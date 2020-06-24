FBI Director Chris Wray Conducts Climate Assessment ‘Sensing Session’ With Brett Baier – Video

…”because I’m good enough; I’m strong enough; and doggone it, people like me.”

That’s the kitchen table sensibility as projected by FBI Director Christopher Wray in this interview. It’s a communication style blending the modern term “corporate responsibility” with the patronizing mannerisms of a dad discussing sixth grade peer pressure with his tender gender-neutral offspring.

This is actually a very revealing interview to understand why 50 FBI agents chased the Russian conspiracy for two years with Robert Mueller; and why 15 FBI agents excitedly responded to a garage door pull-down rope. The emphasis is on the wrong syllable, but golly we only have a 0.4 percent turnover ratio, so we must be doing something right.

I’ve actually met a Chris Wray clone in the past. While culling a tier of toxic executive management, the CEO voice in the organization said to me: “what if you fire all of them and later find out you’re wrong?” To which I replied: “what’s more dangerous to you, my firing them and being wrong, or you keeping them around and my being right?”…

Director Wray is the guy who doesn’t deal with the toxic infection, instead he uses words like: “we have an opportunity”, “they need to be supported more”; and “I challenge you to provide continuous coaching.” Note at 09:45 Wray says “I put in place an entire new leadership team”, without even realizing that Bill Barr just removed -by force- Wray’s hand-selected chief legal counsel, Dana Boente. It doesn’t even register with him.

.

Chris Wray’s performance as FBI Director is akin to what would happen if you took a hotel manager and made him the captain of a cruise ship.

…“energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”….

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 24, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    He is total garbage. Been very happy to see his slow comeuppance after his public gall to challenge Barr on spying taking place, etc.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Rj says:
      June 24, 2020 at 11:17 pm

      Chris Wray and Rod Rosenstein walked hand in hand behind Kenneth Star during the Clinton impeachment and don’t think for one minute there is any difference between Rod or Chris because there isn’t.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • HonorDefendBuckeye says:
        June 24, 2020 at 11:33 pm

        Contrasted to what my attitude would have been years back, when I learned that Wray had assigned FBI agents to Durham’s investigation, I thought —

        Damn it! — instead of, Oh Good.

        It is a measure of how far fallen, into a corrupt pile of excrement, the FBI has gone, from those days of confidence and esteem.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • alonzo1956 says:
        June 24, 2020 at 11:37 pm

        I actually think Rosenstein is a bigger weasel by quite a bit, however both of them should be in prison for a handful of conspiracy crimes for a start.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • hitgirl18 says:
      June 24, 2020 at 11:40 pm

      wray is a traitorous little useless pissant!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. samwise163 says:
    June 24, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    Wray should have been fired YESTERDAY.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. trumplandslide says:
    June 24, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    The solution to the FBI is NO FBI

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    June 24, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    I don’t understand how/why this guy still has a job.

    It’s disheartening.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Amy2 says:
    June 24, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Who told him people like him? ‘Head of the FBI and he can’t find the truth with a flashlight and 50 agents.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • joebkonobi says:
      June 24, 2020 at 11:50 pm

      Not to mention 15 agents to investigate an obvious hate hoax and still conclude that a garage pull down rope is a noose.

      Like

      Reply
  6. simplewins says:
    June 24, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    He will be fired and end up as floor manager at local community bank. A typical empty suit.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. California Joe says:
    June 24, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Wray is an empty suit and an embarrassment to head a federal law enforcement agency.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Yy4u says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    Keep the police; refund the FBI!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Wray’s perennial smirk would have had Mister Rogers hurling.
    Me. I’m of tougher stuff.
    This latest offering of Wray’s only made me throw up a tiny but in my mouth.
    Sack the lot of them.
    Fumigate ‘tween ALL of the gun decks and tie up.
    We need a new crew.
    Maybe even no crew, if the vessel’s very keel is rotten.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. The Deplorable Tina says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Please, please please put Grennell in there!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Yy4u says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Damned auto correct. Keep the police…DEFUND the FBI!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. SE says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    Darrol Hammond parodying Bill Lumbergh as the FBI Director.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. FreyFelipe says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    “Chris Wray’s performance as FBI Director is akin to what would happen if you took a hotel manager and made him the captain of a cruise ship.”

    Are you sure you didn’t mean if you took a Biden rally event manager? There might be some hotel managers reading this article.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Americans will never be free as long as the FBI exists.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. The Gipper Lives says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    “Chris Wray’s performance as FBI Director is akin to what would happen if you took a hotel manager and made him the captain of a cruise ship.”

    Actually, it’s more like what would happen if you took a Weekly Standard editor and made him the captain of a cruise ship.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. gingergal says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    He is institutionalized.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. FreyFelipe says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Yesterday upon the stair
    I saw an FBI Director who wasn’t all there
    He wasn’t all there again today
    Oh how I wish he would just go away

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. 4Lorne says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Why the heck are you not on Parler Sundance?

    I’m getting tired of having to cross post your excellent articles and commentary for the parched conservative masses over there!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Mr e-man says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Cleanup on aisle FBI.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. Yankee Doodle Dandy says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Wray uses the term “lean forward” in the Baier interview. I mention it because I think that term was used in the Strozk notes from today’s release. I don’t know, probably nothing, but maybe Wray is communicating in code or something.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    SD, great analogy. Captain Wray orders clean sheets for each cabin as the ship is sinking.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. FreyFelipe says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    The FBI/CIA Axis of Lies is the World’s Premier Criminal Organization. It must all be eradicated or, like a cancer, it will kill its host.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Look at Wray’s face. He’s one of those people who, just by looking at their face, you know they’re stupid. You know there’s no mental acuity. Their only worth is being too dense to question anything yet having just enough grey matter to follow orders

    He’s a puppet, taking orders from his deep state masters. He sits there with that goofy stupid look, rattling off his script without a thought of how it looks

    The deep state seeks out various types to do their bidding. The evil psychopaths to do the dirty work. The dense, passive types to spew the narrative. The goofy, dorky types they give “important” job titles to until the time they set them up to take the fall

    When you truly look at these people, it’s obvious

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • patti says:
      June 24, 2020 at 11:49 pm

      “Look at Wray’s face.”

      He has the ‘look’ of someone who’s been through Mind Control sessions…
      No one could be this obtuse intentionally….could they?

      Like

      Reply
  24. Drogers says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    I’d like to be able to say w/ a straight face that Director Wray is a man of integrity and the best thing that’s happened to the FBI in a long long time.

    But he’s a dweeb so I can’t.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. James Groome says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Chris Wray cannot say anything which will garner my attention until HE APOLOGIZES TO DEVIN NUNES FOR WRAY’S slanderous and lie filled op-ed written regarding the NUNES MEMO.

    As president I would demand WRAY apologize publicly and when he was finished then I would can his ARSE!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. T2020 says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Stewart Smalley (sp?) reference? Haven’t thought of him in years. Where’s Wray’s Pink P Hat?

    Like

    Reply
  27. Coast says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Sundance, you have a gift for words. You never disappoint.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. FreyFelipe says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    In the days following the American Revolution, Thomas Jefferson became increasingly concerned about two tendencies he believed were intrinsically connected: the concentration of power in a centralized government and the establishment of a standing army.

    But we don’t have to wait to fully see how that works out, as if one substitutes National Police Force (FBI) for standing army, those concerns have already been proven absolutely correct.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. FreyFelipe says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Wray is the name of the coldest of all cold monsters. Coldly he lies; and this lie slips from his lips: ‘The FBI serves the people’.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Will Shakespeare (@Shakespeare64W) says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    About the only thing more depressing than watching the Christopher Wray interview is the realization that his predecessors were Mueller, Comey, and McCabe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. ATheoK says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Sundance, your conclusion;

    “Chris Wray’s performance as FBI Director is akin to what would happen if you took a hotel manager and made him the captain of a cruise ship.”

    can leave some confused.

    Some hotels are massive complex organizations.

    Would;

    “Chris Wray’s performance as FBI Director is akin to what would happen if you took a motel manager and made him the captain of a cruise ship.”

    be a slightly better description?

    Wray and Sessions are birds of a feather.
    They both take “Don’t rock the boat” to extremes.
    They’d much rather pretend corruption does not exist than deal with it. They both expect to sit at a large desk in a large office where employees bring them reports.
    • Nothing proactive.
    • Nothing will change.
    • People that excel will be sidelined.
    • Mediocrity will get promoted.

    I had a boss that pointed out the best divisions were put under microscopes, closely examined by everyone.
    The worst offices were put under microscopes and flooded with people sent in to analyze and fix them.
    That the best place to be was in the middle; unfeted, never rebuked, never set on pedestals, etc. etc.

    Though that particular boss was never satisfied with less than perfect himself.
    Wray is satisfied with pretending his incompetent thugs, hoods and misfits are just mediocre. Not worth interfering.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Ono says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Obviously an interview where Wray was given the questions in advance and there was no press back for his lame answers…

    I assume Brett Baier just got a new lake front house somewhere for taking a digger and not asking follow up questions with referenced facts.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Liberty ONE says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Soyboy Wray reminds me of the kid who was NEVER accepted into a group of friends as he was a spoiled little brat, mommy’s boy. Then as he grew up with the silver spoon inserted into his rectum and ONLY got worse.

    Like

    Reply
  34. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    I remember when Wray described Sayoc’s HOAX bombs as containing “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”….

    That could have described a LOT of things, including MATCH HEADS, but Sayoc used Black Powder. So, why couldn’t Wray have simply said that… they were pieces of PVC pipe filled with Black Powder and a digital dashboard clock, but NO trigger device.

    That doesn’t sound as intimidating though, does it? Wray purposely allowed the public to assume the worst. And remember… the media was trying their hardest to “Play Up” the angle that Sayoc was a Trump supporter.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Dutchman says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    Well, the FBI has a major role to play, in establishing “Best Practices” for training LE.

    Anyone here at ALL reassured by this?
    They are gonna be teaching them “How to obtain warrants under false pretences”
    “How to railroad someone into pleading guilty”
    “How to practice terrorism under the guise of law enforcement.”
    “How to tamper with evidence, manufacture evidence, and disappear evidence.”
    “How to bury brady material”
    And more,….So relieved the FBI is going to have a major role to play, in establishing “Best Practices” for LE.

    Only consolation is most local police departments don’t like the FBI.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Og Oggilby says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    FBI Director Stuart Smalley….

    Like

    Reply
  37. trialbytruth says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    Sundance
    I am disappointed I expected a love boat graphic. But then again they were more competent

    Like

    Reply
  38. magoo622 says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    If you recall the screams about Trump overreacting and causing WW3 during the 2016 election…and I admit he’s at time hard to listen (get to the point Donald), but seeing all this unfold with all the details provided by the various patriots such as SD, Undercover Huber, et. al….and knowing that Trump had to have known a lot of this was happening….he’s got to be one of the most patient persons in the world or he truly sleeps with the ART of WAR under his pillow for those 4 hours of sleep he gets each night. Know your enemy, know your self and you have the best chance of winning the war and therefore know when not to go to war. Cant wait to see what happens next.

    Like

    Reply
  39. bullnuke says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    You expect an FBI Director to instill confidence in both the people working for him as well as the general public. Most people can see right thru his word salads. Only time he has ever been publicly pissed off was during the shutdown fight over the border wall. Hate to say this is one of PDJT’s worse appointments.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Perot Conservative says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Why this interview now, after 3 years? PR? CYA?

    Brett Bauer lightweight interview.

    Why did AG Bill Barr go over your head to fire Dana Boente? Why did Brandon Van Grack withhold exculpatory evidence from General Flynn’s defense counsel, SIDNEY POWELL? Should Van Grack be fired and disbarred? Where is Van Grack? Why haven’t you fired the 50 – 100+ FBI employees who leaked & took bribes?

    Why send 15 FBI agents to investigate a Hoax garage pulldown?

    Like

    Reply

