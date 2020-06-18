Sick, Twisted and Evil – Six eBay Executives Charged With Disturbing Cyberstalking…

This is so purposefully evil it almost seems unbelievable. If you ever wondered how twisted and deranged a group of Silicon Valley executives could be this might provide some context. This is what happens when Antifa-types get jobs.
Massachusetts DOJ – “Six former employees of eBay, Inc. have been charged with leading a cyberstalking campaign targeting the editor and publisher of a newsletter that eBay executives viewed as critical of the company. The alleged harassment included sending the couple anonymous, threatening messages, disturbing deliveries – including a box of live cockroaches, a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask – and conducting covert surveillance of the victims.”
Oh, it gets worse. WATCH:
DOJ Press RELEASE
James Baugh, 45, of San Jose, Calif., eBay’s former Senior Director of Safety & Security, was arrested today and charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.
David Harville, 48, of New York City, eBay’s former Director of Global Resiliency, was arrested this morning in New York City on the same charges and will make an initial appearance via videoconference in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.
In addition the following defendants were charged in an Information unsealed today: Stephanie Popp, 32, of San Jose, eBay’s former Senior Manager of Global Intelligence; Stephanie Stockwell, 26, of Redwood City, Calif., the former manager of eBay’s Global Intelligence Center (GIC); Veronica Zea, 26, of San Jose, a former eBay contractor who worked as an intelligence analyst in the GIC; and Brian Gilbert, 51, of San Jose, a former Senior Manager of Special Operations for eBay’s Global Security Team.
They are each charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and will make appearances in federal court in Boston at a later date. (MORE)
Nothing will happen to them. Leftist crimes are ok these days. When their trial comes, all they will do is say they are fighting racism and if there is a single leftists on the jury, they will be let off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Southern District of New York.
Northern District of California.
LikeLike
People in Big Tech don’t think the rules apply to them… especially speech laws.
Hope they all go to prison.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Quote from release…
‘The charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses each carry a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution.’
The couple targeted, deserve significant financial restitution to cover phycological pain, distress and fund their brilliant work, (which must have uncovered some serious bad practice at eBay)!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quote from release…
‘The charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses each carry a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution.’
The couple targeted, deserve significant financial restitution to cover phycological pain, distress and fund their brilliant work, (which must have uncovered some serious bad practice at eBay)!
LikeLike
“This is what happens when Antifa-types get jobs.”
Jeremiah 17:9 KJV
The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deplorable,
God knows.
He even gave a new memo[covenant] to the Jew first, and also to the Greek/Gentiles[everybody else]. ROM 1:16
‘…I will put my laws into their hearts; and in their minds will I write them; and their sins and iniquities will I remember no more’ HEB10 16,17
Some folks flat out refuse to accept the memo. God’s word says they’re inexcusable[ROM1:20]. Only He can judge the heart.
LikeLike
W. T. F. ???
Nobody’s safe from anything anymore. I’m thinking going back to drive-thru banking & paper trails for bills is wise… As is just buying stuff from actual local stores.
LikeLiked by 4 people
America is rapidly descending in to LEFTURD Hell
LikeLiked by 2 people
Incredible-had just read this on the actual site of the couple who was harassed (ecommercebytes.com) a very helpful and benign website for online sellers. This is the former CEO’s doing (Devin Wenig) a total Trump hating leftist who along with the previous CEO John Donahoe, another aloof elitist left-winger has done nothing but destroy the ebay brand along with thousands of small businesses in the process with their horrendous management and anti-small seller policies. Things went downhill fast after Meg Whitman left Ebay. This is some scary stuff and is not the least bit surprising given who the people are running these tech companies. We are fully immersed in the Twilight Zone and we all need to stick together and defeat the darkness and evil that is attempting to engulf our wonderful Republic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“It is alleged that in August 2019, after the newsletter published an article about litigation involving eBay, two members of eBay’s executive leadership team sent or forwarded text messages suggesting that it was time to “take down” the newsletter’s editor.”
So nothing happens to the evil scumbags on the top.
LikeLike
America is rapidly descending in to Leftist insanity
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are leap frogging even Hell itself.
LikeLike
No doubt top eBay executives knew all about what was taking place and threw the people who carried out the operation under the bus when they were caught.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Look a the job roles. As these guys love naming things the opposite of their real function It would not seem to a stretch to say the entire depts of “Safety and Security” and their ilk are set up for mostly this purpose.
This is not some low level set of people and the coordination it would require internally is not small.
There are lots of gangstalking type videos kicking about on Youtube (if you care to search) with people documenting similar behaviour against themselves, which has a large geographic pattern and scope
It maybe that there are many more companies doing this sort of thing as normal practice and in effect there is a large interlocking intelligence org with lots of paid roles that sits well outside govt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Six eBay Executives Charged With Disturbing Cyberstalking…
This is so purposefully evil it almost seems unbelievable. If you ever wondered how twisted and deranged a group of Silicon Valley executives could be this might provide some context. This is what happens when Antifa-types get jobs.”
Even worse is what happens when eBay Executive types get jobs as FBI agents. And that was a whole lot more than 6. Just ask Michael Flynn, George Popadpulos, Carter Page and Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh! And Roger Stone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, does this mean a lot of Google and Twitter employees have quietly deleted all of the fake hate bot accounts they set up to harass conservatives and interfere in elections?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The third phase of the campaign allegedly involved covertly surveilling the victims in their home and community. According to the complaint, Harville and Zea registered for a software development conference to explain their trip to Boston on Aug. 15, 2019. Baugh, Harville, and Zea (and later Popp) allegedly drove to the victims’ home in Natick several times, with Harville and Baugh intending at one point to break into the victims’ garage and install a GPS tracking device on their car. As protection in the event they were stopped by local police, Baugh and Harville allegedly carried false documents purporting to show that they were investigating the victims as “Persons of Interest” who had threatened eBay executives. The victims spotted the surveillance, however, and notified the Natick police, who began to investigate. The police learned that Zea had rented one of the cars used by the defendants and reached out to eBay for assistance.”
Sounds like the ops they discussed on Leah Remini’s show
LikeLike
@ 7:25 you can connect the Bill Barr dots between this event and the recent collusion displayed between NBC and Google.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately this makes Amazon stronger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody posted an article about this last night… this might be one of the most bizarre things I’ve heard of in a while. It described trying to attach a GPS device to their vehicle? Like, how much freaking time do you have to have on your hands to assemble this Tiger Team of dipsh*ts to conduct an illegal cyberstalking campaign against Joe and Mary Blow from Anywhere, Massachusetts? Was that their job? Like, they got PAID lots of money for that nonsense?
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/white-collar-and-criminal-law/ex-ebay-executives-are-charged-with-lurid-cyberstalking-campaign
The U.S. says Baugh, Harville and a third associate went to the couple’s home in the Boston suburb of Natick in August planning to put the GPS device on their sport utility vehicle but found it locked in the garage. They monitored local police radio communications during the attempt, according to the FBI affidavit.
They monitored local police radio!!! WWHHHAAATTTT?!?!?! What a bunch of TOOL BAGS! And, Bee-Tee-Double-You, this Baugh character IS FROM CALIFORNIA! He comes out East FROM CALIFORNIA for this moronic “Special Op”!!!
Oh! But it gets better!
In meetings with staff, Baugh “referred to having executive support for these actions” and stressed that the campaign be kept secret, the FBI said. In one meeting, the FBI said, he showed a photo of what he called a Samoan gang and claimed he would send the gang to the publisher’s home if the harassment didn’t silence the newsletter.
BAAAHH!!!! A GANG OF SOMOANS!!! I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT THAT IS, BUT IT’S HILARIOUS!!!!!
“So, Jim, how we gonna ‘fix’ this little problem we got in Massachusetts? Huh? What’s the plan?”
“I know a guy. A Samoan. Big dude. Guy’s a real bad ass.”
“Yeah? Then what? How’s this ‘Samoan’ fit into the picture? Explain, please.”
“Well, he runs with a group of other Samoans. Some real bad dudes. They’re outta San Diego, I think. Dave… Dave… I got this, Dave.”
“Yeah? What are you sayin’ here? What are ya gonna do, Jim? Send this Samoan crew to Natick and scare those newsletter shmucks with some crazy Polynesian dance routine? What, something with coconuts? Lots of grunting and shouting? Are they gonna bring Tiki Torches, Jim? Ooooooohhh… Tiki Torches and Coconuts!!! Lock the doors, honey!!! The Samoans are outside… and it looks like they got Tiki Torches!!!”
“Ha ha, very funny. You’ll see, Dave. Don’t you worry ’bout that. You’ll see.”
etc. etc.
LikeLike
ABOUT TIME!!!!!! ….It seems whenever someone, or a group of malicious, devious people are in the news for some ‘illegal behavior’, no one gets arrested or in trouble with the law, like it should be!!…if it was us ‘joe blow’s’ or ‘other ‘regular’s’..they’d lock us up, and throw the key’s away!!!
LikeLike