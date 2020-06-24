…”because I’m good enough; I’m strong enough; and doggone it, people like me.”
That’s the kitchen table sensibility as projected by FBI Director Christopher Wray in this interview. It’s a communication style blending the modern term “corporate responsibility” with the patronizing mannerisms of a dad discussing sixth grade peer pressure with his tender gender-neutral offspring.
This is actually a very revealing interview to understand why 50 FBI agents chased the Russian conspiracy for two years with Robert Mueller; and why 15 FBI agents excitedly responded to a garage door pull-down rope. The emphasis is on the wrong syllable, but golly we only have a 0.4 percent turnover ratio, so we must be doing something right.
I’ve actually met a Chris Wray clone in the past. While culling a tier of toxic executive management, the CEO voice in the organization said to me: “what if you fire all of them and later find out you’re wrong?” To which I replied: “what’s more dangerous to you, my firing them and being wrong, or you keeping them around and my being right?”…
Director Wray is the guy who doesn’t deal with the toxic infection, instead he uses words like: “we have an opportunity”, “they need to be supported more”; and “I challenge you to provide continuous coaching.” Note at 09:45 Wray says “I put in place an entire new leadership team”, without even realizing that Bill Barr just removed -by force- Wray’s hand-selected chief legal counsel, Dana Boente. It doesn’t even register with him.
.
Chris Wray’s performance as FBI Director is akin to what would happen if you took a hotel manager and made him the captain of a cruise ship.
…“energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”….
He is total garbage. Been very happy to see his slow comeuppance after his public gall to challenge Barr on spying taking place, etc.
Chris Wray and Rod Rosenstein walked hand in hand behind Kenneth Star during the Clinton impeachment and don’t think for one minute there is any difference between Rod or Chris because there isn’t.
Contrasted to what my attitude would have been years back, when I learned that Wray had assigned FBI agents to Durham’s investigation, I thought —
Damn it! — instead of, Oh Good.
It is a measure of how far fallen, into a corrupt pile of excrement, the FBI has gone, from those days of confidence and esteem.
I actually think Rosenstein is a bigger weasel by quite a bit, however both of them should be in prison for a handful of conspiracy crimes for a start.
Rosenstein is a weasel… Wray is a dolt… There’s a difference…
wray is a traitorous little useless pissant!
Wray should have been fired YESTERDAY.
Wray should have never been hired.
Sundance really put it all in a neat ball of wax:
“Chris Wray’s performance as FBI Director is akin to what would happen if you took a hotel manager and made him the captain of a cruise ship.”
The newest example is the garage door pull . . . 15 agents! Is that a wise use of personnel?
I think you give wray too much credit! he is a traitor, not just feckless and useless and dishonest!
How many FBI agents does it take to close a garage door?
The solution to the FBI is NO FBI
AMEN. There is no difference between Chris Wray and James Comey or Boobie Mueller. None. Nada. Zilch.
I don’t understand how/why this guy still has a job.
It’s disheartening.
Why do we have an FBI?
To commit crimes the Mafia is too honorable to do.
Maaaaaaan that’s pretty!
Wish I’d thought of that!
Who told him people like him? ‘Head of the FBI and he can’t find the truth with a flashlight and 50 agents.
Not to mention 15 agents to investigate an obvious hate hoax and still conclude that a garage pull down rope is a noose.
He will be fired and end up as floor manager at local community bank. A typical empty suit.
Hey you disparage the managers at our local community bank. THEY do a good job…
Wray is an empty suit and an embarrassment to head a federal law enforcement agency.
“He got dead eyes…like a doll’s eyes”….amazing to me he hasn’t gotten shived at a dinner party before now…
Keep the police; refund the FBI!
Wray’s perennial smirk would have had Mister Rogers hurling.
Me. I’m of tougher stuff.
This latest offering of Wray’s only made me throw up a tiny but in my mouth.
Sack the lot of them.
Fumigate ‘tween ALL of the gun decks and tie up.
We need a new crew.
Maybe even no crew, if the vessel’s very keel is rotten.
Please, please please put Grennell in there!
Damned auto correct. Keep the police…DEFUND the FBI!
Even if all FBI funds were transferd to the Mafia the nation would be better off as the mafia couldn’t possibly do as much harm to the Republic as the FBI dose.
I would accept a refund
Darrol Hammond parodying Bill Lumbergh as the FBI Director.
“Did you put the new cover sheet on your TPS Report?”
“Chris Wray’s performance as FBI Director is akin to what would happen if you took a hotel manager and made him the captain of a cruise ship.”
Are you sure you didn’t mean if you took a Biden rally event manager? There might be some hotel managers reading this article.
“….. made him the captain of a cruise ship.”
Americans will never be free as long as the FBI exists.
“In the end, there can be only one”
“Chris Wray’s performance as FBI Director is akin to what would happen if you took a hotel manager and made him the captain of a cruise ship.”
Actually, it’s more like what would happen if you took a Weekly Standard editor and made him the captain of a cruise ship.
He is institutionalized.
He should be institutionalized… what a joke.
Yesterday upon the stair
I saw an FBI Director who wasn’t all there
He wasn’t all there again today
Oh how I wish he would just go away
Why the heck are you not on Parler Sundance?
I’m getting tired of having to cross post your excellent articles and commentary for the parched conservative masses over there!
Cleanup on aisle FBI.
LMAO!!
Wray uses the term “lean forward” in the Baier interview. I mention it because I think that term was used in the Strozk notes from today’s release. I don’t know, probably nothing, but maybe Wray is communicating in code or something.
It is a Marxist term used regularly by obama and the democrat propaganda media.
SD, great analogy. Captain Wray orders clean sheets for each cabin as the ship is sinking.
The FBI/CIA Axis of Lies is the World’s Premier Criminal Organization. It must all be eradicated or, like a cancer, it will kill its host.
Look at Wray’s face. He’s one of those people who, just by looking at their face, you know they’re stupid. You know there’s no mental acuity. Their only worth is being too dense to question anything yet having just enough grey matter to follow orders
He’s a puppet, taking orders from his deep state masters. He sits there with that goofy stupid look, rattling off his script without a thought of how it looks
The deep state seeks out various types to do their bidding. The evil psychopaths to do the dirty work. The dense, passive types to spew the narrative. The goofy, dorky types they give “important” job titles to until the time they set them up to take the fall
When you truly look at these people, it’s obvious
“Look at Wray’s face.”
He has the ‘look’ of someone who’s been through Mind Control sessions…
No one could be this obtuse intentionally….could they?
I’d like to be able to say w/ a straight face that Director Wray is a man of integrity and the best thing that’s happened to the FBI in a long long time.
But he’s a dweeb so I can’t.
Chris Wray cannot say anything which will garner my attention until HE APOLOGIZES TO DEVIN NUNES FOR WRAY’S slanderous and lie filled op-ed written regarding the NUNES MEMO.
As president I would demand WRAY apologize publicly and when he was finished then I would can his ARSE!
Stewart Smalley (sp?) reference? Haven’t thought of him in years. Where’s Wray’s Pink P Hat?
Sundance, you have a gift for words. You never disappoint.
In the days following the American Revolution, Thomas Jefferson became increasingly concerned about two tendencies he believed were intrinsically connected: the concentration of power in a centralized government and the establishment of a standing army.
But we don’t have to wait to fully see how that works out, as if one substitutes National Police Force (FBI) for standing army, those concerns have already been proven absolutely correct.
Wray is the name of the coldest of all cold monsters. Coldly he lies; and this lie slips from his lips: ‘The FBI serves the people’.
About the only thing more depressing than watching the Christopher Wray interview is the realization that his predecessors were Mueller, Comey, and McCabe.
Sundance, your conclusion;
can leave some confused.
Some hotels are massive complex organizations.
Would;
be a slightly better description?
Wray and Sessions are birds of a feather.
They both take “Don’t rock the boat” to extremes.
They’d much rather pretend corruption does not exist than deal with it. They both expect to sit at a large desk in a large office where employees bring them reports.
• Nothing proactive.
• Nothing will change.
• People that excel will be sidelined.
• Mediocrity will get promoted.
I had a boss that pointed out the best divisions were put under microscopes, closely examined by everyone.
The worst offices were put under microscopes and flooded with people sent in to analyze and fix them.
That the best place to be was in the middle; unfeted, never rebuked, never set on pedestals, etc. etc.
Though that particular boss was never satisfied with less than perfect himself.
Wray is satisfied with pretending his incompetent thugs, hoods and misfits are just mediocre. Not worth interfering.
Obviously an interview where Wray was given the questions in advance and there was no press back for his lame answers…
I assume Brett Baier just got a new lake front house somewhere for taking a digger and not asking follow up questions with referenced facts.
Soyboy Wray reminds me of the kid who was NEVER accepted into a group of friends as he was a spoiled little brat, mommy’s boy. Then as he grew up with the silver spoon inserted into his rectum and ONLY got worse.
I remember when Wray described Sayoc’s HOAX bombs as containing “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”….
That could have described a LOT of things, including MATCH HEADS, but Sayoc used Black Powder. So, why couldn’t Wray have simply said that… they were pieces of PVC pipe filled with Black Powder and a digital dashboard clock, but NO trigger device.
That doesn’t sound as intimidating though, does it? Wray purposely allowed the public to assume the worst. And remember… the media was trying their hardest to “Play Up” the angle that Sayoc was a Trump supporter.
Well, the FBI has a major role to play, in establishing “Best Practices” for training LE.
Anyone here at ALL reassured by this?
They are gonna be teaching them “How to obtain warrants under false pretences”
“How to railroad someone into pleading guilty”
“How to practice terrorism under the guise of law enforcement.”
“How to tamper with evidence, manufacture evidence, and disappear evidence.”
“How to bury brady material”
And more,….So relieved the FBI is going to have a major role to play, in establishing “Best Practices” for LE.
Only consolation is most local police departments don’t like the FBI.
FBI Director Stuart Smalley….
Sundance
I am disappointed I expected a love boat graphic. But then again they were more competent
If you recall the screams about Trump overreacting and causing WW3 during the 2016 election…and I admit he’s at time hard to listen (get to the point Donald), but seeing all this unfold with all the details provided by the various patriots such as SD, Undercover Huber, et. al….and knowing that Trump had to have known a lot of this was happening….he’s got to be one of the most patient persons in the world or he truly sleeps with the ART of WAR under his pillow for those 4 hours of sleep he gets each night. Know your enemy, know your self and you have the best chance of winning the war and therefore know when not to go to war. Cant wait to see what happens next.
You expect an FBI Director to instill confidence in both the people working for him as well as the general public. Most people can see right thru his word salads. Only time he has ever been publicly pissed off was during the shutdown fight over the border wall. Hate to say this is one of PDJT’s worse appointments.
Why this interview now, after 3 years? PR? CYA?
Brett Bauer lightweight interview.
Why did AG Bill Barr go over your head to fire Dana Boente? Why did Brandon Van Grack withhold exculpatory evidence from General Flynn’s defense counsel, SIDNEY POWELL? Should Van Grack be fired and disbarred? Where is Van Grack? Why haven’t you fired the 50 – 100+ FBI employees who leaked & took bribes?
Why send 15 FBI agents to investigate a Hoax garage pulldown?
