990’s. Upon his arrival, Murstein focused on successfully diversifying the Company and tried to find other niches in terms of lending money to minorities that were overlooked by banks. […] About the time the Company was going public, Murstein approached former New York Governor Mario Cuomo about joining the company’s Board of Directors. Cuomo thought about it for six months or so and then after seeing a story about Medallion and it’s diversified lending in the Wall Street Journal, he called Murstein to give him the good news that he was coming on board. […] With Cuomo, a Democratic, joining the Board of Directors, Murstein added some political balance (read more)

And there you have it.

The toxic blend.

A politically connected NASCAR team owner with a motivation to increase racial diversity in the sport;…. combined with a socially sensitive NASCAR President, Steve Phelps, who wants NASCAR to “discover its place in modern American pop culture”…”in order to promote this sport in a way we haven’t in the past”;… combined with a racially motivated Bubba Wallace team looking to advance both sets of owner and corporate interests.

What was the outcome?

Pictured above: October 2019 Paul Menard crew – no problem

Pictured below: June 21, 2020, Bubba Wallace crew – OMG Racism!

Last point. This wasn’t the first time this exact “purposeful mistake” was made.

MICHIGAN – Police have ruled that a rope resembling a noose which was found at the University Hospital in Michigan was not the result of a hate crime but someone practicing tying a fishing knot…

Remember that the next time you tie nooses in your shoes.