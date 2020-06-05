President Trump Holds a News Conference at The White House…

Posted on June 5, 2020 by

Earlier today President Trump held a news conference at the White House to discuss current events that are of interest to the nation. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]

  1. fanbeav says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Such great news today and all of the media could do was yell out “how does any of this help George Floyd”. Our media is a disgrace! Stuart Varney was also appalled.

  2. Publius2016 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    5000 square miles closed by EO!

    wow!

  3. helmhood says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Just like Frank Sinatra said:

    For what is a man, what has he got?
    If not himself then he has naught
    To say the things he truly feels
    And not the words of one who kneels

  4. gingergal says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Record Dow, record job numbers and low unemployment right before reelection that they cannot attribute to Obama this time.

  5. barnabusduke says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    This is just AMAZING to watch our VSGPDJT at work! This man IS the Problem Solver in Chief! Just WOW!!!

    • Mad Mike says:
      June 5, 2020 at 3:20 pm

      If the left hoped that tanking the economy would be the ticket to rid themselves of the People’s President, let’s see how they feel about watching him preside over the greatest (and fastest) economic comeback in history!

      “The only thing that can stop us is bad policy.”

      And I’m tickled that he’s keeping the pressure and sunlight on China and their Kung Flu. China is asshoe and committed an act of war.

      Open the country!! “The best is yet to come!”

  6. Publius2016 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Dimm Governor keeps Maine on LOCKDOWN during the BEST VACATION SEASON!

    why?

    Bankrupt Seasonal Businesses and put her people in charge!!

    Dimms are extortionists!

  7. Dwayne Diesel says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    I know this is off topic (I need to watch this still):

    But has anyone notices, for about a week now, that there have been more and more posts from people that appear to be trying too hard to sound “right-wing”? Names I never have seen before.. I don’t mean those who come and go casually.

  8. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    I posted this on the Presidential thread.

    MPD officer called in anonymously to share some thoughts on The Anger Games.
    He was Third Precinct.

    https://www.iheart.com/podcast/139-justice-drew-28004901/

  9. cornfielddreamer says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    President Trump’s infinite energy is an example and a wonder for us all. Truly a saint in our times!

    Meantime, the disgraced, treasonous coward Jim “Rabid Rat” Mattis can crawl back under his
    “progressive,” globalist rock.

  10. Mike in a Truck says:
    June 5, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    This the last thing the Communist Democrats, the Whores of the CCP ( MSM) and Joe “tickle me Elmo” Biden wants to hear.The Communist governor here in N.C. continues his stupid phasing in of the state- which everyone is ignoring just because he wants to punish voters for electing President Trump.

  11. dallasdan says:
    June 5, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    The msm is screaming doom and gloom in response to the stunning employment and stock market news. It’s a flood of crocodile tears over the rebounding economy. Intelligent voters clearly see the falsehood and hypocrisy.

  12. SR says:
    June 5, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    PTrump call press conference every week and do not take any question. Say I will take question on live PTrump rally (biggest rally in football stadium)

  13. bullnuke says:
    June 5, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Loved how he just finished the conference and walked away without questions from the liberal democrat reporters.. Cutie Pie complained afterwards the chairs were too close and not observing social distancing. What a bunch or morons.

    • gingergal says:
      June 5, 2020 at 3:20 pm

      They are a bunch of jerks, but he should answer questions just because it would pressure Biden into taking questions and we all know how that will go.

  14. Mariposa323 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Genius of President Trump and the Hand of Divine Providence at work. “ Unless the Lord build the house , in vain do the builders labour” Psalms.

  15. rayvandune says:
    June 5, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Has anyone else noticed that National Omertà Radio (NPR) has quit giving daily US COVID-19 new cases and deaths counts? What would we do without these self-appointed guardians of our sacred right to know whatever the DNC wants us to know, and not a drop more??

  17. CoffeeBreak says:
    June 5, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    LOL, no questions taken afterwards. Tasty!

  18. Right to reply says:
    June 5, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    The press are a disgrace! No one is saying Floyd’s death was right, but had he had the opportunities 10 years ago that Trump now offers, he wouldn’t have been the criminal he was, or having his life snuffed out! Democrats are to blame for this, as well as personal choices. We could all take the easy money route, but we HAVE CHOICES!

