White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett: No Correlation Between Economic Reopening and COVID Statistics…

White House Chief Economic Advisor to President Trump, Kevin Hassett, discusses the status of the U.S. economy and the difference between Red State and Blue State economic growth. As Hassett notes the Blue states have an intention to hold down the economy.
Always the happy warrior, Hassett walks through the data of tracking COVID-19 cases and notes there is no correlation between the level of economic activity in an area, region or state and the scale of positive test results for the virus. This is a key point.
On the potential for a phase-4 economic relief package, Mr. Hassett notes any legislative action requested by the White House would be very detailed and targeted down to specific tax policy for specific industry. There is no spending package being considered by the White House; instead they are looking at targeted tax relief to assist. WATCH:
.
On a completely unrelated note Kevin Hassett is the kind of common sense advisor that all presidents’ would be fortunate to work with. He approaches the issues from a very pragmatic and reasonable direction, and is not prideful about saying a policy impact is unknown and should be monitored and adjusted in real time. We’re lucky to have him.
Amen, Sundance🇺🇸🇺🇸☕️🍩
Sundance, you’ve said it several times before… Kevin is truly a “happy warrior”
Sundance picks the best avatars for the Trump Adm people! That is sooooooo Hasset!!! 😁
So very true!!
Very few people have the ability to smile while they talk. He is the best I’ve seen. A happy warrior indeed! Best economic tea in history.
So many good nuggets in there. We are blessed to have an incredible President and several super smart people around him.
Wish there were many more, but I will take a good 15 or so brilliant minds to go along with the our genius President.
TREATMENT, TREATMENT, TREATMENT!
Prophylactic use of HCQ + Zinc for the most vulnerable! Ivermectin for treatment, this is known is several countries including Japan. Ivermectin drops the viral load by a factor of 5000 by 48 hours and has had 4 decades of safety experience! And it is available and cheap. It also works for the flu.
So, get $BigPharma, CDC, FDA out of the way. Stop the assault on Americans by these criminal organizations.
Ivermectin hun? Haven’t heard that. I used to feed to my dog in VERY small doses to prevent heart worms. Btw don’t do that unless you know what you’re doing lol. Some breeds don’t take well to it.
Show me an increase in hospitalization. Here in Utah positive COVID-19 has sky rocketed but not hospitalization. Can’t any of these asymptomatic cases find a grandma to get sick?
The most vulnerable fall first, logically. Plus, people who must take precautions presumably are doing so.
Convenient that 70 urban testing sites were destroyed in the riots so they think they won’t get blamed. Uh huh.
Here ya go. Just saw this thread a moment ago.
Mr. Hassett is always upbeat despite the enormous pressure he must under on a daily basis.
If we would have kept sensible precautions this disease would have been history. I see you must sign a disclaimer before granted access to Trump rally’s. COVID19 is getting ready to spring loose on 500k elderly democrats. That’s how many will be knocked off by September. Again it would have been over with proper hygiene and precautions. The disclaimer is to waive ones right to hold Trump campaign liable if the disease is transmitted back to family members after attending an event.
To this I say would it be too much to ask that we explain to the rioters/protesters that none of this madness was “their” fault? Instead they were baited in by the media and left who knew there was a deadly disease. They spent weeks warning us. So maybe these downtrodden Americans should sue Pelosi, AOC, CNN, etc for the encouragement offered by them to go out and get their families sick.
We have 2 interesting experiments underway. As a scientist I am fully engaged. 1 Seattle and 2 coronavirus, is the threat real? We shall all know soon enough. The left and their media should be held accountable.
No spending package being considered, however, we just went another $2 trillion in debt in the last two months…and debt monetization as far as the eye can see.
No more spending! The leftist house haa to agree, and they’ll want tons of pork. Then we’ll get more cheap imported labor to compete with our kids and grandkids to pay all this back. No thanks, Jared! No!
I stated on another thread that there will be no second wave. If we start to see cases soar again in New York and New Jersey again, that would indicate a second wave, but so far at least, there’s absolutely no hint of that. If anything, those states are practically clean now.
The four regions of the U.S. as defined by the Census Bureau are the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West, and the disease appears to be progressing in the different regions as if they are separate countries — after all, the United States is the size and population of an entire continent.
Of these four regions, the Northeast peaked in covid first, around April 8, and the Midwest around May 1, and both regions are now in decline.
However, the South and West have never peaked at all, because their caseloads remained very low, but they slowly built up over time so that now they’re noticeable and are the most covid-infected parts of the U.S. right now. But eventually their caseloads will peak, as they have in the Midwest already.
During this time of national economic need, by EO have the OPM reduce all federal employees salaries making more than 100k by a flat 50% per month until economic crisis has flattened, so to speak. Retroactive to the beginning date of shutdown.
Reasonable that the animal farm rulers should squeal for a change.
President Trump is confident the 3rd quarter results will be good. After watching that video I understand why. Targeted measures and liability reforms so no one can be sued for catching China Virus at a restaurant …oh my Lord, how sensible. Its like fresh mountain air.
