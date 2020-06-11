June 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1239

Posted on June 11, 2020

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

121 Responses to June 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1239

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:21 am

    🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Only to God Does One take a Knee ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
    🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸

    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump

    🌟 “For he will command his angels concerning you
    to guard you in all your ways;
    they will lift you up in their hands,
    so that you will not strike your foot against a stone..” 🌟 —-Ps 91:11:12

    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    ***Praises:
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
    ✅ Pres. Trump Congressional endorsement Record…73-0
    ✅ Pres. Trump’s initiative seized $1B worth of drugs at sea during pandemic
    ✅ Trump Rally in Oklahoma on June 19th!
    ✅ Nasdaq new all-time high!
    ✅ Meatpacking facilities are operating at 95% capacity compared to 2019
    ✅ Positive testing of Coronavirus in Minnesota the past two weeks dropped from 10% to 8% despite all that protesting/rioting/looting
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thursday
    ✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith

    🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
    — for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend two events in TX (All ET time…Dep WH 12:25pm …Arr Dallas 3:30pm—Round table mgt at Gateway Church 4pm—Speak at fundraiser in Private residence 6:30pm—Dep TX 8pm***Arr Bedminster, NJ 11:20pm)
    — Pres. Trump’s social media doesn’t get shut down
    — for safety for our LEOs…They are being Doxxed online-Evil
    — for protection/safety in America–and enemies of America be captured soon
    — for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell…hearing is this Friday 9:30am ET
    — for new safe venue for RNC Convention.
    — Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..and Dems be shamed
    — “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
    — for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
    — for 21M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
    — Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
    — for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
    — *🇺🇸* — “ Love Our Military ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “When Americans are united, there is nothing we cannot do. From day one of my administration, we put America first. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, June 11, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 145 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

      —Resilience & Determination—

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:25 am

      USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:

      Dear God,
      I bow my head and ask,
      If it be Thy Will,
      Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
      In Jesus’ Name…..Amen

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:26 am

      —-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)

      Remembering….
      FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters

      ➖ David Dorn
      ➖ Chris Beaty
      ➖ Italia Marie Kelly
      ➖ Patrick Underwood
      and many others

      Remembrance:
      “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends(country).” John 15:13

      Reply
      • Rj says:
        June 11, 2020 at 1:13 am

        Or the other Black lives that don’t matter in Chicago.
        1087 Shot and wounded and 242 Killed in Chicago So far this year.
        71.9% Black victim/assailant
        17.7% Hispanic
        4.8% white/other
        5.6% unknown

        Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:33 am

      Donald’s Bible

      Reply
    • delighteddeplorable says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:35 am

      You do a wonderful job of keeping up with everything, Grandma. You’re a treasure. 😊

      Reply
    • bethabcd says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:40 am

      Lord, we should all remember that the light at the end of the tunnel is always You. Give us the wisdom to seek our answers in You and Your Word.

      Good verse for turbulent times..”For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”  Romans 8:38-39

      Reply
    • snowfalling says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:41 am

      Amen

      Reply
  3. Stillwater says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/10/june-10th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1238/comment-page-1/#comment-8332267)

    Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
    The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
    – – – – –
    Tuesday night update – 6/9/20 – (See link above.)

    – Tweet w/ Breitbart article and video: Watch–NY Police Union Boss: ‘Stop Treating Us Like Animals and Thugs’
    – Posted above video w/ Mike O’Meara’s statements separately.

    – – – – –
    Wednesday night update – 6/10/20

    – Just posting the prayer post today.

    – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
    ***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
    Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
    Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System

    ***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
    ***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
    ***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
    ***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
    ***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.

    ***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
    Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
    – for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, and the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
    ***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
    (Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
    ***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.

    – for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
    (May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
    “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
    “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
    “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
    “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
    “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”

    – that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
    – that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
    ***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.

    – for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
    – that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

    Reply
    • seekingthetruth2 says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:47 am

      I’ve contributed several times. I have stopped until I see something happening. Kolfage brokering PPE is a turnoff for me.

      Reply
      • Stillwater says:
        June 11, 2020 at 12:58 am

        I totally understand. I get all the marketing emails as well. We may not hear about any more WBTW private projects for a while, or at least towards the end of construction. Last I heard, they Foreman Mike was trying to find lodging for the workers which was difficult during the shutdown. I wouldn’t be surprised if we go another month two or so before we see private wall footage.

        Reply
        • BetsyRossRocked says:
          June 11, 2020 at 1:52 am

          Praying and Praising !
          With the grace of God and
          the will of our wonderful President and
          the sweat, blood and tears of Foreman Mike and all his workers,
          we will have a Big Beautiful Wall wherever we need it , soon !

          Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:52 am

      I saw this on Sundance’s twitter:

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        June 11, 2020 at 12:54 am

        Then I found this in Jim Banks twitter comments…whoa…can you verify this, Stillwater?
        I don’t know where this guy got the latest info.

        Reply
        • Stillwater says:
          June 11, 2020 at 1:10 am

          I hadn’t heard that about Brian Kolfage organization getting the money. I doubt it. I think “TEXASproud” is confusing Fisher Sand and Gravel Co’s (May 6) federal contract award for 1.28 billion to build 42 miles of wall, which had nothing to do with WBTW.

          WBTW has nothing to do with Fisher’s federal contracts to build wall (400m/31mi., 7.6M/800ft., 1.28B/42mi.)

          But Fisher if WBTW’s builder from private wall. This may change though in Texas because I think WBTW is helping with working with private landowners to build wall near to the Rio. I’m not sure to what extent they are involved in this as I know Fisher works with landowners directly as well. My guess is for project 2, Fisher worked by themselves with the landowner.

          Reply
      • Stillwater says:
        June 11, 2020 at 1:00 am

        I just saw that today. There’s a stark contrast between the two walls.

        Reply
      • WSB says:
        June 11, 2020 at 1:35 am

        We need a five sided wall of siege in Seattle.

        Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:23 am

    —Resilience & Determination—

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

    Reply
    • OW21 says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:41 am

      But Biden’s gonna win – remember???? Bwhahahah!

      Reply
    • Lucille says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:42 am

      Speaking (very reluctantly!) of Romney…here’s a hilarious quote from Kurt Schlichter….

      Mitt Marches On
      “Great, another opportunity to talk about what a tool Mitt Romney is. Plus, in a world of wokeness there is still entertainment that doesn’t play like it was produced by a gender studies seminar at Goucher College. And we’re finally past proletarian pasta recipes!

      Mitt Hopes They Come For Him Last
      “Ugh, if you did not see it coming you have not been paying attention. Senator Mitt Romney (“R”-Miracle Whip) decided he would go out and join a protest march, accompanied by binders full of performative pandering. What a sap.

      “It’s not that he was protesting that’s obnoxious – unlike the New York Times and the rest of the garbage liberal establishment we still believe in free expression here at Townhall.com. It’s that you cannot look at this goofus who puts the “lish” in “establishment” without bursting into laughter when he shows up with his hairstyle and pretends to protest….”

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:51 am

      Having these Army Forts named after Confederate Generals is totally unacceptable! If fact, having any of them named after Union Generals, who ever voted Republican, which was practically all of them, rather than always voting straight Democrat, is perhaps even worse, seeing as how at least, in their defense, the Confederate Generals were all Democrats.

      All these people who have been calling Fort Benning, Fort Benning, and Fort Polk, Fort Polk must repent, especially WWII Veterans as they have been calling them that the longest. They must knell down before the Reverend Al Sharpton, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer and promise to always and forever more call Fort Benning, Fort George, and Fort Polk, Fort Floyd, as well as donate 90% of their white privileged ill gotten wealth to the Reverend Al Shapton’s favorite charity, himself. They must also agree to meet any and all other demands made of them in the future.

      Oh, they must also promise to be sure to vote early and often for the Democrat Party’s new Chosen One … .. now I don’t seem to be able to remember his name … … but half the time, neither can he … … so, we are all good.

      Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Reply
  14. TMonroe says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Here’s seem previous context on the COPS TV show politicization and cancellation push, which isn’t new:

    https://www.wnd.com/2013/03/cops-slammed-for-portraying-blacks-as-criminals/

    “John Langley thought he was doing liberals a favor. They were unhappy his long-running reality show, COPS, was showing too many black people getting arrested. So he reversed it and showed white people getting arrested far out of proportion to the amount of crime they committed. On COPS, blacks are under-represented as the criminal offenders, compared to real numbers in society.. “What irritates me sometimes is critics still watch something and say ‘Oh look, they misrepresent people of color.’ That’s absolutely not true,” said Langley, the show’s producer, in 2009.”

    “To the contrary, “I show more white people than statistically what the truth is in terms of street crime. If you look at the prisons it is 60-something percent people of color and 30 something percent white people. If you look at COPS is it 60 percent white and 40 percent other. It’s just the reverse. And I do that intentionally because I do not want to contribute to negative stereotypes.” That still was not enough for the media hound dogs at Color of Change. They are starting a campaign to get COPS off the air.”

    And here we are. Apparently, appeasement did nothing, playing with numbers and representations for image and narrative shaping did nothing. Quite the teachable moment.

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Trump Retweet

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Trump Retweet

    Reply
  18. Mom4Trump2020 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Is it legal for the BLM to ask for donations and it directs to ACT BLUE-which is the Democrats??? And if it is illegal, why isn’t anything being done?? 😦

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Trump Retweet

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Reply
    • Magabear says:
      June 11, 2020 at 2:29 am

      Speaking of Law & Order, what will all these woke TV networks do with all of their top rated cop shows? Blue Bloods, Chicago P.D. and all the Law & Order spin-offs?

      Gotta cancel them, right?

      Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Reply
    • BruceC says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:43 am

      Have you seen the replies to that tweet?

      Rep. Pramila Jayapal;
      Don’t you have a bunker to be in?

      Mayor Jenny Durkan;
      Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.

      Reply
    • pacnwbel says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:43 am

      Dear Mr. President, this situation in Seattle is rapidly getting out of hand and dangerous, Some high level intervention is needed because neither the mayor of Seattle nor the governor have the slightest inclination or motivation to do anything positive as yet. Communist Seattle council woman Kashama Sawant is funneling money to the occupiers who just happened to have ‘set up shop’ in her district.

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      June 11, 2020 at 2:04 am

      Schtooped!

      Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Reply
  25. cheryl says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:36 am

    It finally happened. A confederate statue fell on somebody’s head in Portsmouth VA. https://youtu.be/vmihzbwgGoI

    Reply
    • evergreen says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:15 am

      Interesting. Police were nowhere to be seen until someone got hurt, then they took control.

      The police should be held strictly liable for the injury here. They oversaw a riot and did nothing. That’s called permissive behavior. Had they tried to quell it, then any liability falls to the rioters.

      Any officer who swears an oath to enforce the law and who stands idly by ought to be held personally and departmentally liable. Either walk away or enforce the law, but do not preside over lawbreaking.

      Reply
    • emet says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:25 am

      Jefferson Davis was a traitor who defied the President and Federal Govt. If he were alive today, he would be a regular guest on CNN

      Reply
      • cheryl says:
        June 11, 2020 at 1:50 am

        Doesn’t change history to bring statues down. Rename Washington state and Washington DC because, you know, racist. Rename the 32 buildings that are named after Robert Byrd. If you’re going to change history by bringing down statues, do it right by doing it all.

        Reply
      • Texian says:
        June 11, 2020 at 2:37 am

        You have just proven there still is not intelligence enough in the people to discern the violations; and virtue enough to resist the violators..

        Yankees made treaties with the Indians.. then shot them in the back..
        Jefferson Davis honored every treaty he made with the Indians.. and the only President to this day who promoted an Indian to a General rank..

        “Of what value then are paper constitutions and oaths binding officers to their preservation, if there is not intelligence enough in the people to discern the violations; and virtue enough to resist the violators?” Jefferson Davis

        Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court, Salmon P. Chase, in 1867:
        “If you bring these leaders to trial, it will condemn the North, for by the Constitution, secession is not a rebellion. His [Jefferson Davis] capture was a mistake. His trial will be a greater one. We cannot convict him of treason.” [Herman S. Frey, in Jefferson Davis, 1977, pp. 69-72]

        Reply
    • Brutalus says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:57 am

      Instant Karma’s going to get you
      Going to knock you right on the head

      Reply
    • BruceC says:
      June 11, 2020 at 2:08 am

      Now that’s what a real head injury looks like. Not like old mate in Buffalo who can talk on his phone 5 minutes later.

      Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Reply
    • dogsmaw says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:23 am

      ^^^
      This is one fine person with a voice that other’s listen to and heed the warnings. You Go Girl 🙂

      Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:39 am

    Reply
    • OW21 says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:50 am

      Why doesn’t Nancy die??? Why are all these ancient, evil people still around to torment us? Her, Soros, Feinstein, Biden. They should all have one foot in the grave by now, if not both feet. I don’t get it with the longevity….

      Reply
  29. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:40 am

    Ground Report from Georgia:

    My Son and my brother were just called back to work after 8 weeks. Both are Car Haulers for United Road.

    Reply
  31. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Reply
  32. Marilyn says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Is it racist to say Black lives matter, when in fact all lives matter? This does very little to unite this country. What happened to The (UNITED) States of America?

    Reply
    • emet says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:30 am

      FBI killed 30 Black people at Waco, some children. Used a tank.

      Reply
      • Marilyn Shealy says:
        June 11, 2020 at 1:38 am

        BLM is a group that is part of Antifa, They are not for the American black people nor white people. That is something people need to see. During 2016 many of these people from this group were immigrants, most likely illegal immigrants. In my area lots of these people did not speak English. There is much in history that wasn’t right, we can not change that, but we can change the future.

        Reply
  33. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:48 am

    Reply
  34. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:50 am

    Reply
  35. Magabear says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:53 am

    Tucker has said everything I have to say on his show tonight. I have nothing to add.

    Glad to hear Tucker bring up the point I made ealier today. The dip in PDJT’s poll numbers are from some of his supporters wanting him to act more decisively against the BLM/Antifa Bolsheviks, not from Karen’s (apologies to ladies named Karen here) pulling their support.

    Reply
    • romy911 says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:31 am

      As Rush says, polls are often used to shape opinion. The left is desperate to get President Trumps poll numbers down and discourage his supporters.
      I took my dog to be groomed today. My groomer knows I support President Trump but we don’t talk politics. I got the impression she was not a supporter.
      Today, she wanted to talk about Corona Virus and the riots. She was singing President Trump’s praises. I could hardly get a word in. “He’s the only one that can save us, everything is political, they are trying to destroy him, I hope he (PDJT) doesn’t get discouraged and give up, I love him.” Well, she may not have said she loved him but she came pretty darn close to saying that.
      Then, I run into a couple in my neighborhood. We discover we’re all PDJT supporters and exchange cell numbers to send each other news stories & tweets. I received 5 texts this afternoon. I’ll be turning them on to CTH.
      The silent majority is getting less silent. I’m taking nothing for granted but as my groomer said “People are waking up!”

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:39 am

      Yep, they are tired of his “If you [mayors, governors] don’t do something, I will.”
      He did it again tonight to gov of WA, Inslee. As an American, it’s hard for people to see thugs and spoiled youth taking over a section of a city and chasing the police out and not a single leader doing a damn thing for fear of political fall out.

      Reply
      • romy911 says:
        June 11, 2020 at 1:52 am

        The Democrats and leaders of these Democratic states are not looking good. Inslee pretending today that he didn’t even know Seattle? Inslee pretended not to believe the reporters? Now the press will be asking Inslee about the tweet. Perfect.

        Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:45 am

      If I’m asked if America is on the right/wrong track, and I’ve just seen American cities burned and looted with no recompense from law enforcement, I would also be pissed off enough to say America is on the wrong track. However, that doesn’t mean I’m blaming POTUS. That’s what I think is going on with that poll.

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:58 am

      hmmmm…..I’m pretty sure he has just as many supporters who would prefer he would stay out of it and just let these insane Dems continue expose themselves.

      He’s gaining a LOT of walkaway Dems over the stupidity of Dem pols during COVID and now, these riots and lootings. If he’d stepped in, they’d still be blaming “the Prez” for everything. Now they know who’s REALLY to blame.

      Either way, anyone who would drop support for Trump over one issue, or even ten, is not much of a “supporter”, or paying much attention to the grand scheme of things, IMO -considering what any of the alternatives would be.

      Reply
      • Magabear says:
        June 11, 2020 at 2:40 am

        Yes, most polls are lousy, but dismissing all of them is folly. Even Rasmussen showed a drop in favorabilty.

        Fact is, there are single issue voters (I know a few of them) and we do ourselves no favor if we dismiss that.

        Reply
  36. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:53 am

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:46 am

      Go pay to get your teeth fixed. You might feel better about yourself. It’s your hate for yourself that you throw out to others, honey.

      Reply
  37. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:59 am

    This guy is great, calls out media personnel on wearing a mask.

    Reply
  38. Magabear says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:09 am

    So if I don’t like a statue somewhere, I can now desecrate it and tear it down with no fear of penalty, right?

    As Margaret Thatcher said about Britain years ago, they’re trying to abolish America.

    Reply
    • evergreen says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:17 am

      Have to get permission from the police. They apparently have the unique authority to specify which city property is disposable and which is not.

      Reply
  39. sammie2 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:13 am

    Its already happened you just have not noticed yet.

    Reply
  40. joeknuckles says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:36 am

    The raised fist has become the new NAZI salute.

    Reply
  41. Rj says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:46 am

    It’s beyond clear what Floyd was all about and the hypocrisy the race baiter is about. Who’s private jet is all the crook flying on ?

    https://mobile.twitter.com/RealDealAxelrod/status/1270879193627103232

    Reply
  42. Tl Howard says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:54 am

    Sundance, did you know this?

    Scott Adams Retweeted
    Rasmussen Reports
    @Rasmussen_Poll
    ·
    13h
    ICYMI: Our on-air mention-ban. Imagine that.
    Quote Tweet

    Rasmussen Reports
    @Rasmussen_Poll
    · Jun 5
    Just a reminder – despite being America’s most accurate & prolific public pollster for over 16 yrs – or perhaps more likely because of it – we are now on-air mentioned-banned at CNN, MSNBC, CNBC & Fox. Apparently no longer fit for their narrative knitters

    Reply
  44. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 2:03 am

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      June 11, 2020 at 2:24 am

      Federal charges is going to be the only way to take these losers down. The localities they have been operating in are all controlled by Soros funded DAs. I’m sure that’s by design.

      Reply
  45. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 2:21 am

    Reply

