Minneapolis Votes For New “Community Safety System” to Replace Disbanded Police Force…

Yesterday theMinneapolis city council voted to disband the police. Today they voted to establish a new public safety system based on the equities of all persons within the city; a greater need for social justice; and the dignified contribution of all life-forms.

The ‘imagine justice‘ concept is predicated on all elements within the society agreeing to a social compact of equity and collective peace. This will be interesting to watch, and may not end the way the group intends.

(Reuters) – The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pursue a community-led public safety system to replace the police department following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the city’s police. The move comes days after a veto-proof majority of the council voted to disband the police department. […] According to the resolution, the city council will begin a year-long process of engaging “with every willing community member in Minneapolis” to come up with a new public safety model.

The council commissioned a new work group to deliver recommendations by July 24 on how to engage with community stakeholders to transform the public safety system. (Read More)