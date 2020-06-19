White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing with the always insufferable White House press pool from the Brady room.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing with the always insufferable White House press pool from the Brady room.
McEnany is a treasure!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
She should have told CNN that they can shovel it out, but can’t take it! All bullies!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have gotta believe!
GOD WILL NOT LET AMERICA FALL!
TRUMP. MAGA 2020
LikeLiked by 10 people
love to hear her,.,,but can not stand to listen to those ridiculous, rude, obnoxious reporters…they ask a questions and then talk over her answer…hate the US Press…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Especially Jim Acosta.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both Accoster and the other loudmouthed choad (didn’t get his name) who attacked Kaleigh right after Accoster are in a special category of vile, abhorrent, and obnoxious slugs.
LikeLike
Based on their behavior today, it is definitely teaching video time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good ol’ Jim Acaustic. Will you ever learn?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Acosta was being particularly rude today.
If he can’t stop himself from interrupting, he’ll have to be removed, IMO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Caught a little clip where she reminded Acosta this isn’t a cable news segment, she’s addressing the press from the White House podium. It’s one thing to ask stupid questions. It’s another thing entirely to be rude and obnoxious. He needs to get some manners quick.
LikeLiked by 12 people
WH needs to set up a socialist China behavior score, Acaustic would have lost some China points today.
No cookies and milk for little Jim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why should he get manners? there is no consequence for his behavior, his peers don’t police him, and activist judges simply reinstated and forced him back into the room, last time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He really was. He kept talking over Kaykeigh and wouldn’t shut up. They should all be sent to charm school for some basic manners and etiquette.
LikeLike
reason number 20 i could never be press secretary:
after a minute of being accost-ed, id simply walk down to jim (while adjusting my mask), then punch him about the face and kidneys for about a minute
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then after punching him good drag him out of the place by his shirt collar and throw him in the street.
You and I probably watched too many cowboy movies as kids zimbalistjunior.
That is how the Hero treats the losers in my favorite old westerns.
I do believe that Kayleigh M could do it too if she really felt lie it.
LikeLike
….looks like chicken wire….aptly done CNN…
LikeLiked by 1 person
….looks like chicken wire….aptly done CNN…
LikeLiked by 1 person
….looks like chicken wire….aptly done CNN…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kaylee need to do a video about the wall. The wall and CNN and the wall at chaz. Make them eat it.
LikeLike
Just guessing but from you avatar you sound like you might know how to build a nice strong fence prairiedayz.
A medium sized ally cat could knock that mess down.
LikeLike
When questioned about Fauci whining that President Trump hasn’t been in contact with him in two weeks, Kayleigh said that the COVID Task Force LED BY DR. BIRX continues to meet regularly. No mention of Fauci.
My interpretation: Birx is still on the team. Fauci is off the team. Trump’s tweet today about Fauci’s threat regarding no NFL games also would suggest this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A perfect reponse to yet another ‘gotcha’ reporter: “I think that’s a hypothetical and speculative question. Next?” as Kayleigh points to the opposite side of the room.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The non-professional ‘professionals’
will –really start
to TRY
to do to Kayleigh
what they did to Spicer and Sanders.
It ain’t gonna work!
Kayleigh will not go there; on the defensive.
>Nope
LikeLike
She studies chopper pressers for warm up….
🙂
LikeLike
❤ Her Dress
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kelly has mastered a look of disdain thanks to Jim Acosta! A picture is worth a thousand words. Love it! Thank you, Kelly, from patriots across this country who feel what you convey.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I adored Sarah Sanders*, but Ms. McEnany is even “sharper” towards those miscreants.
*I’ve dined at The Red Hen in Lexington, the restaurant whose owner was so rude to Mrs. Sanders. Its food wasn’t all that. I know of four even better places in town.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My son went to school at W&L and I never ate at the Reed Hen but ate at other really good restaurants there. Who would want to go there, knowing that your food could be potential contaminated.
LikeLike
These pressers need shock collars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really Acosta it is a funny meme, POTUS loves to troll you, get a clue and a sense of humor.
LikeLike