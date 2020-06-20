This video is buckets of priceless. During a Right Side Broadcast livestream interview of President Trump supporters at the Tulsa rally, RSBN journalist Liz Willis interviews Bruce Carter, a black Trump supporter.
During the interview Ms. Willis mentions the media, and that’s when Mr. Carter shares an example from moments before where CNN used him to create fake news. Carter says “but you just mentioned the news, so someone just sent me this clip with me on CNN sometime this morning”… Apparently CNN used a picture of Bruce Carter to frame an angry narrative that “Tulsa Braces For Clashes”. This is priceless. Well worth watching:
When Lunacy, Lies, and Leftism controls the media, what else can we expect?
Right Side, One America, and any others need our support to overturn the stranglehold on public “information” by the Leftists.
The good news is millions of Americans will have to watch a Trump rally for the first time just to see if people are wearing masks or not. Those millions will get to hear Trump’s message without negative media filtering.
There will probably be more blacks at the rally than the total headcount at Biden’s biggest rally.
Wining
CNN is Fake and Dangerous News. He should sue them. I love that he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award from Obama, but votes for Trump. 😃👍👍👍🇺🇸
So true maggie.
I was wondering how things were going in Atlanta and how that pitiful building that CNN built round their building was holding up.
I haven’t seen much specific news about things down there.
Trying to get anything factual and truthful now days is like trying to get information out of East Germany before the wall came down when the STASI would censor everything.
CNN moved most of its HQ up to NYC/DC areas. Great historical fiction about Berlin Wall is a series called Berlin Butterfly.
Thanks I will check it out.
I hope President Trump brings Bruce to the stage at his rally tonight and shows this on National Television.
That would be great.
I wish I could muster more than a shrug.
I’m being brainwashed into acceptance apathy.
Not a good feeling to know that.
I need to watch a Trump rally!
“This is not the black man (droid) you are looking for” – Obi Wan
Liz Willis should learn how to interview people. She kept on cutting him off. Come on, man.
Ego. a microphone, and a camera make a dangerous combination! 🙂
Plus hot/beautiful looks. That said, Liz once interviewed me after a Trump rally, she let me talk all I wanted, and asked me good questions.
I guess she’s a Hannity protege.
I know, that was a shame.
She gets a bit better, below.
I noticed that too. What I also noticed was that she kept trying to rile him up and get him to bad mouth CNN. And yet, he just kept shrugging his shoulders and bringing up positive things and saying that’s just the way CNN rolls, it’s a given-everyone knows that, no big deal. Now that’s a positive American attitude!!!
I would imagine if something truly bad or harmful happened this man would just quickly take care of the problem and move on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump needs to have this man, this story and the CNN picture and headline up on stage tonight.
LikeLiked by 10 people
More Fake News by CNN, they claim 6 staffers working on the Trump Rally tested positive for the virus, but won’t be there tonight. WTH, then they are not working at the Rally and maybe they worked on setting up the Rally from home.
It’s good that the reporter interviewed him and it is shown how cnn lies and makes up stories. But the reporter must be taking lessons from Hanity on how to not let your intterviewee speak.
BUSTED!
#VeryFakeNewsCoNN
When the “Freedom of the press” is taking part in the destruction of this country their protection needs to be no more.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perhaps that’s their goal. Get people fed up enough with their obvious bias, lies and innuendos and presto-chango – Senator Diane Feinstein’s dream of licensing ‘approved’ journalists and news outlets comes true!
Long term, these evil Democrats plan long term; or
I’m getting too cynical in my old age 🙂
Some really good re-plays of interviews from earlier today while they set up inside. Liz is interviewing this man right now. He’s a former Bernie supporter, who then founded a Trump supporters group.
Mike, you hit one nail on the Democrat head. The fact that President Trump brings in real Americans to develop solutions and not the same, stale politicians tells you everything you need to know. THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT, DONALD J. TRUMP,/b>
That was just a really short clip. He talks a lot longer. You can go back and review RSBN’s live stream at https://rsbnetwork.com/2020/06/watch-live-president-donald-trump-campaign-rally-in-tulsa-oklahoma-6-19-20/ starting at ” -3:03:25″ mark for the full interview.
YES! watching this gentleman right now on RSBN….RSBN is doing some great interviews….go there
Just scroll along the time line because the time marker keeps changing since it’s live streaming. He talks about what needs to take place now.
The President needs more material like this to really expose the leftist, lying media for who and what they really are. And I agree thatthe interviewer needs to do less transmittin’ and more receiving of information. Frankly, I found her interruptions very annoying especially given that the man being interviewed had important things to say.
CNN picked the wrong guy!
They sure did!
This guy is so chill about it too. Kinda like …”well, it’s CNN, what do you expect?” LOL.
His whole interview w/ Liz is very good. The above clip is just a very small part of it.
Hope the whole segment gets separated out as a YT and goes viral.
Thanks! Will have to watch the whole interview prior to tonight’s rally!!!!
What a sweetie, and one cool dude. We’re blessed to have people like Mr. Carter with us.
And yeah, that Liz chickie needs to shut up and let her interviewees talk.
Liz, I think is pretty good. She asks the right questions and draws people out to speak their minds.
I went to CNN to find his picture, cannot fid it, but still looking.
I saw a story on the two children that were murdered in Idaho. I heard about it, and wanted to know more. I read the story, but none of makes any sense to someone not already immersed in the minutiae of the story. It is about twenty completely disjointed paragraphs, and the story doesn’t have a theme, or timeline, or any way of making any sense. They mention people being killed by other members of the family, but not when they were killed and if it was at all related.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/20/us/chad-daybell-lori-vallow-arrest-affidavit/index.html
If this is the level of reporting CNN does? No wonder that people watching it are so misinformed.
FNN……the epicenter of record new lows
Bruce Carter was far more composed than I would’ve been. Well done Mr. Carter.
Find and join your local trained, and squared away counter insurgency today because waiting for someone else to take care of your problem is a really bad idea.
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/uncle-sam1.jpg?w=549&zoom=2
LOL….CNN banner….Angry Giant, no longer gentile, awoken by Trump Racism, & ready to face Trump head on…..
I watched a replay of the interview with this guy. It was long and really good.
He is one of the things the D-rats fear most, a black guy who is smart and thinks for himself.
And…..a Former Democrat!
hahahahahaha
Make sure you see that video still frame the guys shows . That is real racism and I don’t use that word lightly. Lol that’s what makes this all so frustrating smh.
Hey liberal Democrats, don’t watch this, it will make you feel like you’re being had by your media, which, you are but, the truth hurts so, run away!
Yep. Mikki’s right. They do itALL the time. yelling “CNN Sucks’ is the same as a death threat to these creeps.
They want to be able to continue LYING with impunity. Can’t even call them out for it or they’ll get riled and lie some more.
The MSM is being operated as a propaganda publisher. Need proof – read on. I could provide a dozen more articles saying more or less the same thing. But, instead lets talk about recent events.
Tucker Carlson told us that Google controls 70% of the on line advertising budget but nothing about the fact that the CIA created Google. And, nothing about the fact that Google is using this monopoly to prevent opposing view points. And, nothing about the fact that Google can not be sued by decree of Congress.
Think that’s the end, no – its only the beginning. Now start looking at the companies owned by the CIA, or the number of companies owned by Google. How about crowd-strike funded by Google.
CNN Chief Reporter Dana Bash Revealed As Top CIA Spy Targeting Trump
March 24, 2017 Sorcha Faal
http://i0.wp.com/impiousdigest.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Screenshot_1-1.jpg?resize=298%2C212&ssl=1
http://impiousdigest.com/cnn-chief-reporter-dana-bash-revealed-as-top-cia-spy-targeting-trump/
Insider Confirms CIA Controls CNN
March 10, 2017
Our CNN insider had been out of touch with us for several days. We were starting to wonder what was going on, but in our latest communication, our CNN insider did confirm our biggest fears. The CIA is indeed attempting, with all their might, to control the message to the masses!
They are embedded with all of the mainstream media – CNN, NBC, Huffington Post, New York Times, Washington Post, probably Fox, as well.
http://victuruslibertas.com/2017/03/insider-confirms-cia-controls-cnn/
Bruce Carter…”hey man, it’s the media…you know, you get up and that’s why you have to know who you are”
diamond and silk are on RSBN
Jim Crow Joe…..lol
OAN is doing a great job today with correspondents inside and outside the event center. Kudos to them for this report exposing the corrupt lying mainstream news. Will watch OAN the rest of the day on satellite TV and check out other Tulsa Rally coverage online.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
Correction: Kudos to RSBN for their online interview with Bruce Carter.
