Murder in The Lawless Seattle Autonomous Zone – Police Blocked From Responding After Two People Shot in CHAZ/CHOP, One Killed…

June 20, 2020

The Mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan now has blood on her hands after two people were shot last night and one killed inside the lawless Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone.

After two people were shot the responding police and paramedics were blocked by the lawless occupying mob.  One of the people died; the other was taken to the hospital by occupiers. Obviously, the autonomous zone has become a severe danger to those within it.

Capitol Hill Seattle has the very disturbing story: “Seattle Police have confirmed CHS’s early reports on the shooting and say that a 19-year-old is dead and that there have been no arrests:”

On June 20th, at approximately 2:30 AM, East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in Cal Anderson Park. This is inside the area referred to as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims. Officers were later informed that the victims, both males, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP medics.

Officers responded to Harborview and were informed that one of the victims, a 19-year-old male, had died from injuries. The other victim, also a male, unknown age, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspect(s) fled and are still at large. There is no description at this time. Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a thorough investigation, despite the challenges presented by the circumstances.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in gathering evidence. Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have video from the incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crime tip line at (206) 233-5000.

Multiple people reported hearing three to six gunshots from the area of 10th and Pine around 2:20 AM. Police radio updates described people seen fleeing to the north on 11th from Pine and through Cal Anderson.

One victim was reported undergoing CPR in front of the Rancho Bravo restaurant at 10th and Pine before he was transported to Harborview by the protest camp medical volunteers. According to Seattle Police radio updates the man was dead when he arrived at Harborview.  (more)

155 Responses to Murder in The Lawless Seattle Autonomous Zone – Police Blocked From Responding After Two People Shot in CHAZ/CHOP, One Killed…

  1. FPCHmom says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Fascinating periscope video from Jack Posobiec where he was talking about his three days and nights in CHAZ from earlier this week and the murder overnight when he spotted and followed Antifa “medics” that are on the ground in Tulsa where he was streaming. They are planning on some violence tonight if they have a group of medics standing by.
    Watch this –

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Jeffrey Coley says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    It’s turned into Lord of the Flies in there: They’re like rats in a cage.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. donnyvee says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    “Come on, man!” –Joe Biden

    Like

    Reply
  4. ZurichMike says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Don’t care. Hope they all kill each other.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. susaninseattle says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. dallasdan says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    SD:
    “After two people were shot the responding police and paramedics were blocked by the lawless occupying mob.”

    This was an inevitable outcome of the Mayor’s tolerating anarchy in the city. Moreover, the success of turning back the police will embolden the occupiers.

    The situation is becoming uglier and more threatening to civilized society by the day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Sherri Young says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Seattle has three bond sales coming up in the next several weeks. City council and her ladyship the mayor had better restore order and protect that triple A credit rating.

    https://www.seattle.gov/investor-relations

    BTW, how does a city with Seattle’s problems have a triple A credit rating?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    It’s only a matter of time

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. fred5678 says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Nobody who has read Animal Farm is surprised at the ending. Instead of Napoleon and Snowball we have Jenny and Raz.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. hagarthorrible says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    if my neighborhood banded together and prevented the local police jurisdiction from responding to a shooting with multiple victims, and the crime scene was evacuated by civilians…the actors within the community would have been hauled off in handcuffs to the local detention facility and charged with multiple felonies…have we leaped to the point that if you are black or if you are a ‘woke’ white, your actions no longer need to conform to society’s dictates…I’m fine with that, I can take care of me and mine,,,but I would like to know what the new rules for life are?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      June 20, 2020 at 4:02 pm

      The new rules are if you are WHITE in a D RAT city or state forget about your rights.

      Like

      Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      June 20, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      Had he ‘fired’ mewler, PDJT would have ‘obstructed justice’ according to democrats.
      When ‘protesters’ block police investigation of a murder, that is a Block Party Summer of Love, NOT ‘obstruction of justice’. According to democrats

      Like

      Reply
  11. mainecoonman says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    I’m sorry but this has to be left to run it’s course.

    The whole country needs to see the lawless and indeed deadly chaos which will swiftly emerge when the rule of law is nullified by brainless Antifa children and soulless Democrat politicians.

    I have little sympathy for “innocents” caught up in this. They had plenty of time to move out and only the most deluded simpleton could have failed to see this coming a mile off.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. MIKE says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Rape, murder… It’s just a block away… Just a block away…
    Gimme, gimme tent shelter

    Honestly, is anyone here surprised? It was just a matter of time.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Pokey says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    So much for any resemblance to autonomy. The medics look more like the Marx Brothers trying to find a real doctor at a real hospital out here in Copistan’. Glad they knew what ER stands for out here in the world of the bourgeois capitalists. Sheesh. A warning, things could be worse than in ‘Chopistan’.

    My spell checker thought the words should have been ‘Capistrano’ and ‘Pistachio’ (Not very woke yet) 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. SW Richmond says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    …so to keep the cops from entering other people’s property I have seized by force, all I have to do is put up signs declaring the area to be autonomous?

    Ok, cool, got it.

    Like

    Reply
  15. The American Patriot says:
    June 20, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    NICE

    A 9 year old kid has died (age based on maturity level due to lagging behind by 10 years)

    What else because this is on Furher O as well.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Red Mosquito says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Someone should fly a drone over them and just dump gasoline on everyone.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Mike in a Truck says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    You see- there is a universal truth at work here: Communism cannot survive without Capitalism. Just as the U.S propped up Soviet Russia all those years by selling them wheat at rock bottom prices so it’s people wouldn’t starve every winter. So too, da mops in da Chop need Capitalism on the periphery to survive. Cut off all foreign aid: food, water,utilities, medical response and watch them die off.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Bill Henslee says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Most of you negative posters have forgotten that Chop has been designated by the mayor as a “summer festival”/ C’mon Man, let these folks have their fun autonomous society. Without a true social contract to maintain a civil society, their lives may become mean, nasty brutal and short.
    \\

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. redline says:
    June 20, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    As an American, and a proud supporter of our Constitution, I believe that the Second and the Twenty-First Amendments must compel every like-minded American, who has the means to do so, to arrange relief deliveries of the largest possible quantities of inexpensive single-shot small arms, suitable corrosive ammunition, and abundant alcoholic spirits to those now controlling this fully-independent, self-reliant, autonomous community.

    Like

    Reply
