White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett Impromptu Presser Discussing COVID-19 and Economic Reopening…ses

President Trump’s White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett holds an impromptu press availability to discuss continued efforts to reopen the economy while mitigating COVID-19 impacts.
As Hassett notes in all states where the economy has reopened there is significant economic rebound including strong sales and a need for rapid reemployment. The underlying economy is very strong; the primary issue is getting all states to reopen.
Unfortunately we are being bombarded non stop with 24/7 propaganda about OMG NEW CASES ON THE RISE!!! without any context.
The media loves to play fast and loose with cases to suit their agenda, while ignoring any context to the cases. What is the % of tests that are positive? Is that number up or down? Are hospitalizations or down? Are deaths up or down?
They ignore all of that, and just report on OMG NEW CASES!!! while ignoring things like more tests being distributed, which naturally means more positive cases.
I have an aunt who is a nurse in Scottsdale, and she said the increase in cases there are coming from two demographics. One, is asymptomatic young people in the age 18-34 range, AKA, the same demographic who would be out protesting over the past two weeks. Two, is many Mexicans are coming over from Mexico to get treated for COVID in Arizona.
The media refuses to give any context to these cases. If the increase in cases really is mainly young adults who are asymptomatic, there is NOTHING to worry about.
exactly…this thing is as infectious as a cold!
you have the same chance of dying as if you have the flu…
be safe
drink lots of liquids
eat lots of meat scallops oysters
exercise
love
…we all have a touch of something! 🌞
Coronavirus cases are rising because we are testing millions more people now verses a few months ago so naturally there are more positive tests but the virus is much weaker as is typical.
HELLO!!! Thank you! Our Great Conservative Governor DeSantis points this out constantly to the naysayers.
DeSantis for Wolf……I’ll even throw in “Rachel” Levine to sweeten (or sour) the deal. 😄😉
I just caught the tail end of a radio report about a local school superintendent saying that students should be wearing masks this fall. Especially for elementary school, to me this is tantamount to child abuse and the fight over it will be another test of government control.
School starts over a month from now and no one knows what the stats will be then, but I doubt they will change as far as children go. The danger to them is minuscule and it could be argued that the flu, for which children aren’t masked, is a greater danger.
As with the general COVID over-reaction, the masking of children could do far more harm than good, instilling in them unwarranted fear of their classmates and teachers. And I can imagine that, when the time comes to unmask, many children will be afraid to live a normal life. Will there actually be an explainable, rational reason to uncover?
Hold on to your hats in mid-August. The NEA Karens will out for blood.
A few children in China wore masks while exercising (at their school) and died. (Epoch Times)
The good news is money is flowing. The bad news is the currency is being destroyed in an effort to defeat Trump.
“the primary issue is getting all states to re-open”
Hey Uncle Sam, TAKE OFF THAT MASK! It’s a sign of irrationality and submission.
I just realized that all the current press corps seems to ask about (no matter who they are questioning) are the tabloid-fodder issues! It’s like they came out of such shoddy schools (even if “prestigious”) they can’t ask a decent policy or economic question and have no interest in them either.
avoid Fake News like the plague…
Sports are now unwatchable…
visit 45 and CTH
Yep, they have even screwed up my watching of the Golf..bass turds.
God bless PDJT
I can still find my beloved horse racing.
They do not seem to care about messing with the horse racing industry yet.
Second posting. So, the SCOTUS as well as all other courts, for the most part, are what we now have to live with.
Provided that voter fraud fails, the President is re-elected and maybe we even get more uniparty(RINO) control in the Senate/House.
The President being re-elected is a blessing, but the rest does what for America?
The economy will continue to grow, but our legislative branch, our judicial system, and, excluding the President and a few others, the executive branch will still be filled with rot. Our military, more specifically, it’s leadership has a lot to be desired, also.
The left and their deep pockets will never stop. What happens for the next four years?
What happens in 2024?
God Help us all.
I’m worried that Barr is dragging his feet so much on Russia-gate that the report won’t be in by November. If Trump loses it will never see the light of day and we’re truly cooked.
Deplorables must win as many elections right now as possible.
That means American-citizen human beings going to the polls on primary days & on Nov. 3rd.
I do not think any other issue comes close to that as far as saving the Republic, as formed, could ever be.
The media is pushing new cases, new cases and not the fact that there are not going to be enough sick to even test a vaccine. Eagle CO had 1 Chinese Flu death and 3 suicides.
At 11am every morning this week CNBC comes out with a Coronavirus Surge story quoting the same former FDA official in order to tank the stock market.
Numbers are being ‘salted’. As alluded to above, the real issue is that we are testing way too much. The more one tests, certainly the more are going to pop positive. Just because someone pops positive (although the rate of popping positive is about 4%) doesn’t say anything about whether they are asymptomatic. WHO even said (before be corrected by the ‘silencers’) that asymptomatic spread is negligible. The cabal will go to any length – lie cheat steal to undermine POTUS.
“WHO even said (before be corrected by the ‘silencers’) that asymptomatic spread is negligible.”
My reading of the WHO walk-back of the asymptomatic transmission statement was that it really was no such thing. It merely said they didn’t know what the transmission rate was, and I’ll bet the reason for that is they don’t have enough examples of asymptomatic transmission. And that means they’re back to the first statement: asymptomatic transmission is rare. They’ merely stated it in a disingenuous way.
How is a mask going to help reduce heart attacks? Normal people realize their government lies to them all of the time. Democrats not so much.
Why don’t Trump or his team ever call crap out? I’m so sick and tired of them being so scared of how CNN and NBC will react and criticize. Just say it. The ‘second wave’ is fake. Deaths are going down. The only reason cases are going slightly up is because they are testing more people and finagling data interpretation to drive the numbers up. Just tell the nation like it is, and quit ceding so much authority to the Fake News.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Agree. Totally. The President and his team need to quit worrying about what the deviants at CNN/BS-LSD etc will say. They will say the worst no matter what. So what?
They really need to tell people this is a cold, get over themselves, quit being such scaredy cats, get out and get herd immunity and forget lying little Hillary lick-spittle fauci.
Power abhors a vacuum. The President and his team must demonstrate power, or these lousy commie rats will take it at first opportunity.
Not only that, but they actively support the false narrative that the virus is dangerous to the young and healthy by being flanked by masked staff at pressers, even when outside. It ticks me off. Does anyone in leadership positions have a single ounce of courage?
Hassett is smart to point out the layoffs usually disproportionately affect minorities. All of those Dem-led cesspools what want to keep things shut down are hurting the very people they claim to want to help. Yet another hypocrisy, yet another reason why I will never vote for a Democrat ever again, for any office.
Bu-bu-bu-but, MUH CASES!!
And meanwhile, Gavin Newsom issues a state-wide mask edict.
If you live in California, RecallGavin2020 dot com
Slim hopes, I know, but it has worked before!
As did the pathetic Tom Wolf today in PA. Funny that he cited the National Institute of Health as supporting the use of masks, but IIRC, I just read somewhere recently here at CTH that NIH said just the opposite!
Anyone with a link to that article, please share. 🙂
It’s time we take back our country.
Oh, I do like Capt Clay Higgins sooooo much. Best thing heard all day. Thank you.
When will this guy be fired?
Meanwhile, the commie deviants pols of Key West, if not the entire Florida keys, just issued a mask edict thru June of 2021.
This is insane. For what? Flu season’s long over.
Having grown up among physicians, surgeons, nurses, medical office managers, microbiologists and the like, wearing masks for any length of time is a very unhealthy practice.
Our Creator designed lungs for the unrestricted, free flow of air, not for a mask’s resistance. Masks not only trap bacteria, they can over time asphyxiate the wearer.
What’s the first thing a surgeon does upon exiting the Operating Room? Right, remove his mask. We’ve seen it countless times on TV and in real life, haven’t we?
So here, the deviants who run the Keys, perhaps because they’re into auto-erotic asphyxiative sexual practices, mandated masks for the next year. Be thankful you don’t live there or in St. Petersburg or Tampa, Florida. Both cities are run by communist mayors who also mandated masks.
Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Secretary who stole the election thanks to Bloomberg’s filthy money, is another communist who is pressuring Governor DeSantis to lock down the state totally and permanently.
They know the country will recover without NY or CA’s economies which are shut down by their corrupt commie governors. But they also know Florida’s economy is vital to recovery, so they’re pulling every rotten trick to kill it.
These communists would rather rule over smoldering rubble and piles of rotting corpses, than share in peaceful, prosperous liberty.
They are satan’s legates. There. I’ve said it.
Do those who run the Keys not think this will harm tourism? Or do they imagine it’s going to become a popular new kinky attraction?
Indeed they are and well said! 👍
