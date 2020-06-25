About That Photograph – NASCAR Panics After Someone Caught Intentionally Promoting “Fake Noose” Story – Provide Photo of “Noose”, But Picture Makes Their Story Worse…

Today, NASCAR released a picture of the garage pull-down rope and knot that both they and Bubba Wallace described as a “noose hanging over the car“.
Except it clearly was not hanging over the car, and it clearly wasn’t a “noose” or it wouldn’t function to help pull the door down. Driver Bubba Wallace now calls it “a non-functioning noose.” Or, in simple terms, a garage pull-down rope with a loop-knot tied in the end.
However, what NASCAR does not yet realize is the picture they have provided actually makes the situation worse; because the picture shows something else, something worse:
The picture was taken Sunday, in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall #4, when the race was cancelled due to inclement weather (rain and lightning). However, pay close attention to the partially visible uniform on the man standing at the left of the picture.
That person is a member of the Woods Brothers Race Team and this is a VERY important facet. The picture was taken Sunday, prior to the “noose” (hereafter called a knot) being cut down. According to a statement by the Woods Brothers team, they informed NASCAR officials the garage-pull in question was in place in 2019:
“One of our employees notified us yesterday … he recalled seeing a tied handle in the garage, from last fall. We immediately notified NASCAR and have assisted the investigation”. (link)
So that would explain why one of the Woods Brothers team was present on Sunday June 21st when the photograph was taken.
But here’s the problem…. If that picture was taken by NASCAR that means NASCAR was aware the knot in question was in place in 2019; and therefore knew Bubba Wallace was not the target…. and they would know this on Sunday; before they went out and made a big racial publicity stunt over it.
If it wasn’t NASCAR that took the picture, and the picture was taken by a member of Bubba Wallace’s #43 crew, that means the Richard Petty Motorsports team was aware their driver Bubba Wallace was not a target, and it was the team who made a big racial publicity stunt over it. This scenario seems most likely.
The visibility of a Woods Brothers crew member in the picture taken Sunday means either NASCAR knew the provenance, and/or Richard Petty Motorsports knew the provenance, before they made a big, fake, racially explosive media narrative about it. Either way is very bad news for the sport of NASCAR because that truth highlights a very damaging intent.
Again, this is how RPMotorsports described the details around the event:
Remember, the corporation of NASCAR decided to make this a big deal on Sunday, and then again on Monday when they called for the FBI investigation. The rope was cut down prior to the FBI arrival (FBI didn’t arrive until Monday).
The picture NASCAR released today shows that whoever originated the story, likely a person within RPMotorsports, knew immediately the rope-pull was in place in October 2019, and that Bubba Wallace was not a target of some racial angle. Ultimately, this is the conclusion the FBI also reached after their investigation.
Prior to the FBI reaching that conclusion, our own research had already discovered this.
However, knowing the larger background of that picture released today, it is not surprising that both NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports are in full damage control mode; trying desperately to save themselves from public backlash over a toxic racial hoax the Bubba Wallace team created, and ultimately NASCAR promoted.
The Bubba Wallace team, Richard Petty Motorsports and ultimately NASCAR have seriously compromised the integrity of their sport in order to advance themselves. Which leads to the next aspect in order to understand an alignment of motives.
A great article on RPMotorsports and their new owner Andrew Murstein from September of last year, explains why that specific team would intentionally fabricate this story to advance their interests:
New York Sports – […] “When we bought RPM, Richard had a similar objective and focus as I did which was to improve performance and bring diversity to the sport,” said Murstein, RPM’s Co-Owner. “I remember at the press conference I made that objective clear. It’s a major major sport but the athletes and the fan base were not as diverse as other sports.
I wanted to focus on changing the image of NASCAR and give everyone the same opportunity to succeed.”
[…] “To me, it was way overdue,” said Murstein. “The more that I heard about that the more determined Richard and I were, and we wanted to make a shift, so to speak, to a higher gear in the sport. We wanted to also expand the fan base, and show that anyone could excel in NASCAR regardless of his or her skin color.”
[…] The fact that Murstein is dedicated to diversity is not something new because it’s also been a mission for him with Medallion Financial, a company that was exclusively lending money to women and minority owned companies since the 1980’s when he joined the family business until its IPO in the 1990’s. Upon his arrival, Murstein focused on successfully diversifying the Company and tried to find other niches in terms of lending money to minorities that were overlooked by banks.
[…] About the time the Company was going public, Murstein approached former New York Governor Mario Cuomo about joining the company’s Board of Directors. Cuomo thought about it for six months or so and then after seeing a story about Medallion and it’s diversified lending in the Wall Street Journal, he called Murstein to give him the good news that he was coming on board.
[…] With Cuomo, a Democratic, joining the Board of Directors, Murstein added some political balance (read more)
And there you have it.
The toxic blend.
A politically connected NASCAR team owner with a motivation to increase racial diversity in the sport;…. combined with a socially sensitive NASCAR President, Steve Phelps, who wants NASCAR to “discover its place in modern American pop culture”…”in order to promote this sport in a way we haven’t in the past”;… combined with a racially motivated Bubba Wallace team looking to advance both sets of owner and corporate interests.
What was the outcome?
Pictured above: October 2019 Paul Menard crew – no problem
Pictured below: June 21, 2020, Bubba Wallace crew – OMG Racism!
Last point. This wasn’t the first time this exact “purposeful mistake” was made.
MICHIGAN – Police have ruled that a rope resembling a noose which was found at the University Hospital in Michigan was not the result of a hate crime but someone practicing tying a fishing knot…
Remember that the next time you tie nooses in your shoes.
We had a bad experience with AAU basketball. We paid a large fee for grandson to be coached in a competitive league, what I determined is that white kids pay big fees and selected black players who are brought to every practice by the coach benefit. They coach these kids and the white kids are given some drills to keep them busy while they train these selected players. Told my daughter I am not supporting this ever again. These games were played in predominantly black neighborhoods and were more a combat sport than a game of skill….I was paying relarations by unknowingly paying for selected kids to be coached. Reverse Racism is real
LikeLiked by 12 people
Don’t get me started.
Don’t even start asking if everyone is paying the same.
Really gives me a sour stomach to recall those days, but my thought for the only way to combat it is to start your own team . . . though if said team is successful, be prepared for ‘some rule’ to be made to break it up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Veteran of 4 years in middle and high school as the only white kid on the basketball team, many days the only white person in the gym. In middle school, nobody would let me sit beside them on the team bus except this one girl who kept stats. I stole the ball from a teammate in practice, and the guy punched me in the neck. Coach stood there and watched and said nothing. Don’t get me started. My experiences with anti-white racism are one of the reasons I’m so conservative. I will say 35 years later and those guys that were so hard on me back then are nice dudes when I see them now, so there is hope for people if we can put the racial-agitating, Cultural Marxist Left in its grave finally.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They didn’t find a noose in his garage and they’ll never find a trophy either.
If Bubba doesn’t win every race the rest of his career it’ll be blamed on all the racist NASCAR teams boxing him in.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In the New Nascar, ALL the drivers get a trophy because they’re all winners!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet that the drivers will now be told to let Bubba Smollett win. Preferably before November 3, 2020.
LikeLike
bubba will pull a kaepernick. half way through the season he’ll claim the environment is too toxic and drop out. the millions in endorsements will follow.
LikeLike
Does this mean I can no longer use a Duncan loop when I go fishing?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, trapper, that’s exactly what it means.
And everyone best get rid of all those durn YO-YOs, which have been raycissssss for millennia, infecting all our children’s minds like forever.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lol, jeans2nd!
I used a slip knot and my skills were subpar at best!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just don’t get caught using them on black sea bass.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is a knot that we use in fishing on the west coast that is exactly the same.
It cannot be tightened…only loosened.
It is used for leader attachment in big game fishing…Marlin, Tuna…and oh…Ono
LikeLike
that is not the picture first shown. that indeed is a noose, but it is not the rope pull from the first pictures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
For all the knotheads out there that hang out together. I did knot know about it before. It’s noose to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the treehouse – sanctuary!
(and very good senses of humor or sense of humors)
LikeLike
Exactly correct- different rope in latest picture
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a hangman’s noose in the photo. Anyone have a photo of what was hanging in the garage?
LikeLike
No, it looks like one, but it’s knot. Sorry, couldn’t help myself there 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I learned how to tie a hangman’s knot in the fifties and at that time it had 13 loops in the knot and the idea was to place it behind the left ear so as to snap the neck. The 13 loops made the rope stiff and you might say increase their bad luck.
LikeLike
Yes, the FIB has a very good picture of it, but unfortunately they placed it right next to original Flynn 302 so it’s probably ‘lost’ forever.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Being used as a paper weight for Clinton’s lost emails.
LikeLike
A noose is a self tighting knot.
An eye splice, taught line , Fishermans leader knot won’t tighten with pressure.
LikeLike
I’d just like to add, I’ve worked in garages, no way that a rope that clean was ever used.
LikeLike
Ignorant Questions here:
1) Is Daytona Speedway or whatever it’s called used for other races besides NASCAR?
2) Won’t NASCAR lose any self-respecting fans after this crap?
3) Are there any other race car driving orgs. or events that fans could switch to if NASCAR goes bye-bye?
It seemed like it would be fairly simple for football, basketball, etc. fans to look elsewhere to enjoy their sports events (H. S.,College, local teams, etc). But what about racing?
Thanks for any replies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sprint Cars
Stock Cars
Local tracks
Real fights
Lots of real wrecks
Beer
Halter Tops
Short Shorts
No rich show offs with $300,000 campers
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is exactly what will happen.
LikeLike
Yeah…..”Demolition Derby”…….
The Drivers build their own cars and compete in events where the cars crash into each other.
The last car moving under it’s own power wins…
Lots of good food…….nice people…..Good hometown atmosphere.
Also “Dirt Track Racing……
Any of these…You won’t see a “Race Card Driver for NOOSECAR”
Or some “Formerly Famous” Petty washed up Driver who’s probably broke and can’t stop living his Glory Days.
Next..
LikeLiked by 1 person
School Bus Figure Eight!
LikeLike
Daytona used to be owned by Speedway International, but that was a long time ago and I am unsure if it’s changed.
It’s used for other racing events.
LikeLike
Yes there are tons of other race series to watch, I subscribe to Lucas Oil TV, there is MAV TV among others that you can subscribe to that focus on short track racing, WoO=World of Outlaws, Lucas oil series, tons of other sprint car and late model series races both on dirt and asphalt short tracks which to me is far more competitive and much more exciting to watch than NASCAR . In my opinion NASCAR has stedily gone downhill for the last 15 years or so, the quality of competition has declined right alongside declining ticket sales.
LikeLike
Tell me again how diverse the NBA is????smh
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want to believe this is correct Sundance, but have a problem with the timeline.
The tweet from Woods Bros racing is time stamped Tuesday 23rd @ 4:17pm. It says their team member alerted them “yesterday morning”, at which time they “immediately alerted NASCAR”. That would have been the morning of Monday 22nd, AFTER they Wallace team & NASCAR had staged the big media spectacle, not before.
Am I reading this incorrectly?
LikeLike
The tweet is as you describe.
However, the Woods team member in the picture on Sunday is clear.
Obviously, there’s lots of motives and peer pressures involved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slight technicality here. It’s Wood Brothers not Woods.
Two brothers who have been in the sport since 1950. One of the brothers recently died. They have always been a class operation and are into the 3rd generation of the family.
Currently the longest continuously operating Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Team.
LikeLike
You may not be reading it wrong, but even Woods Bros. ‘might’ be doing a CYA here:
What if last October, Woods Bros. noticed the pull rope shaped like a noose – and they informed NASCAR about it right THEN? (Recall, RPM and NASCAR want ‘diversity’.)
So RPM hires a black driver and has him announce a couple weeks ago that he wants the Dixie flag banned from the track. Then NASCAR sees to it that Wallace gets Garage #4. And at Talladega Alabama, no less – the perfect setting for a little ‘racial disharmony’.
It all just seems too coincidental to be coincidental that Wallace was assigned there.
Steve Phelps and Richard Petty may have been cooking this event up for some time.
Sure, it sounds conspiracy theorist … but it certainly isn’t outside the realm of possible.
LikeLike
A lot of the garages had those garage door pulls, this is a common thing, it’s not a noose.
LikeLike
Great job Sundance on being on top of this idiocy in real time!
I guess NOOSECAR and RPM is going with “any publicity is good publicity”
But this “noose” stunt and the battle flag ban will not draw any new fans and will most certainly drive away many old fans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You state “But this “noose” stunt and the battle flag ban will not draw any new fans and will most certainly drive away many old fans.”
I totally agree with you! They are pandering to a crowd who isn’t even a fan of theirs, nor will they be. OTOH, the supporters they already had are fed up with all this BS.
LikeLike
They are going to replace old fans with the fans JayZ and Beyonce bring in…they are doing what FOX news is doing …replacing their longterm loyal conservative viewers with …..hmmmm the woke crowd…..by the end of 2020 conservatives will reject FOX which is just MSNBC lite now
LikeLike
Two breaking items ……
1. FBI Director Wray has assigned 37 top FBI agents to figure out how virtue-signalers can tie a non-functioning noose.
2. Lebron James has established a scholarship fund guaranteeing that each of the fifty top-ranked colleges will have at least seven white players on their basketball teams … including three starters.
So there … things are getting to look much better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait, wait, wait. The makeup of all sports teams should reflect the reality of society. So as a % of the population, teams should consist of those %’s. And yes I know, it is hard to find a Pacific Islander for basketball. We can fill that slot with “Other”
LikeLike
F NASCAR. Hope the sport loses millions of fans with this disgusting stunt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So this Murstein wants to make Nascar appeal to the Left? A sport where cars chug carbon-based petroleum for hours? Really? Seems improbable. Or does he have some other agenda – like using Nascar to change society? Hmmm
LikeLiked by 3 people
Silly Sentient!
They are gonna pay Al Gore, and AOC YUGE consulting fees, to help them figure out how to reimagine Nascar racing, using electric cars, charged by windmills and/or solar panels.
The pit stops are gonna be a LOT longer, though!
/SSSSSSSS, LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah…..That’s the Ticket….
The ticket prices will include a fee to #GoFund Solar Gore’s maccount…..
Yeah, but upon entrance you get a “Free” pair of Cheap Sunglasses
(Apologies to ZZ Top ) and a mask with Bubbas’ signature
Of course Bubba will be in every Poll position.
And……His first lap, everyone will have to take a knee.
Oh….Yeah….Petitions will he distributed for your signature.
Apologizing that you are White.
Do I miss something?
Next
LikeLike
all I can say to that is . . . “riv . . .riv . . . rivvv, rivvv, rivvv”
(the sound of the little cars one of my grandmothers kept in the toy chest for my brothers and cousins to play with on the floor of the breakfast nook)
LikeLike
No, Murstein promotes diversity to rid the world of Whites
LikeLike
….using the Black underclass as a proxy army to destroy us. It’s been going on for nearly 80 years.
LikeLike
Wallace “Bubba” Jussie is a full two laps behind now, and fading fast………
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m looking forward to him crashing and burning.
LikeLike
Let’s face it. Changing the narrative is a lost cause in all major sports. Even Australian Rules Football have the teams on their knees before games and virtue signalling wherever possible.
The Kaepernick stance of a few years ago was only a foreshadowing of what has become the zeitgeist of current entertainment and sports. The left and MSM/social media giants never give up and are relentless. Any rare pushback just marginalizes and demonizes anyone willing to go against the narrative.
And the corporations and sponsors have mostly fallen in line meekly, afraid of bad publicity and brand shaming. Again, it’s mostly the MSM/social media manipulators that ceaselessly target anyone not falling in line and groveling for forgiveness. No organization seems brave enough to just stand up and resist. In 1968 the black power salute at the Olympics generated mostly public outrage. Today they would build statues for Carlos and Smith.
Appeasement is the easy way out for now. But once you give an inch they will want more and more. We are only at the beginning of this descent into chaos.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I fully expect to see legislation proposed outlawing that type of knot to be used anywhere and for any reason. Cuz racism, you see.
LikeLike
Are those fans in the stands in the background? If so, this pic isn’t from 2020.
LikeLike
Actually this specific race at Talladega was the first to allow a limited number in the grandstand.
LikeLike
I thought it was only 5k. That looks like not socially distanced and fairly packed.
LikeLike
5,000 fans were allowed in. Not nearly that many would have returned on Monday after the rainout.
Many racetracks have randomly different colored seats. Talladega has red and white seats. Daytona has about 4 colors. On television, it appears that fans are actually in the seats when the stands may not be full. Lately, very few tracks have been sellouts.
NASCAR never announces crowd size. Make of it what you will. In addition many tracks have covered large sections of seats with huge advertising tarps.
LikeLike
It’s the seats, the seats in the stands are different colors and give that effect.
LikeLike
how could that possibly be a noose..it does not “slip”…someone very stupid is in charge here.
LikeLike
Taxi medallions murstein and I assume …Michael Cohen?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Steve Phelps may have set the entire thing up.
Bubba drawing that garage is highly suspicious.
LikeLike
Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar. Sometimes a knot is just a knot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, its NOT a knot! Its a noose,…er its a non-functioning noose,…er,..its,…..
“Who’s on First?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I Don’t Know
Second Base….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The photos that SD posted from 2019 as well as videos of various race track garages from past racing seasons clearly show these door pulls with loops. Every team that has been in these garages throughout the circuit since they were constructed have seen and used these door pulls. How many teams, team members, even the building maintenance personnel have come forward and make comments about these door pulls, one way or the other?
Noosecar = loosers. A decent sport and form of entertainment turned into a POS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Juicy Wallet and NASCAR have now realized that they shot themselves in the foot and the bullet ricocheted and hit the golden goose. The goose is now in serious condition. This is also known as poetic justice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Everybody, I mean everybody needs to demand Steven Phelps resignation immediately…this is where we stop the activist Corporate woke culture. Phelps was behind this from the beginning, likely he even created this hoax…it is clear NASCAR fans can no longer trust Phelps to lead without using social engineering to push his activist agenda…
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMHO it never was not a noose, but a loop tied by someone who probably fishes or uses mono line sore something.
Now one should not make a loop in a rope for a Garage door, Seriously it is not safe, many people have seriously hurt their wrist or arm using a loop. One should never wrap your hand with a rope when pulling a door, fish, etc. If you just grab a rope it is so much safer. The best way to have a rope is to have tied on the door and the other end tied on the wall; or just tie a series of small knots towards the end of it
The other point is the picture was taken in a way to just make the loop look bigger by getting close. It would be interesting to see the info (EXIF) data, such as f stop focal length of the original picture , date. just about all digital pictures have that data embedded in the picture file. The other point is there are very few cameras today that take square pictures, so the photo was manipulated in some ways to appear like it does. The photo competition shows some skill in framing the subject, who took it, as such it is not a shot by just anyone but probably someone who has practiced photograph.
IMHO, it does not pass the smell test. What is NASCAR hiding; why do not they haven they been truthful? I can not truthfully say I will stop watching the races, as in the last decade I have seen very few. I like sports on tv (mostly baseball) but I will not watch for a real or fake social lesson, I need an escape not a lecture.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These losers in the NOOSCAR administration WANT to be bullied by the mob.
They want to be ‘attacked’ so they can instantly capitulate to show how woke they are.
It’s virtue signalling theater.
“Look how woke we are! We support BLM! Come and watch the racing that you have mocked for years!”
Oh yeah, they are stupid too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mongo no like Bubba?”
LikeLike
how much more of this crap do we have to be subject to? Its getting old..so is the crown illness..and If I hear the new normal one more time…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deborah Fehr;
A ‘fair’ question “how much more of this crap do we have to be subject to?”
IMHO, a part of the Mueller team objective was to engage in more and more outrageous conduct, to goad PDJT into firing them, in order to give an excuse for Senate Repubs to vote for impeachment.
Another part was obviously to BLOCK any OTHER investigations, and to seal up evidence.
And, a third was aimed at US, to demoralise us, and reduce PDJT’s support, so that Impeachment could become politically viable.
Anyway, seems like now they are bypassing PDJT, and aiming directly at us, trying to GOAD us into action,…like going down to a monument, locked and loaded, and making a stand.
JUST what they want us to do, like trying to goad PDJT. And, following his lead, we need to just bite the bullet,…for now.
So, the answer is we continue to take it, confident that (just like with Mueller) by NOT responding, their outrageous behavior is highlighted, and they lose credibility and support, while we gain it.
Its tough, but we gotta do it till November. After that,….lets see what happens!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greeks were talented storytellers. Greek Gods and Goddesses, etc.
NASCAR might want to read up on that. History is a wonderful Teacher:
“Nemesis was the goddess of divine retribution and revenge, who would show her wrath to any human being that would commit hubris, i.e. arrogance before the gods. She was considered a remorseless goddess. “
LikeLiked by 1 person
What kind of shoes do the Greeks wear?
Tennis Zeus…..
Rim Shot
LikeLike
Oh. Hubris was the Sister of the Greek Goddess, Nemesis. “HYBRIS was the goddess or personified spirit (daimona) of insolence, hubris, violence, reckless pride, arrogance and outrageous behaviour in general. Her Roman name was Petulantia.”
LikeLike
One thing I’m not seeing mentioned is a hangman’s noose as a decoration. I was a Boy Scout and all through my adolescent years, teens and early 20s, I was involved in camping, back packing and technical ice and rock climbing. I know knots. My life depended on them. If you’re rappelling down a mountain and upon reaching the end of your rope you discover it’s over thin air, you’d better know how to tie and use a Prusik knot. You’ll need 3 of them, each tied around your rappell rope using 3 rope loops. I have never tied a hangman’s noose because it never particularly interested me and I never had good rope to waste. Typically teenage boys tie them as decorations. You see them at Halloween. They fall into the macabre decor group with skeletons, skull and crossbones, ceramic or plastic skulls etc. Why does anyone play “Hangman”? I have been with other teens who would try to outdo one another in tying the coolest hangman’s noose. There was never, ever a racial connotation to it. Teens have a fascination with the macabre, hence the popularity of slasher movies. Someone working in that garage might have just tied it up absentmindedly while on lunch. Most men would just leave it, if they even noticed it, because it’s “artsy” and cool. Nothing more and nothing less.
LikeLike
We used to have two NASCAR races per year in NH, then one and now – after NooseGate – I will never go to Loudon aka New Hampshire Motor Speedway again. NEVER.
LikeLike
Can someone explain how the French actor Jussie & his 2 Nigerians cohorts were able to get into the garage area ?
LikeLike
America is brimming with smart folks.
Can we invent a NEW SPORT that is just purely (virtue) signals? We can have a Karen Umpire directing (like “Mother May I?”) and switching up the rules to see who can keep pace with the madness?
LikeLike
Richard Petty is no longer “The King” and hasn’t been for many years in my book. When Petty Enterprises merged with Gillett And Evernham to become GEM, Richard stayed but they ousted his son Kyle and Richard kept Kyles number, car and color scheme.
“They did not ask me about the paint scheme,” he said. “That was my paint job and my car and my number and my stuff for my first win—not for Petty Enterprises or GEM or whoever that is. They can look at it how they want to, but I didn’t get a call and that’s worse.”
When Kasey Kahne was released early from his Petty Motorsports contract he had to fight to get Petty to pay out. Not sure if he ever got his money. This guy is no king. He is a crook and now a virtue signaling Race Card owner. Do you think Bubba realizes he’s driving for the Petty Plantation?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this picture was taken on race day, why are there no cars in the garage? I was a NASCAR fan for 30 years -prior to this incident- and I’ve never seen an empty garage on race day, rain or shine. No way for officials to monitor what crew chiefs are doing, and no way to work on the cars in the trailer.
This photo is likely an old photo cropped to focus on the rope, or it’s faked. I’m not buying that this was taken during daylight hours on the day of the race.
LikeLike
These people care nothing about diversity. It’s all about money. Expand the viewer base. Disgusting!
LikeLike
https://www.breitbart.com/news/nike-reports-790-mn-q4-loss-as-sales-plunge-on-covid-19-hit/ 😆😆
LikeLike
The race was scheduled to run on Sunday. So the teams don’t start using those garages until the day of the race? They don’t get there a few days early, set up shop, and start getting ready for race day? They don’t run any practice laps a day or two before the race? No one saw the knot that had been on that door for 8 months until the race was delayed on Sunday?
LikeLike
Noosecar have emblazoned their brand with a horrible stereotype that their detractors have tried to for years. They have said loud and clear their fans and employees are irredeemable racists.
LikeLike
You gotta wonder bout ole bubba, he just puts that ‘victim’ suit on and goes to work don’t he? Spit!
He ain’t, nobody in America is a victim…..unless you want to be.
LikeLike
It made me sick to watch that guy standing there as each race card driver came to kneel in front of him and “shine his shoes”. He was enjoying the groveling at his feet. I would never make anyone do that and I would tell them to stop if they tried.
I knew right then, even if this were true, that Bubba is a jerk of the highest order.
LikeLike
When is BLM going to demand that pictures of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Jackson, Franklin be removes from our currency?
LikeLike
When is BLM going to demand that pictures of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Jackson, Franklin be removes from our currency?
LikeLike
A closer look at Andrew Murstein is worth while…though his business dealings he has been working out a fusion program between the Deepstate and uniparty neverTrumpers…He is/was very close to Jack Kemp and Tom Ridge through business partnerships and apparently is close to George Pataki also. Apparently, he is very adept at coopting RINOs using his money to lure and secure their loyalty…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just heard that a man died from hanging.
He used the noose from a garage door and while stepping off the chair, he fell on his ass and the garage door came down on his head and killed him. 😉
LikeLike
NASCAR is just like every other business, pushing second-rate minority talent at the expense of skill. The only difference is, a “diversity” Human Resource’s hire isn’t going 190 MPH, sitting at a desk.
So, it’s only a matter of time before track clean-up will be picking up little pieces of Bubba’s Black Lives Matter car, along with little pieces of Bubba.
LikeLike
Reminds me of that 20/20 show where John Stossel was covering Professional Wrestling and calling it fake when one of those behemoth wrestlers slapped him upside the head and asked him if that was fake. He lost hearing in that ear.
LikeLike
So some social justice warrior gets influence in a NOOSCAR team, and they immediately hire an affirmative action Bubba to increase “diversity”.
Yeah….that’s going to increase attendance….
LikeLike
In other words, NASCAR has forgotten its roots and is causing racial divide by its insistence on being woke. OK, you got it but you ain’t going to like the result. The ones who were your base are pissed off now and swearing off your race-baiting sport.
Reap what you sow because the liberals who loved your political stunt this past week are not going to fill up your stands or even watch on tv.
LikeLike
Noosecar will never be the same after this. I have a gut feeling their fans are more than outraged at this betrayal. NASCAR is done…..
LikeLike