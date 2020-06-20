Murder in The Lawless Seattle Autonomous Zone – Police Blocked From Responding After Two People Shot in CHAZ/CHOP, One Killed…

The Mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan now has blood on her hands after two people were shot last night and one killed inside the lawless Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone.
After two people were shot the responding police and paramedics were blocked by the lawless occupying mob. One of the people died; the other was taken to the hospital by occupiers. Obviously, the autonomous zone has become a severe danger to those within it.
Capitol Hill Seattle has the very disturbing story: “Seattle Police have confirmed CHS’s early reports on the shooting and say that a 19-year-old is dead and that there have been no arrests:”
On June 20th, at approximately 2:30 AM, East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in Cal Anderson Park. This is inside the area referred to as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims. Officers were later informed that the victims, both males, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP medics.
Officers responded to Harborview and were informed that one of the victims, a 19-year-old male, had died from injuries. The other victim, also a male, unknown age, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspect(s) fled and are still at large. There is no description at this time. Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a thorough investigation, despite the challenges presented by the circumstances.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in gathering evidence. Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have video from the incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crime tip line at (206) 233-5000.
Multiple people reported hearing three to six gunshots from the area of 10th and Pine around 2:20 AM. Police radio updates described people seen fleeing to the north on 11th from Pine and through Cal Anderson.
One victim was reported undergoing CPR in front of the Rancho Bravo restaurant at 10th and Pine before he was transported to Harborview by the protest camp medical volunteers. According to Seattle Police radio updates the man was dead when he arrived at Harborview. (more)
Fascinating periscope video from Jack Posobiec where he was talking about his three days and nights in CHAZ from earlier this week and the murder overnight when he spotted and followed Antifa “medics” that are on the ground in Tulsa where he was streaming. They are planning on some violence tonight if they have a group of medics standing by.
Watch this –
video is about 15 minutes long. Very good.
Antifa “medics” show up at about minute 6 and he follows and films them at their meet up.
Wonder what’s in her WAGON?
I sure hope this has been seen by Trump’s security.
It’s turned into Lord of the Flies in there: They’re like rats in a cage.
I wonder how many women have been raped in the anatomy zone?
when a feral creature mates with another feral creature it is not rape; until the female creature cries out for civil and criminal vengeance at some later date tbd
“Anything goes” in the CHOP.
I hope they do not have wheelchair access…
I’m not going to spend time trying to verify this I happened to spot searching something else, but it would be no surprise. https://www.brighteon.com/dd260db0-e8a8-4ec9-814b-8726270d6fcf
Let’s make their barricades HIGHER!
🙂
Throw them guns and ammo and keep them there.
“Come on, man!” –Joe Biden
Call in CORN POP he will settle the violence in CHOP.
Don’t care. Hope they all kill each other.
Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes.
SD:
“After two people were shot the responding police and paramedics were blocked by the lawless occupying mob.”
This was an inevitable outcome of the Mayor’s tolerating anarchy in the city. Moreover, the success of turning back the police will embolden the occupiers.
The situation is becoming uglier and more threatening to civilized society by the day.
The cops should stay away as far as possible from that area. Let it all fall on the mayor. It is her problem now, not the police.
Seattle has three bond sales coming up in the next several weeks. City council and her ladyship the mayor had better restore order and protect that triple A credit rating.
https://www.seattle.gov/investor-relations
BTW, how does a city with Seattle’s problems have a triple A credit rating?
It’s only a matter of time
It’s a summer of tough love.
Nobody who has read Animal Farm is surprised at the ending. Instead of Napoleon and Snowball we have Jenny and Raz.
“Animal Farm”…Many of us here on this forum have read it and “1984”. The problem now is that these were required reading in our schools in the last Century. No longer do these young geniuses in “Chaz/chop Village” recall ever studying Orwell. Who? Who he?
Homeschool. My homeschooled grandchildren read “Animal Farm” at age 8.
And they understood the message.
Lord of the Flies was also required reading back in the day and applies directly here.
if my neighborhood banded together and prevented the local police jurisdiction from responding to a shooting with multiple victims, and the crime scene was evacuated by civilians…the actors within the community would have been hauled off in handcuffs to the local detention facility and charged with multiple felonies…have we leaped to the point that if you are black or if you are a ‘woke’ white, your actions no longer need to conform to society’s dictates…I’m fine with that, I can take care of me and mine,,,but I would like to know what the new rules for life are?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The new rules are if you are WHITE in a D RAT city or state forget about your rights.
Had he ‘fired’ mewler, PDJT would have ‘obstructed justice’ according to democrats.
When ‘protesters’ block police investigation of a murder, that is a Block Party Summer of Love, NOT ‘obstruction of justice’. According to democrats
I’m sorry but this has to be left to run it’s course.
The whole country needs to see the lawless and indeed deadly chaos which will swiftly emerge when the rule of law is nullified by brainless Antifa children and soulless Democrat politicians.
I have little sympathy for “innocents” caught up in this. They had plenty of time to move out and only the most deluded simpleton could have failed to see this coming a mile off.
Rape, murder… It’s just a block away… Just a block away…
Gimme, gimme tent shelter
Honestly, is anyone here surprised? It was just a matter of time.
So much for any resemblance to autonomy. The medics look more like the Marx Brothers trying to find a real doctor at a real hospital out here in Copistan’. Glad they knew what ER stands for out here in the world of the bourgeois capitalists. Sheesh. A warning, things could be worse than in ‘Chopistan’.
My spell checker thought the words should have been ‘Capistrano’ and ‘Pistachio’ (Not very woke yet) 🙂
…so to keep the cops from entering other people’s property I have seized by force, all I have to do is put up signs declaring the area to be autonomous?
Ok, cool, got it.
NICE
A 9 year old kid has died (age based on maturity level due to lagging behind by 10 years)
What else because this is on Furher O as well.
Someone should fly a drone over them and just dump gasoline on everyone.
The kids seem to be doing that themselves.
You see- there is a universal truth at work here: Communism cannot survive without Capitalism. Just as the U.S propped up Soviet Russia all those years by selling them wheat at rock bottom prices so it’s people wouldn’t starve every winter. So too, da mops in da Chop need Capitalism on the periphery to survive. Cut off all foreign aid: food, water,utilities, medical response and watch them die off.
Your so right. They had to take those 2 people to a Capitalist hospital. Now that is comical.
Most of you negative posters have forgotten that Chop has been designated by the mayor as a “summer festival”/ C’mon Man, let these folks have their fun autonomous society. Without a true social contract to maintain a civil society, their lives may become mean, nasty brutal and short.
\\
As an American, and a proud supporter of our Constitution, I believe that the Second and the Twenty-First Amendments must compel every like-minded American, who has the means to do so, to arrange relief deliveries of the largest possible quantities of inexpensive single-shot small arms, suitable corrosive ammunition, and abundant alcoholic spirits to those now controlling this fully-independent, self-reliant, autonomous community.
