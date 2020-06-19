June 19th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1247

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
God Bless our President !
So cool!
#CarpeDonktum, dropping it like it’s HOT 🥵
Soon to be Trump retweet
C’MON!
#SofakingEpic
I remember David Horowitz as the SOB who tried to blacklist Diana West’s great book “American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation’s Character “.
“Diana West wrote a brilliant book called American Betrayal, which I recommend to everybody. It is a seminal work that will grow in importance.”
— Newt Gingrich
“American Betrayal is absolutely required reading. Essential. You’re sleepwalking without it.”
— Chris Farrell, director of investigations research, Judicial Watch
“I have read it, and agree wholeheartedly.”
— Angelo Codevilla, Professor Emeritus of International Relations at Boston Unversity, and fellow of the Claremont Institute.
Sorry, Mr. President. I might try to swim across the Potomac for you, but I am not buying any book from that censoring SOB Horwitz.
Trump Retweet
Leftists will rewrite history, destroy the economy, and burn down the country if they think it can be leveraged against Trump because right now, he is standing between them and their Globalist takeover of the entire world…Our battle is not against flesh and blood here, folks, in case anyone was wondering!
—— 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 ——
🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Our American Flag Week —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅
–———————Transition…….to…….GREATNESS———————––
🌟🌟– day after tomorrow is Trump Rally in Oklahoma! (Saturday) Whoo Hoo!
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “I will praise You, O Lord my God, with all my heart,
And I will glorify Your name forevermore.
For great is Your mercy toward me,
And You have delivered my soul from the depths of [d]Sheol” 🌟
—-Ps 86:12-13
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Praise/prayers for our KeyBoard Warriors & Podcast Warriors are all fired up to MAGA
✅ DACA ruling just woke up The ‘American Silent Majority’ Giant
✅ John Roberts continues to prove he is Anti-America,,that much is clear and we know who is one of our enemies
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thursday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team —
— for 3-day prayer mode.. for Trump Team to be able to root out opposition at OK Trump’s Rally and for an umbrella of protection from our Heavenly Father over all Trump’s supporters there.
— for safety for President Trump’s Press Sec and her staff being on the frontline to set the record straight
— for protection/safety in America–and agents of ANTIFA and BLM be arrested
— CHAZ implode quickly, proving to America and the world that Socialis/Communism does NOT work
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble and Congress need to be at work in person or they shouldn’t get paid
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M (or 30M?) unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ All American Patriots Matter ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Next year is shaping up to be one of the greatest years in the history of our country from an economic standpoint.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, June 19, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 137 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying !
Praying for all those affected by violence – recent and past, near and far.
Praying for all police in these difficult times.
Praying for families of victims of these riots.
Praying for all those fighting the good fight, especially our President Trump and all of his MAGA team.
“The Lord bless you and keep you;
the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;
the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.”
Numbers 6:24-26
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
Another rough day…..
….for us all and especially President Trump…regarding DACA ruling and Federalist Soc./Heritage Foundation betrayal–I wasn’t keen on either one of them….many Never-Trumpers floating around that caused me to pause and take a second look at both of these Orgs. years ago. Once upon a time I trusted and respected them. Not anymore.
Thankfully they are the ones in trouble with God as God does not like deceptive people.
We’ll have to buck up as there will be more betrayals in the days (and months) to come.
“For I am with you;
be not dismayed, for I am your God;
I will strengthen You–I will help you.
I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
—-Is 41:10
So sorry I forgot to update the rally statement and the next Bible Scripture. I just got caught up in thinking about the Federalist Soc. and Heritage Foundation, and remembering the feeling of betrayal years ago.
Praying for our country….
Dear Treepers, thank you for all your support, prayer suggestions and comments and the wonderful compliments. Love you all! Grandma Covfefe. I heart You all.
Trump Retweet
And yet his book will win the Pulitzer Price, after becoming a #1 best seller, and he will get a statue on one of the currently empty confederate general pedestals.
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/18/june-18th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1246/comment-page-1/#comment-8363858)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 6/17/20 – (See link above.)
– Foreman Mike video excerpt from WBTW’s Special Anniversary Broadcast. He mentions Fisher’s 95 miles of contracts with the Federal government as well as the next step for WBTW.
(Full video was posted on June 11th.)
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 6/18/20
– POTUS tweet.
– Tweet w/ photo of POTUS, Mary Ann Mendoza, and Foreman Mike.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
(Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet.
LOL !
Love our President !
POTUS called it ~ 😀
A man ahead of his time.
I agree! lol
Tweet with photo.
Praying and Praising !
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/18/anthony-fauci-americans-dont-believe-science-and-they-dont-believe-authority/
Hey Doc, stay out of Presidential politics; you’re in over your head.
No, Fauci, we just don’t like being lied to.
Americans like to decide on the facts and don’t like being told what to do or think.
He doesn’t get the FACT that Trump fired his arse, nor, he no longer has a job!
anthony-fauci-americans-dont-believe-science-and-they-dont-believe-authority-and-they-dont-believe-anything-i-say
There fixed it for ya, Dr. Falsie
And on cue here comes the Deep State saying there will be a spike in coronavirus cases following the president’s visit. Funny that none of this talk was in the air when thousands of protestors were in close proximity with each other in cities across the US two weeks ago. COVID-19 only affects law-abiding citizens while the thugs and looters are immune from it. So predictable and a part of the Deep State plan to defeat Trump in November.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/officials-worry-trumps-tulsa-rally-will-be-perfect-storm-for-coronavirus-spike
They can drop dead because they are all going to jail!
What losers at life Democrats are.
06/17/2020 Flynn and DOJ replies to Gleeson.
Flynn:- https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6950357/Flynn-Response-to-Gleeson.pdf
DOJ:- http://cdn.cnn.com/cnn/2020/images/06/17/doj.pdf
That is not quite accurate.yes Bolton was pushing the Libya line, but Trump echoed it., a sort of bad cop, good cop strategy.
Kim did push back a month before the Singapore meet an greet, but let’s face it he wanted sanctions lifted and so on. Didn’t get it because the US wanted denuclearisation on the table.
Bolton stirred the pot, then Trump used it to counterbalance his negotiations.
Trying to address the North Korean concerns, Trump said if Kim were to agree to denuclearize, “he’ll get protections that would be very strong.” But Trump warned that failure to make a deal could have grave consequences for Kim. Mentioning what happened in Libya when it gave up its nuclear program, Trump said, “That model would take place if we don’t make a deal.”
https://apnews.com/7651fe3cf63b48faa2a48cede843774a
Both failed.
It’s actually America they don’t like. You are just in their way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Find a new list. That list is a Google funded liberal list.
I urge you to read. it is important on so many levels. If you don’t, stay out of the conversation.
👇👇
Briefing with Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell On Readout of Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting With Poliburo Member Yang Jiechi
https://www.state.gov/briefing-with-assistant-secretary-for-east-asian-and-pacific-affairs-david-stilwell-on-readout-of-secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-poliburo-member-yang-jiechi/#.XuwI9LrDatA.twitter
It’s all there, the Administration position on PRC, NK, Taiwan, Hong Kong , SCS.
Give it a read.
Should I ask your opinion in advance or after reading?
WTF. You are not interested in my opinion. Try making up your own. Does that dare you to read it?
🤪
My opinion is it’s definitely worth a read.
I read the whole thing. What was I supposed to learn besides:
1. China is being a bully in the SCS
2. China is lying about WUFLU numbers
3. China is saying they’re going to do many nice things, but the proof is in the pudding
Or was your post for nubes who don’t read here regularly?
Are you always this touchy, or are you just looking for a fight?
Isn’t there enough crap going on not to bring more of it here?
I guess you missed much. Try reading again. You as far as I can see from your comment, you are in the so called newbee category. Lots of substantive information there as to US policy, very clear, and that tiger Yang was put on notice. Look at the comments on NK.
I give up.
Blood guilt. Looks like I won’t ever be going back to chikfila.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/18/chick-fil-a-ceo-calls-for-white-christians-to-repent-for-racism-were-shameful/
It’s always about the money in the end. As long as they can take your money you are vulnerable.
He has less courage than the chickens he has killed.
It is amazing how many people, including “conservatives”, are such cowards.
Won’t be frequenting that joint again.
Kudlow: Economy already quickly rebounding…
Sundance, do you actually read these posts? Just wondering…..
24/7…….he never sleeps…….so don’t misbehave! 😉
ICYMI…
‘Triggered’
hosted by DJT Jr w/
President Trump
Says it all.
Want to know US policy read My above post on the read out.
Clear as a bell, and it tolls for thee Xi and your Marxism for the 21st century thought.
But in the nicest way possible.👍👍🤣🤣
So in order to enhance my enjoyment of watching Fox’ primetime lineup, I cut out a long piece of replacement car floor carpeting and wrapped it around the bottom of the screen and secured it with velcro so I no longer have the temptation of looking at their fake news crawler. 😁
Wonder if I could market this new product? 🤔
??? Could swear I also saw an article title earlier that said Tulsa had a spike in COVID cases today.
Looks like the Left *really* wants to shut this down and the Tulsa Mayor is bought and paid for?
Trump rallies are a riot to be at, so the left should be fine with them. 😄😁😎
Can you even imagine what that policeman in Atlanta is going thru right now? He did his job, was put in a position where he felt he needed to do the last thing he ever wanted to do (shoot someone) and now is sitting in prison without any due process afforded him, all to appease the mob? All the while as looters and rioters get turned right back out on to the streets so they can riot and loot some more.
Post constitutional America…….what a joy. 😒
P.S. When Leo Terrell is making more sense than most analysts, I know we’re living in odd times.
And his life in jail will be hell. Last place a police officer wants to be. White cops need to get out of these commie run police depts. in commie controlled cities and states.
Welcome to a new Dark Age.
His donations are now over $250000 and climbing.
