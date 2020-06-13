President Trump Delivers Remarks to 2020 West Point Graduates – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks at the 2020 United States Military Academy at West Point Graduation Ceremony. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, General, and hello cadets. On behalf of our entire nation, let me say congratulations to the incredible West Point Class of 2020. Congratulations. Everyone have a good time, enjoy yourselves, because we are here to celebrate your achievements, and great achievements they are. Let us also recognize your remarkable Superintendent, General Darryl Williams, for his outstanding stewardship. General, thank you very much. Great job. Thank you. (Applause.)
Few words in the English language and few places in history have commanded as much awe and admiration as West Point. This premier military academy produces only the best of the best, the strongest of the strong, and the bravest of the brave. West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline, and great skill. There is no place on Earth I would rather be than right here with all of you. It’s a great honor.
Across this hallowed plain have passed many of the greatest and most fearsome soldiers that ever lived. They were heroes who drove thundering columns of Sherman tanks into the heart of a wicked empire. They were legends who unleashed the fury of American artillery upon our enemies on remote islands and distant shores.
They were titans who strode through cannon blast and cavalry charge, and stared down our foes through gray clouds of smoke and shrapnel. They were the Army Rangers who led the way up jagged cliffs, the Airborne soldiers who rained down justice in the dark of night, the infantry whose very sight meant liberation was near, and the mighty forces who sent tyrants, terrorists, and sadistic monsters running scared through the gates of hell. No evil force on Earth can match the noble power and righteous glory of the American warrior.
I have no doubt that the young men and women before me today will add your names to this eternal chronicle of American heroes. You will go forth from this place adored by your countrymen, dreaded by your enemies, and respected by all throughout the world. Someday, generations of future West Point cadets will study your legacy. They will know your deeds, they will celebrate your triumphs, and they will proudly follow your example.
To the 1,107 who today become the newest officers in the most exceptional Army ever to take the field of battle, I am here to offer America’s salute. Thank you for answering your nation’s call.
On this special occasion, we are delighted to be joined by Congressman Steve Womack, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, Assistant Secretary Casey Wardynski, and Army Chief of Staff General James McConville, an old grad from the class of 1981.
Let’s also express our appreciation to General Curtis Buzzard, General Cindy Jebb, and all of the wonderful instructors, coaches, and faculty members who are continuing West Point’s two-century tradition of unrivaled excellence.
To all of the parents, grandparents, and family members watching this ceremony from your beautiful home: Even though you could not be here today, we know this day could never have happened without you. Your love and sacrifice have given America these phenomenal men and women. Cadets, please join me in sending your parents and families the heartfelt thanks that they so richly deserved. They’re all watching right now. Please. (Applause.) Thank you very much.
The depth and breadth of the U.S. Military’s contributions to our society are an everlasting inspiration to us all. I want to take this opportunity to thank all members of America’s Armed Forces in every branch — active duty, National Guard, and reserve — who stepped forward to help battle the invisible enemy — the new virus that came to our shores from a distant land called China. We will vanquish the virus. We will extinguish this plague.
I also want to thank the men and women of our National Guard who respond with precision to so many recent challenges, from hurricanes and natural disasters, to ensuring peace, safety, and the constitutional rule of law on our streets. We thank every citizen who wears a uniform in selfless service to our nation.
The members of this class have come from every state in our union. You have come from the farms and the cities, from states big and small, and from every race, religion, color, and creed. But when you entered these grounds, you became part of one team, one family, proudly serving one great American nation.
You became brothers and sisters pledging allegiance to the same timeless principles, joined together in a common mission to protect our country, to defend our people, and to carry on the traditions of freedom, equality, and liberty that so many gave their lives to secure. You exemplify the power of shared national purpose to transcend all differences and achieve true unity. Today, you graduate as one class, and you embody one noble creed: Duty, Honor, Country.
Every graduate on this field could have gone to virtually any top-ranked university that you wanted. You chose to devote your life to the defense of America. You came to West Point because you know the truth: America is the greatest country in human history, and the United States Military is the greatest force for peace and justice the world has ever known.
The survival of America and the endurance of civilization itself depends on the men and women just like each of you. It depends on people who love their country with all their heart and energy and soul. It depends on citizens who build, sustain, nurture, and defend institutions like this one; that is how societies are made and how progress is advanced.
What has historically made America unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment. When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring, and eternal.
It was on this soil that American patriots held the most vital fortress in our war for independence. It was this school that gave us the men who fought and won a bloody war to extinguish the evil of slavery within one lifetime of our founding. It was the graduates of West Point — towering figures like McArthur, Patton, Eisenhower, and Bradley — who led America to victory over the sinister Nazis and imperial fascists 75 years ago. It was under the leadership of West Point graduates like the legendary General Matthew Ridgway that the Army was at the forefront of ending the terrible injustice of segregation.
It was Army strength that held the line against the brutal opposition and oppression from Communism. And it has been thanks to patriots like you that America has climbed to new heights of human achievement and national endeavor.
This is your history. This is the legacy that each of you inherits. It is the legacy purchased with American blood at the crest of Little Round Top, on the crimson beaches of Normandy, in the freezing mud of Bastogne, and the dense jungles of Vietnam. It is the legacy of courageous, selfless, faithful patriots who fought for every inch of dirt with every ounce of strength and every last scrap of heart and drive and grit they had.
And they did it because they believed in the undying principles of our founding. They did it because they cherished their homes, their faith, their family, and their flag. And they did it because when they came to this school, they were taught to hold fast to their love of our country; to cherish our heritage, learn from it, and build upon it. That is what young Americans are taught here at West Point. That is the legacy that you carry forward as second lieutenants in the United States Army, and you must never forget it.
Through four long years, you have honed your skills, trained your mind and body, overcome every obstacle, and earned your place of pride in the Long Gray Line. You made it through the rigors of R-Day and Beast, the intensity of CLDT, and weeks of training in the blistering heat. You have pushed yourselves far beyond every limit imaginable.
Some of you have even pushed the limits a bit too much. So for any cadets who have not finished walking off their hours, as Commander-in-Chief, I hereby absolve all cadets on restriction for minor conduct offenses, and that is effective immediately. Congratulations. (Applause.) That’s a nice one, isn’t it? Don’t you feel better now? (Laughter.)
Surviving the 47-month experience is never easy, but only the class of 2020 can say it survived 48 months. And when it comes to bragging rights, no one can boast louder than the class that brought Navy’s 14-year football winning streak to a screeching halt. You did that. I happened to be there. (Applause.) I happened to be there. That’s right. That was a big day. I was there. You beat Navy and brought the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy back to West Point for two straight years. So we say, “Go, Army, go.”
This graduating class secured more than 1,000 victories for the Black Knights, including three bowl victories, 13 NCAA team appearances, and a Women’s Rugby Championship with the help of somebody that I just met: 2019 MVP, Sam Sullivan. Fantastic job. Thank you. A fantastic job. (Applause.) Five cadets won national boxing championships, and Adaya Queen brought home two. Brendan Brown earned the title of Powerlifting National Champion.
In academics, 38 cadets have earned fellowships to continue their studies, including First Captain Dane Van de Wall, who received one of the most prestigious awards in academia: the Rhodes Scholarship. Congratulations, Dane. It’s a great achievement. Thank you. Congratulations. (Applause.) Great achievement.
But no one modeled the values of the soldier-scholar quite like Lindy Mooradian. Lindy earned both the highest overall class standing and the highest physical program score. She has published scientific research in a prominent journal and set five new records on the athletic track. Lindy, incredible job. Where is Lindy? Where is Lindy? (Applause.) For somebody that did so well, they didn’t give you a very good seat, Lindy. (Laughter.) We have to talk about that. Congratulations.
Right now, America needs a class of cadets that lives by your motto: “With Vision, We Lead.” We need you to carry on the spirit of the great General Ulysses S. Grant. Soon after assuming overall command, following three years of Union setbacks, General Grant encountered someone heading north to Washington during the Battle of the Wilderness: “If you see the President,” Grant said, “tell him from me that whatever happens, there will [never] be no turning back.”
We need you to be as visionary as Patton, who as a young man in 1917, became the first soldier assigned to the Army Tank Corps. One month into the job, he saw the future, writing, “If resistance is broken, and the line pierced, the tank must and will assume the role of pursuit cavalry and ride the enemy to death.” Under Patton’s leadership, that’s exactly what they did.
We need you to be as bold and determined as the immortal General Douglas MacArthur, who knew that the American soldier never, ever quits. After leaving the Philippines for Australia at a low point of the Pacific War in 1942, MacArthur famously vowed, “I shall return.” For two years, he then took great strategic risks and placed himself often in personal danger. On October 20th, 1944, McArthur stepped off a landing boat, strode through knee-high water, and proclaimed, “People of the Philippines: I have returned. By the grace of Almighty God, our forces stand again on Philippine soil.” He then called upon the islands’ brave people to rise up and join the fight. America’s momentum was unstoppable.
These great leaders were not afraid of what others might say about them. They didn’t care. They knew their duty was to protect their country. They knew the Army exists to preserve the republic and the strong foundations upon which it stands: family, God, country, liberty, and justice. They were true, tough American patriots. That is what our country needs, especially in these times, and that is what you are.
Each of you begins your career in the Army at a crucial moment in American history. We are restoring the fundamental principles that the job of the American soldier is not to rebuild foreign nations, but defend — and defend strongly –our nation from foreign enemies. We are ending the era of endless wars. In its place is a renewed, clear-eyed focus on defending America’s vital interests. It is not the duty of U.S. troops to solve ancient conflicts in faraway lands that many people have never even heard of. We are not the policemen of the world.
But let our enemies be on notice: If our people are threatened, we will never, ever hesitate to act. And when we fight, from now on, we will fight only to win. As MacArthur said: “In war, there is no substitute for victory.”
To ensure you have the very best equipment and technology available, my administration has embarked on a colossal rebuilding of the American Armed Forces, a record like no other. After years of devastating budget cuts and a military that was totally depleted from these endless wars, we have invested over 2 trillion — trillion; that’s with a “T” — dollars in the most powerful fighting force, by far, on the planet Earth. We are building new ships, bombers, jet fighters, and helicopters by the hundreds; new tanks, military satellites, rockets, and missiles; even a hypersonic missile that goes 17 times faster than the fastest missile currently available in the world and can hit a target 1,000 miles away within 14 inches from center point.
For the first time in 70 years, we established a new branch of the United States military: the Space Force. It’s a big deal.
In recent years, America’s warriors have made clear to all the high cost of threatening the American people. The savage ISIS caliphate has been 100 percent destroyed under the Trump administration, and its barbaric leader, al-Baghdadi, is gone, killed, over. And the world’s number-one terrorist, Qasem Soleimani, is likewise dead.
As Commander-in-Chief, I never forget for one instant the immense sacrifices we ask of those who wear this nation’s uniform. Already, you have known the crushing pain of losing a brother in arms. Today, we remember an extraordinary cadet who made the supreme sacrifice in an accident last year: C.J. Morgan. We are deeply moved to be joined by his father, Christopher Morgan. And C.J. was something very special. Christopher is a Secret Service Agent. A tough guy. Great guy. Great son, who is looking down right now. Christopher, I want you to know that we will carry C.J.’s blessed memory in our hearts forever. Thank you very much. (Applause.) Thank you.
Tomorrow, America will celebrate a very important anniversary: the 245th birthday of the United States Army. Unrelated, going to be my birthday also. (Laughter.) I don’t know if that happened by accident. Did that happen by accident, please? But it’s a great day because of that Army birthday.
And as you know, the Army’s first Commander-in-Chief, General George Washington, called the fort that stood on this majestic point “the most important post in America.” Its strategic location on the Hudson River was vital to our war for independence. If British ships gained control of this river, they would have divided our young nation in two. So American soldiers stretched a massive metal chain across the waters of the Hudson, from West Point all the way to Constitution Island. I saw a piece of that chain. It’s incredible. No enemy ship even dared try to cross. Every link in that great chain was formed from over 100 pounds of pure American iron, mined from American soil, and made with American pride. Together, those links formed an unbreakable line of defense.
Standing here before you more than two centuries later, it is clearer than ever that General Washington’s words still hold true. West Point is still the indispensable post for America, the vital ground that must not lose. And the survival of our nation still depends on a great chain reaching out from this place — one made not of iron, but of flesh and blood, of memory and spirit, of sheer faith and unyielding courage.
Today, each of you becomes another link in that unbroken chain, forged in the crucible known as the United States Military Academy, the greatest on Earth. It has given you soldiers that you can rely on to your right and to your left. And now we are entrusting you with the most noble task any warrior has ever had the privilege to carry out: the task of preserving American liberty.
As long as you remain loyal, faithful, and true, then our enemies don’t even stand a chance, our rights will never be stolen, our freedoms will never be trampled, our destiny will never be denied, and the United States of America will never be defeated. With the grace of God and the heroes of West Point, America will always prevail. Nothing will stand in your way, nothing will slow you down, and nothing will stop the West Point Class of 2020 from achieving a true and lasting victory.
God bless you. God bless the United States Army. And God bless America. Congratulations. Thank you very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
This is the policy that fuels deep state’s ongoing coup. Endless war is endless profit for War Inc.
I hope the retired military who have come out from behind the rocks to criticize their Commander in Chief are sufficiently embarrassed now that they see the media grab onto their words and splash them across the electronic and print stage that they humbly apologize.
On another day, this would be treason. But they are not worth the time and effort.
I am completely disappointed and dismayed at the letter Alumni from this Institution wrote. If that is the caliber of officers we are graduating these days from this august institution, our country is in it’s twilight.
There were many principled graduates from West Point through the years, true leaders of real character, who would sooner face ruin than disregard their principles for political matters.
President Trump should be honored by alumni of this and every military institute, yet, these alumni did not, it speaks poorly of the leftist infiltration even into the ranks of our military. Generals are highly political beasts, so they blow where the political winds blow, but junior officers especially should not be leftist PC wimps. And to have sent it out when they knew this address was scheduled shows them to be lower and less principled that I would ever have expected from among our highest honored recruits, those who gain education and learn leadership in those formerly hallowed halls.
I didn’t read the letter, but I know about it.
I would not be too bummed out. Since the time of Obama, the preferred method (or one of them) for attacking someone is to write a letter and get it signed by as many people from a particular group (I’m imaging that’s what happened here). To “protest” POTUS giving the speech.
Examples — 1000 former prosecutors say Barr has gone rogue (there have been several letters like this), 70 generals say something bad about POTUS, a group of students says Ivanka should not give the commencement speech at a college. Etc.
These are stunts. And they come up whenever some new event or crisis takes place. Charlottesville. Zero Tolerance. Hurricane Maria. George Floyd.
These demonstrations (letters) are almost always not genuine. They are just maneuvers attempting to display and grasp power. They’re political. They are common public relations and community organizer tactics.
The goal of the letter today is to take away from POTUS’ speech, since they could not cancel it. In this instance, the goal would be that every media outlet that covers the speech also discusses the letter, so that POTUS doesn’t get a clean “win” from the speech.
These are today’s liberals. Sadly, there are a number of them among our military.
Still, POTUS gave the speech and it was excellent, IMO.
Well said, MAG. 🦅
You left out (understandably in your moment of passion) the fact that none of these letter-writing stunts by cheap whores would get anywhere without their brethren media whores’ help.
Make America Great:
“Since the time of Obama, the preferred method (or one of them) for attacking someone is to write a letter and get it signed by as many people from a particular group..”
The Stars and Stripes quote below confirms your comment:
“The post (letter) has been signed by over 350 graduates (updated to 700) calling themselves Concerned Members of the Long Gray Line, representing nearly 50 classes from 1964 to 2017. Their service spans several presidential administrations. The group writes that its concern is about principle, not party, but it is clear rebuke of West Point alumni serving in the Trump administration..”
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/west-point-grads-raise-concerns-about-politicization-of-military-urge-class-of-2020-to-uphold-ideals-1.633448
Nothing is immune to politics on the left from statues and pronouns to traditional speeches.
The political rift is widening; not healing. Only an impressive Trump election victory can prove if Americans are as divided as the media and the Dem operatives claim. Reason dictates that more Americans will be disgusted by recent Dem dirty tricks and policies.
“disprove the theory that Americans..” not prove.
A joke. Yawn.
ZZZZZZ !
Since I no longer watch the MSM (not even fox) they might as well wipe there ass with that letter, because before it was mentioned here, I knew nothing about it. And this is the last I’ll think about it…next…
I am a graduate and clowns that wrote this need to resign if they are still active. I have never read a more uninformed bit of CNN inspired drivel in all my experience in dealing with such nonsense from those who feel they are the Military elite, on the academy website.
That being said, this happens now and again as the Military swings through periods where political loyalty is rated higher than leadership and technical competence. We are in a politically inspired down swing that started during the Clinton years and progressed with a vengeance during the Obama years.
Political ambition starts young.
It was Alumni who wrote the letter, not a cadet.
There are a few bad apples in every bushel. Just remember, there are more of us
than them.
Here is another letter, written in 2017, that shows the Academy to be a Leftist infiltrated paradise that barely resembles what people imagine it to be:
Open Letter to Grads from LTC(ret) Heffington:\
I will sum up by saying this: a culture of extreme permissiveness has invaded the Military Academy, and there seems to be no end to it. Moreover, this is not unintentional; it is a deliberate action that is being taken by the Academy’s senior leadership, though they refuse to acknowledge or explain it.
Our beloved Military Academy has lost its way. It is a shadow of what it once was. It used to be a place where standards and discipline mattered, and where concepts like duty, honor, and country were real and they meant something. Those ideas have been replaced by extreme permissiveness, rampant dishonesty, and an inexplicable pursuit of mediocrity.
If you have not seen it already, it is worth the 15 minute read. God help us if this is the next generation leading the military….
thank you, Sundance!
West Point Oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully execute the duties of the office on which I am about to enter, so help me God.”
“domestic”?
Who will tell General Milley?
Thanks for noting the obvious omission.
It’s been bugging me since this morning when I read an earlier WH Tweet doing the same thing.
He didn’t omit it:
“I also want to thank the men and women of our National Guard who respond with precision to so many recent challenges, from hurricanes and natural disasters, to ensuring peace, safety, and the constitutional rule of law on our streets.”
I was speaking of Gen. Milley’s gutless walkback. It wasn’t a partisan political event. It was a patriotic event. An event of civic restoration. There is nothing wrong–and everything right– with a president walking down a public street in the nation’s capitol to a place that calls itself “the church of the Presidents” with a “All Are Welcome”-sign in front to celebrate the return of Law and Order. This was a signal to church-burners that Rule of Law has been restored over the Rule of the Mob–and was done with the help of Milley’s very own Guardsmen.
You had a DUTY to be there, General.
You beat me to it. This is the relevant quote from the speech:
“Each of you begins your career in the Army at a crucial moment in American history. We are restoring the fundamental principles that the job of the American soldier is not to rebuild foreign nations, but defend — and defend strongly –our nation from foreign enemies.”
I am very puzzled, even concerned, as to why the “domestic” enemies were not also referenced in keeping with their oath? I cannot believe this was not a purposeful omission.
Why do our politicians, including apparently POTUS as well keep shrinking from the truth on so many issues?
jumper: says ”… including apparently POTUS as well keep shrinking from the truth on so many issues?”
Really??? You must be an insider with lots of anonymous sources informing you.
My dear fellow/lady—it was his speech was it not? It omitted any reference to domestic enemies did it not.
Note my qualifier “apparently,” quite purposely used since I am not an “insider” as you snarkily (and quite unnecessarily) suggest.
Rather, I am a free American (at least as of today) who am exercising both my brain to make a reasoned and rational opinion based on an actual event, properly qualified as noted above, and my right as an American to do so.
It is also worth observing that in exercising my right of free speech, both in my original reasonable and rational comment that engendered your vacuous response, as well as this reply, I have been polite and relevant to the subject of the thread as neither this forum nor anything in this particular thread warrants quite irrelevant and needless rudeness or insults.
The President implicated “the invisible enemy”. When I heard his intent, deliberate delivery, I knew what he meant. So did a thousand cadets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will have to politely agree to disagree as to any such “implication.”
In my view, given the current state of things, it is long past time to be explicit as to the many existential threats we are now facing from enemies foreign (such as COMMUNIST China, Islam, Russia, North Korea) and domestic (coup participants, BLM and similar groups, Antifa, the propaganda media, big tech partisan weaponization of social media, dimocrat “resistance” members in Congress and state and local governments as made clear in the fake COVID 19 “crisis” etc.).
Finally, as the the implication that all of the graduates are “on his side, given the globalist atmosphere and curriculum that pervades every “school” operated by our “new model” military, I have to express great skepticism.
Sadly, as we are seeing almost daily, our “new model” military is increasingly (as more and more of our woke generations enter the services as well as advance in rank) reflecting an affinity with more and more of our sick national “culture” such as the zeal with which the services continue implementing and even expanding the disastrous social re-engineering policies of Obama even now under Trump as well as the virtue-signaling by the services in our current national crisis with arbitrary banning of selected symbols while remaining silent as to others that are even more inflammatory but are protected as they are those used by the current darlings of the media—BLM and Antifa.
I agree.
I also believe the President plans to ask a few of his staff own members what “oath” they took.
The cadets know the score, here.
Was the below written about George McClellan or Mark Milley? You guess.
The President’s quote: “General M and myself are to be photographed…if we can be still long enough. I feel General M should have no problem…”
Or ….
“The General drew praise for his military initiatives but quickly developed a reputation for his arrogance and contempt toward the political leaders in Washington, D.C. After being named to the top army post, The General began openly associating with Democratic leaders in Congress and showing his disregard for the Republican administration. “
GO ARMY! Nyah Nyah..Na ..Nyah Nyah Navy. ( they wear bloomers and jump ship when they get the sniffles!)
Go Navy
For gosh sake, ya’ll can’t walk across the seven seas.
As I watched this today I remembered a time when the officeholder was treated with respect, even by those who disagreed with their policies. I knew Obama was going to be a total failure and Socialist but I gave him the benefit of the doubt and he nearly ruined our country.
But I didn’t help try to force him out of office on baseless charges or walk around promulgating lies to try to change people’s minds. He was, by every measure, the worst President so far and probably for all time.
That is because you , I and many were taught to respect not only the Office of the Presidency but , also respect the democracy with our Republic.
The democrats/socialist party and many RINO’s are a one party system. While I never gave Obama the benefit of the doubt as I had zero confidence in his ability knowing that he was selected from the Chicago Political machine but I respected the Office.
Correction:” with our Republic ” – ” within our Republic”
Well said and timely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very kind and like waist appreciated!
Grrr—should read “likewise!”
Spectacular ! Our President Trump 😍
I loved his speech, and I am very proud of these young soldiers.
I wonder if any ‘treepers might have some knowledge of “The First Sabre”. The West Point 2020 class awarded theirs to President Trump.
There must be some great history to this tradition.
It was a sheath and saber 1st class cadets wear presented in a shadow box.
The better tradition was his amnesty announcement wiping out the disciplinary consequences for minor disciplinary infractions. As a tradition at West Point, only heads of state can do this.
Ain’t nut-n like da grunts in da in-fun-tree…….
“they fight – they don’t write letters”
Actually, besides fighting, they also write poetry. Father’s poem was the frontispiece for the History of the 2nd Infantry.
http://www.iment.com/maida/family/father/allpoetry/regimentalpatch.htm
And if you’re looking for more combat-oriented poetry, there’s Convent of the Guns.
http://www.iment.com/maida/family/father/allpoetry/convent.htm
or Zero Hour.
http://www.iment.com/maida/family/father/allpoetry/zerohour.htm
All of father’s poetry:
http://www.iment.com/maida/family/father/allpoetry/index.htm
It was a great speech. In spite of the letter sent to the President from West Point alumni, I refuse to believe that it spoke for all the graduating class. President Trump once again demonstrated his leadership and courage by speaking to West Point’s 2020 graduates, I believe his actions and his words planted seeds in the hearts of many today that will in the days and years to come will bear righteous fruit.
Every institution in our nation has been infiltrated with the deceived and the deceivers, but every institution also has those who are not. We can not abandon these institutions to the former and we must continue to speak Truth to the latter. God uses individuals to change the course of history. Maybe one such individual was there today.
Interesting choices… Patton and MacArthur.
Both were done by their unwillingness to yield to the politics du jour and to stick to superb strategy, tactics and planning. And they were very, VERY good at being soldiers.
Patton should have been alllowed to move to Eastern Europe.
MacArthur should have been allowed to move onto China.
I suppose the current Army brass doesn’t have one hundredth of the balls of either of those two.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree about the emasculated brass . The troops deserve better.
No need to suppose as to at least some of the “Army brass” given the pathetic mea culpa from the CJCS no less, for merely accompanying his Commander in Chief in a symbolic and courageous act that was VERY MUCH NEEDED at that moment for our nation to see its leaders standing tall and not cowering like most of the rest of our cowardly politicians.
This officer should instead retire if he was at all honorable as he purposely in my view, yet in a cowardly indirect way, to implicitly denigrate our president by transparently using his “apology” as a weapon.
If he truly believed what he said was the reason for his apology, he should have first conferred with the president in private to express his concern and then get the president’s approval or other direction as to how he should then proceed, if at all.
This general proved beyond cavil that he is more aligned with the Deep State than with his oath and duty to the Constitution first and his Commander in Chief second.
I see no difference substantively between what he did and what Mattis did in his over-the-top and highly inappropriate public statements reflected in The Atlantic piece. They come from the same woke disrespectful animus and hatred that is behind the alumni letter.
God Bless our Troops, Nation and President Trump!
We love you Mr. President! We stand with you all the way! So proud to have you as our president!
Tomorrow we will wish you the happiest of birthdays and many more to come!
xxxooo
President Trump saluted each and every graduate. –Didn’t miss a one.
So –sincerely– respectful; at attention.
Mr. President;
The LORD bless thee, and keep thee:
The LORD make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee:
The LORD lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.
Numbers 6: 24-26 KJV
Marvelous speech! You’re the BEST President, ever!
Isn’t it great for a Republican president who is not working for the military industrial complex?
I love this man.
In 1973 I went up to West Point for Plebe Weekend. A good friend of mine was a cadet. I am forever amazed at how that cafeteria fed 3000 people at one time. Talk about regimentation and timing! Servers just exploded on to the mess hall in a matter of minutes. A great memory for sure!
What a beautiful event!! It is just lovely up here in the Hudson Valley today. I think it is about 65 degrees at the moment. Sitting outside watching our avian family hard at play.
This could not have been a better day for our NYer to come home for the morning.
PT’s own school, NYMA, is right nearby.
Thank you, President Trump, for gracing our new young officers with your respect for them!
I watched the whole event. Did anyone else sense that President Trump received a cold reception from the graduating cadets? They were respectful, but not at all enthusiastic, that I could see, to be hearing from their Commander in Chief. And what genius decided to have them march out wearing masks like a bunch of cowards? At least they took them off quickly so it not to spoil the whole event. I loved the end when they celebrated by hugging and shaking hands with their fellow graduates. Overall it was a nice event and very well done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate him being there. I firmly believe the military academies are converged and should be shut-down.
well, I wandered thru the list of “alumni” who signed this pathetic letter, fully expecting to be disappointed by someone…fortunately, I recognized no name amongst the hundreds of military officers I worked with over 4 decades. OTOH, I spent most of my time with warfighters at the tip of the spear so I would bet many of the signees traveled in less violent circles, sigh.
Somedays I feel like throwing caution to the winds and actually posting how I feel about the current state of some aspects of our military, but I have burned so many bridges on so many other websites that I need at least one refuge to cling to in my dotage. Suffice it to say that while the lethality of our military has increased greatly over time, the warrior mentality has suffered greatly in return…fortunately we rarely have to “close” with the enemy anymore and no one orders a bayonet charge in cyberspace, so I’m probably just tilting at windmills…OTOH, when I think of what my old man was paid in 1942 to jump out of perfectly good airplanes, I weep at what we have lost
