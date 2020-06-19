Lt. General Keith Kellogg Gives Background on John Bolton’s Personal ‘War Pig’ Agenda….

Special Asst. to President Trump and National Security Advisor to Vice-President Mike Pence, Keith Kellogg, appears with Lou Dobbs to provide some background context into former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
As Lt. General Kellogg explains, Bolton came into the administration with a hidden personal agenda; perhaps organized by DC elements and and assisted by covert conservative media who were trying to eliminate the presidency.
Lt. General Kellogg is a straight shooter and clear to his points. An honest and believable man.
I’m still holding tickets to see him at Shoreline Amphitheater from last year. Hope he gets better.
The new band Aerosmith, opened the last time I saw live performance.
Excellent song.
Sorry I cannot listen to them any longer. Whether it is their cancel culture of Israel, or their hypocritical opinions.
A very True song as well.
John Bolton is the Benedict Arnold
You can make the noose from his mustache!
I wonder that Bolton tried to derail so many deals. The North Korea statement he made about “Libya” was quite public, but I did not realize he screwed up the deal in Afghanistan as well. Bolton must be on someone’s payroll to keep the wars going. Savage calls him “the walrus”, which is a disservice to the walrus but quite funny.
Ditto. I didn’t know about the Afghanistan derailment, but EVERYBODY heard his North Korea comments. At the time, I scratched my head but thought: “President Trump must be using John Bolton as part of a ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ ploy. Otherwise, he’d FIRE him.”
Well, eventually he DID fire Bolton, but at the time I didn’t really understand why. Looking back now, it’s easier to see, but I’m wondering whether I MISSED the President’s explanation when Bolton was fired. Was it clear? Did I just miss the explanation?
So Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima, which have been on supermarket shelves for years, can be withdrawn and hidden away, but some books in warehouses can’t be impounded?
On the other hand Bolton is being eviscerated and his credibility diminishing by the minute.
He can use the money he is making to buy a friend.
Well, Mitt Romney will be in his camp along w others! Bolton was a deep state plant! The swamp is loaded! At least Dem subversion is out front. The Republicans are loaded w backstabbers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So a judge can’t stop distribution that contains classified National security information. I call BS. Our judicial system is beyond broken and corrupt. They are not even trying to hide it anymore.
DOJ acted 7 days before book release. What took them so long? Bolton needs to be arrested and charged NOW!
Trump hired Bolton. Trump fired Bolton.
Mistake made. Mistake corrected.
Like a boss.
Trump’s approach seems to have been to hire a diverse group of the experienced with diverse opinions while he weeded out decades of mismanagement. The good choices have become great; the questionable ones have shown their stripes for all to judge and slowly gone bye-bye.
I for one am happy to vote for a president who finds alternative methods to making our way as a country. I can’t remember a war we have fought since the early 1800s that didn’t have a diplomatic alternative that would have led to fewer dead, better economies on Main Street and more secure families. Of course, the Banksters would have suffered, but they have made their biggo bucks with the Civil War and thereafter.
Time to take their piggy bank away. Time for a sea change.
“Time for a sea change.”
Globalism is evil and must be destroyed.
There is, it seems, a lack of honourable men willing to serve in DC.
How on earth did that happen?
Bolton is a war hawk and always has an agenda. Buh bye.
Bolton is James Woolsey’s b i t c h.
I think he did everything knowing he would write a chicken sh!t book because he prostitutes himself to the highest bidder. Bolton has burned a lot of bridges in his career and this should be his last. He obviously always thinks he’s the smartest walrus in the room and if he doesn’t get his way he takes his ball and goes home…only this time he was sent home.
May John Bolton live forever. With each time he dies, he is immediately reincarnated into the body of a soldier sent off to the front lines in a useless war.
What’s going to happen when Bolton is under oath? He will debunk his own book. Not a very smart man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guess is he will lie. . .and get away with it.
So, apart from sabotaging any peace deals, encouraging Iranian terrorism, condemning US troops to death and injury, prolonging the abject misery of Afghan and Korean people, costing the US treasury billions and hampering the President’s China strategy, what exactly did Bolton achieve?
That’s is quite a stack of “achievements”. I wonder how many $$$ it takes to compensate for the misery and stench of his rotten. What a despicable creature.
i can remember when Lou was promoting Bolton for the position. Maga knew Bolton was a warmonger
Michael Savage was against Bolton the Walrus being in the White House from the beginning.
I’d like to see the bread crumb trail that led to him getting his appointment. Was Mattis involved? Whoever insisted his voice be added into the cacophony should be removed from the administration.
LikeLike
Mattis Speechwriter Says He ‘Can Confirm’ Bolton’s Claim Trump Wanted Journalists Imprisoned
“A speechwriter for former Defense Secretary James Mattis took to Twitter late Wednesday to say he “can confirm” a controversial claim in John Bolton’s bombshell book The Room Where It Happened. Guy Snodgrass wrote, “Bolton alleges Trump privately told him reporters deserve prison. ‘These people should be executed. They are scumbags.’ Can confirm. This sentiment expressed again [and again] during Trump’s meeting with Mattis in the Pentagon.”
Mattis, like Bolton, has also turned on the president, calling him unfit for office and a danger to the American people last week.”
They are certainly on the same flight path. And even if President Trump said anything like that, I’m sure he wasn’t actually serious and even both Endless War Bird Brains, Bolton and Mattis, should have known that.
If I had my choice I would kill every reporter in the world, but I am sure we would be getting reports from Hell before breakfast.
– William Tecumseh Sherman
I doubt he was serious, but was simply showing his contempt for them..
Mattis and Bolton don’t know much history and are really lame and stupid.
Well said.
Can’t blame POTUS for feeling that way at all about reporters. What’s the big deal? Obviously he was just venting anger at their constant lies.
Another thing that I can imagine really happening is POTUS asking Jared to call Mexico regarding the caravans and Kelly and others asking why Jared and POTUS said “Because I asked him to call them because you geniuses haven’t stopped the caravans”. (or words to that effect). What did POTUS say that wasn’t true?
LikeLike
I hate Bolton as much as the next guy, but why is the administration wasting time with this crap when there is still a literal communist insurrection in Seattle. Stop tweeting about Law and Order and do something here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I guess this is where one decides if this is a state problem or a federal problem. Haven’t we been here before?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have your locals handle it, jeez?
Once again, if you are concerned please contact your state and local officials.
Hydro says: “… there is still a literal communist insurrection in Seattle. Stop tweeting about Law and Order and do something here.”
He is doing something there – he is respecting the state and local rights – state and local politicians that are elected officials whom seem to be just fine with it.
I am very sorry for you if you didn’t vote for any of those clowns, and; if that is the case, I advise you to begin preparations to get the h*ll out of that liberal sh*thole as soon as possible.
The Media, like CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Etc. are a Cancer Democrat Network that are poisoning their Democrat viewers with false propaganda and turning people to hate President Trump, because the Media are all Democrats and they are working with the Democrat Party to destroy President Trump, even though President Trump has done so many great things for this country and its people. The Left Democrat Party and the Media want to stop President Trump for doing more great things for this country. Most people don’t even know what great things President Trump has done for the people because the Democrat Fake News won’t tell you. They only make up LIES to turn Democrat people against President Trump. If President Trump loses to worthless do nothing Joe Biden, our country will no longer be #1. The Democrats will bring in Socialism which will make our country like Venezuela, where people were starving and had to eat their pets to stay alive. Is that what you want??? This will happen if the Democrat Joe Biden get in. Communist China will take over America and our country will no longer be free. In China, you are killed if you say something bad about China. We will all be slaves to the Democrat Party which will turn Communist. You better get smart and vote for the only person that can keep our country free and prosperous and keep America #1. That is President Donald J. Trump on November 3, 2020. Watch FOX NEWS, this network is Republican, and it will tell you the truth, not lies like the Democrat Media tells you.
Scumbags like Bolton and his lobbyist handlers stand on the bloody corpses of our soldiers, promoting these endless wars just to enrich themselves.
Enough.
So do Petraeus and Mattis, who “wrote” The Book of COIN, which when applied to Muslims, especially in Afghanistan, is the stupidest thing ever conceived by man.
“War pig”. What an apt description.
The neocon does serve a purpose, even in MAGA. We have rivals and adversaries, and a bit of firmness and intimidation never hurts when you’re negotiating with them. Trump knows this and how to take advantage of it. Bolton didn’t know how to serve in such a capacity, unfortunately. He’s committed to war as the first option always. On the other hand, Elliott Abrams was appointed special envoy for South America, particularly Venezuala. Abrams is a vile neocon zealot, but as a talisman of violence he’s quite effective. We don’t want to be soft in that region, even if we don’t invade, and Abrams has stayed in his lane apparently. Smart boy, and after we’re done with him we can pitch him back in the CFR dumpster where he belongs.
Seems that Bolton must be working either for or with George Conway et al at The Lincoln Project. Apparently they have already used a leaked quote from Bolton’s book to feature in an ad.
https://lincolnproject.us/
War is Money. I am reposting this update by the Solari Report on the missing trillions from the DoD just in case someone missed it. You should be INFURIATED! The money is much, much bigger than earlier suggested. Watch it and weep courtesy of John Bolton and Friends.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bolton is yet another swamp creature –exposing himself.
As each creature surfaces
information unfolds
Drip, drip, drip……
~>Swamp draining in progress,
John Bolton hung out at the Program for New American Century with William Kristol and Jeb! of the Bush Crime Family — neocons of a feather flock together https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_for_the_New_American_Century
So War PIG is a bully. He wants to toss his weight around, .not America First.
Why would we not expect him to bully President Trump in a book and by peddling a book?
