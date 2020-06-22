Is Bubba Wallace “Rope Noose” a Hoax or Misunderstanding? All Talladega Garage Doors Have Nooses – NASCAR Video Evidence…

This has the potential to be very embarrassing for NASCAR.

When NASCAR rolled in to Alabama and the Talledega motor speedway, the story of a “rope noose” in the garage of Bubba Wallace grabbed media attention.   However, a NASCAR video of the exact garage doors at the Talledega motor speedway shows all of the garages have ropes and nooses on them.

The images above are from a 2017 NASCAR “GarageCam” walk through during the  NASCAR Camping World Truck Series garage at Talladega Superspeedway.  The rope with a “noose” on the end is a simple method to pull down the garage door to close it.  The noose provides a place to put your hand/wrist when closing the door.

Hat Tip Tazio Nuvolari who shares: “My guess on the “noose” incident in Talledega, watch this video, look close at the Talladega garage doors. Each one has a rope hanging down with a loop on the end to pull down the doors. One probably broke and someone just tossed it aside, then the crew member found it and thought it was something it wasn’t, now NASCAR is trying to figure out how to explain their stupidity.”

The ropes and “nooses” are clearly visible [particularly at 03:20] as the cameraman goes from garage bay to garage bay.  There are several rope nooses visible and a few of them are severely worn from use.  Check it out:

Is this just a simple misunderstanding amid a climate where NASCAR is sensitive to the current racial narrative sweeping the nation?

Did the Bubba Wallace team accidentally make a major headline grabbing story out of a simple mistaken perspective?  Or was the mistaken impression purposefully misunderstood by either the team or the organization to gain attention?   You decide.

According to the media:

ALABAMA – […] The discovery of the noose Sunday afternoon in Wallace’s garage stall comes as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, more squarely address America’s systemic racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against racism and police brutality. He wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt before one event, repainted his car with the “Black Lives Matter” phrase and pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag.

NASCAR said it is investigating the noose, and federal investigators said they will review the incident as well.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR’s statement read. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

The racing organization said there is no place for racism in NASCAR and that the incident “only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

In addition, the US Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the incident, US Attorney Jay E. Town said in statement.

“Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society,” Town said.

A source with Richard Petty Motorsports told CNN that Wallace never saw the nooseA member of his team discovered it and immediately brought it to NASCAR’s attention, the source said.

Wallace tweeted Sunday that the “despicable act” left him “incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

“This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in,” Wallace said.  (read more)

The odds that every garage door in the Talladega motor speedway has these garage door pull-downs that look like nooses, and this was not exactly what the “member of the team discovered”, is very small.  These are the exact garages that housed Bubba Wallace’s car.

These pull-down are almost certainly what Wallace’s team reported to the NASCAR officials that started this international headline story.  [A Shorter Video to SEE]

More video from November 2019 shows all the garage bay doors have those “noose” looking pull-downs. Clearest visibility Bay #4 at 00:53

  1. mazziflol says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    It’s not a crazy thought…

  2. conservalicious says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    Bubba “Juicy” Wallace

  3. Coast says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    “The racing organization said there is no place for racism in NASCAR”

    Good….so get rid of Wallace and get rid of a car that has Black Lives Matter painted on it because both are racist.

    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 22, 2020 at 11:43 pm

      If a white driver put “white lives matter” on his car, even in very small letters, and simply in response to what Wallace has on his car, they wouldn’t just demand he take it of his car, they would all but execute him anyway.

  4. Parker Longbaugh says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    Did not take very long before new investor in NASCAR George Soros values were revealed.

  5. ontoiran says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    I say he put it there himself. he’s the one calling for nascar to ban the confederate flag WHEN NASCAR STARTED IN THE SOUTH…now he can say see…I toldja; it’s run by a bunch of racists. this is why we have to get rid of the flag it ain’t ME. by the way; is this the first time he’s been to Talladega? i’m not a nascar fan and couldn’t say what their garage doors have on them.

  6. WSB says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    The first problem is the name Bubba.

  7. tluther01 says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    also another odd nugget it says bubba never saw the “noose” but a teammate did..if one was trying to scare bubba wouldnt they put it in a location where bubba would see it?

    • mr.piddles says:
      June 23, 2020 at 12:39 am

      Maybe it was just a inappropriate practical joke. Somebody else saw it, flipped out, and went straight to management.

      A member of his team discovered it and immediately brought it to NASCAR’s attention

      By then the Poop Snowball was already rolling downhill at breakneck speed. NASCAR trips over itself to pander to anyone who will listen. At that point, do you fess up and get your ass in a big ol’ heap of trouble? Probably lose the job you love? Or do you and your friends keep quiet and let it ride out of sheer panic and fear?

      OR… did the jokesters fess up a day later, and now NASCAR has a Grade A Problem on their hands.

      “Uh… yeah… so that pandering the other day… we… uh… we take that back.”

  8. Phil says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    Colonel Mustard with a rope in the – – what a minute, there’s no garage in this game!

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:33 pm

  10. jay says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    BAN ROPE
    All warehouses that sell rope are racist.
    All boats with rope – racist.
    Sail boats- ugh!!! super racist.
    Cattle ranchers – racist.
    Flag poles – racist.

    Where does it end?????

  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Of course NASCAR knew it was a door pull. There’s no way someone didn’t tell them if they actually didn’t know it themselves

    Not to excuse NASCAR’s cowardice in this situation, but this is a perfect example of how our elites have allowed this terrorist cabal to become so powerful, major companies and institutions not only kowtow to them out of fear, but have also determined this fraudulent narrative can be used to virtue signal for profit (they think)

    This Bubba moron is nothing more than a opportunist who’s using and supporting racial strife to further his own personal profile, and the sport that was built and supported by the American people, is sh*tting all over it’s real fans and defending this con artist

    This is becoming intolerable for most Americans, as our entire system, society and history are under attack for nothing more than a grotesque lie, and we suffer further by watching the business community we ourselves built and supported turn against us due to cowardly leadership

    Americans must get it together and organize to put an end to this obscene charade

  13. Chip Doctor says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    IMO there is not one damn part of this story that is funny. We are being overwhelmed by every single institution bending the knee to the communists. This is NOT funny.

    There was a line wrapped around Chick Fil A a day after their CEO said we should all apologize for our whiteness. Sports have bent the knee. Entertainment has bent the knee. We are being bullied into submission by having every single thing we hold dear being taken away from us.

    There is just too much to boycott anymore. NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, Chick Fil A, Facebook, rock concerts, and the list just grows every day.

    Barr and Durham are running out the clock. Mail in voting is coming. The judiciary has come out of the closet. Lindsay has once again stuck his middle finger in our faces. Bolton sets a very dangerous precedent and nothing is done. The attack on our country is staggering. We are literally being conquered by communism.

    There is not one damn funny thing about any of this. Call me a troll if you must.

    • nimrodman says:
      June 22, 2020 at 11:59 pm

      I’m with ya, Doc
      This is dire

      I was used to “outrage of the week”, but now it’s non-stop and on all fronts – they’re flooding the zone

      And it ain’t just this cause or that cause, or this corporate outrage or that corporate outrage …

      … it’s an all-fronts communist push, as you say

      Also not a troll, but we’re one tipping point away from real, real bad straits

      • WhiteBoard says:
        June 23, 2020 at 12:18 am

        Trump must provide us support to fight back.. use the same legal loop holes they do.. like we broke a rioters neck defending our baby- and we all carry babies (full scholarship for all babies that are a part of this) – and of course we demolish anyone that gets close to them

    • NJMAGA says:
      June 23, 2020 at 12:06 am

      I don’t think this is funny at all either. This has nothing at all to do with racism or black lives but is all about getting rid of POTUS. They ALL want him gone and I’m just waiting for the Supreme Court to pile on with the tax return and abortion cases.

    • James Groome says:
      June 23, 2020 at 12:16 am

      When is there NOT A LINE AROUND CHIK-FIL-A? The ones here constantly have a line around the parking lot… however they are quick lines.

    • Contrarymary says:
      June 23, 2020 at 12:55 am

      It’ll take awhile for the chic fil a story to get around, but it will. I use to go there and pay for their overpriced food only because I valued their courage, but no longer. Everyone I know has quit going to chick fil a. Traitors and backstabbers who are trying to make up for their lost customer base by sucking up to new ones. Papa Cathy would be ashamed of his son, I think.

  14. Lady in Red says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:40 pm

  15. California Joe says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    So, let me get this straight. In less than 20 minutes after Bubba sees a “noose” hanging from ceiling of his NASCAR garage a team of FBI is already in action to investigate the obstruction of his civil rights but for almost three years after the highest federal government officials sought to frame the President of the United States for a crime that not only he didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened the FBI is sidelined because of the Kung Flu?

    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 22, 2020 at 11:54 pm

      99% of them are saving your life every day.
      – Sean Hannity

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      June 23, 2020 at 12:38 am

      No Bubba DID NOT see the rope. He was TOLD by NASCAR President Steve Phelps that this heinously racist act happened to him. So that means Bubba’s own crew member went straight to Phelps and not to Bubba.

  16. emet says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    I had never seen Bubba’s picture. My, he might wind up having to pay himself reparations.

  17. PatriotUSA says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Learn to drive and quit your whining. Those pussies at Nascar should bring back the Confederate flag.

  18. Bone Fish says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    In other more pressing news: White House adviser Navarro says China trade deal is ‘over’
    https://chinanewsstories.com/2020/06/23/white-house-adviser-navarro-says-china-trade-deal-is-over/

  19. wodiej says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    As more and more of these perceived injustices make headlines, people will realize it’s being blown out of proportion.

  20. republicanvet91 says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    It’s simply amazing how many will bend over backwards to appease the mob without any evidence whatsoever. Even in the face of so many previous hoaxes such as Juicy Smollett.

  21. joeknuckles says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    I believe that I may have discovered yet another secret racist dog whistle device. There are round devices with small “ropes” wrapped around them with “nooses” on the end. These devices are being distributed by a vast white supremacist network all over the United States. They even had the nerve to incorporate the ghetto term “yo” into the name of these racist devices.

  22. 4sure says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Details from NASCAR are pretty lame. All I can find is that they say a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace. Some one who found it brought it to attention of NAScAR. Bubba never saw it. Pic. of noose or it never happened.

    If it ends up a lie or misunderstanding, we should crucify NASCAR and Bubba Sharpton for yrs. for spreading this racist garbage.

  23. The Gipper Lives says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    BREAKING: NASCAR Releases Surveillance Photo of Racist Garage Door Handle Installer:

    • maggiemoowho says:
      June 23, 2020 at 12:16 am

      NASCAR said that whoever is responsible will be banned form NASCAR for life. NASCAR is going to have to learn how to fix their own garage doors I guess.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 23, 2020 at 12:29 am

      I say this……

      If you can recall during WW II the 82nd Airborne was surrounded by thousands of German troops at Bastogne.

      When the Germans asked the Commanding Officer to surrender……… he said just one word ..

      “NUTS”………..

      Then Gen Patton came to save him.

      I say the same thing to all these idiots…..

      “ NUTS “

      Our Patton will save us…..Our President..

      The thing is: “All”of these idiots are so sensitive…..so….”skeevy” to what anyone says or thinks about them……They were raised on the MSM
      They actually believe we will say;

      Well Gee George ……”I’ll keep paying for “Watching Paint Dry”

      Screw them all…

      Demolition Derby…..that is where the “Fun” is…..

      Hot assuage sandwich’s, beer, pretty girls, and guys crashing into each other with their nomads cars…..Until only the last car moving wins..

      Just kick ass fun….And they build the cars themselves….

      They even have sponsors …….Joe’s Flop House…..Linda’s Catering…

      Bubba…..Pffft…..”I’m so offended”….friggin Pansey…..

      Next…

      But hey…I liked Chick-Filet……I enjoyed a good burp with Diet Coke…

      But hey…..screw them

  24. DocHellfish says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Get rid of nascar.. there are plenty of abandon tracks in the south to start a new league

  25. BigTalkers says:
    June 22, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Regardless of how this came about, Wallace’s fellow drivers had back, which puts the lie to the media’s racism meme.

  26. Troy says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:02 am

    OK. It took me all of 10 minutes to track down this video on YouTube. In Garage at Talladega from Nov 2019 and at 53 seconds you can clearly see the “noose” (i.e. DOOR PULL!!!) in Stall 4. Another lie. Another fake news hoax to push the false racist BLM narrative. Speaks volumes that the lie can be exposed this easily yet not a word from NASCAR, other drivers, any jounalist, any news media.

  27. florida91 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Bubba Wallace should IMMEDIATELY be released as a driver for NASCAR! He clearly concocted the ridiculous and phony noose hoax since ALL GARAGES HAVE THESE ROPE LOOPS TO PULL DOWN THE DAMN DOORS! The fact that Bubba Wallace does not understand that the Confederate Flag a symbol of Southern Pride and History, not hate, proves he is unfit for NASCAR!

  28. florida91 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Bubba Wallace should IMMEDIATELY be released as a driver for NASCAR! He clearly concocted the ridiculous and phony noose hoax since ALL GARAGES HAVE THESE ROPE LOOPS TO PULL DOWN THE DAMN DOORS! The fact that Bubba Wallace does not understand that the Confederate Flag a symbol of Southern Pride and History, not hate, proves he is unfit for NASCAR!

  29. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:15 am

    A noose knot will slip— tighter.
    The garage pull down ropes are tied to be handles.
    Here’s a video of a Bimini Twist Knot
    https://www.animatedknots.com/bimini-twist-knot

  30. gsonFIT says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Never gonna be any equality if everyone takes it so seriously. Now we may never know if Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben were married

  31. jumpinjarhead says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Again, I have to ask, why are conservatives paying ANY attention to what is happening now in NASCAR or any other now-leftist controlled “sports” or other entertainment?

    What will it take to get conservatives to STOP paying attention to (and thereby supporting if by nothing else taking time and energy that could be used in fighting the TOTAL WAR we are in for our nation) any of it?

    • TreeClimber says:
      June 23, 2020 at 12:26 am

      Because not everyone is military or ex/former military, and civilians still need a way to wind down and relax. We haven’t all been through boot camp.

      • jumpinjarhead says:
        June 23, 2020 at 12:33 am

        Rationalization my friend. The war were are now in is very real on every front including cultural.

        You have to do as you think best. we will not win though with half measures.

  32. TreeClimber says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:25 am

    ……guess my local storage unit place is also racist, ’cause they have (or at least used to have) little blue nooses on every garage door unit……

  33. gda53 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Western civilization and all rationality has left the building.

    “The Second Coming of Jussie Smollet”

    Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
    Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
    …………..
    The best lack all conviction, while the worst
    Are full of passionate intensity.
    …………..
    And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
    Slouches towards Washington to be born?

  34. Gary Hunt says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Posted this earlier, to show their wildness NASCAR should give Bubba a 5 lap head start each week, affirmative action. And every other team should subsidize his team, reparations.

  35. lcsteel says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:38 am

    I knew it was a hoax right from the start as I’m sure many did. The NC Team behind it obviously all know it’s a hoax as well.

  36. konradwp1 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:49 am

    Lesson for NASCAR:

    When you squeeze the Woke Weasel, you can expect to be sprayed with Smollett Juice.

  37. mr.piddles says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:52 am

    So there’s no photo? Or video? Is that what I’m hearing?

    HOW IS IT POSSIBLE IN THIS DAY AND AGE, WHERE EVERY LITTLE FREAKING THING IS SNAPSHOTTED AND VIDEO RECORDED AND POSTED TO THE INTERNET, THAT NO PHOTO EXISTS OF THIS ALLEGED “NOOSE” ALLEGEDLY “HANGING IN THE GARAGE”?!?!?!?!?!!!!??????

    HOW?!? HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE?!?

