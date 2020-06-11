June 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1239

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Only to God Does One take a Knee ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “For he will command his angels concerning you
to guard you in all your ways;
they will lift you up in their hands,
so that you will not strike your foot against a stone..” 🌟 —-Ps 91:11:12
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Pres. Trump Congressional endorsement Record…73-0
✅ Pres. Trump’s initiative seized $1B worth of drugs at sea during pandemic
✅ Trump Rally in Oklahoma on June 19th!
✅ Nasdaq new all-time high!
✅ Meatpacking facilities are operating at 95% capacity compared to 2019
✅ Positive testing of Coronavirus in Minnesota the past two weeks dropped from 10% to 8% despite all that protesting/rioting/looting
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thursday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend two events in TX (All ET time…Dep WH 12:25pm …Arr Dallas 3:30pm—Round table mgt at Gateway Church 4pm—Speak at fundraiser in Private residence 6:30pm—Dep TX 8pm***Arr Bedminster, NJ 11:20pm)
— Pres. Trump’s social media doesn’t get shut down
— for safety for our LEOs…They are being Doxxed online-Evil
— for protection/safety in America–and enemies of America be captured soon
— for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell…hearing is this Friday 9:30am ET
— for new safe venue for RNC Convention.
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..and Dems be shamed
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Love Our Military ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “When Americans are united, there is nothing we cannot do. From day one of my administration, we put America first. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, June 11, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 145 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
—-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
and many others
Remembrance:
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends(country).” John 15:13
Or the other Black lives that don’t matter in Chicago.
1087 Shot and wounded and 242 Killed in Chicago So far this year.
71.9% Black victim/assailant
17.7% Hispanic
4.8% white/other
5.6% unknown
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 8 people
You do a wonderful job of keeping up with everything, Grandma. You’re a treasure. 😊
Praying and a big Amen !
and
Yes ! Grandma is the BEST !
Lord, we should all remember that the light at the end of the tunnel is always You. Give us the wisdom to seek our answers in You and Your Word.
Good verse for turbulent times..”For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39
The other one I keep going back to is Romans 8:28….“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”
Amen
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/10/june-10th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1238/comment-page-1/#comment-8332267)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 6/9/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweet w/ Breitbart article and video: Watch–NY Police Union Boss: ‘Stop Treating Us Like Animals and Thugs’
– Posted above video w/ Mike O’Meara’s statements separately.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 6/10/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, and the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
I’ve contributed several times. I have stopped until I see something happening. Kolfage brokering PPE is a turnoff for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally understand. I get all the marketing emails as well. We may not hear about any more WBTW private projects for a while, or at least towards the end of construction. Last I heard, they Foreman Mike was trying to find lodging for the workers which was difficult during the shutdown. I wouldn’t be surprised if we go another month two or so before we see private wall footage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying and Praising !
With the grace of God and
the will of our wonderful President and
the sweat, blood and tears of Foreman Mike and all his workers,
we will have a Big Beautiful Wall wherever we need it , soon !
I saw this on Sundance’s twitter:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Then I found this in Jim Banks twitter comments…whoa…can you verify this, Stillwater?
I don’t know where this guy got the latest info.
I hadn’t heard that about Brian Kolfage organization getting the money. I doubt it. I think “TEXASproud” is confusing Fisher Sand and Gravel Co’s (May 6) federal contract award for 1.28 billion to build 42 miles of wall, which had nothing to do with WBTW.
WBTW has nothing to do with Fisher’s federal contracts to build wall (400m/31mi., 7.6M/800ft., 1.28B/42mi.)
But Fisher if WBTW’s builder from private wall. This may change though in Texas because I think WBTW is helping with working with private landowners to build wall near to the Rio. I’m not sure to what extent they are involved in this as I know Fisher works with landowners directly as well. My guess is for project 2, Fisher worked by themselves with the landowner.
Edit: “But Fisher is WBTW’s builder for private wall.”
Edit:”…this may change…” refers to WBTW working Fisher and the Federal Government. I believe Project 3(which as far as I can tell is part of the Roosevelt Easement on other side of the mountain from Project 2) has something to do with the Federal government.
Thank you, Stillwater, for the clarification. And it would make sense.
Edit: I meant on the other side of the mountain from Project 1, not Project 2.
I just saw that today. There’s a stark contrast between the two walls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need a five sided wall of siege in Seattle.
—Resilience & Determination—
Trump needs to start calling it Faux….
Swamp Slug Cavuto comes on at 11. No surprise there.
Trump Retweet
But Biden’s gonna win – remember???? Bwhahahah!
Speaking (very reluctantly!) of Romney…here’s a hilarious quote from Kurt Schlichter….
Mitt Marches On
“Great, another opportunity to talk about what a tool Mitt Romney is. Plus, in a world of wokeness there is still entertainment that doesn’t play like it was produced by a gender studies seminar at Goucher College. And we’re finally past proletarian pasta recipes!
Mitt Hopes They Come For Him Last
“Ugh, if you did not see it coming you have not been paying attention. Senator Mitt Romney (“R”-Miracle Whip) decided he would go out and join a protest march, accompanied by binders full of performative pandering. What a sap.
“It’s not that he was protesting that’s obnoxious – unlike the New York Times and the rest of the garbage liberal establishment we still believe in free expression here at Townhall.com. It’s that you cannot look at this goofus who puts the “lish” in “establishment” without bursting into laughter when he shows up with his hairstyle and pretends to protest….”
Having these Army Forts named after Confederate Generals is totally unacceptable! If fact, having any of them named after Union Generals, who ever voted Republican, which was practically all of them, rather than always voting straight Democrat, is perhaps even worse, seeing as how at least, in their defense, the Confederate Generals were all Democrats.
All these people who have been calling Fort Benning, Fort Benning, and Fort Polk, Fort Polk must repent, especially WWII Veterans as they have been calling them that the longest. They must knell down before the Reverend Al Sharpton, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer and promise to always and forever more call Fort Benning, Fort George, and Fort Polk, Fort Floyd, as well as donate 90% of their white privileged ill gotten wealth to the Reverend Al Shapton’s favorite charity, himself. They must also agree to meet any and all other demands made of them in the future.
Oh, they must also promise to be sure to vote early and often for the Democrat Party’s new Chosen One … .. now I don’t seem to be able to remember his name … … but half the time, neither can he … … so, we are all good.
Fort Snoop Dog. No..just not seeing it.
Here’s seem previous context on the COPS TV show politicization and cancellation push, which isn’t new:
https://www.wnd.com/2013/03/cops-slammed-for-portraying-blacks-as-criminals/
“John Langley thought he was doing liberals a favor. They were unhappy his long-running reality show, COPS, was showing too many black people getting arrested. So he reversed it and showed white people getting arrested far out of proportion to the amount of crime they committed. On COPS, blacks are under-represented as the criminal offenders, compared to real numbers in society.. “What irritates me sometimes is critics still watch something and say ‘Oh look, they misrepresent people of color.’ That’s absolutely not true,” said Langley, the show’s producer, in 2009.”
“To the contrary, “I show more white people than statistically what the truth is in terms of street crime. If you look at the prisons it is 60-something percent people of color and 30 something percent white people. If you look at COPS is it 60 percent white and 40 percent other. It’s just the reverse. And I do that intentionally because I do not want to contribute to negative stereotypes.” That still was not enough for the media hound dogs at Color of Change. They are starting a campaign to get COPS off the air.”
And here we are. Apparently, appeasement did nothing, playing with numbers and representations for image and narrative shaping did nothing. Quite the teachable moment.
New show:Looters.
COPS is reality television. It is as real as Duck Dynasty and Keeping up with the Kardashians.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wonderful, Citizen – Thank you! I printed myself a copy to keep on hand…
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
More of the same virtue signalling as the dems. Pathetic.
I just want to know if they are qualified – I don’t care what their sex is at all….
Trump Retweet
Is it legal for the BLM to ask for donations and it directs to ACT BLUE-which is the Democrats??? And if it is illegal, why isn’t anything being done?? 😦
Just in case the President’s staff hasn’t seen the story (probably have), use this contact form to send it to The White House and ask them if someone is looking into it. https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
I love the big American flag in the photos.
Speaking of Law & Order, what will all these woke TV networks do with all of their top rated cop shows? Blue Bloods, Chicago P.D. and all the Law & Order spin-offs?
Gotta cancel them, right?
LikeLike
Have you seen the replies to that tweet?
Rep. Pramila Jayapal;
Don’t you have a bunker to be in?
Mayor Jenny Durkan;
Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.
Dear Mr. President, this situation in Seattle is rapidly getting out of hand and dangerous, Some high level intervention is needed because neither the mayor of Seattle nor the governor have the slightest inclination or motivation to do anything positive as yet. Communist Seattle council woman Kashama Sawant is funneling money to the occupiers who just happened to have ‘set up shop’ in her district.
Schtooped!
What is this supposed to mean, bad for them and good for us or bad for us and good for them?
Then arrest somebody. Duh.
Well why don’t you do something about it? You are supposed to be one of the branches of govt.
Give me a break. Stop acting like a loser and use your head. Look into how much a President can do to affect internal issues in a state. Cliff note: not much.
True MAGADJT.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
It finally happened. A confederate statue fell on somebody’s head in Portsmouth VA. https://youtu.be/vmihzbwgGoI
Interesting. Police were nowhere to be seen until someone got hurt, then they took control.
The police should be held strictly liable for the injury here. They oversaw a riot and did nothing. That’s called permissive behavior. Had they tried to quell it, then any liability falls to the rioters.
Any officer who swears an oath to enforce the law and who stands idly by ought to be held personally and departmentally liable. Either walk away or enforce the law, but do not preside over lawbreaking.
Evergreen – another attack on the police? No thanks.
I imagine Portsmouth will pay a huge amount for not enforcing the law and allowing this behavior.
Jefferson Davis was a traitor who defied the President and Federal Govt. If he were alive today, he would be a regular guest on CNN
Doesn’t change history to bring statues down. Rename Washington state and Washington DC because, you know, racist. Rename the 32 buildings that are named after Robert Byrd. If you’re going to change history by bringing down statues, do it right by doing it all.
I wonder if the kids KNOW they are removing Dixicrat/Democrat statues? LOL!
Actually, according to antifa logic, they need to level New Orleans. The city itself owned slaves.
That is correct. The left starts with the “easy” targets first, then they’ll come for the founding fathers.
What about Booker T. Washington? George Washington Carver? Denzel Washington? George Jefferson? Bo Jackson, Reggie Jackson, Michael Jackson and Jesse Jackson?
Do they all need to change their names?
You have just proven there still is not intelligence enough in the people to discern the violations; and virtue enough to resist the violators..
Yankees made treaties with the Indians.. then shot them in the back..
Jefferson Davis honored every treaty he made with the Indians.. and the only President to this day who promoted an Indian to a General rank..
“Of what value then are paper constitutions and oaths binding officers to their preservation, if there is not intelligence enough in the people to discern the violations; and virtue enough to resist the violators?” Jefferson Davis
Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court, Salmon P. Chase, in 1867:
“If you bring these leaders to trial, it will condemn the North, for by the Constitution, secession is not a rebellion. His [Jefferson Davis] capture was a mistake. His trial will be a greater one. We cannot convict him of treason.” [Herman S. Frey, in Jefferson Davis, 1977, pp. 69-72]
Instant Karma’s going to get you
Going to knock you right on the head
Now that’s what a real head injury looks like. Not like old mate in Buffalo who can talk on his phone 5 minutes later.
^^^
This is one fine person with a voice that other’s listen to and heed the warnings. You Go Girl 🙂
Why doesn’t Nancy die??? Why are all these ancient, evil people still around to torment us? Her, Soros, Feinstein, Biden. They should all have one foot in the grave by now, if not both feet. I don’t get it with the longevity….
LikeLike
Ground Report from Georgia:
My Son and my brother were just called back to work after 8 weeks. Both are Car Haulers for United Road.
Good to hear! 👍
Do not stop thinking – great news for your family and hopefully another record breaking jobs report for June.
Attention shoppers–new special edition hat: Make Space Great Again
Link to Trump’s store:
https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/products/make-space-great-again-hat/?utm_medium=ad&utm_source=dp_fb&utm_campaign=20200606_na_makespacegreathat_djt_tmagacmerch_ocpmypur_lal_audience0306_creative03111_copy00733_us_b_18-65_nf_all_na_lp0310_shop_conversion_stat
Is it racist to say Black lives matter, when in fact all lives matter? This does very little to unite this country. What happened to The (UNITED) States of America?
FBI killed 30 Black people at Waco, some children. Used a tank.
BLM is a group that is part of Antifa, They are not for the American black people nor white people. That is something people need to see. During 2016 many of these people from this group were immigrants, most likely illegal immigrants. In my area lots of these people did not speak English. There is much in history that wasn’t right, we can not change that, but we can change the future.
Tucker has said everything I have to say on his show tonight. I have nothing to add.
Glad to hear Tucker bring up the point I made ealier today. The dip in PDJT’s poll numbers are from some of his supporters wanting him to act more decisively against the BLM/Antifa Bolsheviks, not from Karen’s (apologies to ladies named Karen here) pulling their support.
As Rush says, polls are often used to shape opinion. The left is desperate to get President Trumps poll numbers down and discourage his supporters.
I took my dog to be groomed today. My groomer knows I support President Trump but we don’t talk politics. I got the impression she was not a supporter.
Today, she wanted to talk about Corona Virus and the riots. She was singing President Trump’s praises. I could hardly get a word in. “He’s the only one that can save us, everything is political, they are trying to destroy him, I hope he (PDJT) doesn’t get discouraged and give up, I love him.” Well, she may not have said she loved him but she came pretty darn close to saying that.
Then, I run into a couple in my neighborhood. We discover we’re all PDJT supporters and exchange cell numbers to send each other news stories & tweets. I received 5 texts this afternoon. I’ll be turning them on to CTH.
The silent majority is getting less silent. I’m taking nothing for granted but as my groomer said “People are waking up!”
Yep, they are tired of his “If you [mayors, governors] don’t do something, I will.”
He did it again tonight to gov of WA, Inslee. As an American, it’s hard for people to see thugs and spoiled youth taking over a section of a city and chasing the police out and not a single leader doing a damn thing for fear of political fall out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If I’m asked if America is on the right/wrong track, and I’ve just seen American cities burned and looted with no recompense from law enforcement, I would also be pissed off enough to say America is on the wrong track. However, that doesn’t mean I’m blaming POTUS. That’s what I think is going on with that poll.
I would agree, MAGADJT.
hmmmm…..I’m pretty sure he has just as many supporters who would prefer he would stay out of it and just let these insane Dems continue expose themselves.
He’s gaining a LOT of walkaway Dems over the stupidity of Dem pols during COVID and now, these riots and lootings. If he’d stepped in, they’d still be blaming “the Prez” for everything. Now they know who’s REALLY to blame.
Either way, anyone who would drop support for Trump over one issue, or even ten, is not much of a “supporter”, or paying much attention to the grand scheme of things, IMO -considering what any of the alternatives would be.
Yes, most polls are lousy, but dismissing all of them is folly. Even Rasmussen showed a drop in favorabilty.
Fact is, there are single issue voters (I know a few of them) and we do ourselves no favor if we dismiss that.
Go pay to get your teeth fixed. You might feel better about yourself. It’s your hate for yourself that you throw out to others, honey.
This guy is great, calls out media personnel on wearing a mask.
So if I don’t like a statue somewhere, I can now desecrate it and tear it down with no fear of penalty, right?
As Margaret Thatcher said about Britain years ago, they’re trying to abolish America.
Have to get permission from the police. They apparently have the unique authority to specify which city property is disposable and which is not.
Its already happened you just have not noticed yet.
The raised fist has become the new NAZI salute.
It’s beyond clear what Floyd was all about and the hypocrisy the race baiter is about. Who’s private jet is all the crook flying on ?
https://mobile.twitter.com/RealDealAxelrod/status/1270879193627103232
Sundance, did you know this?
Scott Adams Retweeted
Rasmussen Reports
@Rasmussen_Poll
·
13h
ICYMI: Our on-air mention-ban. Imagine that.
Quote Tweet
Rasmussen Reports
@Rasmussen_Poll
· Jun 5
Just a reminder – despite being America’s most accurate & prolific public pollster for over 16 yrs – or perhaps more likely because of it – we are now on-air mentioned-banned at CNN, MSNBC, CNBC & Fox. Apparently no longer fit for their narrative knitters
That’s because they only want to tout their own statistically skewed polls.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Majestic691/status/1270819473398718464
Federal charges is going to be the only way to take these losers down. The localities they have been operating in are all controlled by Soros funded DAs. I’m sure that’s by design.
