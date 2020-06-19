Lt. General Keith Kellogg Gives Background on John Bolton’s Personal ‘War Pig’ Agenda….

Posted on June 19, 2020 by

Special Asst. to President Trump and National Security Advisor to Vice-President Mike Pence, Keith Kellogg, appears with Lou Dobbs to provide some background context into former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

As Lt. General Kellogg explains, Bolton came into the administration with a hidden personal agenda; perhaps organized by DC elements and and assisted by covert conservative media who were trying to eliminate the presidency.

  1. Linda K. says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Lt. General Kellogg is a straight shooter and clear to his points. An honest and believable man.

  2. luke says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Sorry I had to do it 😆:
    Gen’rals gathered in their masses,
    Just like witches at black masses
    Evil minds that plot destruction,
    Sorcerer of death’s construction
    In the fields the bodies burning,
    As the war machine keeps turning
    Death and hatred to mankind,
    Poisoning their brainwashed minds
    Oh Lord yeah

    • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
      June 19, 2020 at 7:48 pm

      I’m still holding tickets to see him at Shoreline Amphitheater from last year. Hope he gets better.

      The new band Aerosmith, opened the last time I saw live performance.

      • RobInPA says:
        June 19, 2020 at 8:42 pm

        All of it. . .

        Gen’rals gathered in their masses,
        Just like witches at black masses
        Evil minds that plot destruction,
        Sorcerer of death’s construction
        In the fields the bodies burning,
        As the war machine keeps turning
        Death and hatred to mankind,
        Poisoning their brainwashed minds
        Oh Lord yeah
        Politicians hide themselves away
        They only started the war
        Why should they go out to fight?
        They leave that role for the poor, yeah
        Time will tell on their power minds,
        Making war just for fun
        Treating people just like pawns in chess,
        Wait ’till their judgement day comes, yeah
        Now in darkness world stops turning,
        Ashes where the bodies burning
        No more War Pigs have the power,
        Hand of God has struck the hour
        Day of judgement, God is calling
        On their knees the war pigs crawling,
        Begging mercies for their sins
        Satan, laughing, spreads his wings
        Oh Lord yeah

    • fishon2016 says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:24 pm

      Excellent song.

  3. hocuspocus13 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    John Bolton is the Benedict Arnold

  4. Linda K. says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    I wonder that Bolton tried to derail so many deals. The North Korea statement he made about “Libya” was quite public, but I did not realize he screwed up the deal in Afghanistan as well. Bolton must be on someone’s payroll to keep the wars going. Savage calls him “the walrus”, which is a disservice to the walrus but quite funny.

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      Ditto. I didn’t know about the Afghanistan derailment, but EVERYBODY heard his North Korea comments. At the time, I scratched my head but thought: “President Trump must be using John Bolton as part of a ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ ploy. Otherwise, he’d FIRE him.”

      Well, eventually he DID fire Bolton, but at the time I didn’t really understand why. Looking back now, it’s easier to see, but I’m wondering whether I MISSED the President’s explanation when Bolton was fired. Was it clear? Did I just miss the explanation?

  5. hawkins6 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    • Jase says:
      June 19, 2020 at 7:33 pm

      So Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima, which have been on supermarket shelves for years, can be withdrawn and hidden away, but some books in warehouses can’t be impounded?
      On the other hand Bolton is being eviscerated and his credibility diminishing by the minute.
      He can use the money he is making to buy a friend.

      • c gen says:
        June 19, 2020 at 8:33 pm

        Well, Mitt Romney will be in his camp along w others! Bolton was a deep state plant! The swamp is loaded! At least Dem subversion is out front. The Republicans are loaded w backstabbers!

    • Joebkonobi says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      So a judge can’t stop distribution that contains classified National security information. I call BS. Our judicial system is beyond broken and corrupt. They are not even trying to hide it anymore.

      DOJ acted 7 days before book release. What took them so long? Bolton needs to be arrested and charged NOW!

  6. Pedro says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Trump hired Bolton. Trump fired Bolton.

    Mistake made. Mistake corrected.

    Like a boss.

    • rashomon says:
      June 19, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      Trump’s approach seems to have been to hire a diverse group of the experienced with diverse opinions while he weeded out decades of mismanagement. The good choices have become great; the questionable ones have shown their stripes for all to judge and slowly gone bye-bye.

      I for one am happy to vote for a president who finds alternative methods to making our way as a country. I can’t remember a war we have fought since the early 1800s that didn’t have a diplomatic alternative that would have led to fewer dead, better economies on Main Street and more secure families. Of course, the Banksters would have suffered, but they have made their biggo bucks with the Civil War and thereafter.

      Time to take their piggy bank away. Time for a sea change.

    • Revelation says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:20 pm

      There is, it seems, a lack of honourable men willing to serve in DC.

      How on earth did that happen?

  7. Dave Crawford says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Bolton is a war hawk and always has an agenda. Buh bye.

  8. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    I think he did everything knowing he would write a chicken sh!t book because he prostitutes himself to the highest bidder. Bolton has burned a lot of bridges in his career and this should be his last. He obviously always thinks he’s the smartest walrus in the room and if he doesn’t get his way he takes his ball and goes home…only this time he was sent home.

  10. FreyFelipe says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    May John Bolton live forever. With each time he dies, he is immediately reincarnated into the body of a soldier sent off to the front lines in a useless war.

  11. gingergal says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    What’s going to happen when Bolton is under oath? He will debunk his own book. Not a very smart man.

  12. Jase says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    So, apart from sabotaging any peace deals, encouraging Iranian terrorism, condemning US troops to death and injury, prolonging the abject misery of Afghan and Korean people, costing the US treasury billions and hampering the President’s China strategy, what exactly did Bolton achieve?

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      June 19, 2020 at 7:47 pm

      That’s is quite a stack of “achievements”. I wonder how many $$$ it takes to compensate for the misery and stench of his rotten. What a despicable creature.

  13. gretaherndon says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    i can remember when Lou was promoting Bolton for the position. Maga knew Bolton was a warmonger

  14. sarasotosfan says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    I’d like to see the bread crumb trail that led to him getting his appointment. Was Mattis involved? Whoever insisted his voice be added into the cacophony should be removed from the administration.

  15. Hydro says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    I hate Bolton as much as the next guy, but why is the administration wasting time with this crap when there is still a literal communist insurrection in Seattle. Stop tweeting about Law and Order and do something here.

    • rashomon says:
      June 19, 2020 at 7:50 pm

      Well, I guess this is where one decides if this is a state problem or a federal problem. Haven’t we been here before?

    • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
      June 19, 2020 at 7:53 pm

      Have your locals handle it, jeez?

    • amjean says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:21 pm

      Once again, if you are concerned please contact your state and local officials.

    • iswhatitis says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:36 pm

      Hydro says: “… there is still a literal communist insurrection in Seattle. Stop tweeting about Law and Order and do something here.

      He is doing something there – he is respecting the state and local rights – state and local politicians that are elected officials whom seem to be just fine with it.

      I am very sorry for you if you didn’t vote for any of those clowns, and; if that is the case, I advise you to begin preparations to get the h*ll out of that liberal sh*thole as soon as possible.

  16. Wake Up All Democrat Voters! says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    The Media, like CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Etc. are a Cancer Democrat Network that are poisoning their Democrat viewers with false propaganda and turning people to hate President Trump, because the Media are all Democrats and they are working with the Democrat Party to destroy President Trump, even though President Trump has done so many great things for this country and its people. The Left Democrat Party and the Media want to stop President Trump for doing more great things for this country. Most people don’t even know what great things President Trump has done for the people because the Democrat Fake News won’t tell you. They only make up LIES to turn Democrat people against President Trump. If President Trump loses to worthless do nothing Joe Biden, our country will no longer be #1. The Democrats will bring in Socialism which will make our country like Venezuela, where people were starving and had to eat their pets to stay alive. Is that what you want??? This will happen if the Democrat Joe Biden get in. Communist China will take over America and our country will no longer be free. In China, you are killed if you say something bad about China. We will all be slaves to the Democrat Party which will turn Communist. You better get smart and vote for the only person that can keep our country free and prosperous and keep America #1. That is President Donald J. Trump on November 3, 2020. Watch FOX NEWS, this network is Republican, and it will tell you the truth, not lies like the Democrat Media tells you.

  17. scrap1ron says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Scumbags like Bolton and his lobbyist handlers stand on the bloody corpses of our soldiers, promoting these endless wars just to enrich themselves.

    Enough.

    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:23 pm

      So do Petraeus and Mattis, who “wrote” The Book of COIN, which when applied to Muslims, especially in Afghanistan, is the stupidest thing ever conceived by man.

  18. Wethal says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    “War pig”. What an apt description.

  19. railer says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    The neocon does serve a purpose, even in MAGA. We have rivals and adversaries, and a bit of firmness and intimidation never hurts when you’re negotiating with them. Trump knows this and how to take advantage of it. Bolton didn’t know how to serve in such a capacity, unfortunately. He’s committed to war as the first option always. On the other hand, Elliott Abrams was appointed special envoy for South America, particularly Venezuala. Abrams is a vile neocon zealot, but as a talisman of violence he’s quite effective. We don’t want to be soft in that region, even if we don’t invade, and Abrams has stayed in his lane apparently. Smart boy, and after we’re done with him we can pitch him back in the CFR dumpster where he belongs.

  20. Sherri Young says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Seems that Bolton must be working either for or with George Conway et al at The Lincoln Project. Apparently they have already used a leaked quote from Bolton’s book to feature in an ad.

    https://lincolnproject.us/

  21. rashomon says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    War is Money. I am reposting this update by the Solari Report on the missing trillions from the DoD just in case someone missed it. You should be INFURIATED! The money is much, much bigger than earlier suggested. Watch it and weep courtesy of John Bolton and Friends.

  22. Patience says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Bolton is yet another swamp creature –exposing himself.
    As each creature surfaces
    information unfolds

    Drip, drip, drip……

    ~>Swamp draining in progress,

  23. Caius Lowell says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    John Bolton hung out at the Program for New American Century with William Kristol and Jeb! of the Bush Crime Family — neocons of a feather flock together https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_for_the_New_American_Century

  24. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    So War PIG is a bully. He wants to toss his weight around, .not America First.

    Why would we not expect him to bully President Trump in a book and by peddling a book?

