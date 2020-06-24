Flynn Case Update – Appeals Court Orders Judge Sullivan to Dismiss Flynn Case…

The three judges on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals have approved a writ of mandamus ordering Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn. [pdf here]
The panel ruled 2-1, that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan overstepped his authority in not accepting the unopposed motion and questioning prosecutors’ decision. This is a big victory for the Flynn defense team. Not sure what Sullivan will do now.
Judges Karen Henderson and Neomi Rao supported the writ, judge Robert Wilkins did not. Henderson was the surprise vote.
Writing the majority opinion Judge Neomi Rao noted, “in this case, the district court’s actions will result in specific harms to the exercise of the Executive Branch’s exclusive prosecutorial power.” “If evidence comes to light calling into question the integrity or purpose of an underlying criminal investigation, the Executive Branch must have the authority to decide that further prosecution is not in the interest of justice,” Rao added.
Here’s the ruling:
.
Sadly, General Flynn is still in Sullivan’s clutches.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe Barr will finally step in?
Yes, I do think unicorns are real……
LikeLiked by 2 people
What do mean? What more “stepping in” can Barr do, once he’s said the DOJ is dropping the prosecution?
LikeLike
Hope the NSA is copying all the phone conversations between Sullivan and lawfare.
LikeLike
I wish it was over. I hope it is over.
But until the actual dismissal order is entered, it is not.
I’ll keep my champagne on ice, but the cork will remain in place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’ll be over when this year’s election is over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gleeson is a true weasel, so oily you feel dirty just looking at him. He just wrote to Judge Sullivan (I truncated it because he has to use ten words where one would do):
My reply brief has been completed and is ready to be filed. However, earlier today the
D.C. Circuit … direct[ed] the Court to … dismiss and vacate its order appointing me as
amicus curiae.
Under the D.C. Circuit’s rules, an “order or judgment granting or denying the
relief sought will become effective automatically 21 days after issuance in the absence of an order or other special direction of this court to the contrary.” …
… I believe this Court’s orders appointing me and directing
me to file my reply brief today remain in effect. The writ is not yet in effect, and it is
conceivable that further proceedings in the circuit court may prevent it from taking effect.
On the other hand, I do not wish to show disrespect for the court of appeals by filing my reply brief in the face of a decision directing this Court to vacate the order appointing me as moot. Accordingly, I seek guidance…
LikeLike
“For the foregoing reasons, we grant Flynn’s petition for a writ of mandamus in part and direct the district court to grant the government’s Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss. In light of that grant, we vacate the district court’s order appointing an amicus as moot. See Great W. Sugar Co. v. Nelson, 442 U.S. 92, 94 (1979).
So ordered.”
BOOM!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
It would seem to me Sullivan has NO OTHER OPTION than to dismiss. That said I absolutely believe that “they’ll try”, I’m just not for sure who “they” are. First it’s the direct order of the Appeals Court to dismiss. But second who is the party who has standing to appeal? Flynn and the Department of Justice are agreed. And it seems the second to the last paragraph as you’ve included here dismisses the amicus so it would seem the appeal couldn’t come from him, so that leaves Judge Sullivan and he’s already been ordered by the Appeals Court to dismiss. I guess Sullivan could try?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are Lawfare, Obama, DNC, etc., etc., etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
UH says look for a bat signal from the Zero traitors!! and it’s occured….Enbanc and Impeachment for Barr!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem with dragging this out is that the Lawfare group doesn’t know what else may drop over the transom in Sidney’s office. Or what’s in the redacted part of Strzok’s memo. And if Strzok’s lawyer is any good, he’s telling his client to STFU and not talk to any of his old buddies.
The coup plotters might think it better to let Flynn go to protect the Chosen One and the Biden campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That may well happen, but these folks have no moral compass or any value of boundaries. They may drag it on, but their actions are now on the record for indictments. They should cease and desist as you say…..but expect another stall tactic
LikeLiked by 2 people
and here it is……more resistance and delay
arrest sullivan, lawfare and all the coupsters WE ARE DONE WITH THIS SH$T
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean Davis
@seanmdav
·
9 minutes ago
The Resistance dead-ender tapped by the anti-Flynn judge overseeing Flynn’s case is now openly defying a federal court order dismissing the charges against Flynn and vacating the illegal appointment of the shadow private prosecutor against Flynn.
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.u
LikeLike
I think this is what you were trying to link to. The URL isn’t right above but here’s the amicus’ reply claiming that he was asked to submit by the 24th, he hasn’t but all of a sudden now that the appeals court has ruled it’s “all ready to go”, how convenient.
https://tinyurl.com/ydbxamau
LikeLike
Whoa! https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.u has disappeared.
LikeLike
‘these folks have no moral compass or any value of boundaries.”
Agreed, but they also have a strong instinct for self-preservation, and the Strzok memo is a threat to them – in its unreadacted form, and also as a hint to whatever else there might be ticking in the files that Jensen reviewed. Might be better for them to bury the Flynn case and plot their next move.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Not sure what Sullivan will do now.”
Is there anything else he can do but to dismiss the case?
LikeLike
He is likely to petition for the full Circuit Court to hear the case. If YES, it will be at least mid September before they are even in session again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can petition for the full circuit court to hear it, but they don’t have to. They can decide not to hear it and allow the ruling to stand.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sure that can happen, but that isn’t even the point. The point is it will take more time. Lots of time. That is the goal of Lawfare, Stall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sullivan is neither a defendant nor prosecutor. Only parties to the case can request en banc, from what I have been reading.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s a respondent now thanks to this fracas, which seems to be enough to satisfy the technicalities as far as I can tell, but it’s absurdly wrong on many levels.
The only time I would support a hearing en banc at this point would be if they would follow it with an immediate order saying that he commits judicial misconduct by appealing and violating Flynn’s rights and censuring him.
LikeLike
He can appeal to higher court
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can he? He’s not a party to the case, what right does he have to appeal?
LikeLiked by 5 people
and I’m sure John Roberts – you know, the Conservative – will happily accommodate him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can flat out disobey the order. So what if he’s held in contempt? He’ll try appointing his own prosecutor to look into his own actions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DC panel could assume jurisdiction and enter the orders granting the withdrawal of the guilty plea and the motion to dismiss with prejudice themselves. This has been Sullivan’s showcase case, but I doubt if it’s the hill to die on, especially since Strzok’s memo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect he will use the 45 day time to consider a full review by the court. In other words, use that time to clear his desk and retire after dismissing the case as required by the ruling.
LikeLike
Where did this 45 day time frame come from? I must have missed it.
LikeLike
Flynn wrote a letter about a month ago. At the bottom he noted “I’m Not Done”. Will Flynn come out swinging? I wonder what his strategy will be? I doubt it will be saved for a book. Flynn is a man of action. Though I would without a doubt purchase any book he would write.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I thought the turning point in the mandamus hearing was when Henderson was begging Sullivan’s lawyer to give a plausible reason to deny the writ request.
The lawyer used the word “Adversarial” and that was the nail in the coffin. When Henderson pressed again, the lawyer repeated that Sullivan wished to have an “Adversarial” position argued to granting the request to dismiss. Adversarial took impartiality out of the equation and left Henderson with no ammunition to fight with.
I truly believe that if Sullivan’s lawyer had been better or more clever in wording, Henderson would have easily voted to let the Flynn trial continue.
Thank God for the arrogance of the evil ones.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Aspade—great observation. Thanks. They did protect Sullivan by not grating the removal motion. If that would have been granted the chance for review would have been 100% because it would have been clearly totally racist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saved the following Tweet from 4/19/2020 from that Lawfare P-O-S Benjamin Wittes expecting to go back and savor it. Today seems to be the day:
“…if you think Flynn is about to be “cleared,” sober up. Because while you might not know much about federal law enforcement and it’s standard practices, Judge Emmet Sullivan does. And he won’t be surprised by these supposed “revelations.”
____
Good day for Sane America.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wittes doesn’t even know how to use an apostrophe properly. So much for Lawfare. #Lowfare!
LikeLike
I remember Wittes’ sneering, arrogant tweet on that day.
I am waiting for Sullivan to dismiss the case as ordered, or if he tries more delaying tactics, for the Appeals Court to order him to do it IMMEDIATELY with no further delay.
Only after the case is dismissed is when anyone justified to unload on Wittes.
LikeLike
You know three things already. Lawfare doesn’t play nice, Lawfare is willing to destroy decent people, and Lawfare doesn’t quit. I’m sure there is more coming,..
LikeLike
Could be it’s just me but DC Circuit Court of Appeals approving a writ of shut-the-hell-up-and-dismiss-the-case will get Judge Sullivan’s attention.
LikeLike
Drogers:
Short answer. No it will not.
Sullivan and Lawfare have other plans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you’re right his noncompliance will strip away any remaining question as to the impartiality of his court.
I have no doubt they would like to continue but that’s a very dear price to pay.
Maybe. Dunno.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
And I thought I had bad penmanship
LikeLiked by 2 people
Normally I think of graphology as a parlor trick, but I’d like to see a “handwriting analyst” scrutinize those pages. Looks to be a felon’s claws in the “y” of happy new year, last line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most people under the age of 60 have questionable penmanship, IMHO. It seems that most public screwels abandoned teaching good legible cursive handwriting after the 1960s. Then they stopped teaching cursive altogether sometime before the millennium.
Unreadable “chicken scratch” like Strzok’s is the result.
LikeLike
That’s big.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ITS HUGE!
this needs to go to everyone…everyone.
call and write your elected official rights now.
demand an emergency hearing in congress and call on AG BARR TO ARREST STRIKE-OUT.
he will squeal. I know squealers when I see them
strike-out is a squealer.
do it now.
LikeLike
‘have the right people on it’
that echoes mccabe’s orders to strzok to have the ‘best people’ conduct the interview of Hillary Clinton.
Page texted Strzok what does he mean by that? the best agents?
and Strzok answered her; no, the right agents to achieve the best outcome. (meaning to conduct a fake interview so she could be exonerated)
LikeLike
I’ll say it if no one else will, I think Sullivan is a RACIST, he’s not just trying to get Flynn because of the illegal FBI misdeeds to cover for them, he hates Flynn because he’s NOT Black…it is Obvious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. Not over. New motion.
LikeLike
Today agreement for the Writ of Mandamus , written by Rao, explicitly mentions that the Gleason Amicus is a moot point given the Writ to dismiss.
I would understand Gleasons motion as legal aerobics without standing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yep
Sean Davis
@seanmdav
·
9 minutes ago
The Resistance dead-ender tapped by the anti-Flynn judge overseeing Flynn’s case is now openly defying a federal court order dismissing the charges against Flynn and vacating the illegal appointment of the shadow private prosecutor against Flynn.
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.u
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought Sullivan’s bon anmie was rendered moot. Why is Gleeson filing anything in Sullivan’s court
LikeLike
Billable hours?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Sullivan pays Gleeson with our tax dollars I am deducting from my IRS quarterlies. BTW I was attempting a play on words (in French no less) and realize it is amicus and not bon amie which Siri corrected to anmie. Failed Swag
LikeLike
If Bill Barr indicted Joe or Hunter Biden, this Flynn thing could go away overnight.
The Same with Hillary, Obama and many more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A judge on the DC Circuit can request rehearing en banc. The standard for that relief is very high. The entire DC Circuit votes (need 6 to approve). There is nothing extraordinary about the issues in the case, no circuit conflict, and no conflict with a Supremes’ decision, so if Weasel Wilkins or another judge requests rehearing I believe the request will be shot down.
LikeLike
i thought you were a ship doctor 🙂 LOL
LikeLike
The avatar is a pseudonym. I chose it because the character pictured was a Chaos officer, so I was mocking the phony Russia hoax investigation as being as phony as Get Smart.
LikeLike
i thought it was a Dr Adam Bricker Love Boat reference.
hmmm
As someone using classic tv as my avatar, i appreciate your effort
LikeLike
Close, but it is chip doctor not ship doctor. 😁
LikeLike
Bernie– you are dead wrong. Rao was appointed by Trump and Henderson by Regan and they ruled against an Obama appointee. By DC standards that’s extra -ordinary and unacceptable.
LikeLike
50-50 chance that the Lawfare Group will come up with some new bogus reason to keep this case open. The DeepState wants to keep general Flynn under it’s thumb at least until after the election this Fall. They still think they have a chance of ousting President Trump through legal means, that is , if they can get away with corrupting the upcoming election with mail-in balloting nationwide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A man can dream…..Sullivan hauls the Mueller team into court and lays a contempt motion on them….in light of all the Brady material NOT turned over despite saying it had been…
LikeLike
Sullivan doesn’t have to petition the full Circuit to rehear the case.
Any sitting judge on the Circuit Court (and they are still a majority liberal) can ask the full court to vote on rehearing the case.
LikeLike
Rao and Henderson get to vote on en banc, too.
LikeLike
They are in the minority on the full court.
LikeLike
True, but it is tricky voting against your fellow judges on an en banc matter. It would depend on how diehard the Dem judges are in their politics or if they just tilt liberal.
LikeLike
Gleeson wants”clarification”
**https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592.232.0_3.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
General Flynn called into Rush Limbaugh about 45 minutes ago. I had never heard him speak before. He is a very impressive man who is worthy of respect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was very humble. I noticed at one point he spoke of himself in the third person, almost as if he wanted to put the attention and praise on Rush’s audience for supporting his family and for Sidney Powell’s amazing work.
LikeLike
Not meant as a slam on Rush Limbaugh. (I love Rush.) But could you imagine, ten years ago, of a life long registered Democrat (General no less) like Mike Flynn calling into the Rush Limbaugh Show? On what planet?
We are in some kind of space warp right now!
LikeLike
Saw him speak at a Trump Rally in August of 2016 and he did a great job!
Among other reasons you can see here why he was targeted by the DeepState.
LikeLike
Rao’s majority opinion is focused extensively on the damage that Sullivan has already done to the separation of powers by calling in a private citizen to help deprive another private citizen of his liberty. She essentially holds tells Sullivan that he should go back to law school, take Constitutional Law 301 again and see if you can grasp the concept of separation of powers and Executive action under Article II. Sullivan has been professional embarrassed here and he very likely is calling friends to get an EN BANC review to save his reputation and to keep Flynn tied up past the election.
Rao also takes a blow torch to Wilkins who in his decent writes that the court is unfair in granting the dismissal because the good judge Sullivan should be allowed to make a ruling before the court slaps him down.
I speculate ( and what the hell do I know?) that Henderson did not want the motion to remove Sullivan granted and Rao went along with this in order to get her vote on dismissal. By removing Sullivan it is a professional threat his reputation and at the far end leaves a bait trail for a misconduct claim. Can’t have that especially during a BLM revolution going on. Wilkins and Sullivan are two black men. Rao is born of parents from India and is a Jew. Henderson is a white woman. So no white Christian judges to hang but Henderson was appointed by Reagan and Rao by Trump.
The left will not tolerate this. Sullivan has been mandated—he could refuse. Watch for him to push for EN Banc .
Sydney Powell will go down in US Legal history as one of the top criminal defense lawyers of all time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘I speculate ( and what the hell do I know?) that Henderson did not want the motion to remove Sullivan granted and Rao went along with this in order to get her vote on dismissal.”
Good guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GREAT DAY!!!
But there is only ONE way to stop this now… go full bore attack Sydney.
Next week…open motions to sue Biden, Comey , Sullivan , Covington , Van Graack , Mueller team etc etc for 1 Billion $ EACH for false arrest , defamation , obstruction pf justice etc etc.
Just go for it Sydney…. SCARE THE CRAP OUT OF THEM !!!!!!! All of them.
Need to send a signal…it is over and we have totally had it with your sh*t !!!
This is still America and we don’t like putting innocent people in gaol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Waiting on Judge Sullivan to announce a 90 day continuance on any dismissal ruling so he can read the decision.
Anything to keep it going past Nov.
LikeLike
Legal Treepers: Are there any minor points in the majority opinion that sound a little off… a stray sentence that seems tangential to the logic of the argument?
Just wondering if Lawfare may have okayed approval so they could use the majority opinion to establish something they could later use in a Biden administration to cease prosecution of coup critters.
LikeLike
Nope. Majority is tight as a drum. Rao is really excellent and there is no wiggle room. That won’t stop the appeal though since this was never for one second about justice.
LikeLike
“Not sure what Sullivan will do now”
I don’t either, but I can spit ball some of the scenarios.
1. Sullivan can follow the order ruling DC Court has ordered and approve the motion to dismiss.
2. he can refuse. What if anything the DC Court will do is the big question. Contempt? This same court also ruled against Flynn motion to replace Sullivan. Sullivan can effectively “Squat” this case and refuse/delay/argue. I do NOT believe he can refer this matter to the court of appeals. I believe he has no standing as made clear by the ruling of the DC court to do much of anything untowards getting any “do-overs”.
3. The court of appeals can independently take up this case. I believe this is the most likely outcome. I believe they will at least review it. This gives Sullivan what he wants and can no longer do himself. They will want to know more about this case (wink wink)….it’s delay all the way down. the court of appeals may act on behalf on THIS court (sullivan) …independently, of course (triple wink).
utlimately, I DO BELIEVE that this case is going to SCOTUS…It has all the smells and sounds of a serious effort in behalf of the most powerful people in planet earth to NEVER ALLOW flynn to be capable of talking truthfully before this election.
that’s the game.
it’s no secret.
God Bless LTGEN Flynn.
He is going to need out prayers.
as will, US, WE THE PEOPLE.
LikeLike
“The court of appeals can independently take up this case.”
===
Why would they do this? What’s to review?
LikeLike
“utlimately, I DO BELIEVE that this case is going to SCOTUS…”
—————————————————————–
And we are SOOOOOO lucky that Chief Justice Roberts is actually such a fan of justice and the rule of law…
LikeLike
“It has all the smells and sounds of a serious effort in behalf of the most powerful people in planet earth to NEVER ALLOW flynn to be capable of talking truthfully before this election.”
What does Flynn “know” that he can’t surreptitiously tell others and bring to light in some roundabout way anyway? I don’t understand how this whole “where the bodies are buried” line comes from.
This seems to be purely spiteful on Obama’s part.
LikeLike
Sullivan called Flynn a traitor during his trial. If this is not grounds for impeachment of the judge for not being capable of impartiality then what is?
LikeLiked by 4 people
This right there.
The case is a farce and undue process has occurred, the time pushes are even more dubious. Send the Marshalls to arrest Sullivan if he kicks the can.down road.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AND also refused to allow defense counsel access to brady material.
AND called on a political HACK to act as a prosecutor
…not impartial at all.
all the way down, corrupt and tyrannical!
KNOW we know who he is protecting…no?
see strikeout memo.
shows obama ordered the CODE RED!
THIS IS HUGE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sullivan will call in sick. He will have the long postponed knee replacement surgery (the result of all of his knee jerk decision making) and this will get pushed to….mid November….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally some sanity.
Goes to show those pundits and others of the media who opine on outcomes in these cases based on facial expressions and comments of appellate judges were WRONG! They intentionally do this to discourage us at every opportunity.
LikeLike
Between the exculpatory Strozk email notes sent to Sullivan yesterday, and today’s Appeal Court order to dismiss and vacating the Amicus brief by Gleeson as moot, it appears they have cut off any additional avenues for excuses for Sullivan to rule otherwise. Let’s pray he does not drag this out until his scheduled July 12th hearing.
Sullivan is proving to all Americans that he is a biased judge and unworthy of holding such an honorable position. The man is making a mockery of the judicial system and should step down and retire from the bench.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that the JOB of leftist judges – to make a complete MOCKERY of the “judicial system” in America?
LikeLike
Sidney Powell needs to be made DOJ Inspector General. She has TWICE gone to the mat to root out corrupt prosecutors in the DOJ. She is obviously fearless and can not be bought.
Put her where she can do the most good, and do the most damage to Lawfare. Let her CLEAN OUT the Inspector General’s Office, then have her go after the corruption in the DOJ and FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Sullivan and Gleeson can fume and fuss all they want, and Gleeson can bill hours, but the DC Circuit told Sullivan to hold his scheduled hearing in July, and at that hearing to enter orders granting the motion to withdraw the plea and to dismiss with prejudice. If he does anything else besides petitioning for en banc, Sidney can quickly go back to the appeals court.
LikeLike
Retired Magistrate here: In my opinion, Judge Sullivan will either ask the full Court of Appeals to hear the case or just ignore it; remember he is totally off the rails and at this point he has nothing to lose. I sincerely hope that I am wrong.
LikeLike
Sullivan might also think, “To hell with this. The coup guys told me this was a slam dunk, and a great way to go out on my active career to senior status on such a high note. I just got slapped down in public by an appeals court,” and then enter the two orders without even holding the July hearing.
Love to be a fly on the wall if Sullivan and Rao or Henderson get in the judges’ elevator in the courthouse at the same time.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Anybody know if there’s a typed transcript (and proposed translation) of these notes? I have guesses, but I’d like to see how far off I am.
LikeLike
Secretary to Judge Sullivan: “Your honor, I have a call from Chief Justice Roberts!”
Judge Sullivan: “Chief Justice, how may I help you?’
Roberts: “Emmet, I’ve been watching you for a long time, you’ve been in the thick of things long
enough. I need to help you, so I advise you push this Flynn case up the ladder any way possible so I can hear the case personally.”
Sullivan: “Thank you Chief Justice, I will do whatever I can to get it before you. I think Flynn is playing games and he deserves to realize this!”
Roberts: “Judge, don’t worry, I will take care to see he gets cut down to size, I know how to do this!”
Sullivan: “Chief Justice, thank you so very much, and when you see Barack tell him I did my best, please!”
Roberts: “No problem, we talk all the time, take care Judge.”
LikeLike
Oh. My. Gosh.
So Lieu is now stating emphatically and affirmatively that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia over the Rikileaks!
“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” (attributed to Mark Twain)
The preening moral sanctimony of this witness is so off the charts!
LikeLike
Sorry, wrong thread on my part!
LikeLike
is his name Jussie Sullivan or Emmett Wallace?
LikeLike
Marxist PIGS never give up while GOP Quislings like Lindsey Graham fold instantly.
LikeLike
Please President Trump fire Wray and put LTG Flynn in as FBI director. Then tell em if they don’t like it to go pound sand.
LikeLike
Ha! Use the DemCong Lawfreaks own tactics against them. Gen. Flynn declares himself a whistleblower and starts talking. We must believe a whistleblower according to Schiff,Pelosi and Cryin Chuck, no? Good night Saul wherever you are.
LikeLike
On the upside, Sullivan delaying this case has allowed more and more damning information to emerge. The latest Stzrok bombshell wouldn’t have emerged if Sullivan dismissed last month. The longer Sullivan and lawfare drag this out, the worse it gets for Biden and Obama. Perversely Sullivan has done us all a favour. Now we now for sure, have a primary witnesses notes, that Obama and especially Biden were directly involved in framing Flynn. We all suspected this two months ago, now we know for sure. Will Obama now tell Sullivan to dismiss to stop more evidence emerging? We will see, but the latest documents make Sullivan‘s behaviour look worse.
LikeLike
This is a victory for justice and for Mike Flynn. There will be more battles as the libs try and delay any dismissal until after Nov 3, however this gives us the high ground in the upcoming fight.
God bless Mike Flynn, and all of President Trump’s judicial appointees.
Hooah!
LikeLike
Lawfare is signalling to the DC Appellate Court that one of the Democrat appointees should call for an en banc hearing:
LikeLike
LikeLike
No way this is over. That would require an abrupt change in Sullivan’s MO: delay.
How can the courts or the DOJ enforce the decision if Sullivan ignores it?
LikeLike
O…and all the king’s men…
LikeLike
Title edit:
Appeals court issues judge Sullivan a crow sandwich.
There. I fixed it for you.
LikeLike