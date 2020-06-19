Kayleigh McEneny White House Press Briefing – Video

Posted on June 19, 2020 by

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing with the always insufferable White House press pool from the Brady room.

This entry was posted in Big Government, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to Kayleigh McEneny White House Press Briefing – Video

  1. mikeyboo says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    McEnany is a treasure!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Friskycat says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    She should have told CNN that they can shovel it out, but can’t take it! All bullies!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. billshiloh says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    You have gotta believe!
    GOD WILL NOT LET AMERICA FALL!
    TRUMP. MAGA 2020

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Sumoyokozuna says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    love to hear her,.,,but can not stand to listen to those ridiculous, rude, obnoxious reporters…they ask a questions and then talk over her answer…hate the US Press…..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Henry says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Based on their behavior today, it is definitely teaching video time.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. The Akh says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Good ol’ Jim Acaustic. Will you ever learn?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:10 pm

      Acosta was being particularly rude today.

      If he can’t stop himself from interrupting, he’ll have to be removed, IMO.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        June 19, 2020 at 4:15 pm

        Caught a little clip where she reminded Acosta this isn’t a cable news segment, she’s addressing the press from the White House podium. It’s one thing to ask stupid questions. It’s another thing entirely to be rude and obnoxious. He needs to get some manners quick.

        Liked by 12 people

        Reply
        • MVW says:
          June 19, 2020 at 4:23 pm

          WH needs to set up a socialist China behavior score, Acaustic would have lost some China points today.

          No cookies and milk for little Jim.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • More Bore says:
          June 19, 2020 at 4:32 pm

          Why should he get manners? there is no consequence for his behavior, his peers don’t police him, and activist judges simply reinstated and forced him back into the room, last time.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
      • Abster says:
        June 19, 2020 at 4:58 pm

        He really was. He kept talking over Kaykeigh and wouldn’t shut up. They should all be sent to charm school for some basic manners and etiquette.

        Like

        Reply
      • zimbalistjunior says:
        June 19, 2020 at 5:20 pm

        reason number 20 i could never be press secretary:

        after a minute of being accost-ed, id simply walk down to jim (while adjusting my mask), then punch him about the face and kidneys for about a minute

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • coloradochloe says:
          June 19, 2020 at 5:30 pm

          Then after punching him good drag him out of the place by his shirt collar and throw him in the street.

          You and I probably watched too many cowboy movies as kids zimbalistjunior.

          That is how the Hero treats the losers in my favorite old westerns.

          I do believe that Kayleigh M could do it too if she really felt lie it.

          Like

          Reply
    • prairiedayz says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      ….looks like chicken wire….aptly done CNN…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • prairiedayz says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      ….looks like chicken wire….aptly done CNN…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • prairiedayz says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:52 pm

      ….looks like chicken wire….aptly done CNN…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Right Mover says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    When questioned about Fauci whining that President Trump hasn’t been in contact with him in two weeks, Kayleigh said that the COVID Task Force LED BY DR. BIRX continues to meet regularly. No mention of Fauci.
    My interpretation: Birx is still on the team. Fauci is off the team. Trump’s tweet today about Fauci’s threat regarding no NFL games also would suggest this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Sonia says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    A perfect reponse to yet another ‘gotcha’ reporter: “I think that’s a hypothetical and speculative question. Next?” as Kayleigh points to the opposite side of the room.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Patience says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    The non-professional ‘professionals’
    will –really start
    to TRY
    to do to Kayleigh
    what they did to Spicer and Sanders.

    It ain’t gonna work!
    Kayleigh will not go there; on the defensive.
    >Nope

    Like

    Reply
  11. coveyouthband says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    She studies chopper pressers for warm up….

    🙂

    Like

    Reply
  12. hocuspocus13 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    ❤ Her Dress

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Nan says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Kelly has mastered a look of disdain thanks to Jim Acosta! A picture is worth a thousand words. Love it! Thank you, Kelly, from patriots across this country who feel what you convey.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. goddessoftheclassroom (@goddesofthecl1) says:
    June 19, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    I adored Sarah Sanders*, but Ms. McEnany is even “sharper” towards those miscreants.

    *I’ve dined at The Red Hen in Lexington, the restaurant whose owner was so rude to Mrs. Sanders. Its food wasn’t all that. I know of four even better places in town.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      June 19, 2020 at 5:30 pm

      My son went to school at W&L and I never ate at the Reed Hen but ate at other really good restaurants there. Who would want to go there, knowing that your food could be potential contaminated.

      Like

      Reply
  15. scrap1ron says:
    June 19, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    These pressers need shock collars.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. visage13 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Really Acosta it is a funny meme, POTUS loves to troll you, get a clue and a sense of humor.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s