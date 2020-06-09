President Trump Notes Odd Behavior of Buffalo Protester…

President Donald Trump has noted the unusual behavior of the Buffalo protester who was captured on a now-viral video last week:

Coincidentally, as we noted at the time of the incident something does indeed seem sketchy with the behavior of Mr. Martin Gugino both before and during the encounter.

.

Mr. Martin Gugino is a 75-year-old professional activist, agitator and Antifa provocateur who brags on his blog about the number of times he can get arrested and escape prosecution. Also, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown remarking on the incident: “here has been vandalism, there have been fires set, there have been stores broken into & looted. According to what was reported to me, that individual was a key major instigator of people engaging in those activities.”

Mr. Gugino’s Twitter Account is also filled with anti-cop sentiment [SEE HERE]. Last Thursday Gugino traveled from his New York home in Amherst, to Buffalo where he was seen on camera agitating a protest crowd. One of the protesters remarked just before the event that Mr. Gugino was “acting like an asshole”, and “trying to get punched in the face.”

During his engagement Gugino appears to be attempting to capture the radio communications signature of Buffalo police officers. CTH noted what he was attempting on Thursday night as soon as the now viral video was being used by media to sell a police brutality narrative. [Thread Here] Over the weekend a more clear video emerged that shows what he was attempting.

In the slow motion video, you will see Gugino using a device (phone?) as a frequency scanner. You might have heard the term “skimming”; it’s essentially the same. Watch him use his right hand to first scan the mic of officer one (top left of chest). Then Gugino moves his hand to the communications belt of the second officer. WATCH CLOSELY:

.

The capture of communications signals [explained in detail here] is a method of police tracking used by Antifa to monitor the location of police. In some cases the more high tech capture software can even decipher communication encryption allowing the professional agitators to block (black-out), jam, or interfere with police communication. In addition, many police body-cams are bluetooth enabled which allows syncing.

Unfortunately in the modern era the professional agitators have become very sophisticated and use technology to help create chaos. Their activity is highly coordinated, and as James O’Keefe has revealed in his undercover operations these professionals even stage events to manipulate public opinion.

When he was pushed away by the officers Gugino fell and presumably hit his head. As a consequence of the shove, the two officers were suspended and the Buffalo authorities have arrested and charged the two police officers. In a show of support the entire Buffalo police unit that makes up the Emergency Response Team resigned their position.

On Friday Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown admitted Gugino was a professional ‘agitator’ who tried to work up the crowd and had been asked to leave the area ‘numerous’ times.

However, despite the known ideology and intent of Mr. Gugino; and despite a more careful look at the video highlighting exactly what Gugino was attempting; the Buffalo authorities are frozen by political correctness and have now arrested and charged the two officers.

(Via Daily Mail) – Two Buffalo cops have been arrested and charged with second degree assault after they shoved a 75-year-old peace activist to the ground Thursday causing him to crack his head open on the sidewalk, as hundreds of colleagues gathered outside the city court in solidarity to cheer their release without bail. Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were each charged with one count of assault in the second degree in a court hearing Saturday morning over the shocking incident that left peaceful protester Martin Gugino in a ‘serious condition’ in hospital. The cops were arraigned in a virtual court hearing where they both pleaded not guilty to the charges and the two cops hid from the view of the camera. They each face up to seven years in prison if convicted of the class D felony. They were released without bail and will appear back in court on July 20.(read more)

It would appear Mr. Martin Gugino succeeded in his endeavor:

Two Buffalo who shoved ‘peace activist’ are expected to be charged today as 57 colleagues resigned in disgust over their treatment gathered outside court to show support –https://t.co/bYkR3w5U7f — BenTallmadge (@BenKTallmadge) June 6, 2020

He was there to start trouble for the police. pic.twitter.com/PH4MyNBjN7 — Dang Pigeon (@DangPigeon) June 6, 2020