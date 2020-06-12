President Trump Extensive Interview Discussing State of U.S. Law Enforcement…

On Thursday President Trump sat down for an extensive interview with Fox News host Harris Faulkner while in Dallas Texas. The lengthy interview was broadcast Friday.
Ms. Faulkner uses subtlety to present her emotional perspectives as facts; however, within the wide-ranging interview President Trump focuses on common sense perspectives, approaches and sensible applications of policy surrounding U.S. law enforcement reform.
The part about Biden was both hilarious and spot on.
Biden has Susan Rice as one of the six finalists for VP pick.
She is EXTREMELY loyal to the crooks. Would Barr charge a candidate close to an election? Is that the plan? Excuse why we have wait until after election?
Who made the list: Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Senator Liz Warren, compulsive liar Susan Rice, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kamala Harris and crazed New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham.
And no Stacey Abrams. This release could be a head fake or trial balloon.
She is not a candidate YET. Get a move on!
If GOD allows Biden and ANYof those people in the White House, he has abandoned America.
I do not believe we have been abandoned!
you have got to be kidding me…MLG? She could not even handle the Secretary of Health much less now gov.
Trump should never give Harris another interview. It was all about her and not about the President and not about the country.
These questions were written for Harris by CNN or worse yet Paul Ryan.
Her demeanor was respectful though, and she let him answer.
Demeanor was good enough, she was no Chris Wallace. I will give you that, but her rambling questions were just a rehash of what the President has already answered. Her stating she was a black mother was not needed.
Because I already knew she was a black mother. Floyd asking for his mother applies to all mothers not just black mothers.
I dunno. Just my opinion folks.
Again, Harris was all about Harris in this interview. I could not even finish watching the last 5 minutes.
She’s a maaaan, baby- Austin powers prolly
I have heard that many a tough man or soldier calls for his mother when dying. As mom to three boys, I find this heartbreaking to the extreme. Yet Floyd may have been killed by a hit, not a racist cop. It does not change the heartbreaking element or horror of an intentional kill by a dirty cop. It does change the way we see our country.
https://www.russellmoore.com/2019/05/08/why-do-dying-men-call-for-mama/
Dying men call for mom.
Women will also call for their mothers when in extreme pain or while they are dying.
It is a very touching experience.
Very.
Innocent until proven guilty? Due process in a nation of laws? Your statement “an Intentional kill”? “Dirty cop”? You know and are certain of these things before a trial and any evidence is presented? Clearly lynch law isn’t out of style in your neighbourhood!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Linda K. We have yet to see all the evidence before we can consider this issue a willful murder. Minneapolis is a city that has suffered many years from liberal democrat rule. It is a city in ruins that has a huge crime rate. Evidence is now being released that shows the police officer knew George Floyd and even worked with him in a nightclub where they were both bouncers. The officer knew all too well that Floyd was a violent man.
Floyd served only four years for a home invasion in Texas with four of his friends where they repeatedly raped a young woman at gunpoint and stole her belongings. The ultra liberal district attorney in Houston only charged Floyd with the home invasion, Floyd was already a felon who had a long arrest history mostly for drugs.
The mere possession of a firearm should have landed him with a ten year sentence, let alone using a firearm in the course of a violent rape and of course the rape itself. Floyd should have received a twenty year plus sentence, he was a horrible and dangerous individual.
According to the medical examiner who conducted the autopsy, Floyd suffered from two kinds of heart disease, he was a dead man walking. Floyd also had traces of methamphetamine and the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl in his system. Fentanyl is so dangerous that that a fatal dose is only 3mg or 0.000105822 ounces or less than one ten thousandth of an ounce.
Floyd also smoked. Indeed he was trying to pass off a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes which got him arrested. Floyd did not die from a neck injury of asphyxiation according to the autopsy the report of which report states that the drugs in Floyd’s system coupled with severe heart disease was a major contributing factor in his death. The medical examiner for the far left, liberal city then declared the death a homicide.
As to the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, the liberal city had so much crime that they decided to bring in expert instructors from Israel. The instructors were from the IDF – Israeli defense Forces. The IDF trained the police in Minneapolis.
Read this excerpt from the Minneapolis police training manual:
5-311 USE OF NECK RESTRAINTS AND CHOKE HOLDS (10/16/02) (08/17/07) (10/01/10) (04/16/12)
DEFINITIONS I.
Choke Hold: Deadly force option. Defined as applying direct pressure on a person’s trachea or airway (front of the neck), blocking or obstructing the airway (04/16/12)
Neck Restraint: Non-deadly force option. Defined as compressing one or both sides of a person’s neck with an arm or leg, without applying direct pressure to the trachea or airway (front of the neck). Only sworn employees who have received training from the MPD Training Unit are authorized to use neck restraints. The MPD authorizes two types of neck restraints: Conscious Neck Restraint and Unconscious Neck Restraint. (04/16/12)
Conscious Neck Restraint: The subject is placed in a neck restraint with intent to control, and not to render the subject unconscious, by only applying light to moderate pressure. (04/16/12)
Unconscious Neck Restraint: The subject is placed in a neck restraint with the intention of rendering the person unconscious by applying adequate pressure. (04/16/12)
PROCEDURES/REGULATIONS II.
The Conscious Neck Restraint may be used against a subject who is actively resisting. (04/16/12)
The Unconscious Neck Restraint shall only be applied in the following circumstances: (04/16/12)
On a subject who is exhibiting active aggression, or;
For life saving purposes, or;
On a subject who is exhibiting active resistance in order to gain control of the subject; and if lesser attempts at control have been or would likely be ineffective.
Neck restraints shall not be used against subjects who are passively resisting as defined by policy. (04/16/12)
After Care Guidelines (04/16/12)
After a neck restraint or choke hold has been used on a subject, sworn MPD employees shall keep them under close observation until they are released to medical or other law enforcement personnel.
An officer who has used a neck restraint or choke hold shall inform individuals accepting custody of the subject, that the technique was used on the subject.
His death was primarily due to poor health and drugs in his system.
noswamp, I agree with you.
In my opinion Harris is a racist. Any mom would feel pain if they thought their wayward/ criminal son were calling out for their mom at what turned out to be the end of their misspent life.
Does not matter the color of skin.
I don’t think Harris is racist.
Stop using the word as a value judgement its stupid and only exists as a result of conditioning from the people trying to kill you.
I must agree. Faulkner has steadily slid leftward since I watched her on Fox weekends back in 2017-2018. Back then she was more or less even-handed about reporting on the President, and seemed to be skeptical of the Muh Russia collusion and other anti-Trump narratives.
But I stopped watching Fox regularly in 2018 so have not followed her. I agree with Sundance in the article’s description of her. To her credit, she was more respectful than other network hosts have been to the President. However respect is also shown by how questions are posed and premised.
Faulkner is evidently very consumed by racial identity politics and is unable to discuss the events of the past two weeks objectively without injecting personal feelings into her questions and her setup remarks ahead of each question.
So, IMHO hers was not the mark of an neutral professional journalist; rather she displayed the style of a political narrative engineer attempting to elicit a particular response from the interviewee rather than the response the interviewee would normally and objectively provide. Also, IMHO, Faulkner revealed more about herself than the President.
She’s likely consumed with keeping her job more than anything. People discount this but I think it’s a powerful factor for anyone.
I was really upset about Harris Faulkner when she recently did a little “bit” on her show speaking in such a maudlin way about police officers and National Guards “taking a knee” – oh, what, my – this could help to deescalate tensions, help bring people together –
she had a clip of various people “taking the knee” as if it was just SO lovely and inspiring!
My Mom bought her book (online) and read it – we have been watching her since the days of her “breaking news” breaking in on Jon Scott with car chases and cats up in the trees –
she seemed to us to be someone who was really working hard to achieve her spot and then this Coronavirus thing hit – and she has seemed “off” – now this rioting, Black Lives Matter and “taking a knee” seems to have really gotten her off kilter –
the thing is, she has always reminded everyone (or did in the beginning) about her growing up in a military setting – would her own father REALLY “take a knee”? Would the generals she observed do that? Does she not understand about not giving in to bullies? And how can you defend the people you are sent to help when you are on the ground? You can’t even defend yourself. They ought to be fired for doing that!
I love to watch President Trump, always, whenever he is on in a press conference, rally or interview – but Harris Faulkner seems out of whack and I just can’t listen to her because there is something going on and she did something totally inconsistent. Actually, I hope she is all right but that was so offensive and so stupid, it was a big disappointment.
The Fox News daytime programming have had devolved into the realm of “feels”. Emotionally exploitative arguments form the foundation of every news story and many of the questions they ask their guests, or the audience for that matter, use charged premises adding and emotional weight, or figurative rudder, steering you into the response they wanted from you.
A highly effectively and manipulative process that is disgusting to watch.
This will be a problem for the Defund the Police mob…
Truck Drivers Say They Won’t Deliver To Cities with Defunded Police Departments
“For my own safety and security of my customers’ loads, I have already informed my dispatcher that I will refuse all loads to cities that have defunded their police departments.”
https://cdllife.com/2020/truck-drivers-say-they-wont-deliver-to-cities-with-defunded-police-departments/?amp=
Beg pardon, but what has this to do with Pres Trump’s interview with harris Faulkner?
The Presidential Open Thread is available every day for off-topic comments.
All the best.
jeans,
Not up to you. So much going on.
Jeans2nd,
Defunding/reforming police was talked about in this interview.
Hello Jean
Defund the Police and the controversy over the rally date are both mentioned in this interview.
If Sundance or Ad Min think my comments are inappropriate for this thread they will remove I’m sure.
All the best to you too
Understand your thought since the comment does not directly address the interview.
But the comment does address one directly-related result of the chaotic city situations about which the President was asked to opine. So it actually provides an underlying reason why the President would answer Faulkner’s questions in the manner he did.
IMO, Harris challenged PDJT’s assertiveness about restoring order in cities where the anarchists had taken over. Patti cites a very serious reason that supports the President’s position. Had the President known about this article that Patti cited,, he may have included it in his reply as further justification.
Defunding police will be a very complex move and will influence so many things like this.
Truckers will not deliver and who knows what will happen with insurance companies.
Property values will go haywire.
A stable police force adds more to a community than these chuckleheads who want to do away with it can understand.
I was shocked, had ALWAYS admired Harris Faulkner, until this interview. I made it a point to arrange my time to be able to watch her segment most days, will never bother again. I say SHAME on her! If some other person wrote the questions, it’s on her that she let herself be used and abused. Odd that I always thought of her as neutral, the RIGHT kind of newscaster, but I can see I was wrong. The President must be sorely disappointed that he got duped into giving her this interview. He won’t make THAT mistake again.
I think he handled her just fine and could do so again.
So much for Outblundered and Outblundered Overtime w/Harris.
He shouldn’t have to “handle” ANY “journalist”.
Mel,
In the days leading up to the airing of this interview, Harris broadcasted what she wanted to ask the President. It was clear to me by both her tone and anticipated questions that she was no longer the Harris Faulkner of old, whom I used to respect and always felt she was fair and honest.
Of course, I haven’t watched her in ages, so maybe her attitude either changed or she took off her mask.
Whatever happened to her was sudden and out of character.
Sad!
yes!
Every viewpoint Harris has on Fox News is scripted and focus grouped before she says anything. Same for Melissa Francis. I can’t enjoy watching those women say Murdoch bros. pre-approved slogans for an hour. At least Kennedy would say something against the norm from time to time though, I admit, I haven’t watched Outnumbered in well over 2 years.
That’s about when I stopped watching Outnumbered because of Jessica Tarlove. i kept wanting to smash her teeth down her throat.
Why is it just the police reform ?
13% of the population is responsible for just over 65% of all crime. MLK chastised his own people for this and do they listen ? There also has to be stricter consequences for people who cross the line because this is not just a LEO problem.
Finally someone else is saying this. Police get all the blame and they aren’t breaking the law. We need criminal reform. If the criminals would stop breaking the law the cops wouldn’t even bother them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Zoe: Yeah, criminal reform. That’s the ticket! We need to form a panel of criminals to hear their their stories and their truths. We’re all in this together. sarc/
Africa is a very violent continent and it’s not a result of European colonization. Africans are a violent race of people and that’s just the way it.
LikeLike
They are so unlike the peaceful Viking, Nordic, Saxon, and Teutonic hordes, or Attila the Hun and his buddies, not to mention those peaceful Syrians, Turks, and other Middle Eastern folks, or the friendly Chinese, Japanese, and Korean warlords, or the pipe smoking, artistic native tribes that once roamed North, Central and South American continents until those peaceful British, Irish, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian Europeans landed. /s
RJ, it’s called Urban Thug Culture.
It’s the predictable long-term result of Lyin’ Lyndon’s Great Society welfare state from 1965. This destroyed -mostly black- families on an industrial scale. Broken families is the strongest indicator of poverty. Young men growing up without the firm hand of a Father to guide him leads to these results.
Ya Know It When Ya See It, and it infests many Democrat run large cities.
Beat-down houses, stripped and abandoned cars, trash everywhere, graffiti on boarded-up commercial and industrial buildings, grown men loafing around during the workday, trying to bum cigarettes, booze or drugs. Theft at the drop of a hat -if they think they can get away with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Detroit and Chicago, two wonderful cities with excitement, hard-working people, things happening, dynamic –
thinking of Detroit – when I have heard people speak of the “good old days” – the new models appearing on Woodward Avenue – an excitement with all of that creative power, ingenuity, sweat and grit to make that all happen –
my Mom and stepdad drove back east several times a year (or flew – Dad was connected to the automotive/trucking industry and before he started taking American Airlines, he went back there by train after he returned to his regular job after working at Lockheed during the war).
My Mom would usually wait in their hotel room, reading, while Dad was making his calls – sometimes she went with him if he didn’t have a lunch date with an engineer –
but in later times, finally I think it was in the late 1980’s or early 1990’s, she was waiting for Dad in the car in the parking lot at GM and these gals pulled up in a car next to her (while she sat reading a novel) –
she glanced over surreptitiously and saw that they had tied a rope around something inside the car and then out the open window and wrapped it through the door handle on the outside of the car and tied it, to hold the door in place. They went inside the plant and then came out a little later, the driver untied the rope on the driver’s side, got in and retied it and drove away. Mom thought at that point she did not want to go to Detroit anymore, anymore. Things had changed.
LikeLike
There is one and only one solution. Violent crime = off the streets for a long long long time.
Then watch the crime rate drop mostly benefiting the AA communities.
Asking rhetorically, I wonder why she was chosen to interview him? A bit disappointing frankly, if POTUS orchid staff were involved in that decision since if they were, it is yet another “cave” in my view to the current rac(cial/ist) hysteria instead of standing on principle not to give in to the rabble.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perceived neutral (fair and balanced) as well as a woman of color. Harris and Melissa made Outblundered watchable. No more.
Ryan and Donna must be scripting the interviews and unfortunately the interviewers don’t have the cahones to say no.
I don’t follow FoxNews so do not know about any perception of F&B. My point and concern was with her (coincidentally?) being a “woman of color” as you put it (gag 🤮).
That comes perilously close to pandering in my view if the White House was at all involved in her selection.
For the obvious optics. A younger black modern woman challenging the old conservative white male President on raw-nerve issues of racial politics.
IMHO
If it was only FN making the call I agree totally. My concern was if the White House had any role on the choice since I do not like pandering whatsoever.
Breaking News..
.Fox reports Pres Trump will be changing the June 19 Rally date to June 20
smh
I don’t think it is the Juneteenth thing. It is because of 300,000 ticket requests and Brad Parscale said he was looking for a second venue so I conclude it is a scheduling/venue availability issue.
Disagree. Having a scheduling nightmare with an important date in African American history certainly motivated the move. Plus Trump said so himself when he tweeted that his African American friends rightly asked him to consider moving the date.
Can’t wait to see this rally folks!
Nobody outside of Afro-American Studies professors even thinks about Juneteenth. Only the wokest of folkest care or even know why June 19th is special. I don’t and really don’t care.
I think President Trump could have used the June 19th date to help celebrate the emancipation proclamation and highlight the June 19th 1866 extension of emancipation against Democrat delays in Texas. Emancipation was effective 1 Jan 1863. Democrat resistance delayed full implementation till Junettenth. Resistance hasn’t stopped.
Nothing from Brad or on Trump website. Maybe Fake News Network is getting ahead of it to push for a change.
https://mobile.twitter.com/parscale?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1271581845910704128&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2020%2F06%2Fhottest-ticket-ever-300000-people-sign-trumps-make-america-great-rally-tulsa-oklahoma%2F
Art of War
They showed a tweet from Potus
Thx Patti. No matter,
Friday night will bring the working MAGA supporters. Did that sound redundant?
Really? Smart move. If he left it on the 19th, he would have had to mention the past events and if he used it as an outreach to the black community, things would have gone very well. He would have pulled it off in my opinion. But moving it to the 20th changes everything and avoids recriminations. Smart move.
By the way, who the hell scheduled it for the 19th? To be honest I had no clue about the history of that day, although I knew of the events themselves, but I would have checked at least.
How come when these things happen the police are always to blame. The people scream “we need police reform”! Why is no one screaming for criminals to be reformed. I have only had two encounters with the police in my life. Why? Because I don’t break the law. If we could get criminals to stop breaking the law they would not get into altercations with the police. Seems like a no brained.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Breaking news:
“President Trump says the choke hold is good, blah, blah, blah.”
LikeLike
What is the supposed problem with June 19th?
“Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day , Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day or the Black Fourth of July, is an American holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865. … Texas was the most remote of the slave states, and the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863, was not enforced there until after the Civil War had ended.
Wikipedia › wiki › Juneteenth
Juneteenth – Wikipedia”
I guess President Trump didn’t want to interfere with Juneteenth celebrations which are very big here in Texas/Oklahoma.
That explains it. Should I know this as a “northerner”?
Ha! I highly doubt it unless you had visited Dallas, Austin, Galveston, or Houston during Juneteenth.
And what do you do?
As a Black Virginian, it’s never been a thing here. We did have Lee-Jackson-King Day here which was a spit in the face to many blacks so it the holiday was split with MLK Jr. having a separate day.
More pandering to made up BS no one cares about or has even heard of.
I think the interview was fine. As long as Trump gets to answer I think he’s fine with it also.
I have been upset hearing about people or their spouses getting fired for saying they support the police, or all lives matter, or exposing BLM for the actual organization it is.
I’d like to know how do we demand what organizations all these corporations are donating to?
Also, is it legal that BLM donations are being funneled to Act Blue? Especially if foriegn donors?
Can we the citizenry take any action? Can we report to DOJ or something? Would they do anything because they don’t want to look bad? Everyone is hanging their heads in guilt and shame for who they are and dare not question BLM!
Sundance, something’s going down in Ukraine with money seized connected to bribery re: Burisma. I hope to hear your take on it.
Here’s an article on Ukraine: https://www.obozrevatel.com/kiyany/crime/na-vzyatke-v-6-mln-popalsya-pervyij-zamestitel-glavyi-nalogovoj-kieva.htm
https://www.obozrevatel.com/crime/rekordnaya-vzyatka-v-6-mln-poyavilis-podrobnosti-gromkogo-zaderzhaniya.htm
Need to hit the translate button,
“”(They gave money) for the fact that the special anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnitsky will close the case of the infamous Burisma company, which was owned by oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, and whose supervisory board was the son of Joe Biden, a former US vice president and, in the near future, a probable candidate for US presidents from the Democratic Party, “the journalist wrote.
According to him, the money should have been transferred only after there is a decision to close the case.”
Man, I hope this is the end of Quid Pro Dementia Joe.
Let’s see if our media reports this. They are crazed right now with BLM and supporting the rioters, I mean preaceful protesters.
BTW,
I’m sick and tired of hearing this “People of Color” BS!
Yep. I’m pinkish-tan. That’s a color.
It was a way to be inclusive of all-other-than-white when it started out, but many brown people refused to be included. People from India, People from Hispanic countries, Native Americans, people from island nations, do not consider themselves in a “lumped in with Black” demograph.
It works to inflate the numbers of blacks by using all-except-white, whenever the demons need it though.
People of color is simply a lie. Another lie.
https://www.news9.com/story/5ee44be58a606e0bdb6a930b/president-trump-changes-date-of-tulsa-rally-amid-juneteeth-controversy-
I have never heard of “Juneteenth”! When did this start? I didnt know there was an actual day that slavery ended. Wha?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Kaco and Robert
Yes. I remember.
I am not sure if it is an age thing, but I have known this since a kid.
?
I’m 51 but in Ohio, I had never heard of this holiday.
“Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day , Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day or the Black Fourth of July, is an American holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865. … Texas was the most remote of the slave states, and the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863, was not enforced there until after the Civil War had ended.
Wikipedia › wiki › Juneteenth
Juneteenth – Wikipedia”
This holiday is very well known in Texas.
I am sorry, I am in Ohio! I had not heard of it at all. It sounded like something fairly new. Thanks for the info!
They’ll probably say Pres Trump should have known better. I bet he’d never heard of it either if it’s a southern thing. Never seen it reported or nothing up here.
You’re welcome. Being from Ohio, or any northern state, it would be rare for anyone outside of Texas to know this bit of Texas history. So now I’m seeing President Trump being criticized by the NYT for scheduling his Oklahoma rally on this day. (I was perplexed myself as to why it was scheduled on Juneteenth…knowing the importance of this day to black communities here. It’s like May 5th, Cinco de Mayo, is to the hispanic communities.) But, I’m glad someone alerted Trump, and he recognized the wisdom of moving it to a less political “polarizing” day.
My opinion is that somewhere, somehow one could find fault with any of the 365 days of the year. Try hard enough with historical research and some leftist Karen can complain. Go ahead, pick any day.
Harrison Faulkner wants all of our military bases renamed. Obviously she doesn’t view the history of those great names nor the great victories those great bases brought us to being able to define the term America the Great which was exactly what all those bases of soldiers accomplished for us during wartime. The other day I watched her interviews regarding renaming them. I left her with the impression that she’s all in for that and washing out history.. It seems to me she’s all in regarding the Democrat black agenda but pulled away fast when the word “inclusive” hit the scene back before BHO. I’m done with Harrison. In fact, I just blocked her for ever on Twitter.
We are at a point where we must ask God to help us meet and heal our country. There is no way our corrupt politics will bring us together. Our real connection is spiritual. So, that does not mean it is easy to get along but it is the only way to really connect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
You say you’re all done with her but you don’t even know her first name. Must not have been much of a ‘Harris’ fan.
Painful to watch, Trump’s self-censorship while a handful of self proclaimed elitist juniors finish a job started by the Act of 1871 to erase from history what America’s founding fathers put forth.
Somebody should explain to Ms. Faulkner that the state prisons in New York are 80% Black and Hispanic with 20% white inmates. Whites make up the vast majority of residents in New York State.
LikeLike
Its an amazing phenomenon, President Trump has the ability to flush out the swamp creatures. People you might think are on his side, neutral even, nope, flushed out into the light and exposed.
WARNING: Interview President Trump at your own peril 😉
Michael Savage has an interview with POTUS on Monday, June 15th. Savage has been complaining a lot about the environmental deregulation and is upset about the reserve in Maine being open for the public. Savage is typically unlistenable but I do like to hear actual policy criticism of the Trump administration from people that aren’t complete leftists or NeverTrumpers.
You mean Obama’s unprecedented declaration of that huge swatch of ocean as a national monument so that people couldn’t fish?
What other envirnomental deregulations is Savage upset about?
http://investmentwatchblog.com/obama-signs-executive-order-bypasses-congress-and-legalizes-all-blm-land-grabs/
http://www.thenationalpatriot.com/2014/05/11/government-land-grabs-the-truth-exposed-part-1-2-3-and-4/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/26/president-trump-signs-executive-order-directing-interior-dept-to-review-of-20-years-of-federal-land-grabs/
i’m not sure that even 4 more years of President Trump can fix the psycho mess that we have become… what happens after Trump?
I wish the President would at least give more hints for the low info to whats really going on. Why the riots, why the lock downs etc….He must know its all a coordinated globalist hit job to stop 4 more years.
I have not seen Harris in a couple of months… But I wouldn’t have been able to place her in this interview without knowing her name. She is usually filmed/ photographed with lots of make-up. All fluffed up.
She’s a beautiful woman without all the extra highlighting, contouring or whatever… I just noticed her appearance tonight. She looks more natural; aka, “more black.”
I hesitate to post this because I’m only as racist as I am. As are we all. I couldn’t give a shit how much pigment is in someone’s skin, generally. Character is what matters, and we display that constantly. It isn’t tough to decipher.
Harris is working her job. I just noticed a difference in her appearance.
God knows if she was actually put up to do this interview by Fox on purpose. I don’t know her personal politics, but it could be becuase Fox is getting hit hard with more ads dropped on Tucker’s show. So Fox may want to look “fair and balanced”. Not that anything Tucker says is untruthful, but the Left is calling for his head.
Harris is black.
If the “seed of racism” is in all whites, then the “seed of racism” is also in all blacks. People being essentially equal and all.
She has become more outwardly racist is all.
Many whites have too.
Ad Rem, I think I got put in the trash bin when I tried to reply to Patti further above. I wanted to thank her for posting about truck drivers refusing load deliveries as I’d not known this before.
Can you find me and dig me out pretty please? If not, oh well. …sigh…
Here is a riped from Reality TV culture observation.
Bid=n’s VP choice is going to be a Masked VP ticket.
Seriously, the ticket’s suspence is going to be deferred right down to the last possible moment.
The weight of his decision is likely not his but that of the DNC.
There is no way a President Biden lasts more than a week without him Resigning by citing Health issues. Therefore his VP choice is actually the choice of the DNC on who is going to be next President.
It is this stealth consideration, that is seemingly absent from any lack of concerns about Bid=n health that is driving VP selection field candidates.
My hunch is it is going to Warren, because by putting her on the Ticket meshes will ability to capitalize on the DNC Progressive wing’s alignment to social unrest that currently has the manufactured spotlight.
Progressive DNC politics can’t stand on its own on the National Stage, but certainly will have Zero issue with put forth a VP candidate sneaking in an unelectable Presidential candidate.
That is in my opinion about the primary requirement/consideration the DNC is facing.
A Bid=n Warren ticket meshes prefectly with the aims of the DNC controlled legislature. Where such a Legislature is moving at a fast pace.
All it needs is a compliant Executive.
It is the whole basis of the DNC support of the Biden campaign from the get go. He is front, a false face being used to achieve the goals of radical leftist. There is no middle grounds with these folks, they are bent on power at any costs. Once this is achieved, they will have no issue with stacking the Supreme Count, ruling 2nd a National Health issue and sitting back watching the removal civil authority on the street playout to prove their point.
