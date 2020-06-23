Eat Your Winnamins – New Home Sales Skyrocket 16.6% Blowing Past Expectations…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones… New home sales jumped a whopping 16.6% in May, blowing past the estimates of a 2.9% rise. The May increase in sales is nearly 13 percent higher than the same month one year ago.
Home sales are a key indicator of economic health because purchases of homes requires (1) income, a stable job; and (2) an optimistic financial outlook from the buyer.
Sales of new single-family homes jumped 16.6% in May from April, to a seasonally adjusted annualized pace of 676,000, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. The median economist estimate was for 640,000, according to Bloomberg data.
In addition to a larger-than-expected monthly surge, May sales were nearly 13% higher than a year ago. As the US economy reopens, people are flocking back to the housing market in droves — the rosy sales are a rebound from three months of declines ending in April. (LINK)
People are buying houses all right…escaping the Democrat Cities representing BLM, Masks, looting, burning and rioting for the suburbs or rural properties.
LikeLiked by 16 people
There may be something to your observation. Existing home sales were down 9% possibly suggesting movement to new homes in the exurbs and rural areas. Would be interesting to see more data, such as regional data for red vs blue states.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prolly 100 percent correct. I live in one of the top 3 fastest growing areas in Texas between San Antonio and Austin. My town has been DESTROYED by an influx of transplants from everywhere. I plan on getting out in a few years because the growth is unsustainable. Interestingly enough, the other two top areas are also Red counties. These people are ruining not only their cities but the ones they head to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You must live in New Braunfels or San Marcos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
N.B. Comal county. S.M. is in Hays county, a liberal stinkhole.
LikeLike
I just moved to this area (Halfway between San Antonio and Austin) and I promise you I am for Trump all the way…had to leave California because I didn’t feel I fit in any more. This is a wonderful area!
So MUCH growth going on, adding new houses and businesses. I can see how it would make you uncomfortable if you were a long-time resident.
LikeLike
Doogiesblog,
Welcome to Texas we need RED voters ……I live about an hour north of San Antonio still RED here with a few loud mouth libs. They had a rally in front of the courthouse last weekend. They had signs saying “black lives matter” all they were missing were…..black folks. All lily white.
I know this short vingette doesn’t apply you but this is how we view most coming from CA. A friend off mine who lives in a very nice house had some Commiefornians come to his door wanting to buy his house. When he found out where they were from he said “I wouldn’t do that to my neighbors”…..According to him they were not amused but got the message.
LikeLike
I have been in this county for ten years and in n.b. for eight. We went from 60k to 90 plus in those short years. We are beyond capacity. The canyon lake public parks are going to be shut down on weekends and holidays it was announced today due to massive overcrowding and destruction of the natural settings. This town simply cannot handle the growth comfortably. I hope to move to the woodlands soon.
LikeLike
The housing market began to bounce back in May, but new data released today by realtor.com® shows that consumers are showing an increasing preference for suburban and rural areas as they return to the market.
https://news.move.com/2020-06-17-Suburban-Housing-Markets-Quicker-to-Bounce-Back-from-COVID-19
LikeLike
You are correct! I am a realtor in Southern Maryland. We are seeing an influx of people moving to more rural areas. The problem is that inventory is low. Tons of buyers and not enough homes for sale.
LikeLike
I was going to comment the same – you beat me to it. Here in the Capital District it is a sellers market due to people leaving NYC.
LikeLike
My dad has a nice house on a couple of acres outside Albany. He stuck his toe in the market back in December with it while he was in Florida and had a lot of interest but ultimately decided not to sell.
LikeLike
I have to laugh at the Fed that did the huge interest rate cut. That interest rate cut put fear into the markets on how bad the virus was going to be but now it ensures Trump’s reelection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
#6 dance,
Yes, and they are looking at new homes, that are ‘teched up’ so that CHINDREN CAN SCHOOL AT HOME, which leads me to think “those students ain’t coming back”.
Reached the point where “expectations” are SO FAR off the mark, that they have lost all credibility. I mean you start off with the basic odds that they “should” be right, 50% of the time, JUST by “chance”, but they are CONSISTENTLY wrong, 100% of the time! Even a,stopped clock is right twice a day, and they can’t even hit that low mark!
THIS is the,”pent up demand” PDJT has been talking about. As and to the degree that reopening occurs, there is going to be similar pent up demand, in every sector that was shut down as “non-essential”, as those customers (for the most part) didn’t ‘go’anywhere; they just delayed their purchases in services such as hair dresser, sit down dining, etc.
So, the demand has stacked up, for 5 months, and STILL needs to be met.
Prepare to have a ROARING economy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Teachers will ultimately hurt themselves once people figure out they don’t need as many of them if we’re all going to be at home.
LikeLike
Oh, the smart, dedicated ones will adapt; offering ‘on line’ coarses, where they can reach and educate 10’s of 1000’s of students, instead of less than 100 every year.
The hacks will be screwed, as no one will want to pay for what they are teaching.
We have elevated an inherent or developed skill in 3 R’s; Reading, Retention and Regurgitation, somehow equating such a skill with intelligence.
As long as you can Read, and Retain, long enough to Regurgitate in a test, you can excel in school, and move on to Universtites of Higher Indoctrination.
Establishing that (3 R’s) as THE standard for education, has made it much easier to use the guise of education as a major tool for indoctrination.
Because the 3 R’s doesn’t involve critical thinking; its done by ROTE. Any critical thinking just threatens to distract the student, and lower their score. So, no QUESTIONING of the facts as permitted. It would interfere with the ability to Regurgitate the materiak.
LikeLike
Wonder how much of it is exodus from the blue states or the big cities, but the attached report isn’t that detailed.
LikeLike
My read is that pent-up demand is ahead of supply for the near term. Once supply catches up, the numbers will fall to a normal level. Perhaps I’m wrong on that latter point, but I see all this as good news.
Certainly, blue state leaders have done everyone possible to scare their residents, from hamstringing the police, threatening to re-route funds from law enforcement to pet projects, which means taxes will “necessarily” rise, all while cutting down on services, keeping schools closed, and so on. Not an attractive outlook for families or people who want to work and build assets in what was once a global city. I would hate to hold real estate in those places at this time.
LikeLike
Say it with me, V Shaped Boom!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
People know that it was artificially shut down. They want it back to what it was NOW.
LikeLike
Economists need to rethink things. They use old fashioned models to make what they think are educated guesses. Again, they have to pretend not to understand the Trump economy.
LikeLike
I think SOME of it is NOT pretending, mamet principle not withstanding.
In order for them to grasp the Trump economics, they would have to pass Sundances “Maganomics 101” coarse, which he hasbeen laying out here, every so often since I arrived.
Type “exfiltration of wealth” or “lemons or widgets” into the,search box on the homepage, if your unfamiliar with these terms,…and LEARN.
Anyway, for 99% of these economists to grasp what Sundance explains, and what PDJT is doing, they would have to throw out everything they were taught in school; everything that qualifies them as an ‘expert’.
This is profoundly threatening to their self image, and so for them a bridge too far. Gordan Chang is a rare exception.
And so, we have the bizarre situation, in which all these experts predictions continue to be way off, but rather than take the MAJOR hit to their egos, of admitting that everything that makes them an “expert” is hogwash, they will take the lesser, and shared collective hit to their ego of being WRONG.
Human beans; Legumes with legs!
LikeLike
They are a loud minority. The mouse that roared
LikeLike
Yes, new home sales are up but much larger existing home sales are down 26%. Not so rosy.
LikeLike
Our county in north AL of about 370,000 had less than 1,000 units for sale in the Dec/Jan ballpark.
Large, nicer apartments are going up everywhere and new housing construction is booming. There’s just not the inventory for existing home sales to sky rocket”
A little less eeyore please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, and homes that are on the market go in hours if it’s in a desirable location and/or nothing odd with the lot/home.
LikeLike
My real estate office on Long Island closed on existing home last Friday, have another closing this Friday, and made a deal today on another existing home. We are in a R district, so there’s that. But still…
GO TRUMP!
LikeLike
Existing home sales trail because they are counted at closing which is typically two months after going to contract. New home sales are counted on contract. Big timing difference!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am going to become an economist. Clearly the talent pool is shallow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see now…. Knowledgeable economists will now include Peter Navarro, You, and Kudlow. I think you will do OK!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love how the blonde dingbat at the end tries to tie in the New York shutdown as part of the reason why new home sales were so high. As if all of these new home buyers had to settle for a suburban home because they weren’t allowed to view Manhattan properties.
The world begins and ends in New York for these imbeciles, when anyone with a handful of functioning brain cells wouldn’t live within a 50 mile radius of that leftist cesspool given the choice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the right price I’d buy a loft on Manhattan in a heartbeat and spend weekends there. To each, their own.
LikeLike
“Home sales are a key indicator of economic health because purchases of homes requires (1) income, a stable job; and (2) an optimistic financial outlook from the buyer.”
and (3), the manufacture of construction materials and durable goods to be used in these homes.
Not tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We want to move over the state line. It’s impossible to find a home in our budget, it’s a very healthy budget, due to everyone moving from the city to the burbs. The realtor told me here and when I was in Iowa last month, that people are fleeing to the burbs. They found out real quick with the COVID that living in town and worse, an apartment, isn’t all that great when crap hits the fan.
Realtor said our home value went up almost 20K since March. March of 2020! We can’t sell cuz we can’t find anything. Homes are pending before they go on the market.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Find a country lot that allows mobile homes. Buy a used MH and live in it while you build your home or you have your home built by a contractor on the same property. Move in your new home and keep MH for a rental or sell it and use money for appliances etc. Use a contractor and just do some of the work? Construction moves much faster when you actually live on the construction site. You have electricity, running hot water, bathrooms, telephone and kitchen right on site. You’re there for deliveries, you can keep an eye on subcontractors and you keep stealing to a minimum. You can get stuff done if you just have an hour free. You can run next door to put a quick 2nd coat on something. Same plan is good if you want to restore a house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New homes are typically built in the outlying suburbs away from the inner cities where BLM and ANTIFA have been on a rampage so look for new home sales to increase while sales of existing condos and townhouses which are typical of the “once” gentrified city neighborhoods where gays and single professionals flocked to drop off the face of the earth.
LikeLike
I sell structural connectors and fasteners made in USA. Busiest ever and I’ve been doing this since 1979.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Where art thou?
LikeLike
I sell structural connectors and fasteners made in USA. Busiest ever and I’ve been doing this since 1979.
LikeLike
I live in a rural area in SE PA outside of Philly. My friend’s neighbor sold his house in one day after he put it on the market. He accepted the first offer and has 5 or 6 people with agreements in waiting to see if the mortgage goes through. The person who bought it is from NYC. I heard that the realtors in my area are very busy now.
LikeLike
Not here in Illinois and Chicago. Worst sales numbers for May since 2009. Chicagoland Real Estate: Supply sharply lower, prices dramatically lower. Sales, almost non existent. Only a Democrat can manage public policy like that.
When do we start to panic in the Land of Lincoln?
http://www.chicagonow.com/getting-real/2020/06/may-chicago-real-estate-market-as-expected-worst-ever-sales-decline/
LikeLike
Rex…would be interested in sales numbers across the borders in Indiana or Wisconsin….bet they are through the roof.
LikeLike
I live in an over 55 community that is to have about 500 homes at completion. My wife and I moved into about home 125 not quite two years ago. Let me tell you– wu flu or no wu flu, the building in here barely paused. And yes, anecdotal evidence is not evidence. 🙂
LikeLike
3 in 10 Americans Missed Their Housing Payments in June – I have to wonder how this reconciles with this good news.
https://www.apartmentlist.com/research/june-housing-payments
LikeLike
I saw that. After reading it I found they meant payments to include rents, not just mortgages.
LikeLike
I am a Broker, crazy out there. This is not surprising. So normally we are slammed busy in March, and April but due to the the virus it is now May/June. I don’t see it slowing down in July at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder how many new homes are by LEOs changing jobs.
Good website here to keep in mind.
This real estate firm specializes in finding not only homes, but homes in communities who love and respect LEOs.
Law Enforcement Move
Helping Heroes Move to Police Friendly Communities
https://lawenforcementmove.com/
“Company assists law enforcement in relocating to more police-friendly locations”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/company-assists-law-enforcement-in-relocating-to-more-police-friendly-locations
47 seconds
LikeLike