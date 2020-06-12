Minneapolis Votes For New “Community Safety System” to Replace Disbanded Police Force…

Yesterday theMinneapolis city council voted to disband the police. Today they voted to establish a new public safety system based on the equities of all persons within the city; a greater need for social justice; and the dignified contribution of all life-forms.
The ‘imagine justice‘ concept is predicated on all elements within the society agreeing to a social compact of equity and collective peace. This will be interesting to watch, and may not end the way the group intends.
(Reuters) – The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pursue a community-led public safety system to replace the police department following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the city’s police.
The move comes days after a veto-proof majority of the council voted to disband the police department. […] According to the resolution, the city council will begin a year-long process of engaging “with every willing community member in Minneapolis” to come up with a new public safety model.
The council commissioned a new work group to deliver recommendations by July 24 on how to engage with community stakeholders to transform the public safety system. (Read More)
It starts in the universities and spills into local politics at the grassroots level.
Elections matter. School board, park board, city council, etc. Flying under the radar, with minimal voter turnout mostly, dedicated organizers seed the system with ideologues and activists.
The entry level of the political swamp.
Just imagine all the future thesis’s Sociology PhD candidates can scribe about this debacle.
The law if the pendulum, Human society moves in swings that alternate larger and smaller.
This is just someone giving a bigger push in one direction.
Either swings back a bit, slows down or falls off the pendulum support.
No way to stop the momentum without getting hurt but a big push in one direction always comes back.
The silent majority has to get mighty upset to take action but they will.
All this is a sterling example of the “natural” progression of degeneracy by atheists (or as some prefer “secular humanists”) that now appear to be the majority of Americans, whether expressly or implicitly. This ridiculous utopian scheme is therefore neither surprising nor any different from all the others that have ultimately failed simply because of human nature.
The fatal flaw in these experiments is that the creators, who as “non believers” (I use the term generically to refer to any belief system, atheism or otherwise, that is not in accord with Judeo-Christian truths of the Bible) do not understand the doctrine of original or Adamic sin that in turn of course means all humans are imbued with a nature that “does not play well with others” if left free to do as “it” pleases.
As other posters have correctly noted, this is the reality that great allegorical literary works like Young Goodman Brown, Lord of the Flies, Animal Farm, 1984 among others, demonstrate.
Obviously, these idiots are too “woke” to remember such examples, assuming they even were taught in their indoctrination centers known as schools.
Isn’t it illegal to ” promote” marxism, communism, to
young people in schools…..when it denigrates our Constitution?
We are a sovereign nation….. not willing to live
under UN rules….or One World Order domination, either.
If you don’t like this country, Obuutthole…. feel free to
leave and never come back !!!
Isn’t that being a traitor? Comforting the enemy?
Cause for loss of citizenship….lol 😂 lol OMGosh!!!
Seriously????
And now he is doing it ….destroying our cities !!!🙄
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/un-backs-secret-obama-takeover-of-police/
maybe they should pursue the money laundering scheme at El Nuevo Rodeo and see if it involves counterfeit $20’s before they go completely nuts.
yep…that is exactly how they infiltrated, subverted, and now control Colorado; in 2002 we had a repub Guv, 2 repub Senators, 5/7 repub House Reps, full repub control of state house and elected State Offices, most school boards….now you can’t hardly uncover a repub…we lose Gardner in Jan (but no big loss)
