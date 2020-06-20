This video is buckets of priceless. During a Right Side Broadcast livestream interview of President Trump supporters at the Tulsa rally, RSBN journalist Liz Willis interviews Bruce Carter, a black Trump supporter.

During the interview Ms. Willis mentions the media, and that’s when Mr. Carter shares an example from moments before where CNN used him to create fake news. Carter says “but you just mentioned the news, so someone just sent me this clip with me on CNN sometime this morning”… Apparently CNN used a picture of Bruce Carter to frame an angry narrative that “Tulsa Braces For Clashes”. This is priceless. Well worth watching: