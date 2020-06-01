Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press conference with DC media from the Brady room. Anticipated Start Time 2:00pm EDT

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

  1. MustangBlues says:
    June 1, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    For the communist democrat media, here is a rendering to help you understand:

    President Trump was talking like a boss, speaking direct to personal failures of leadership exhibited over and over again by weakling ”elected leaders”, and it hurt their little feelings, well, bless their little hearts!

    And the word, ”unhinged” to the media presstitutes means ”uncoupled”, which happens to them when they withdraw from their daisy chains of groupie coupling–it is a frightening loneliness to be unhinged in their social bubble.

  2. Dutchman says:
    June 1, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Once again, if the White House press corp had the capacity to feel SHAME, they would be walking out of the press room heads down, feeling shame and ASHAMED for their despicable behavior.
    She beat them repeatedly over the head, all while maintaining the happy warrior demeanor, and it was, once again a beautiful thing to watch.

