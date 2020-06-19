BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Tulsa Mayor Declares a “Civil Emergency” – Orders Immediate Shut Down Curfew Around Trump Rally Venue…

When this story started exploding on social media, I thought it was a joke… but it is not.
Tulsa Oklahoma Mayor G.T. Bynum has declared a “civil emergency” and signed an executive order (outlined below) creating an immediate curfew and locking-down a six block area in and around the BOK Center venue for the Trump rally in the city. Any MAGA rally attendee who does not immediately vacate the area is subject to arrest.
(Tulsa, Oklahoma) In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Tulsa police announced that an area of downtown will be off limits from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday ahead of the rally. The curfew will again take effect after the rally until 6 a.m. Sunday.
The curfew is the result of an executive order from Mayor G.T. Bynum, which cites both local and nationwide unrest in recent weeks as the rationale for the curfew.
“I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive or violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” the order states.
The curfew affects the area from Archer Street to Sixth Street between Houston Avenue and Boulder Avenue. The people camped outside the BOK Center waiting to get into the rally were being moved out.
Police posted information about the curfew about 45 minutes before it took effect. Those found in violation who refuse to leave will be cited or arrested, according to the Facebook post. (link)
Perhaps there is a legitimate domestic terrorism threat, a “civil emergency”, which requires the curfew approach….
However, one would think if this were not a politically motivated decision, the prudent approach would be to place police in the area as a security precaution. After all, the maintenance of a curfew perimeter will require a significant police presence to ensure compliance. So regardless of whether there are people peacefully assembled to attend the rally, a significant police presence is required by the order itself.
Additional details outlined in the Executive Order:
Curfew Restrictions
1. People are prohibited from walking, running, loitering, standing or motoring upon any alley, street, highway, public property, sidewalk, or vacant premises within the boundaries indicated above, except for official designated duty in response to the emergency, providing public safety services, or going to or from a place of residence or work.
2. The manufacture, transfer, use, possession or transportation of a Molotov cocktail or any other device, instrument or object designed to explode or produce uncontained combustion is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa.
3. The transporting, possessing or using of gasoline, kerosene, or combustible, flammable, or explosive liquids or materials in a glass or uncapped container of any kind is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa, except in connection with the normal operation of motor vehicles, normal home use or legitimate commercial use.
We understand that many people are unaware that a curfew will be in place and barricades are still in the process of being setup. If we find anyone in violation of the Executive Order this evening, we will request that they leave the area based on the curfew. If people refuse to leave the area, they may be cited or arrested. [LINK]
Time to emulate the 1960s ‘peaceful protesters.’ Everyone sit, let them be dragged out smiling. Contrast that to the riots.
Political prisoners the media won’t be able to ignore.
And bring in hundreds and thousands more!
They cannot stop a riot but for a Trump rally they can impose MARTIAL LAW.
People want what they cannot have. This helps pave the way for Trumpstock. The biggest political rally of all time. (Trump likes things when they are really big.)
Tulsa agreed to host the rally,I believe the mayor is very concerned. This looks more like terrorist threat on steroids. Something popping up on social media to send the communists to burn down Tulsa?
I thought the national guard was going to be working on security here with police? 100,000 MAGA fans descending on a city of 400,000 isa LOT of pressure on police.
THE LEFT REALLY DOES NOT WANT THESE RALLIES TO RESUME.
This is critical for them. The house of cards they’ve built since March will fluter away in a light breeze. A Trump rally is a cat 5 hurricane!
Someone from the Tulsa are posted on a thread on twitter that bus loads of protesters were heading into town for the rally. Why wouldn’t they just stop the buses out of town?
My thoughts exactly.
Isn’t it funny how the politician’s “ineptness” always favors the anti-Trump “protestors” and never the law-abiding citizens sick of it all.
Very funny, indeed.
They would have to prove intent to foment riots, or it would be a violation of civil liberties. Yeah, I know… it’s ironic. These leftist harpies don’t give a damn about other people’s rights… but then, that’s what seperates good from evil in 2020 America.
“that’s what seperates good from evil.” Full stop!
obviously you don’t think like a dim. if they did that then they wouldn’t have to lock down the rally area. duh.
They Have To Set The Perimeter For The President’s Arrival, Especially During These Times When They Put Out Ads Offering To Pay Rioters & Looters To Storm The Rally!
How crazy do you have to be to vote for democrats?!?!?!?
From a former lifelong Dem (me), I’d say a person would now have to be VERY crazy to vote for Dems!
or a true believer
jello–.”..a person would now have to be VERY crazy to vote for Dems!”
Or to be naively consumed by white guilt mania that has captivated the minds of many young Libs etc and is sweeping across the country.
All you have to do is look at that smirk and arrogant pride on Roberts’ face in making the most ridiculous ruling ever and that’s all you need to know how delusional, shameless and corrupt these idiots are.
The mayor is republican. But $10million could change someones mind. Democrats could do that
Very.
“”I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive or violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” the order states.””
So. Is the Mayor looking out for the assembled Trump Rally attendees here? If they were camped in line aside the BOK center, they’d be sitting ducks to any group who were intending evil.
I gotta admit, I appreciated certain parts of the order. The mayor didn’t seem to grovel to any potential “protesters” who will show up… and he DID seem to be warning any trouble-makers, without going for the idiotic “both sides do it” theme we too often see.
Why did the Mayor NOT warn troublemakers they will be identified and removed? This is not a democrat city. Tulsa’s people should be given consideration keeping the Antifas continually identified and located.
It’s time for local government to say it disapproves of riots. This is a good time for a first time on that.
They’re sitting ducks anyway. Where can all these people go on such short notice?
No, it is aimed at restraining the celebration of President Trump supporters. It is a tyrannical PREEMPTIVE abrogation of those peoples’ right to peacefully assemble, and for a traditional celebration.
One definitive clue to this is, “Whereas, the Tulsa Police Department must secure the vicinity of the rally PRIOR TO the establishment of the federal exclusion zone.”
Preemptive control — the hallmark of the “Resistance” against President Trump, by every least “whistleblower” or minor “authority” — of a peaceful assembly, which is really just a glad celebration, not a protest or confrontation with “authority”. The Mayor did not coordinate this with the Trump administration or campaign, he sprung it on us all.
The frying pan is being heated under us, we all need to get that into our heads once and for all.
And I should add, this is all to “rehabilitate” the Democrats before the election, so any weak minds will take them seriously, not as the Insane Left they really are.
Wow!
“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.” You think we’re there yet? I can see the storm clouds coming, anyone else?
This curfew is aimed at the Dems, Antifa and their ilk. If they want to start trouble for the TRUMP peeps getting out of the rally, the TRUMP peeps will have backup and the force of law behind them. ANTIFA is now getting hammered by our great AG BARR, and charging them under federal law. It won’t be long before the word gets out and they will have to settle down…either by chilling out a bit or because of the lack of manpower since they compadre’s will be in jail awaiting their sentences of 5 to life years in prison.
I like your optimism Greg. Hope you are right.
The man is a Republican, not Democrat.
That distinction doesn’t mean a lot these days.
Just sayin…
TALK ABOUT FEAR
DEMOCRATS ARE EXPECTING TO BE WIPED FROM THE FACE OF THE EARTH COME NOVEMBER!
The people will be heard!
The President will be heard
Henwood, we Republicans have something like 18 Senate seats up come November the democrats have something like 8. We really need to get out the vote. I pray that you are right.
When I saw the headline and started reading this post, I was wishing all kinds of nasty things on that mayor. But as I continued reading, including the order itself, my anger shifted somewhat. While I’m still angry at the mayor, and I’m not sure I trust his motive, my (NOT “cold”) anger is now aimed directly at the people planning to cause trouble. But as Sundance said, if they’re gonna have lots of cops there anyway, to enforce the curfew and “exclusion zone”, why don’t they focus on the bad guys? Is it gonna be that hard to differentiate between Trump supporters and the “protester” scumbags? I don’t think so.
Oh well, the one thing I can say I do like about this statement is the estimate of the number of people coming… “in excess of 100,000”. If the concern of this mayor and the police is legit, I would assume the vast majority of that 100K are gonna be Trump supporters, since (again if they’re being honest) they wouldn’t allow a huge number of “protesters” to be mixed in.
Remember the 2016 election rallys, and what the dems did? Remember Chicago?
Its election season, and I bet they are planning on taking it up a notch.
Since this is his first rally of the formal campaign season, they are going to roll it out.
Possibly riots, so no city will want to host his rallys.
Perhaps roll play, with “white supremacist” actors, and BLM and Antifa actors, playing before the cameras.
Its yet another nefarious scheme, lets see how it plays out.
With their less than 10,000 man, million man march, I doubt they are going to get large #’s of useful idiot protesters to show up, in comparison to the Deplorables.
Probably another faceplant, but lets see what happens,…
“Is it gonna be that hard to differentiate between Trump supporters and the “protester” scumbags?”
I’ve never met an Antifa but from what I have seen you could probably id them by smell
The smell of their collective fear…is everywhere , like smog only much more dense and stinky
Honestly, let em keep doing what they are doing…”Never interrupt your enemy when they are in the middle of a mistake”. These people have no idea how they, the swamp are the single GREATEST Trump 2020 Campaign asset. – Never let a crisis go to waste… as they say; that is a two way street and PDJT is a jedi master .
“Bynum, 43, is part of a political dynasty in Tulsa. His uncle, grandfather and great-great-grandfather all served as mayor. The city of 400,000 has long been Republican country, and he served as a staff member for GOP U.S. Sens. Don Nickles and Tom Coburn before defeating a fellow Republican in the nonpartisan mayor’s race in 2016.
He campaigned on public education but also on investing in the black community, traditionally a Democratic cause. After the shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by a Tulsa police officer in 2016, Bynum pushed for independent oversight of the police department, but was thwarted by fierce opposition from the police union.”
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Don-t-ask-Tulsa-s-mayor-about-Trump-rally-plans-15342541.php
Look at the Mayors Signature !!!
Is there zero curfew in Tulsa outside the lines of this 6 block by 7 block area? Tulsa is setting up for a ‘land rush’ situation along the perimeter of the forbidden zone. Seems to me the crowds on edge will be in a riot zone just as fully as in the central downtown and the BOK Center.
Tulsa Mayor made some rules and so far the only ones picked on are rally line sitters. Gonna need a lot more ‘rules’ now that these rules are found lacking.
Mayor talked a lot. Didn’t say any words about law enforcement plans to remove individuals who cause or otherwise participate in violence or destruction of property.
zorrorides “..setting up for a ‘land rush’ situation along the perimeter of the forbidden zone” is my concern as well.
Maybe the hope is Trump supporters will decide not to show up to fill the rally site. I doubt that will happen. There will likely be an overflow.
It’s possible but not certain that this sudden curfew is intended to protect Trump supporters. Even the corrupt WP wrote an article about–“The mayor of Tulsa said Wednesday that it was “an honor” to welcome President Trump for a campaign rally this weekend despite a recommendation from the city’s health director to postpone the event because of coronavirus concerns and calls by city leaders to cancel it.”
On the other hand he could be folding under the pressure and hoping it will be cancelled—??
According to the curfew, Trump supporters can’t begin to lineup until 6:00 am Saturday so how close will this early and expanding crowd be to the area that the thugs might congregate.
Wasn’t it announced a day or so ago that the National Guard was going to be in the area as well?
One good thing about this: It sure doesn’t sound like the cops are gonna be given a “stand down” order when dealing with troublemakers like has happened a lot of other places.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
My question would be is the Mayor one of the Trump hating Republicans …… like Mass Governor Charlie Baker. Anyone have any Idea?
Read above. Several news outlets reported on Wednesday that the mayor was honored to have PT in the city.
Thanks H6.
He worked for Tom Coburn who said Trump had a mental disorder.
https://www.businessinsider.com/former-senator-tom-coburn-trump-flake-corker-personality-disorder-2017-10?op=1
He accepted the honor and challenge of hosting this rally in the face of Wuhan Flu and Antifa/blm possibly burning down his city. He certainly could have said no, so I doubt he’s a Never Trumper.
Trump’s first rally back is a big opportunity for a mayor to show the nation how to handle the commie crazies. I hope that’s how it goes.
Pray for our brave brothers and sisters supporting the President in Tulsa.
I am in Tulsa… and I can tell you, I wouldn’t find myself surprised at all if G.T. Bynum decided to switch to being a Democrat from Republican.
He’s just another typical politician… his political future is what matters to him.
Now, that said… none of us should pull any punches. I do not doubt at all, that extreme left domestic terrorists plan on causing disruptions. I can also tell you, Oklahoma has an intensely well armed populace, and we will not stand for looting and burning, and any attempts to do so would make for a very bad day for domestic terrorlefts.
I interpret this development differently. Federal law enforcement monitors social media and likely caught wind of attempts by groups under surveillance to organize chaos and disruption: Antifa and other similar troublemaker groups. After the way they destroyed Minneapolis, these groups are embolden. My sense is law enforcement is trying to separate and protect the peaceful Trump supporters from being able to identify Antifa. The Mayor would not have autonomously taken an action to clear the streets without notifying the WH or the Trump campaign first. I see this as an isolationist move designed to protect Trump supporters, keep them safe, and set the trap for detecting protesters.
I suspect, and hope, the people sitting in line will, peacefully, be arrested.
All twenty or so thousand of them.
OK, Tulsa, now what do you do?
Ok, Trump advance and logistics teams – get busy!
Rent / commandeer a couple high schools and their bus fleets, bus all Trump rally attendees there so they’ll at least have a clean gymnasium floor to sleep on Friday night and Saturday morning
Notify all ticket requestors who have yet to arrive to go to the school destinations
Then bus all the attendees back to the rally just in time for it after police and national guard have secured the venue and surrounding area outside with a wide and defensible perimeter
The buses should travel in a defensible fleet with police and SWAT and riot vehicle (water cannon) escort, with a secure travel corridor established by other police / national guard
In the meantime, have police and national guard intercept any arriving baddies
Inspect car occupants for black-bloc getup, nose rings, etc, and inspect trunks for similar clothing and bats, pointed sticks, ready-mix concrete, knee and elbow pads – the usual anteefer riot gear
Ask to see their rally tickets – no tickee, no entry
But don’t assume a valid ticket means not bad guy – as many Leftys have sought tickets; judge also by getup, nose rings, and the items mentioned above
Divert all baddies to a “protest zone” that’s surrounded and secured by law enforcement who will effect total confinement
You know – like this protest area that was established to contain supporters of the Bundy family during their standoff with BLM (the other one) out west
You’ve got a 1st amendment right to protest but you don’t get to choose where – I think these “1st Amendment zones have passed muster already during past party conventions and WTO protests and such
… by the way, I’m not implying that orange plastic fencing will keep anybody contained, just show the concept of a “protest area”
Use whatever facilities you can to contain the baddies, and make the area unescapable by whatever means you have to
You’re one to be discriminating against people with nose rings. 😀
“I acknowledge that”
(hat tip to the film Semi-Tough)
He’s a Republican Mayor in a Republican State with a Republican Governor.
Surely this is in coordination with the Republican Administration led by President Trump.
Surely the disturbances of late that they’re referring to are the Antifa rioters coming to Tulsa to cause trouble.
Logically that is who I would assume this is targeted at.
Thanks for spelling that out
If I hadn’t read your and other comments first (like I’m ‘sposed to), I’d have come off half-cocked and questioning the mayor and scolding the Trump advance team for insufficient vetting
So yeah, now the question will be:
“Will authorities bring sufficient resources and muscle and will to bear so that Republicans can hold a frikkin’ rally and a frikkin’ national convention?
Tulsa’s only the first, the question applies to all subsequent rallies until the election
We know the rent-a-mob is on the way—will they breach the barricades and deny entry to ticket holders, á la the inauguration?
tulsa…isn’t that smack dab in the middle of that sea of red I saw on tv back in November 2016? are these pantifas planning to ride their buses all the way in and even more importantly all the way out? after the whole country sees them do whatever they plan on doing, are they just going to get back on their buses and drive all the way home? through all that red? how many bus routes are there into and out of tulsa?
Chapter title of future history book: “6/20/20 — Antifa’s Last Stand”
As indicated below, misguided white Guilt might be the biggest reason the nation could be handed over to the Dems and their thugs in November. (I mistakenly looked at a FNC poll)
These Tulsa rally participants have a very important role to play here. If the rally is allowed to occur, these participants and P Trump of course will be officially restarting the Trump campaign in earnest. The election battle will on until November. Time to regain the past enthusiasm as more is at stake this time.
