Must Watch – Trump Supporter Bruce Carter, Who Happens To Be Black, Busts CNN Using Him To Create Fake News – Video…

Posted on June 20, 2020 by

This video is buckets of priceless.  During a Right Side Broadcast livestream interview of President Trump supporters at the Tulsa rally, RSBN journalist Liz Willis interviews Bruce Carter, a black Trump supporter.

During the interview Ms. Willis mentions the media, and that’s when Mr. Carter shares an example from moments before where CNN used him to create fake news.   Carter says “but you just mentioned the news, so someone just sent me this clip with me on CNN sometime this morning”…  Apparently CNN used a picture of Bruce Carter to frame an angry narrative that “Tulsa Braces For Clashes”.  This is priceless.  Well worth watching:

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Cold Anger, Cultural Marxism, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Live Streaming, media bias, Notorious Liars, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Racism, RSBN, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to Must Watch – Trump Supporter Bruce Carter, Who Happens To Be Black, Busts CNN Using Him To Create Fake News – Video…

  1. Ausonius says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    When Lunacy, Lies, and Leftism controls the media, what else can we expect?

    Right Side, One America, and any others need our support to overturn the stranglehold on public “information” by the Leftists.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 20, 2020 at 3:57 pm

      The good news is millions of Americans will have to watch a Trump rally for the first time just to see if people are wearing masks or not. Those millions will get to hear Trump’s message without negative media filtering.

      There will probably be more blacks at the rally than the total headcount at Biden’s biggest rally.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • MelH says:
      June 20, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      Wining

      Like

      Reply
  2. maggiemoowho says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    CNN is Fake and Dangerous News. He should sue them. I love that he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award from Obama, but votes for Trump. 😃👍👍👍🇺🇸

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  3. maggiemoowho says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    I hope President Trump brings Bruce to the stage at his rally tonight and shows this on National Television.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Kirsty I says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    I wish I could muster more than a shrug.
    I’m being brainwashed into acceptance apathy.
    Not a good feeling to know that.
    I need to watch a Trump rally!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Zephyrbreeze says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    “This is not the black man (droid) you are looking for” – Obi Wan

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. CNN_sucks says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Liz Willis should learn how to interview people. She kept on cutting him off. Come on, man.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. MostlyRight says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Trump needs to have this man, this story and the CNN picture and headline up on stage tonight.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. maggiemoowho says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    More Fake News by CNN, they claim 6 staffers working on the Trump Rally tested positive for the virus, but won’t be there tonight. WTH, then they are not working at the Rally and maybe they worked on setting up the Rally from home.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. sherryoftexas says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    It’s good that the reporter interviewed him and it is shown how cnn lies and makes up stories. But the reporter must be taking lessons from Hanity on how to not let your intterviewee speak.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    BUSTED!

    #VeryFakeNewsCoNN

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Rj says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    When the “Freedom of the press” is taking part in the destruction of this country their protection needs to be no more.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      June 20, 2020 at 3:51 pm

      Perhaps that’s their goal. Get people fed up enough with their obvious bias, lies and innuendos and presto-chango – Senator Diane Feinstein’s dream of licensing ‘approved’ journalists and news outlets comes true!

      Long term, these evil Democrats plan long term; or

      I’m getting too cynical in my old age 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Some really good re-plays of interviews from earlier today while they set up inside. Liz is interviewing this man right now. He’s a former Bernie supporter, who then founded a Trump supporters group.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • littleanniesfannie says:
      June 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm

      Mike, you hit one nail on the Democrat head. The fact that President Trump brings in real Americans to develop solutions and not the same, stale politicians tells you everything you need to know. THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT, DONALD J. TRUMP,/b>

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. P says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    That was just a really short clip. He talks a lot longer. You can go back and review RSBN’s live stream at https://rsbnetwork.com/2020/06/watch-live-president-donald-trump-campaign-rally-in-tulsa-oklahoma-6-19-20/ starting at ” -3:03:25″ mark for the full interview.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. 64Falcon says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    The President needs more material like this to really expose the leftist, lying media for who and what they really are. And I agree thatthe interviewer needs to do less transmittin’ and more receiving of information. Frankly, I found her interruptions very annoying especially given that the man being interviewed had important things to say.

    Like

    Reply
  15. WSB says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    CNN picked the wrong guy!

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      June 20, 2020 at 3:53 pm

      They sure did!

      This guy is so chill about it too. Kinda like …”well, it’s CNN, what do you expect?” LOL.

      His whole interview w/ Liz is very good. The above clip is just a very small part of it.

      Hope the whole segment gets separated out as a YT and goes viral.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. free.and.true says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    What a sweetie, and one cool dude. We’re blessed to have people like Mr. Carter with us.

    And yeah, that Liz chickie needs to shut up and let her interviewees talk.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. td says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    I went to CNN to find his picture, cannot fid it, but still looking.

    I saw a story on the two children that were murdered in Idaho. I heard about it, and wanted to know more. I read the story, but none of makes any sense to someone not already immersed in the minutiae of the story. It is about twenty completely disjointed paragraphs, and the story doesn’t have a theme, or timeline, or any way of making any sense. They mention people being killed by other members of the family, but not when they were killed and if it was at all related.

    https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/20/us/chad-daybell-lori-vallow-arrest-affidavit/index.html

    If this is the level of reporting CNN does? No wonder that people watching it are so misinformed.

    Like

    Reply
  18. The American Patriot says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    FNN……the epicenter of record new lows

    Like

    Reply
  19. WVinMN says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Bruce Carter was far more composed than I would’ve been. Well done Mr. Carter.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Bone Fish says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Find and join your local trained, and squared away counter insurgency today because waiting for someone else to take care of your problem is a really bad idea.

    https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/uncle-sam1.jpg?w=549&zoom=2

    Like

    Reply
  21. Vegas Guy says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    LOL….CNN banner….Angry Giant, no longer gentile, awoken by Trump Racism, & ready to face Trump head on…..

    Like

    Reply
  22. FL_GUY says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    I watched a replay of the interview with this guy. It was long and really good.

    He is one of the things the D-rats fear most, a black guy who is smart and thinks for himself.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. luke says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Make sure you see that video still frame the guys shows . That is real racism and I don’t use that word lightly. Lol that’s what makes this all so frustrating smh.

    Like

    Reply
  24. EricStoner says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Hey liberal Democrats, don’t watch this, it will make you feel like you’re being had by your media, which, you are but, the truth hurts so, run away!

    Like

    Reply
  25. EricStoner says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Hey liberal Democrats, don’t watch this, it will make you feel like you’re being had by your media, which, you are but, the truth hurts so, run away!

    Like

    Reply
  26. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Yep. Mikki’s right. They do itALL the time. yelling “CNN Sucks’ is the same as a death threat to these creeps.

    They want to be able to continue LYING with impunity. Can’t even call them out for it or they’ll get riled and lie some more.

    Like

    Reply
  27. islandpalmtrees says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    The MSM is being operated as a propaganda publisher. Need proof – read on. I could provide a dozen more articles saying more or less the same thing. But, instead lets talk about recent events.

    Tucker Carlson told us that Google controls 70% of the on line advertising budget but nothing about the fact that the CIA created Google. And, nothing about the fact that Google is using this monopoly to prevent opposing view points. And, nothing about the fact that Google can not be sued by decree of Congress.

    Think that’s the end, no – its only the beginning. Now start looking at the companies owned by the CIA, or the number of companies owned by Google. How about crowd-strike funded by Google.

    CNN Chief Reporter Dana Bash Revealed As Top CIA Spy Targeting Trump
    March 24, 2017 Sorcha Faal
    http://i0.wp.com/impiousdigest.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Screenshot_1-1.jpg?resize=298%2C212&ssl=1

    http://impiousdigest.com/cnn-chief-reporter-dana-bash-revealed-as-top-cia-spy-targeting-trump/


    Insider Confirms CIA Controls CNN
    March 10, 2017

    Our CNN insider had been out of touch with us for several days. We were starting to wonder what was going on, but in our latest communication, our CNN insider did confirm our biggest fears. The CIA is indeed attempting, with all their might, to control the message to the masses!

    They are embedded with all of the mainstream media – CNN, NBC, Huffington Post, New York Times, Washington Post, probably Fox, as well.

    http://victuruslibertas.com/2017/03/insider-confirms-cia-controls-cnn/

    Like

    Reply
  28. Sharpshorts says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Bruce Carter…”hey man, it’s the media…you know, you get up and that’s why you have to know who you are”

    Like

    Reply
  29. bcsurvivor2 says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    diamond and silk are on RSBN

    Like

    Reply
  30. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    OAN is doing a great job today with correspondents inside and outside the event center. Kudos to them for this report exposing the corrupt lying mainstream news. Will watch OAN the rest of the day on satellite TV and check out other Tulsa Rally coverage online.

    ~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s