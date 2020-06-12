Oh Dear – Seattle Officials Planning to Take Back CHAZ Occupied Zone – Mayor Jenny Now Worried About Safety…

What a difference 24 hours can make. – A report from KOMO News tonight, highlights Seattle officials planning to take back the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or nation of CHAZ, from the occupying anarchists and Antifa elements.

However, it’s more than a little funny to see Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan saying her administration is determining “when it would be safe for the Seattle Police to move in there” considering she was just claiming last night on CNN the occupation was merely a small group of festive citizens having “a block party”.

According to the report police Chief Carmen Best and her top commanders surveyed the inside of the East Precinct building, she and Mayor Jenny Durkan discussed how and when the department could reassert control of the building but they didn’t give a timeline.