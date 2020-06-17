Devin Nunes Discusses Big Tech Targeting of On-Line Conservative Content: “There is Not a More Important Issue Than This Issue”…

Representative Devin Nunes appears on FOX Business’ with Elizabeth MacDonald to discuss how conservative voices are being censored and targeted by the ideology of Big Tech, against the backdrop of latest examples of Google targeting websites.
Representative Devin Nunes appears on FOX Business’ with Elizabeth MacDonald to discuss how conservative voices are being censored and targeted by the ideology of Big Tech, against the backdrop of latest examples of Google targeting websites.
Facebook, Google, Twitter and Utube are of the spices vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. “Vampire Squid from Hell”, sending their tentacles out to any and everything that looks like freedom of speech and strangling it to death.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Big Tech slithers like a evil snake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The main problem here is that so many “conservatives” are selling us out on this issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, they do have their priorities, you know. Like the cocktail circuit and their bank accounts, both state side and overseas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Expecting Congress to resolve this issue, is an empty hole. Maybe after the general election but not now. So, the president is forced to use an EO. However, the better approach mite be to the director of the CIA to come in for a discussion on Google, since Google was funded by the CIA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely right.
Goolag, Farcebook, Twatter, and many many more are honey pots to collect our data and now to censor us.
Seems Skynet is alive and well via the See Eye EH.
LikeLike
Well, DOJ got the ball rolling. CONGRESS…Do your effin job!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Mike Lee is bought and paid for by Google to block all attempts to
break up Google’s monopoly.
LikeLike
I appreciate Devin Nunes, but he is great at telling us what the problems are. We have a lot of those on our side. We need some people with power to actually do something about those problems. I’ve basically come tot he understanding that our side is destined to continue to hope against hope, while freedoms continue to be eroded.
Even if we re-elect President Trump, the very people who are hired and elected to support him, actively work against him. He has laid everything on the line to make things better for us all, and even though he is a force of nature, it has become clear that he can’t do everything on his own. in
Conservatives and freedom loving Americans are either too busy, too scared, or have too much to lose (jobs, families, savings) to go to the mat with the same tactics as the left. The left just fights harder and for longer. It’s no wonder they keep winning. We just keep giving up little pieces of our tradition and our freedom in exchange for brief periods of intermittent peace.
LikeLike
Didn’t DARPA create Google before it was called Google?
If so how convenient. I wonder what the purpose was?
Hmmm…………….
LikeLike
Google controls 70% of internet revenue.
THAT CONSTITUTES A MONOPOLY, and it must be broken up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Break them up like we did with ATT in the 80’s We had the greatest period of innovation and progress in telecom once that behemoth’s monopoly power was dispatched. Same will be true in social media once FB, Twitter, Youtube, etc are divided into competitive companies.
LikeLike
Actually, the writing on the wall became strikingly clear when Zuck did his interview with Congress last year. Talk about pulling the wool over eyes ….
LikeLike