Oh Dear – Seattle Officials Planning to Take Back CHAZ Occupied Zone – Mayor Jenny Now Worried About Safety…

What a difference 24 hours can make. – A report from KOMO News tonight, highlights Seattle officials planning to take back the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or nation of CHAZ, from the occupying anarchists and Antifa elements.

However, it’s more than a little funny to see Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan saying her administration is determining “when it would be safe for the Seattle Police to move in there” considering she was just claiming last night on CNN the occupation was merely a small group of festive citizens having “a block party”.

According to the report police Chief Carmen Best and her top commanders surveyed the inside of the East Precinct building, she and Mayor Jenny Durkan discussed how and when the department could reassert control of the building but they didn’t give a timeline.

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Good lick with that. Once you allow–and even encourage–people to behave like feral animals, it’s damnably difficult to reverse that behavior.

    • MaryfromMarin says:
      June 12, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      Oh for an edit button.

    • jeans2nd says:
      June 12, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      Not to mention, how stupid is it to lell the nation of CHAZ you are coming?

    • MTeresa says:
      June 12, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      Look on the bright side…….how can they vote in America when they’ve created their “autonomous” zone in Seattle? They’ve forfeited their American citizenship, created their own “borders” and “system”. All of Antifa should move there!

    • bertdilbert says:
      June 12, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      Before they make their move they should install steal bars and tac weld the storm drain covers so none of the rats try to escape through the storm drains, they could also block the drains with pigs and fill them with water. Let the water drain into the Antifa city for psychological impact.

      Block the sewer lines so they cannot flush toilets.

      Then drop leaflets by helicopter. No loud speakers. Just silence…. LOL they will go into a full panic.

  2. Jeffrey Coley says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    … and they’re going home. It’s over, people!

  3. freepetta says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Looks like a homeless ghetto slum to me.

  4. Publius2016 says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Good thing they are giving ADVANCE WARNING AND ALL!

  5. The American Patriot says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Looks like they are asking their dear leader, Furher O, for reinforcements and weapons.

  6. DoubleTrouble says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    At this point I say give them all nightsticks and turn them loose to regain control. And give them the authority to do whatever is needed to put down any violence. But that’s just me.

  7. T2020 says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    As someone recently said on here: Play stupid games? Win stupid prizes.

  8. Cathy M. says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Right on!

    Ted Cruz

    @tedcruz
    Secret undercover video taken from inside the CHAZ Autonomous Zone.

  9. Publius2016 says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Call 45 fools!

    Special Forces takes out the Heads of CHAZ…

  10. CNN_sucks says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    The police department should say either FU or after you, mayor.

  11. Got243kids says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    I’m curious… Malheur Refuge was what again? And the FIB was…..?

    RIP Lavoy.

  12. Publius2016 says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Apparently the Spotify King’s lyrics lets say are “not woke”

    time to move in? send in some free “smokes” first

  13. trapper says:
    June 12, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Hahahahahaha. You’re killing me tonight, Sundance. My posts aren’t going through for some reason, but these articles are hilarious.

    PDJT has handled it brilliantly by just letting the clown show run itself out. Remind them that, ahem, we got the military here if you let it get completely out of control, but in the meantime you’re on your own and YOU have to live there when it’s through, not us.

    Everyone is a little chinavirus lockdown nuts. Some were nuts beforehand.

  14. MostlyRight says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    They all played house for a few days and now mom and dad need to clean up the mess they made.

  15. keeler says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Translation:

    The internal polling has come in, and for some reason Americans strongly disapprove of vigilantes taking over city districts. DNC headquarters must have given orders to make Occupy 2.0 disappear before the next news cycle (Second Wave Corona) is released.

  16. CymryGirl says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Here’s my suggestion: Get out everyone that wants to leave, like those residents who are there only because they live/work there and got stuck with the activists. Then, cut off all supplies and wait until around July 1. Then start pulling HUGE smokers in around the perimeter of the CHAZ, just close enough where they can see something’s going on. Get some soldiers in their fatigues to start cooking pork butts, beef, and chicken on those smokers, getting them ready for barbecue (cooking low and slow). Then, bring in a few hundred tables and a few thousand chairs and set them up under some tents for cover in case of bad weather. Then, bring in smaller grills, Big Green Eggs, etc., and start cooking other meats like, oh, I don’t know, BACON (LOTS OF BACON). Have the soldiers’ wives, church ladies, etc. bring side dishes and desserts. Set up banners, balloons, a stage for musicians, and end up with a GIGANTIC 4th of July blowout all around the perimeter of the CHAZ. By this time, the smell of meat will have permeated the air for long enough that all but the most hardcore activists will start to venture out for some food. The smell will be irresistible even to vegans. Give them a plate with a smile, show them some Christian grace, and they might change their minds about a few things. Those that are left inside can stay until something is decided about what to do about them. If anyone has a problem with the gathering, just say it’s a protest. Those are apparently COVID-legal.

  17. Merkin Muffley says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    I googled CHAZ tourism and got nothing. Can someone recommend some good 5-star resorts in CHAZ?

  18. sundance says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:04 pm

  19. James Street says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Seattle’s current Mayor Jenny Durkan learned from her predecessor:
    “There is no battle of Seattle. What there is is a wonderful expression of free speech.”
    – Then Seattle Mayor Paul Schell after the 1999 WTO riots in Seattle

  20. Magabear says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Like the locusts that they are, the left came in and ruined the area, only to repeat it again in a city near you.

  21. T2020 says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Tucker Carlson created a tourism ad for CHAZ 😆:

  22. Retired USMC says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Man, that was a short summer of love…very premature….embarrassing so.

  23. jumpinjarhead says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Saw that police “chief” give an interview—what a dynamic and articulate “leader.”

  24. Rj says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Get the LRAD and the active Denial system up and running and turn the LRAD on high and those little communist will cry for mommy.

  25. Jb says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Simple way to reclaim: mayor dumb should bring in the
    Miami PD.

  26. SoCalGrinch says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Just checked the calendar. They only have 7 days to change the narrative from the protests back to:

    CV19 – The Second Wave (We’re All Going to Die!!).

    Tulsa is June 19. Have to get back to “social distancing” and protesting is dangerous before the Trump Rally.

  27. Nagothm says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    How many bodies will they discover in Chazistan when they move in?

  28. Texian says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    It took only 70 hours.. The Socialist Utopia..
    Self-destructed.. Always has throughout History..

    This shows it.. in front of the whole Nation..
    This is what Democrats want for America.. Destruction..

  29. The Far Side says:
    June 12, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Sooo…she let them play house. Now it’s bedtime.

