Senator Josh Hawley Takes on The GOP Political Establishment – The Fraud of “The Conservative Bargain”…

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley delivered a speech on the floor of the senate that deserves some attention. The larger issue outlined by Senator Halwey surrounds the recent Supreme Court Bowstock decision authored by Justice Gorsuch. However, in overlaying the judicial outcome, Hawley hits on the central issue he calls the “conservative bargain.”
The entire speech is worth listening to, as the senator encapsulates many of the frustrations within the recent decision; but the segment at 07:15 cuts to the heart of the distinction between MAGA-Trump republicanism and the pathetic GOPe wing of the Mitch McConnell UniParty. We have previously call this “The Decepticon” WATCH:
Somebody had to say it…
Now, just a couple hundred million more to say it.
remarkable courage…
intellectually and morally righteous.
rare and appreciated when viewing the current installment of “officials”.
I’ll need to see his voting record.
just to be certain my lying eyes (and ears)
At this point in time, I’m embarrassed to say that I did not v vote for Josh Hawley; as a matter of fact, I opted to not vote for any Senator. Only a mad man/weoman would have voted for C;are McCaso;; and I felt that the MOGOP wa cramming Hawley down our throats by endorsing hi BEFORE the primaries.
Based on his voting record at this tie, I feel I should have voted for him, but hindsight is always 20/20. Keep up the good fork, Josh!
Clare McCaskill
auntiefran,
Can’t blame you, one bit. Another area where we need major housecleaning, is State Republicon parties.
Utah State party gave us Mitt, after all.
Many examples of State parties not serving MAGA interests, in fact working directly against our interests,…
I would have been suspiscious, too.
So much work to do,…
Add to this anti America Mike Lee who wants to flood the US with H1B workers and refuses to investigate and break up Google to protect us and free speech. He is on the take like nobodies business. He needs to go.
Supreme Court Redefines Sex, Threatens Freedom of Religion
When words don’t mean anything, rights don’t mean anything.
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 by Daniel Greenfield
If the actual purpose and meaning of the law doesn’t matter, then what does?
What Gorsuch, Roberts and his leftist colleagues believe matters. Nothing else. Rights are as imaginary as gender and legislative history gets in the way of legislating from the bench.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/06/supreme-court-redefines-sex-threatens-freedom-daniel-greenfield/
It wasn’t that long ago that the Democrats were telling us the myriad ways they were going to change the SC, in order to get their way: Stack with more appointees, impeach certain judges, etc.
They will fight tooth-and-nail to get their B.S. implemented.
Our side? Where is “our side”? Basically they sit down, shut up, and eat it. Not a sound (excepting, of course, Josh Hawley here).
Hopefully, just hopefully, we will be continuing, both here, now in 2020; and beyond, the arduous process of getting our country back on track.
Allow the President to get a recess appointment, Sen. Hawley.
Spot on!
He talked the talk.
Let’s see if he can walk the walk and do just exactly that.
Or will he sit down and shut up. Again.
I’m certainly gonna give him a call.
Way to step up Senator Hawley. Trump needs more allies/truth tellers supporting him.
Bravo!! Hawley managed to survive liberal Stanford, a major miracle, from this ’65 grad who walked neighborhoods for Goldwater in 1964.
After her death I found out my democratic mother was a supporter of Goldwater. Guess religious conservative was in her heart. Just needed to share best to you.
Why no quotes from the speech? My dialup connection doesn’t always allow me to view a video.
Dialup.from what company,I know your are kidding.
NetZero & AOL.
The dc swamp, ‘deep state’ that Grennell described so well, has long before 2016 known that the most powerful man in D.C., isn’t whoever happens to be POTUS; Its Mitch.
And, they know that, because of that he is someone you don’t cross.
I don’t think its wishful thinking; I think I have been detecting recently “green shoots”; people in media and in Congress, beginning to speak out against Mitch and the Decepticons, openly.
Jordan, Baritomo, Dobbs, and Tucker,…are beginning to call out the center of the swamp.
The Swamp can NOT be drained, unless McConnell, Graham, Thune, Cornyn and the rest are removed from power, and their stranglehold is released.
They have done everything they could to thwart PDJT. There is simply no way the muh Russia coup attempt could have, or would have been attempted, if McConnell didn’t green light it.
Whether this is co-ordinated (I hope it IS) or whether its individuals acting alone, its great to see, and long overdue.
Let us hope it intensifies, as you only have one shot, to take out the king.
McConnells power, and his vindictiveness make it essential that he IS ‘taken out’, …perhaps his power is waning, but wounded lion, you know?
IMHO, Praying for our nation to heal, essentially requires praying for McConnell to lose his power, for all the decepticons to be rendered powerless.
Whether thru primary challenger, or being pursuaded to retire, got to clean the stables, and its gotta be a clean sweep.
Hawley said it! Not sure what happens next. From what I see R McDaniels(Romney’s niece) of the RNC still slow walks and pontificates and the rest of the Senate still refuses to grant POTUS recess appointments.
Oh, and Durham has still not handed down “indictments”.
As for Hawley, he is an American hero! God bless him.
Well done Mr. Hawley. Mitch needs to die a horrible death in the senate, throw the mf out.
A courageous speech. A repudiation directed at and a shot over the bough of the Mitch and Lindsey crowd.
A statement from a young Senator who was willing to go along, and possibly to get along, until the basic ingredient for his cooperation was treated as yesterday’s joke. Honest conservative judges have evolved to the next HOAX.
A supreme Court that ignores the constitution and obvious biology must be countered. Senator Hawley is a breath of fresh air and courage.
Sorry it’s too late. Obviously we conservatives have been betrayed. We have been lied to and now the SCOTUS is full of activists. It is time to expose the court system for the fraud it has become. Time to tear down the system and bloody as it may become, start again because obviously what conservatives have been relying on has failed and this court is not going to save this Constitutional Republic nor is it even going to try to affirm the 2nd amendment. The amendment which provides the mechanism by which all other God given rights can ultimately be preserved or regained when all other measures fail. Well all other measures are failing before our very eyes. And are we going to wait until this unelected body of legislatures has taken that away from us also?
I’m tired of the lie that we still live in a Constitutional Republic. How can we be when ONLY Justice Thomas has proven to be faithful to the oath he took. He is the ONLY constitutional constructionist justice on the SCOTUS.
The democrats have made it clear that they intend to pack the court if they get the political power to do so. Well I say we, Trump and the true conservatives, should pack it. Pack it with so many “justices” that it is exposed as the unelected legislative body it has become. Dilute it’s stature and that of the justices on it. Tear it down because it is now not a mechanism of affirming the principles of the founding document but one for altering them.
There is going to be a fight sooner or later. A bloody one that will determine the course this nation will take, liberty or tyranny, and if we’re going to have it, then lets get it on while I can still contribute and while we still have the ONE power that will allow us to fight back effectively.
“Experience has shown, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.”
– Thomas Jefferson
“what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance?”
– Thomas Jefferson
“The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield and government to gain ground.”
– Thomas Jefferson
“We are not to expect to be translated from despotism to liberty in a featherbed.”
– Thomas Jefferson
“I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.”
– Thomas Jefferson
“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
― Benjamin Franklin
Something radical, yet effective would be to fire PENCE immediately and put this guy in charge.
Blame Covid
Trumps poll numbers would jump 20%
Pence is great guy. Wonderful. Calm yadda yadda
But he is so weak it hurts. Full Monty establishment.
There! I said it!!!
DACA decision will go down on our side. This was a compromise, to redefine sex. Absurd.
The last couple of days, considering how much this decision will impact life in America – these boomers in robes have no idea what disgusting activists our college campus’ are turning out -the LGBTQ movement is being weaponized for a fight against the church which has already suffered enormously by fake hoax, Covid – sad 100000 dead but millions will fall away from faith, the only saving grace for this great nation.
Ok. Enough depressing posts – we need to get this party up from its knees and fight , no way Biden gets to win, would demoralize all of us including progressives – he’d sell us out to China in a nano-second.
Rome is burning, but not yet burnt.
There are few things that have bothered me and some people have mentioned them here. One, why are we supposed to trust Mitch when he has not lifted a finger to stop anything aimed at Trump during the last 4 years, but we cheer him when he puts judges on the bench? After what happened this week, how can we trust the judges that have been put on the benches so far? Not only this, but Mitch jumps through hoops to make sure that Trump can not put in recess appointments. Also, does anyone else question whether Ronna McDaniels and the RNC are actually working in the country to get good GOP candidates elected? I question this because of some comments I heard last year after the GOP was eradicated in Virginia. Some callers to Rush complained that the GOP was non-existent during the election. She said that the RNC didn’t even put up a fight. After that, a guy called up from North Carolina saying the GOP is not to be found in his state. This really bothered me and I was wondering if other states are seeing the same thing. Now, someone has made the comment above about McDaniel slow walking. I do remember that after the election, Trump gave her the credit for continually sending him to Michigan to campaign. My fear is that we are being screwed at this level. So, my final question, is McDaniels the right person to have in charge of RNC?
Tax no one or tax everyone
“such a silly idea, some groups are inherently more equal than others”
…and besides — it’s the Governments’s money, don’t ya know.…
