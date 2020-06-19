Richard Grenell Discusses John Bolton’s Self-Serving History of Classified Intelligence Leaks…

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell discusses his perspective of former National Security Advisor John Bolton, and a history of Bolton’s self-serving leaks whenever he disagreed with a policy direction.

  1. Sherri Young says:
    June 19, 2020 at 12:59 am

    That arrogant man with the moustache has officially lost his mind and made himself irrelevant in one fell swoop. Our nation will be better off without him anywhere near the levers of power.

  2. noswamp says:
    June 19, 2020 at 1:16 am

    Love Grenell!
    He said that he is dealing with Kosovo? Land swaps? Does he have a new position that I did not know about? What exactly is he doing lately?

    (He needs to be at a top tier agency to clean it out as “Acting”). What a brave patriot!

  3. Smythic says:
    June 19, 2020 at 1:18 am

    Some democrat publisher thinks “I know! We’ll get John Bolton to say nasty things about Trump in a book! That’s a sure fire way to destroy Trump’s support! Victory will be ours!”
    Is there any Trump supporter out there who gives two hoots for what John Bolton says?

  4. calbear84 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 1:38 am

    Candidate Trump vowed to clean up corruption / lobbying in the Swamp, and President Trump has been true to his word. One consequence of this policy seems to be a diminished military-industrial complex in favor of a leaner, ultra focused military that fights to win and fights only when force is the best option (Enhanced counter narcotics operation, Soleimani and ISIS as examples). War doctrine like Trump’s holds no place for neocons like Bolton. Maybe after his second term, POTUS will tell us why he chose him in the first place.

