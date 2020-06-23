President Trump Delivers Address to Young Americans – TPA Convention, Phoenix – 6:30pm ET Livestream

Posted on June 23, 2020 by

This evening President Trump will be delivering a speech to young Americans at the Turning Point Action Convention in Phoenix, AZ. Anticipated start time 6:30pm ET.

The venue is Dream City Church in Phoenix, and the “Students for Trump” crowd of more than 3,000 mostly young attendees are expected to attend.

White House Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream (active)

.

.

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, Live Streaming, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to President Trump Delivers Address to Young Americans – TPA Convention, Phoenix – 6:30pm ET Livestream

  1. FL_GUY says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    To the D-rats, a President Trump Speech/Rally is like holy water to a demon, LOL!!! You throw enough holy water on a demon, and they melt totally. Hence, the SCAMdemic and “social distancing” BS.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. bambamtakethat says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Don Jr is knocking it out of the park!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. FreyFelipe says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Oh my! Shouldn’t these youths be out protesting the attempted lynching of Bubba Wallace, aka Jussie Smutlett 2.0 ? Oh, their grades will suffer from their learned professors for this insult to them and their teachings.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Val says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Yes, Mr President. I refuse to kneel to the radical left and to any human being.

    MAGA/KAG

    Like

    Reply
  5. hocuspocus13 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    This is like a Mini Rally
    🇺🇸
    God Bless the USA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    it’s on Cspan 1

    Like

    Reply
  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Ric Grinell had a lot of “gold in those satchels”…. Just like the “gold” found in the White House walls when President Trump first took office.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. cheering4america says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    I think they like “Law and Order”!

    Like

    Reply
  10. FrankieZee says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Lifts up my spirits to see so many young kids being future Deplorables. Heck, they are louder than the Deplorables at a regular Trump rally. Loving it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Adios Traidora says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    LOL – Kung Flu Fighting – The Toilet Paper Wars

    Hands off my Quilted Northern ! Out of TP ? Call 911 for huge emergency !

    Like

    Reply
  12. Steve says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    On the Ground Here in Arizona the newest “hotspot”. I think the latest “outbreak” is complete and total and utter BS

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    @ 45K watching this on YT, s.o far. RSBN , Global, FBN , FNC, W.H.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s