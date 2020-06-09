President Trump Notes Odd Behavior of Buffalo Protester…

President Donald Trump has noted the unusual behavior of the Buffalo protester who was captured on a now-viral video last week:
Coincidentally, as we noted at the time of the incident something does indeed seem sketchy with the behavior of Mr. Martin Gugino both before and during the encounter.
Mr. Martin Gugino is a 75-year-old professional activist, agitator and Antifa provocateur who brags on his blog about the number of times he can get arrested and escape prosecution. Also, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown remarking on the incident: “here has been vandalism, there have been fires set, there have been stores broken into & looted. According to what was reported to me, that individual was a key major instigator of people engaging in those activities.”
Mr. Gugino’s Twitter Account is also filled with anti-cop sentiment [SEE HERE]. Last Thursday Gugino traveled from his New York home in Amherst, to Buffalo where he was seen on camera agitating a protest crowd. One of the protesters remarked just before the event that Mr. Gugino was “acting like an asshole”, and “trying to get punched in the face.”
During his engagement Gugino appears to be attempting to capture the radio communications signature of Buffalo police officers. CTH noted what he was attempting on Thursday night as soon as the now viral video was being used by media to sell a police brutality narrative. [Thread Here] Over the weekend a more clear video emerged that shows what he was attempting.
In the slow motion video, you will see Gugino using a device (phone?) as a frequency scanner. You might have heard the term “skimming”; it’s essentially the same. Watch him use his right hand to first scan the mic of officer one (top left of chest). Then Gugino moves his hand to the communications belt of the second officer. WATCH CLOSELY:
The capture of communications signals [explained in detail here] is a method of police tracking used by Antifa to monitor the location of police. In some cases the more high tech capture software can even decipher communication encryption allowing the professional agitators to block (black-out), jam, or interfere with police communication. In addition, many police body-cams are bluetooth enabled which allows syncing.
Unfortunately in the modern era the professional agitators have become very sophisticated and use technology to help create chaos. Their activity is highly coordinated, and as James O’Keefe has revealed in his undercover operations these professionals even stage events to manipulate public opinion.
When he was pushed away by the officers Gugino fell and presumably hit his head. As a consequence of the shove, the two officers were suspended and the Buffalo authorities have arrested and charged the two police officers. In a show of support the entire Buffalo police unit that makes up the Emergency Response Team resigned their position.
On Friday Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown admitted Gugino was a professional ‘agitator’ who tried to work up the crowd and had been asked to leave the area ‘numerous’ times.
However, despite the known ideology and intent of Mr. Gugino; and despite a more careful look at the video highlighting exactly what Gugino was attempting; the Buffalo authorities are frozen by political correctness and have now arrested and charged the two officers.
(Via Daily Mail) – Two Buffalo cops have been arrested and charged with second degree assault after they shoved a 75-year-old peace activist to the ground Thursday causing him to crack his head open on the sidewalk, as hundreds of colleagues gathered outside the city court in solidarity to cheer their release without bail.
Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were each charged with one count of assault in the second degree in a court hearing Saturday morning over the shocking incident that left peaceful protester Martin Gugino in a ‘serious condition’ in hospital.
The cops were arraigned in a virtual court hearing where they both pleaded not guilty to the charges and the two cops hid from the view of the camera.
They each face up to seven years in prison if convicted of the class D felony. They were released without bail and will appear back in court on July 20.(read more)
It would appear Mr. Martin Gugino succeeded in his endeavor:
But wouldn’t Gugino have been busted by the EMTs? No, a buddy could have removed any paraphernalia that would have looked weird. And they are governed by HIPAA as is the hospital staff, so none of them will bust him. He was awake and alert the same night. OoooKaaaay.
But he’s in ICU?
Says his mouthpiece. I’m sure he wouldn’t lie.
ABC referred to this report from OAN as coming from a “right wing fringe network” that Trump is known to sometimes watch. I’ve come to appreciate OAN reporting and this confirms my choice is good.
“Gugino fell and presumably hit his head.”
He must be putting on quite a show over at the Erie County Medical Center, because earlier today WIVB-TV (local CBS affiliate) was reporting he is still there, listed in allegedly “serious” condition.
I have a younger brother that was discharged from there about 3 weeks ago. He suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung. That occured a little after midnight on Sunday and he came home the following Tuesday, late in the afternoon.
Maybe he has really good health insurance, IDK…/sarc
So where does martin gugino live and why is HIS house of limits (asking for a friend)?
“where does martin gugino live”
The answer is in the fourth paragraph of sundance’s post:
Last Thursday Gugino traveled from his New York home in Amherst, to Buffalo where he was seen on camera agitating a protest crowd.
Amherst NY Catholic peace activist they say. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/05/martin-gugino-pushed-ground-buffalo-police-known-peaceful-man/3160820001/
John Kerry and Bernie Sanders both are around this guy’s age – mid 70s.
They have been politically involved and protesting since the 1960s. It is not a stretch that this guy has also.
Zero doubt in my mind that Trump knows more about this guy then he knows himself. Back during the 60s the Feds monitored activists.
Shouldn’t have balance problems doing 45 minute motorcycle drive for a 75 year old man. Any way when curfew is 7PM, you have no business approaching police at 7:20p. Actions have consequences, except for demoncrats who are always above the law. Be careful in ICU you might catch nosocomial COVID. Should have stated home.
I live in Buffalo.
I stumbled upon a Homeland Security bust while driving. The HS van went screaming by me with lights and sirens going. I turned around and drove to the scene. When I was at a stop light, they were searching a SUV, and were surrounding a man who was wearing heavy gloves on an 88 degree day. That’s all I saw, except backup local police showing up.
He favors that pinko commie Alan Alda.
Looks like you can even see the little fake blood pack on the back of his head. Noone that gray and bald has a little tuft of dark hair.
Look closely. The red liquid came out of his right ear, not the back of his head. Very weird that the “bleeding” began immediately from an area without trauma.
I guess not so weird: More severe injuries or traumas to the head may cause bleeding from the ears. These types of injuries are often due to an accident, a fall, or a sports injury. In cases when bleeding from the ears accompanies a head injury, the person may have a concussion.
Kurt’s take – good 6 min video
An the NPR cameraman conveniently did not have the actual fall. He could have practiced falling. But, elbows. Kind of rolled down.
Sorry, I understand the lead-up to the encounter and can buy pretty much anything anyone is selling regarding this guy being a POS agitator.
That said, he cracked his noggin, and I’d be begoggled if his doctors could not produce an x-ray to show it.
Here’s the deal: regardless of the alleged pernicious activity or the background of the agitator/protestor prior to the encounter, the facts remain these…
1. he moved (moved, as it launched with intent and closed a substantial distance to do so) against a phalanx of riot police who were clearing the area.
2. the phalanx was impeded and stopped briefly to deal with this guy. Note: they could have bulldozed him at phalanx speed and rebuffed him at 2x that in reverse (meaning he’d have actually flown backwards rather than stumbled).
3. the police, three of them simultaneously, used non-lethal force to push him out of their space.
4. by his own condition and malcoordination–whether he took a dive on purpose or fell completely by accident–he lost his balance and footing and hit the deck hard.
5. because he engaged the riot police when dissuaded NOT to, and because he refused to yield as he was ordered, and because he was carrying on in a pernicious way (waving his cell phone at the cops’ radios), he was dealt with as would have been any other citizen: BUMP, “get back!”
The findings in a court of law should be that he will OWN his outcome because the riot police did not engage in excessive behavior.
FORGET about conspiracy to commit mayhem or any other such accusations against the guy. He needs not fulfill any of that characterization in order to OWN his poor outcome. He owns it based upon the facts above. Anything beyond that may actually contaminate the jury (the public) with conspiracy talk that does nothing to enhance his own guilt and responsibility in this matter. Keep it simple, keep to the basic facts. Those are the only things that can save the two riot cops at this point.
I find it curious that he had his helmet and wasn’t wearing a mask in his earlier encounters.
Does anyone find it strange that Gugino is holding his phone for about 8-10 seconds while unconscious. Let me explained, if you suffer a severe head injuries leading to bleeding from the ear. You are certain to be unconscious when that happen. If you look at his right hand, while blood can be found on the concrete payment as he bleed from his ear, he is still holding his cell phone for about 8 to 10 seconds before he drop it to the ground. How can an unconscious person hold onto his phone? Unless he is faking it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll disagree that it has any relevance.
He hit hard and the smack was audible to the police on the opposite side of the street. They paused when they saw and heard him hit, even letting out audible “oohhs”…they knew in an instant the guy was in a bad way.
Regardless of his intent–I’ll go against the consensus and make the point for the sake of argument as though he were a simple protestor with no special design or actions–his presence before the cops is what landed him in his situation. Period, end of story. Don’t read into it any malfeasance, because is butt is paying for his stupidity and so are the cops, so in the interest of getting the cops a fair hearing and ultimate exoneration, lay off the conspiracy icing on this guy’s guilty-as-sin cake.
He also crossed his feet at the ankles. Who can do that in a real fall?
He’s been an activist for at least 15 years. Wanted to close Guantánamo and end torture. His friends are upset about President Trump’s tweet.
http://witnessagainsttorture.com/2020/06/09/martin-gugino-the-buffalo-protestor-and-our-friend/
According to the Western New York Peace Center:
June 6th, 2020
“As you all know by now, our dear friend and longtime member Martin Gugino was the victim of yet another instance of widespread police cruelty throughout this country. Martin, who is also the Treasurer of the Latin American Solidarity Committee (a taskforce of the WNY Peace Center) is well-known in the activist community both through his work with the WNYPC on many issues including Racial Justice, Prisoners’ Rights (especially re: the Erie County Holding Center), Environmental Justice, and more; as well as his dedication to activism (including Witness Against Torture re: shutting down Guantanamo; supporter of Catholic Workers, PUSH Buffalo, etc). Martin has advocated for peace for decades, and is passionate about issues of injustice, including torture, militarization of the police, and climate change. He is deeply concerned about weaponized drones and nuclear weapons, and a stalwart friend of the Kings Bay Plowshares 7, themselves facing 20 years when they are sentenced this month.”
(The Kings Bay Plowshares 7 broke into a nuclear submarine base and vandalized it.)
The WNYPC claims Gugino was attempting to give the officers a helmet.
The video doesn’t support that claim.
He was attempting to wave his phone over their portable radios, most likely to capture their tactical communications frequencies.
He’s a Weatherelderman
Good one!
I hope facts come out if they really are true, but I doubt it.
So at this point I hope people have a very short memory of Pres Trump’s tweet.
I’m going to say something else in case anyone reads here.
I didn’t like the Joe Scarborough tweets. It showed he had no problem associating with him after the death when they were nice and flattering to him. He doesn’t voice any suspicions on him until after Joe’s attacks and is very accusatory and asks to investigate. Didn’t POTUS actually say he used them and dumped them? So if this guy really committed murder, what does that say about using him knowingly?
I don’t think our President should be tweeting about this. Look how Obama did damage starting with that professor who was trying to get into his house and the police thought he was suspicious. That’s how the race ware has started.
I just don’t think Pres Trump should be tweeting speculations and accusing people if it turns out to be false.
It doesn’t always turn out to be true, and if it is, the truth might not see the light of day.
I don’t think this is the same as the Obama wiretapping tweets.
I don’t think Pres Trump would lose his supporters but it would dishearten some and if this continues, who knows. I worry about independents and gaining more support because we need the monster vote again and then some. The Dems will do any cheating they can get by with.
Stupid incursion into an unnecessary fight. Nothing for Trump to gain from wading into this, only downside risk. Just gave the media and Dems another hammer to hit him with.
Until THEY get punched in the face.
They’re pretending he was slammed to the ground or something. It wasn’t even much of a “shove”. Well, I’ll admit it depends on the age and physical condition of the person, and so yeah, even a light shove of a 75-year-old can be enough. But why they (media etc) feel the need to make it into some sadistic attack on a poor innocent old man, I don’t understand. Or wait… yes I DO understand.
