Odd Contradiction – Chicago Officials Support ‘Defund Police’ Movement But Cancel Police Day’s Off and Require 12hr Extended Shifts…

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has previously down-played the violence, looting and riots in the city; while simultaneously telling city aldermen they were over-hyping the problems and issues within the city. Oddly enough Mayor Lightfoot said this while begging the looted merchants not to abandon the city… so that was always an odd juxtaposition.
Today, the contradiction gets even more weird as the entire Chicago police department; you know, those horrid people Lightfoot previously disparaged and said were unneeded; are now required to work their day’s-off and extend to 12 hour shifts.
CHICAGO – Chicago police officers on Sunday were once again ordered to work 12-hour shifts and have their days off canceled amid some protesting that has persisted in parts of the city following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police nearly three weeks ago.
[…] Until further notice, Chicago officers who are on active duty and not on vacation will have to work the 12-hour shifts — a normal shift is about 8½ hours — and come in on their days off, the Chicago police spokesman, Luis Agostini, said Sunday morning. (read more)
Isn’t the purpose of ‘defunding‘ the police, essentially to have less policing? Apparently Chicago is doing the ‘defunding‘ thing backwards.
As I recall they were even going to try to get retired officers to come back and help them.
However, Captain David Dorn was and is unavailable for duty.
May WE never forget this good man, and may he Rest in Peace.
His murderer, still out there scot-free.
No I think he’s in custody. They had good video of him with the gun inside the store. I’ll see if I can find a story and link it.
Captain Dorn’s murderer was captured a few days ago.
https://www.kmov.com/news/3rd-man-charged-in-pawn-shop-looting-on-night-david-dorn-was-killed/article_710c43a6-a90d-11ea-a7fb-773f3e096e33.html
Thanks guys
Once this initial phase of overzealous “protestors” twitters to nothing and/or their funding from Georgie gets bogged down, and hopefully this will happen, as lovely Lori Lightpants squeezes these officers dry she’ll do like Garcetti and retroactively cancel overtime and then “Defund” them just like any dedicated Communist does with her once useful, now useless proles..
The are some military Generals who should be called up.
I like that idea! I’m in Illinois and sincerely believe EVERY SINGLE state and federal politician in office or retired should be required to ride along with the CPD on patrols and calls. They all helped create the shit-hole named Chicago and should see, smell and hear what they have created. Especially the snarky Sen Durbin and whiney Sen Duckworth!
What I am really getting sick of is that these Police do not call out sick in unison for about a week. How long before you get the message that these D RAT mayors and Governors hate you. These mayors and Governors tie you hand sin knots while your brothers and sister are killed and maimed and yet you obey them. Show them what it is with no police. A national week of call outs by the BLUE.
Because they are aware enough to understand that the VICTIMS will be the ones paying the price, not the politicians. Sorry but to abandon a community is a very bad and ruthless idea.
I expect her at anytime to morph and scream…….
“IT’S SHOWTIME…….! ! !”
https://www.google.com/search?q=twitter+lightfoot+beetlejuice+meme&safe=active&client=safari&hl=en-us&prmd=inv&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwja_rff4oLqAhUyVTABHR-iBr8Q_AUoAXoECAwQAQ&biw=768&bih=894#imgrc=S35AS7q9gXox8M
👀‼️. Eeeeek.
She should be a quadriplegic she has twisted in so many directions.
Her ideology twists her.
Leftists believe police cause crime, not fight it.
After we reach leftist Utopia, there will be no more need for police. But not now, because there’s crime.
How do we reach Utopia? Do away with police. Clear? Of course not.
But it is to her.
Where is the limit? At what point do these officers say “enough is enough” of getting used as a political football?
Frankly, if I were an officer in Chicago, I would be having a ‘sick-in’, and as a retired officer, would tell them to put it where the,sun don’t shine.
I well understand a sense of duty, but the way these officers are being abused is unconscionable.
At some point the police might need to step up and overthrow the mayor. I’m serious. Run her out of office and take charge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lightfoot is to mayors what Occasional Cortex is to congress critters.
And when leftist cops overthrow a consevrative, you will be in agreement? … Didn’t think so.
LikeLike
It is a free country, police officers are needed in many places. They choose to stay in chicago.
LikeLike
There is a sense of duty, but at some point you break for the sense of duty toward your fellow officers and your family’s well being over you being a target for murder or being prosecuted.
It has to reach a point of self preservation, and given this wacky lady (lady term is used loosely, very loosely) changing the goal posts, threatening to defund, while exposing you to danger for longer periods of time. Telling you and the rioters and crooks that they are more important than the police.
I get it that they could lose their jobs to do a Blue Flu, but that is what is being threatened anyway. And with the way it is right now, you could end up going to jail if you have to defend yourself against a black criminal and they get shot or killed.
Dutchman, deliberately or not, the Mayor’s actions are “grinding down” the duty officers, relentlessly, day in and out. Morale is astonishingly low, judging by what you can read on Second City Cop. Truly, no one can maintain this kind of 12 on and 12 off schedule. What’s the result? Unforced errors in judgment, more fodder for the narrative, or something worse. I’m not sure. But definitely nothing good.
It is not an oddity, it is forced attrition.
Harassment? “Defunding” by forcing them to quit due to the egregious hours? When an officer quits, perhaps she/he doesn’t get replaced. (And who would want their jobs, anyway?)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh I see. The UN will want their jobs?
Infowars, but — they might be on the money here. Wasn’t this what Obama & Co. were hoping for?
https://www.infowars.com/united-nations-openly-hijacks-u-s-police-departments/
Thanks for the reminder…I completely forgot about the UN aspect in all of this chaos. However I do not think it will work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just what we need. /s
The UN rape force, murderers extraordinaire. That will solve the issues of police violence and brutality. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
I already can no longer laugh at the idea the elite are lizards, so the U.N. replacing PD ‘s seem small beer next to that! \s
“The elite are lizards” .
In her case, fair assessment. Not remotely
easy on the eyes.
Sadly there is a waiting list to be a chicago police officer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m usually not a fan of unions, but I wouldn’t condemn a sudden onset of particularly virulent blue flu in Chicago right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazed anybody in their right mind would want to continue to live in this city.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The city attracts a certain type of person and that person blames Trump. Cant fix stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is impossible to underestimate the hypocrisy of democrat politicians when they are pandering to people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Its impossible to underestimate the sheer stupidity of their average constituent that hangs on their every word as though its gospel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To paraphrase St. Augustine: “Lord, make me defund the police, but, not yet.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀
“Defund the Police “simply means that they take millions of dollars from the PD budget and transfer it to the social services agencies who then hand it out to the street thugs. Easy.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Would there be a little skimming first, Seneca?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course…there is always a “handling fee” when the govt has to shift funds around.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SENECA THE ELDER you are spot on !
LikeLiked by 2 people
And then demand the federal govt cover the deficit in LEO funding.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Think I read somewhere that the money for defunding the police could be channeled into something more important and life-threatening like ………… climate change.
You would’ve thought by now after billions $$ and thousands of studies over the past 50-odd years that at least ONE study proves that man’s ~4% of CO2 (not the 96% of natural CO2 in the atmosphere) actually causes ‘climate change’.
Well, SD… the leftist jackwagons nearly always end up doing things bassackward, so this isn’t a total surprise other than beetlejuice lightfoot (No relation to Gordon!) actually realizing that well, POLICE actually are a most critical aspect to safety and sanity, & in a hotbed of gangbanging like Shitcago especially!
Could be though, that she’s just scared for her own safety!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If I were married to a police officer, I would be doing everything I could, everything possible to get them to leave law enforcement.
LikeLiked by 7 people
When my 50-ish son was a junior in high school, his goal was to go to the police academy. I never said it to him, but my thought was, “We haven’t gotten you this far to have you go to work every day with a target on your back”. And that was in 1979!
“the department’s overtime has cost more than $40 million”
Riddle me this: how does “the world’s fifth largest economy” not have the ability to scrape together $40 million? Getting the feeling that maybe they’re broke. Just a hunch, mind.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’ve been broke for a long time. They spend lots of money feeding, housing, educating, educating, and incarcerating illegals for a long time, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are trying to get the police to quit.
And then they’ll say, see, nobody wants these jobs, so we will have to hire
_____ (foreign nationality) ok, we’ll have to take U.N. troops. Because they will be sweeter, or something.
Now can I just find some links about U.N. peacekeeper misbehavior, I’ve seen them in the past. I don’t think the gangs are going to enjoy their new masters
LikeLiked by 3 people
I concur.
In 2008 Obama called for a national security force, with a budget the size of the Pentagon.
Now you see why “defund the local police” is a national Democrat cause.
They have a union right?
It’s really hard to fault them for taking a knee with city administration like that.
“$40M in LAPD Overtime Pay During Protests Retroactively Defunded ”
Doors this mean they are screwing the officers out of their overtime pay? Now the labor dept has to step in!
You can’t work 84 hours a week in a job that requires making life and death sometimes split second decisions without getting more people killed. You are going to find a lot of these officers sleeping on the job, and slow walking to police calls because they are tired and will be grumpy both at work and home. Beetlejuice must be put on notice from the City Council if they have any hopes of surviving.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Odd contradiction” better know as Total Hypocrisy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Should Chicago Weigh Defunding the CPS?” 🙂 https://www.chicagocontrarian.com/blog/should-chicago-weigh-defunding-the-cps
Despite massive scandals that include rampant allegations of sexual abuse and declining academic performance among students, Chicago’s public-school educators still maintain the blessings of their progressive brethren. […] According to illinoisreportcard.com, of the nearly 106,000 students registered in Chicago School District 299 high schools, an astounding 25 percent of students do not graduate, 11 percent fail to earn a degree over four years
LikeLiked by 5 people
In due time they’re going to have to de-fund the whole municipal shebang and dissolve. They’ve bankrupted their city. *Somebody* made money, but the people didn’t get the services they paid taxes for
LikeLiked by 5 people
They have been doing this. One of the reasons Dems love lock downs. Fewer services, same or high taxes.
Required 12 hour shifts and no days off? As far as I know police budgets only have a certain amount of money allotted for OT. Seeing as they spent the last few months shut down due to covid19 and had a huge decrease in money coming in, how are they planning to pay for it?
LikeLiked by 5 people
We in the red states will cover it..of course!
“how are they planning to pay for it?”
*****
“Currently scheduled for the middle of July, thousands of cops will awaken to find that, once again, the city of Chicago has cheated them out of their well earned overtime.
We are getting numerous reports that slips are being deleted,……”
UPDATE: FYI – some bosses – in an effort to curry favor with the Groot (or just because they are giant pussies) – are unilaterally changing submitted slips to say you got a lunch. Thousands of cops didn’t get any lunch……”
https://secondcitycop.blogspot.com/2020/06/the-coming-disaster.html
I just looked up a couple of things cause my above post had me wondering.
1. The CPD has approx 13,500 officers.
2. There average earnings are 56-65K per year. Figuring in a guess of 10% amount of normal OT that would make their hourly wage about $26.
3. The CPD budget for 2018 was 1.5 billion.
Figuring 12 hour shifts and a 13 days on and one day off schedule the OT would add up to more than 40 million dollars every two weeks plus whatever is contributed to pensions and 401K’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simple. Tax groceries.
I’ve brought this up a few times here already, but I’ll bring it up again because nothing demonstrates the idiocy of these people better than a video I saw…
A woman is screeching “ABOLISH THE POLICE” at a protest, when one of her comrades throws something at a passing car. The car stops, turns around and the driver gets out, telling the punk he’s going to kick his ass
The same woman screeching “abolish the police” over and over again, suddenly starts screaming “CALL THE POLICE”
These people are literally children in adult bodies. Too mindless and too stupid to understand their outrageous hypocrisy. They live in a fantasy world of “revolution” and “justice” until reality smacks them in the face, and they go crying to those they hate to save them
Put these development stunted children, these complete idiots in the seats of power and you’ll get what you deserve every time
LikeLiked by 10 people
the woman looks like a damn demon….and I feel the outside is just a reflection of her inside..
LikeLiked by 5 people
222 shot so far this month and 25 of those were killed. Maybe the cops in the war zone of Chicago should get the blue flu for a week including those that protect the leaders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should quit en masse..force them to beg them to come back. Eff em.
LikeLiked by 3 people
An absolute disgrace of a mayor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Grady” is yet another deranged nutbar who is only surpassed in her stupidity, by her electorate
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hypocrite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Defund the police will become Refund the police when they realize their virtue signaling rhetoric is inane.
LikeLike
I propose Blue Solidarity Summer no police office write a traffic ticket the whole summer. This would solve the problems that slim lines official have in processing the greatest cash cow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cops in blue cities are nuts! Not worth it, resign and move to a conservative area.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surely at least some of those cops will have two words for Mayor Lightweight…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I quit
A friend who drives a truck just told me the truckers will not deliver to a city where the police have been defunded. Cities have only a three day supply of food on average. Lots will have freezers full of food and when that runs out, they will find the streets filled with hungry criminals trying to survive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chinese Flu Hoax Phase 2 Coming. Get Ready.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…Richie……we may not see dr.Fasci…..in HOAX # 2……after today…I think VSG/ESG PDJT signalized it on somehow out of ordinary gesture..after speech to cadets…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
At a press conference in the last couple of weeks, I recall Commerce Secretary Mnuchin (sp?) responding to a question of returning to restrictions if there’s a second wave of Wuflu. He said, in effect, “We’re not doing that again.”
Democrats always demand more than they’ll grt. Absolutely convinced that these leftist cities know they’ll never get away with actually disbanding the police. Their true goal, I suspect, is to make officers’ lives so miserable that they quit in droves. Then they can blame “lack of manpower” for the skyrocketing crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy to find which politicians, looking to defund cops, are serious vs those looking for the nearest TV camera.
Everyone in blue walk off the job for a week. Under no circumstance does anyone report for their scheduled shift. About day four that phone will be ringing off the wall which is also the day a dollar an hour pay increase is requested.
Be a lot of raises for the men in blue across the nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people are so dumb, I just find it scary that they hold these positions of power.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tocqueville said democracy was antithetical to excellence, which is why corrupt socialists love extreme democracy so…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Odd Contradiction — Chicago is on earth but is ruled by a space alien…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you want to know how well (NOT) this is being received by the Chicongo street cops, check out secondcitycop.blogspot.com
This is a street cop blog looking at policing and politics in Chicago, from the underside.
John in Indy
I just went to the blog and read quite a bit of it. It’s not emotional (I didn’t expect it to be)…just the facts, man…just the facts!
Democrats have been purposefully impoverishing Americans to increase their political power throughout 2020 — this is a particularly visual and poignant example. People were living paycheck to paycheck before March, so I have no idea what they’re doing now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Racking up credit card debt, like it’s a school loan…..also by design😠
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t watch. Breaks my heart just to think about it. I’ve got a small business in a shopping mall that was looted by the peaceful protestors. Thankfully, they passed me by. This time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember going by a shopping center in East Palo Alto back in the day to get to the junkyard for cheap car parts. Initially it was full of cars and lots of shops. As time went by, the shops became fewer and fewer. The last time I went, there was one guy in the parking lot with a long gun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong side of the tracks for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe that was because you called it a junk yard. Many years ago, my daughter and her high school friend and I went to one of those places to find a rear view mirror for a ’68 Dodge Polara that we’d kept to keep that big monster car for our kids to drive feeling that it would protect them if they were involved in an accident. (And it did — the accidents weren’t their fault.)
In any event we walked in there sat four guys with filthy dirty hands eating lunch. I said the same thing you did: “I’ve never been to a junk yard before and…” couldn’t finish my sentence before one of them stood up and said, “Ma’am, this isn’t a junk yard, it’s a used auto parts store”..
LikeLike
We always hear about “food deserts”. The former pastor of Ascension Catholic Church in North Minneapolis worked for years to get a decent grocery store – Cub Foods – to locate on Broadway Avenue – in the heart of the troubled North Side. Now it’s boarded up and closed. I drove past it this evening. Not sure if it was burned or structurally damaged. Don’t know whether it will re-open.
LikeLike
From my trucker brother-in-law; he and the majority of his peers and the companies they work for will be refusing to enter cities that actually do diminish their police. Even with police, some cities are high risk for truckers; now it could get worse.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I apologize for the video not playing, you’ll have to go to his twitter address to watch it.
Ir played for me, but did they steal ladies’ cosmetics? I’ve never understood why they were under lock and key…and still don’t!!
It is a high theft item. In order to continue to carry the products they need to sell the products.Same reason razors are under locks in many stores.
LikeLike
Whatever flaws exist in Chicago policing, let’s not forget that the last democrat mayor – Rahm Emmanuel – apparently didn’t have any problem with Officer Jason Van Dyke murdering Laquan Macdonald, since he kept the video under wraps until well after he’d gotten re-elected.
Any state that didn’t take the bull by the horns right out of the gate.. gets trampled..
This de-fund police movement is an oxymoron.. I have a better idea.. stop breaking the law!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
A classic. From back when Chris Rock was honest enough to take blacks to task when needed. Funniest part: (angry girlfriend) “he got weed! He got weed!”
Just one look at lori lightfoot, and it should be understood that every single person in chicago that voted for her is a monumental dumbass. They should be more ashamed of themselves than ANYTHING, any moronic thing that you or I could possibly have done in our entire lives.
Shame on them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Defunding”…you’re doing it wrong Beetlejuice
The fun part is when these pandering D politicians start either a) backtracking or b) only symbolically defunding the police.
They’ve backed themselves into a corner. You can mealy mouth and tap dance around words like reform. Defund/disband the police is specific, measurable, actionable, etc…either you do it or you don’t. Very tough to back out of. Very tough to follow through with because it’s literally insane. I have a hard time believing that black Americans want this, particularly in high crime areas. Or Hispanics. Or Asians.
It’s going to be interesting to see how police departments in large urban centers react. It’s pretty clear that in Atlanta they have targets on their backs.
LikeLike
Been a member of CTH since President Trump came down the escalator. Been off this grid for a while working overseas in China of all places.
Now back home in Illinois. Wow what has happened to my state. Even some of the people are so angry. We really are in trouble. Please do not come to Chicago. One cannot rely on the Police protecting you anymore.
God help us and may God Bless America.
Anyone with a transferable skill that remains in a DemocRAT controlled city or state is an absolute moron.
Conservatives need to abandon these cities and states by the hundreds of thousands and give the Libtards the “utopia” that they so richly deserve.
