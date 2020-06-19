BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Tulsa Mayor Declares a “Civil Emergency” – Orders Immediate Shut Down Curfew Around Trump Rally Venue…

Posted on June 19, 2020 by

When this story started exploding on social media, I thought it was a joke… but it is not.

Tulsa Oklahoma Mayor G.T. Bynum has declared a “civil emergency” and signed an executive order (outlined below) creating an immediate curfew and locking-down a six block area in and around the BOK Center venue for the Trump rally in the city.  Any MAGA rally attendee who does not immediately vacate the area is subject to arrest.

(Tulsa, Oklahoma) In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Tulsa police announced that an area of downtown will be off limits from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday ahead of the rally. The curfew will again take effect after the rally until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The curfew is the result of an executive order from Mayor G.T. Bynum, which cites both local and nationwide unrest in recent weeks as the rationale for the curfew.

“I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive or violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” the order states.

The curfew affects the area from Archer Street to Sixth Street between Houston Avenue and Boulder Avenue. The people camped outside the BOK Center waiting to get into the rally were being moved out.

Police posted information about the curfew about 45 minutes before it took effect. Those found in violation who refuse to leave will be cited or arrested, according to the Facebook post. (link)

Perhaps there is a legitimate domestic terrorism threat, a “civil emergency”, which requires the curfew approach….

However, one would think if this were not a politically motivated decision, the prudent approach would be to place police in the area as a security precaution.  After all, the maintenance of a curfew perimeter will require a significant police presence to ensure compliance.  So regardless of whether there are people peacefully assembled to attend the rally, a significant police presence is required by the order itself.

Additional details outlined in the Executive Order:

Curfew Restrictions

1. People are prohibited from walking, running, loitering, standing or motoring upon any alley, street, highway, public property, sidewalk, or vacant premises within the boundaries indicated above, except for official designated duty in response to the emergency, providing public safety services, or going to or from a place of residence or work.

2. The manufacture, transfer, use, possession or transportation of a Molotov cocktail or any other device, instrument or object designed to explode or produce uncontained combustion is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa.

3. The transporting, possessing or using of gasoline, kerosene, or combustible, flammable, or explosive liquids or materials in a glass or uncapped container of any kind is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa, except in connection with the normal operation of motor vehicles, normal home use or legitimate commercial use.

We understand that many people are unaware that a curfew will be in place and barricades are still in the process of being setup. If we find anyone in violation of the Executive Order this evening, we will request that they leave the area based on the curfew. If people refuse to leave the area, they may be cited or arrested.  [LINK]

…And so the control mechanisms to block President Trump’s 2020 campaign officially begin.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, DHS, Domestic Terrorism, Donald Trump, FBI, media bias, President Trump, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

59 Responses to BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Tulsa Mayor Declares a “Civil Emergency” – Orders Immediate Shut Down Curfew Around Trump Rally Venue…

  1. History Teaches says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:15 am

    Time to emulate the 1960s ‘peaceful protesters.’ Everyone sit, let them be dragged out smiling. Contrast that to the riots.

    Political prisoners the media won’t be able to ignore.

    And bring in hundreds and thousands more!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 19, 2020 at 3:37 am

      They cannot stop a riot but for a Trump rally they can impose MARTIAL LAW.

      People want what they cannot have. This helps pave the way for Trumpstock. The biggest political rally of all time. (Trump likes things when they are really big.)

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • YeahYouRight says:
      June 19, 2020 at 3:40 am

      Tulsa agreed to host the rally,I believe the mayor is very concerned. This looks more like terrorist threat on steroids. Something popping up on social media to send the communists to burn down Tulsa?

      I thought the national guard was going to be working on security here with police? 100,000 MAGA fans descending on a city of 400,000 isa LOT of pressure on police.

      THE LEFT REALLY DOES NOT WANT THESE RALLIES TO RESUME.

      This is critical for them. The house of cards they’ve built since March will fluter away in a light breeze. A Trump rally is a cat 5 hurricane!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • tb032004 says:
        June 19, 2020 at 3:43 am

        Someone from the Tulsa are posted on a thread on twitter that bus loads of protesters were heading into town for the rally. Why wouldn’t they just stop the buses out of town?

        Like

        Reply
    • Christian Erik Prince ⭐⭐⭐ (@Christi43424897) says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:10 am

      They Have To Set The Perimeter For The President’s Arrival, Especially During These Times When They Put Out Ads Offering To Pay Rioters & Looters To Storm The Rally!

      Like

      Reply
  2. John Franco says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:15 am

    How crazy do you have to be to vote for democrats?!?!?!?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Eddd888 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:18 am

    “”I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive or violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” the order states.””

    So. Is the Mayor looking out for the assembled Trump Rally attendees here? If they were camped in line aside the BOK center, they’d be sitting ducks to any group who were intending evil.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      June 19, 2020 at 3:30 am

      I gotta admit, I appreciated certain parts of the order. The mayor didn’t seem to grovel to any potential “protesters” who will show up… and he DID seem to be warning any trouble-makers, without going for the idiotic “both sides do it” theme we too often see.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • zorrorides says:
        June 19, 2020 at 3:47 am

        Why did the Mayor NOT warn troublemakers they will be identified and removed? This is not a democrat city. Tulsa’s people should be given consideration keeping the Antifas continually identified and located.

        It’s time for local government to say it disapproves of riots. This is a good time for a first time on that.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • YeahYouRight says:
      June 19, 2020 at 3:43 am

      They’re sitting ducks anyway. Where can all these people go on such short notice?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:28 am

      No, it is aimed at restraining the celebration of President Trump supporters. It is a tyrannical PREEMPTIVE abrogation of those peoples’ right to peacefully assemble, and for a traditional celebration.

      One definitive clue to this is, “Whereas, the Tulsa Police Department must secure the vicinity of the rally PRIOR TO the establishment of the federal exclusion zone.”

      Preemptive control — the hallmark of the “Resistance” against President Trump, by every least “whistleblower” or minor “authority” — of a peaceful assembly, which is really just a glad celebration, not a protest or confrontation with “authority”. The Mayor did not coordinate this with the Trump administration or campaign, he sprung it on us all.

      The frying pan is being heated under us, we all need to get that into our heads once and for all.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Rhi says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:20 am

    Wow!
    “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.” You think we’re there yet? I can see the storm clouds coming, anyone else?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Greg Williams says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:21 am

    This curfew is aimed at the Dems, Antifa and their ilk. If they want to start trouble for the TRUMP peeps getting out of the rally, the TRUMP peeps will have backup and the force of law behind them. ANTIFA is now getting hammered by our great AG BARR, and charging them under federal law. It won’t be long before the word gets out and they will have to settle down…either by chilling out a bit or because of the lack of manpower since they compadre’s will be in jail awaiting their sentences of 5 to life years in prison.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Sam Mikhail says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:23 am

    The man is a Republican, not Democrat.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Henwood says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:23 am

    TALK ABOUT FEAR
    DEMOCRATS ARE EXPECTING TO BE WIPED FROM THE FACE OF THE EARTH COME NOVEMBER!

    The people will be heard!
    The President will be heard

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • tb032004 says:
      June 19, 2020 at 3:55 am

      Henwood, we Republicans have something like 18 Senate seats up come November the democrats have something like 8. We really need to get out the vote. I pray that you are right.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. jello333 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:26 am

    When I saw the headline and started reading this post, I was wishing all kinds of nasty things on that mayor. But as I continued reading, including the order itself, my anger shifted somewhat. While I’m still angry at the mayor, and I’m not sure I trust his motive, my (NOT “cold”) anger is now aimed directly at the people planning to cause trouble. But as Sundance said, if they’re gonna have lots of cops there anyway, to enforce the curfew and “exclusion zone”, why don’t they focus on the bad guys? Is it gonna be that hard to differentiate between Trump supporters and the “protester” scumbags? I don’t think so.

    Oh well, the one thing I can say I do like about this statement is the estimate of the number of people coming… “in excess of 100,000”. If the concern of this mayor and the police is legit, I would assume the vast majority of that 100K are gonna be Trump supporters, since (again if they’re being honest) they wouldn’t allow a huge number of “protesters” to be mixed in.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 19, 2020 at 3:59 am

      Remember the 2016 election rallys, and what the dems did? Remember Chicago?

      Its election season, and I bet they are planning on taking it up a notch.

      Since this is his first rally of the formal campaign season, they are going to roll it out.

      Possibly riots, so no city will want to host his rallys.

      Perhaps roll play, with “white supremacist” actors, and BLM and Antifa actors, playing before the cameras.

      Its yet another nefarious scheme, lets see how it plays out.

      With their less than 10,000 man, million man march, I doubt they are going to get large #’s of useful idiot protesters to show up, in comparison to the Deplorables.

      Probably another faceplant, but lets see what happens,…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ontoiran says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:12 am

      “Is it gonna be that hard to differentiate between Trump supporters and the “protester” scumbags?”
      I’ve never met an Antifa but from what I have seen you could probably id them by smell

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:27 am

    The smell of their collective fear…is everywhere , like smog only much more dense and stinky

    Honestly, let em keep doing what they are doing…”Never interrupt your enemy when they are in the middle of a mistake”. These people have no idea how they, the swamp are the single GREATEST Trump 2020 Campaign asset. – Never let a crisis go to waste… as they say; that is a two way street and PDJT is a jedi master .

    Like

    Reply
  10. Fannie says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:28 am

    “Bynum, 43, is part of a political dynasty in Tulsa. His uncle, grandfather and great-great-grandfather all served as mayor. The city of 400,000 has long been Republican country, and he served as a staff member for GOP U.S. Sens. Don Nickles and Tom Coburn before defeating a fellow Republican in the nonpartisan mayor’s race in 2016.
    He campaigned on public education but also on investing in the black community, traditionally a Democratic cause. After the shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by a Tulsa police officer in 2016, Bynum pushed for independent oversight of the police department, but was thwarted by fierce opposition from the police union.”

    https://www.chron.com/news/article/Don-t-ask-Tulsa-s-mayor-about-Trump-rally-plans-15342541.php

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. MGBSE says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:31 am

    Look at the Mayors Signature !!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. zorrorides says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:31 am

    Is there zero curfew in Tulsa outside the lines of this 6 block by 7 block area? Tulsa is setting up for a ‘land rush’ situation along the perimeter of the forbidden zone. Seems to me the crowds on edge will be in a riot zone just as fully as in the central downtown and the BOK Center.

    Tulsa Mayor made some rules and so far the only ones picked on are rally line sitters. Gonna need a lot more ‘rules’ now that these rules are found lacking.

    Mayor talked a lot. Didn’t say any words about law enforcement plans to remove individuals who cause or otherwise participate in violence or destruction of property.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • hawkins6 says:
      June 19, 2020 at 3:45 am

      zorrorides “..setting up for a ‘land rush’ situation along the perimeter of the forbidden zone” is my concern as well.

      Maybe the hope is Trump supporters will decide not to show up to fill the rally site. I doubt that will happen. There will likely be an overflow.

      Like

      Reply
  13. hawkins6 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:37 am

    It’s possible but not certain that this sudden curfew is intended to protect Trump supporters. Even the corrupt WP wrote an article about–“The mayor of Tulsa said Wednesday that it was “an honor” to welcome President Trump for a campaign rally this weekend despite a recommendation from the city’s health director to postpone the event because of coronavirus concerns and calls by city leaders to cancel it.”

    On the other hand he could be folding under the pressure and hoping it will be cancelled—??
    According to the curfew, Trump supporters can’t begin to lineup until 6:00 am Saturday so how close will this early and expanding crowd be to the area that the thugs might congregate.

    Wasn’t it announced a day or so ago that the National Guard was going to be in the area as well?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. tb032004 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:40 am

    My question would be is the Mayor one of the Trump hating Republicans …… like Mass Governor Charlie Baker. Anyone have any Idea?

    Like

    Reply
  15. STI Team says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:55 am

    I am in Tulsa… and I can tell you, I wouldn’t find myself surprised at all if G.T. Bynum decided to switch to being a Democrat from Republican.

    He’s just another typical politician… his political future is what matters to him.

    Now, that said… none of us should pull any punches. I do not doubt at all, that extreme left domestic terrorists plan on causing disruptions. I can also tell you, Oklahoma has an intensely well armed populace, and we will not stand for looting and burning, and any attempts to do so would make for a very bad day for domestic terrorlefts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Julia Adams says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:59 am

    I interpret this development differently. Federal law enforcement monitors social media and likely caught wind of attempts by groups under surveillance to organize chaos and disruption: Antifa and other similar troublemaker groups. After the way they destroyed Minneapolis, these groups are embolden. My sense is law enforcement is trying to separate and protect the peaceful Trump supporters from being able to identify Antifa. The Mayor would not have autonomously taken an action to clear the streets without notifying the WH or the Trump campaign first. I see this as an isolationist move designed to protect Trump supporters, keep them safe, and set the trap for detecting protesters.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Jay Currie says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:04 am

    I suspect, and hope, the people sitting in line will, peacefully, be arrested.

    All twenty or so thousand of them.

    OK, Tulsa, now what do you do?

    Like

    Reply
  18. nimrodman says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:08 am

    Ok, Trump advance and logistics teams – get busy!

    Rent / commandeer a couple high schools and their bus fleets, bus all Trump rally attendees there so they’ll at least have a clean gymnasium floor to sleep on Friday night and Saturday morning

    Notify all ticket requestors who have yet to arrive to go to the school destinations

    Then bus all the attendees back to the rally just in time for it after police and national guard have secured the venue and surrounding area outside with a wide and defensible perimeter

    The buses should travel in a defensible fleet with police and SWAT and riot vehicle (water cannon) escort, with a secure travel corridor established by other police / national guard

    In the meantime, have police and national guard intercept any arriving baddies

    Inspect car occupants for black-bloc getup, nose rings, etc, and inspect trunks for similar clothing and bats, pointed sticks, ready-mix concrete, knee and elbow pads – the usual anteefer riot gear

    Ask to see their rally tickets – no tickee, no entry

    But don’t assume a valid ticket means not bad guy – as many Leftys have sought tickets; judge also by getup, nose rings, and the items mentioned above

    Divert all baddies to a “protest zone” that’s surrounded and secured by law enforcement who will effect total confinement

    You know – like this protest area that was established to contain supporters of the Bundy family during their standoff with BLM (the other one) out west

    You’ve got a 1st amendment right to protest but you don’t get to choose where – I think these “1st Amendment zones have passed muster already during past party conventions and WTO protests and such

    Like

    Reply
  19. Julian says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:11 am

    He’s a Republican Mayor in a Republican State with a Republican Governor.

    Surely this is in coordination with the Republican Administration led by President Trump.

    Surely the disturbances of late that they’re referring to are the Antifa rioters coming to Tulsa to cause trouble.

    Logically that is who I would assume this is targeted at.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:20 am

      Thanks for spelling that out

      If I hadn’t read your and other comments first (like I’m ‘sposed to), I’d have come off half-cocked and questioning the mayor and scolding the Trump advance team for insufficient vetting

      So yeah, now the question will be:

      “Will authorities bring sufficient resources and muscle and will to bear so that Republicans can hold a frikkin’ rally and a frikkin’ national convention?

      Tulsa’s only the first, the question applies to all subsequent rallies until the election

      Like

      Reply
      • Fannie says:
        June 19, 2020 at 4:31 am

        We know the rent-a-mob is on the way—will they breach the barricades and deny entry to ticket holders, á la the inauguration?

        Like

        Reply
    • ontoiran says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:26 am

      tulsa…isn’t that smack dab in the middle of that sea of red I saw on tv back in November 2016? are these pantifas planning to ride their buses all the way in and even more importantly all the way out? after the whole country sees them do whatever they plan on doing, are they just going to get back on their buses and drive all the way home? through all that red? how many bus routes are there into and out of tulsa?

      Like

      Reply
  20. hawkins6 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:21 am

    As indicated below, misguided white Guilt might be the biggest reason the nation could be handed over to the Dems and their thugs in November. (I mistakenly looked at a FNC poll)

    These Tulsa rally participants have a very important role to play here. If the rally is allowed to occur, these participants and P Trump of course will be officially restarting the Trump campaign in earnest. The election battle will on until November. Time to regain the past enthusiasm as more is at stake this time.
    ————————————–
    Other Breaking News
    “Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy: White People Should Shine Shoes of Black People to Express Shame for Racism”

    Cathy shined a black man’s shoes on air and gave him a hug of white guilt. More voters might be mesmerized by this fad or mania than we realize. According to this policy, black people have no culpability for anything including their black ancestor slave dealers that rounded up black slaves from other unfriendly villages to receive payment from the white slave owner.

    Then there all the crimes, murders and fatherless homes some have committed in their own communities unlike the millions of blacks that have done great things for the country and their families.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s