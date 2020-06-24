President Trump and President Duda of Poland Joint Press Conference – 3:30pm Livestream

President Trump and President Andrzej Duda of the Republic of Poland are scheduled to hold a joint press conference today following their bilateral meetings. Both leaders have a warm personal friendship. Anticipated start time 3:30pm ET.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Duda, duda, oh da duda day! Couldn’t resist. I have the distinct feeling that President Trump is getting back into “the swing of things”. A little off in Oklahoma, but with good reason, considering what was going on outside. With the Flynn case moving to conclusion, and the Durham findings on the horizon, I’m hopeful that our exceptional leader begins to release the energy kept in check over the past five months.
The way this country is heading, Poland may not be a bad place to live right now. Right now, all I want Trump to do is rein in Big Tech with their censorship of Conservatives and find a way to fix election fraud that is going to happen big time this election.
I too was thinking tech censorship was important, but Brad Pascale has indicated he has an October surprise antidote for that.
On the other hand, the fraud is the one concern I have. I can’t see how that can be dealt with, but I thought Trump would lose in 2016 because of that and somehow he didn’t. Still we lost the house in 2018 because of fraud (IMO).
Father give our president your hand of wisdom against this continual onslaught of evil from these media hyenas.We cover President Donald John Trump with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and the fire of your Holy Spirit surround him,his family,President Duda of Poland.Father we ask that your warring angelic hosts are released to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy in the spiritual and natural realms.Let your enemies be humbled and humiliated before you.and we your people are empowered to do what you have called us to do for such a time as this.Father,we praise you,we glorify you and we bless you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ we pray,,the name above all names,Amen.
Amen.
In Jesus name we pray, and please bring revival across our land, dear Lord, Amen
Just imagine that’s Joe Biden there instead of Donald Trump. Biden would have just introduced President Duda of Poland as President Puda of Doland. Or he may even have introduced him as Joe Biden.
Joe Biden’s IQ is almost certainly now lower than even that of the average democrat voter. Maybe 78 v 92.
If Biden were President, he would be unseen until his viewing.
It’s an even money bet Biden would have blurted out his favorite Polish joke.
President Trump emerges on the world stage as a leader.
Meanwhile the democrats in congress are behaving like they belong behind bars, in a zoo.
And any that don’t belong behind bars, belong in a crib.
In Cuba
Pelosi for GITMO
🇺🇸 Two Distinguished Leaders 🇵🇱
The Western EU nations have continually sold out the Eastern European Nations over the past few hundred years.
1 Time after the earlier forms of these nations loyally served a buffer vs the Ottomans.
1 time before WWII, sold them down the river to Hitler for “peace in out time”.
1 Time after WWII, gifting them to the Stalin’s USSR for 50 years.
1 Time after 50 years of living under the Soviet boot, trying to force EU socialism on them.
1 Time today in their attempts to force Islamic invaders on them.
They may not necessarily be the richest or most financially lucrative partners but they would be solid and loyal allies if the US chooses to form a trading group with them.
Poland is a VERY nationalistic and proud nation and people. I admire them greatly. Their soldiers are some of the bravest, most powerful and dedicated in the world. We have visited there twice, most recently last year when we added Gdansk to our itinerary. It was a WOW. We visited the relatively new WWII museum there. It was packed with Poles. Beautifully curated. I should have realized, but didn’t until I visited the museum, that despite Poland’s determination to defend their nation during WWII, they were attacked on TWO FRONTS CONCURRENTLY. The western front by the Soviets and the eastern front by the Nazis. Poor Poland, as hard as they fought, and they did, they didn’t stand a chance and they were doomed. That is why EVERY Polish President brings up WWII because most of the country was completely destroyed and the people suffered beyond imagination, even in the aftermath of the war under Soviet totalitarianism.
Back to the museum. It is marvelous and enormous and absolutely worth a visit if you like war museums. It would take nearly a day to get through and visit all the displays in sufficient depth. After 2 hours, we were so heartbroken, devastated, eyes watering and frankly depressed beyond measure learning what the Polish people lived through that we had to leave. We just couldn’t do anymore, but it was a learning experience like no other and I would love to go back and visit what we did not see.
THAT is why Poland pays 2%. It is still a poor country, but they pay. AND THAT is why they want US troops standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them. Their memories are still fresh. I hope that we can.
We have an ex-Polish special forces officer in our little Utah community. The guy is built like a refrigerator (only taller) and is pretty intense. Makes him scary as heck, but in a nice way as long as he’s on your side.
The Poles almost beat the Nazis in Warsaw when they were fighting them from their hideouts in the sewers and the underground. They had asked Britain and the USA to help them and both said no. If either one had stepped up they would have beaten the Nazis. I am thinking about going to Gdansk next year.
Just to clarify: it wasn’t the Western Europeans who handed over Central Europe to the USSR following WWII. It was the cabal of FDR, Churchill, and Stalin — at the Yalta Conference in February 1945. (See Yalta Conference 1945 at Wikipedia, for example).
Also, if you have interest and time to pursue the matter, I recommend Diana West’s “American Betrayal” as a must read for insight into how America has been under siege by Communist infiltrators since at least the 1930’s, said infiltrators who have influenced administration policy (most specifically during WWII) to the benefit of our enemies.
UK and France were Western Europe and rest lived with it without a wimper after liberation. My comment stands.
I know and have studied more history than you have forgotten, so don’t lecture me on History.
Yes, and Poland was instrumental in turning back the Muslim Invasion of Europe some 350 years ago. Despite the EU’s directives they will NOT allow themselves to be over-run by Islam today.
Great point. Poland is something like 90% Catholic. Fierce Catholics. A beautiful story I remember is about Pope John Paul II who was a Polish national from Krakow. Poland was delirious when he was voted in as Pope, and they still revere him. In John Paul’s early years as Pope, Poland was still part of the Soviet Union. And remember, Poland is fiercely nationalistic.
Lech Walesa in Gdansk had formed the Solidarity Movement, a labor union for the shipyard workers. Then the movement became anti-Soviet with growing protest marches in the streets of Gdansk. Leonid Brehnev threatened to send in Soviet soldiers to Gdansk to clamp down on the protesters. There were also secret communiques between Pres Reagan and Pope John Paul II.
Pope John Paul sent a private letter to Brehnev and told him should he send Soviet soldiers to Poland, the Pope would resign his position at the Vatican and immediately return to Poland to march with his people. Brehnev backed down and never sent soldiers.
Does POTUS ever rest? I swear there must be three of him!
Of all PDJTs attributes.
Two stand out, his indomitable spirit and the sheer stamina of the man.
Who can forget the reception giveby the Poles to PDJT shortly after his inauguration.
Great Stuff!
Presstitutes gonna presstitute no matter what country they are from, Poland or America. Why? Because they are all Marxist scum. A Marxist by any name would stink as foul ~ W. Shakespeare.
I hope Duda wins in a landslide after the idiots suggested that Trump Support Matters when someone wants to be re-elected President in Europe!!! Lol. I absolutely loved that.
Like his Visegrad neighbors, he stands tall for values. He’s up for election 6/28. https://rmx.news/article/article/polish-president-duda-i-will-defend-the-traditional-polish-family-with-all-my-strength
Unrelated — but I don’t have Twitter, for Sundance of CTH:
You said you support Parler (I have an account there), but you will continue the fight on Twitter until you get banned. When the time comes and you get banned you might look in hindsight and wish you at least had an account on Parler as a backup.
Please set one up on Parler if for no other reason than to gage the level of support you have there. Use Twitter as your main one, but post once in a while on Parler to garner an audience.
Carpe Donktum, PolishPatriot and others just disappeared without a trace. Donktum is on Parler. Don’t wait until you’re disappeared.
Thx / iSapiens
I joined Gab when they started (was in line for weeks) but I could not figure out how to use it so I just deleted the confusing app soon after I joined. I never posted a single message. The strange part: I have a number of followers (according to the received notifications).
I am skeptical of Parler, sorry, especially after Molly Hemingway said that she is “still trying to learn how to use it.” Well, been there, done that. Thanks but no thanks… I guess?
it is basically just like twitter … instead of sharing a “tweet” you just “echo” it … I’m on there
In recent weeks I have been learning about the trials of the people of Poland. In WW2 the Germans first invaded Poland, and in a few years the Russians came back through and inflicted damage driving out the Germans.
The Russians had a massive army very close to Warsaw, but did not help while Germans conducted a huge massacre of citizens and partisans. As mentioned by President Duda, 5 million Poles perished during the war. Five million.
My heart goes out to the people of this Christian nation.
“The Russians… inflicted damage driving out the Germans.”
🙃
I like Duda and always have. I did some research on Poland when I thought I might have to flee our country in the event of a democrat overthrow. It turned out it is rather chilly so I opted out. Can’t handle cold. Since I speak Spanish I decided to make a list of warmer countries. Spain sounds good!
Yes, when we were in Poland last year, everyone we spoke to ADORED Duda. Unless things have radically changed, I would expect (hope actually) that he gets re-elected.
I watched and listened on my phone in the car (passenger) and I was gobsmacked at this presser.
Did anyone note: More LPG purchases with more storage facilities to be built in Poland. That means more sales for our Natural Gas Industry.
The big one was Poland getting a Nuclear Power Plant from us and if I heard right buying a firm that makes them(?) This is Huge and Germany has given up on being an energy leader IMHO, as they close their Nuclear Power Plants Poland will not only sell Natural gas to other Three Seas Initiative Countries, but they have the potential of selling excess electricity via Nuclear Power, this is a long term power play so huge and I am the only one to see it?
And did you hear the PDJT mention The Three Seas Initiative Countries a number of times? Watch that term Treepers. I hope I live long enough to see these Countries break away from the EU and supplant them as the New Europe as the old one dies by self inflicted wounds.
Add to the bad news for Merkel (it could happen to a nicer gal) is that we will downsize our U.S. Troop presence by 1/2 and send those 25,000 troops to Poland, as she continues to try to go it on the cheap with NATO.
Mr President stop, I can’t stand the winning it is too much!
