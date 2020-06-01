June 1st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1229

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” America in Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Bring to an end the violence of the wicked
and make the righteous secure—
you, the righteous God
who probes minds and hearts.” 🌟 —-Psalm 7:9
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for continuing to protection President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ President Trump has declared ANTIFA a terrorist organization
✅ Space X Dragon successfully docked and the crew in now in ISS
✅ Truth is coming out this week
✅ Voter Fraud still being exposed…keep praying, Treeper Prayer Warriors..
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for Guardian Angels surrounding President Trump & MAGA Team at all times.
— for extra layer of protection for our Police, Secret Service, Military, National Guards for upcoming days
— for safety in America–Deep State and their demons are on the loose
— for protection for our historic landmarks–St John Church, near the WH, on fire, Lincoln Memorial and WW2 memorial have been vandalized and many others…so sad. Pray for Americans’ hearts, that we will withstand Evil.
— all fires be put out immediately thru-out our land.
— America acknowledge that BLM, ANTIFA and Fake News are the enemy of all Americans
— all Dems using proxy voting/remote voting, be shamed
— Remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..Patriots, let your lazy Reps know they should not be paid for not showing up for work
— for original Flynn 302 form to show up soon and Flynn’s case be dismissed soon
— for “Judge” Sullivan to get boomerang treatment
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 41M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met, and not be tempted to remain unemployed if they do have a job waiting for them
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 194/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for strength and healing for Rush Limbaugh and others fighting cancer
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Standing In The Gap In Prayer ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Right now, America needs creation, not destruction; cooperation, not contempt; security, not anarchy. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, June 1, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 155 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
It’s tough to watch the level of organized anarchy in our country…and especially in Washington DC. Tough to hear about all the fires so near the White House, including historic St. John’s Church. Glad firefighters got that fire under control.
We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessings, mercy, healing, compassion. Restore our nation, Lord and bring Revival.
“The Lord is slow to anger but great in power; the Lord will not leave the guilty unpunished. His way is in the whirlwind and the storm, and clouds are the dust of his feet.” Nahum 1:3
Donald’s Bible
Praying and Amen !
Amen!
So say we all!
“before it is too late!”
Is… somewhat sadly… FREAKING HILARIOUS!!!
It’s like: “Tick-Tock, fellas. Can’t hold the barbarians at the gates forever, ya know! Ok, good luck!”
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/31/may-31st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1228/comment-page-1/#comment-8278347)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 5/30/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweet w/ photos of wall in Arizona
– Reposted photo of rack.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 5/31/20
– 4 photos (tweeted 4/27/20) of wall going up in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona.
– 1 enlarged portion of a photo marked up to show new innovative hydraulic designs and other CAT/hanger features.
(Includes descriptions of each feature.)
– 1 photo with closeup of external control console, probably for operating the 2 hydraulics on the hanger, and possibly the main CAT boom hydraulics as well from outside the cab. This would allow the operator a better view to maneuver panels into trench and easier communication w/ ground crew at the trench.
– 2 photos Project 1 to showing the steps/platforms Fisher has build up to keep the ground level for the CATs so they can position their load of bollard panels properly. Fisher added the 2 hydraulics on the hanger after learning from the difficulties they experienced on Project 1.
– 1 Photo with closeup showing bollard securing mechanisms.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot, the 400M/31 mile, and the 1.28B/42 mile contracts for wall in Arizona; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet). (Details)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos of sections of wall, well over 800 feet long, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Photos from 4/27/20 of wall going up in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona.
(I’ve included the source twitter images in the Imgur descriptions as it’s easier to zoom in on (“Ctrl +/-”).
1:
2: Notice the 8 securing mechanisms holding the bollard panels to the hanger. There are 8 more higher up on the panels for a total of 16.
3:
4:
@ Stillwater
Thank you for the updates on the wall.
Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge is a beautiful area…..the illegals have trashed it with literal physical trash and destruction of wildlife habitat vegetation from vehicles and people. Also illegals set fires for distraction…..kills animals and vegetation.
5: Enlarged portion of photo #1 marked up to show new innovative hydraulic designs and other CAT/hanger features. (I’ve tried to describe the movements as best I can but there could be some inaccuracies.)
(A) – CAT can rotate whole boom left or right around its base.
(B) & (C) – Standard CAT boom hydraulics.
• Operating together they can move the whole hanger forward or backward while maintaining the hanger in vertical position. This I’m a little unclear on this because as the boom lowers it inches forward so you it seems to me the CAT itself would have to be in the perfect distance from the trench so that when the boom is finally lowered it sits in the correct position in the trench. Otherwise the CAT itself would have to crawl forward or backward a bit. (I don’t have any experience with CAT machines. Just trying to visualize its limitations.)
• or they can raise or lower the hanger into or outside of the trench.
(B) – Can raise or lower boom while front part with hanger is in fixed position. (Hanger won’t stay vertical independently.)
(C) – Can tilt the top/bottom of the hanger back or forward while the main boom is in fixed position.
(D) – New Fisher hydraulic allows the top of the hanger to be adjusted up or down to level it off instead of having to manually torque the hanger into position.
(E) – New Fisher hydraulic allows the sides of the hanger itself to be adjusted forwards/backwards to center the panels in the trench instead of having to manually torque the hanger into position. Rotating the whole CAT around its base wouldn’t work either because that would mess up the spacing and alignment with the prior section of panels already in place.
(F) – As hydraulic (D) tilts the hanger to one side or another, it rotates around this circular disc/hinge.
(G) – Groove along hanger the hanger moves within while hydraulic (D) is in operation.
(H) – This is something new I noticed last week. It looks like a worker is operating an external control console, probably for adjusting the hydraulics on (D) and (E) on the hanger, and possibly the main CAT boom hydraulics as well.
– Makes it easier to see and position the panels in trench and communicate with the workers from outside the CAT’s cab.
6: Closeup of external control console, probably for operating hydraulics (D) and (E) on the hanger, and possibly the main CAT boom hydraulics as well, from outside the cab.
‘Merica!!
God Bless our Wall Builders!
2 photos from Project 1 showing the steps/platforms Fisher has to build to keep the ground level for the CATs so the CATs can safely move on the slope and position their load of bollard panels so they are relatively level. Fisher added the 2 hydraulics on the hanger after learning from the difficulties they experienced on Project 1.
Photos:
1: Fisher crews building level “steps” or “platforms” for the CATs to roll up on with their load of bollard panels. The crews had to manually torque the hanger if the top of the panels weren’t exactly level or the sides weren’t aligned with the trench. Since Project 2 they’ve been able to use the 2 additional hydraulics on the hanger to save time and labor.
2: CATs positioned on steps/platforms.
Closeup of a photo I posted the other day showing bollard securing mechanisms. Photo includes description.
Praying and Praising and appreciating the photos !
Stillwater 🇺🇸
Thank you for all the information you provide.
Fascinated by the “platforms” they built.
As an Anti-American Terrorist Entity since 1828 I suggest we next designate the Democrat Party.
Looks like you can get into more trouble in NYC by attending a Jewish funeral than looting a shoe store.
God bless you, President Trump – I hope you know that many, many people are praying for you!
Know one has been saying much about this but I would be willing to bet 1.00$ that Biden’s pick for VP is Susan Rice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes, I was wondering about that, too – they seem to be pushing her into the spotlight –
but to me, she has ZERO credibility:
it was that youtube video that did it for me.
DemonRATs would put a crap sandwich on the ballot if they thought it could help beat President Trump.
They have neither scruples nor any shame.
Even Biden would not sniff Rice’s greasy hair
Bit of a Wet Blanket, too. The “waving to the large crowd at the convention” thing would just look awkward. Especially since 35% of the crowd would be like “wait… which one is she again?”
Sorry, not impressed. This has been going on for days and Fox is reporting over 50 Secret Service agents were injured TONIGHT!?! Isn’t the President the Chirf LEO of the US and there’s anarchy right outside the White House?
This is NOT helping Trump’s reelection.
Considering some lunatic got into an UNLOCKED SIDE DOOR AT THE WHITE HOUSE toward the end of Obama’s Reign Of Error… I’d say the SS is making solid progress, all things considered.
Anyone feel like giving up their guns now?
Seriously! Now we know why the Democrats have tried in vain for so many years to repeal the second amendment, or in lieu of that put many gun owning restrictions into law in cities and states across this country. They will pay big time in November for letting their goons from Antifa and BLM commit all of this violence and mayhem on America. We won’t forget!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No! I told my husband we need to add 2 AR-15s and a handgun I can handle to what we already have. I’ve always been afraid of hand guns but now, I’m willing to get train8ng on how to use one. Responsibly, of course.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, never owned one but I am on my way tomorrow to get me, hubby and son a gun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Need belt-fed weapons the way things are going.
Since There are roughly two times the number of white ppl versus non-whites in the US. That would appear to make the kill rates roughly equal.
If we are limiting non whites to only blacks, the population ratio is a bit under 4:1 (whites to blacks), so the kill ratio is approx. 2:1 blacks to whites.
Ref. https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/distribution-by-raceethnicity/?currentTimeframe=0&sortModel=%7B%22colId%22:%22Location%22,%22sort%22:%22asc%22%7D
In Salem, Oregon armed citizens protected storefronts from threats of violence from protestors. Beauty Salon owner, Linsey Graham(I know, what a coinkidink) had opened during pandemic and received threats of smashy/smash coming her way. Didn’t happen, Take a look.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/citizens-ar15s-protect-salem-storefronts-protest/
This is one of the answers and some are starting to effectively do it. I see more throughout the Country doing it and it will go a long way towards ending it. It demonstrates a classic example as to the meaning of the 2nd Amendment.
Who was in a management position to prevent the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis City Police Officer?
Chief of Police, Minneapolis Police Department: Medaria Arradondo, an Afro-Latino, nominated by the Mayor after the resignation of former police chief Janee Harteau in mid-2017, shortly after the shooting of Justine Damond by Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor.
Mayor of Minneapolis: Jacob Frey, Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, 39 YO
Hennepin County Attorney’s Office: Mike Freeman, Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, son of Orville Freeman, Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Governor of Minnesota from 1955 to 1961.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, African-American, Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party. Ellison is taking over as Lead Prosecutor from Mike Freeman after 10 members of the Minnesota state legislature complained that “their constituents of color, have lost faith in the ability of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to fairly and impartially investigate and prosecute these cases.”
Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz, Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
All the politicians and officials listed above have talked a good game of Reforming the Police, making them more Ethical and Accountable, Community Oriented Policing, Yada, Yada, Yada, but it was All Talk.
Feisty:
I suggest you post your cogent comment above on the “Anger Games Night 5 – Sunday Night Riots – Open Discussion Thread…” as well. Everyone should read this. Well done.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/son-of-minnesotas-attorney-general-declares-support-for-antifa
Son of Minnesota’s attorney general: ‘I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA’
I’m wondering how many days of rioting, how many ruined businesses, how many deaths and so on, will it take before Martial Law or the Insurrection Act (as McCarthy suggests) is implemented in targeted areas where continual rioting and destruction is occurring. I also wonder how many of President Trump’s former rally supporters are caught in the middle of this depravity and been hurt or had their small businesses destroyed.
On the other hand, this illegal carnage or “rebellion” is an organized Dem trap and they hope the President will to take harsh action that these haters believe will hurt his re-election chances.
There is no way of avoiding the reality that the adults in this country are going to have to step up and slap, and in a big way, the domestic terrorists who are determined to make America the equivalent of “The Lord of the Flies”, who now threaten to overrun more and more of more and more American cities with their self-indulgent mayhem. We’re going to have to come to terms with this reality. Either that or it’s simply going to be cruel for all of us, with little or no kindness in sight, and no one left to come and rescue us off an Island from Hell that in our passivity we allowed to be taken over by moral pygmies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Antifa connected “revolutionaries” should get a nice kick in the ass.
It can’t be that hard to track these people down. They are all over the internet, to begin with.
I’m expecting a fat crack down on the leftists.
If not, well…..still waiting for those indictments of Comey, Brennan, McCabe, Strzok, etc.
The same Democratic Governors and other politicians that are doing such a terrible job in letting all of this devastate their communities – are they the same ones that were telling us that the lockdown needs to continue and people can’t be out and about?
Then because of the pandemic, the Democrats say that we all need to vote by absentee balllot, whether we want to or not, because we are all supposed to be staying inside . . . but they are all right with all these people running around, making mayhem, plundering and destroying . . .
so, their ploy regarding absentee ballots is now – should be – off the table!
But they are wearing their masks, blood-soaked, but I guess that’s ok! Fauci hasn’t said much about it, so it must be ok!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/son-of-minnesotas-attorney-general-declares-support-for-antifa
Son of Minnesota’s attorney general: ‘I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA’
“I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA,” Ellison said. “Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US!”
I watched a video of peaceful protestors at the White House form a human chain to stop the Bolshevik anarchists. The video shows a young Black male arguing with a Black female about how peaceful protests do not work, and everything must be physically destroyed.
Minneapolis City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison, son of Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General, declares support for ANTIFA. He blames Minneapolis riots own white power terrorists.
You can’t make this stuff up.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/son-of-minnesotas-attorney-general-declares-support-for-antifa
She needs to explain that to this woman:
It gets worse than that:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-exclusive-minnesota-governors-daughter-hope-walz-tweeting-intel-violent-looters-rioters-just-like-ilhan-omars-daughter-isra-hirsi/
This anarchy has gone on to long! In the 1992 LA Riots President Bush called in the Marines from nearby Camp Pendleton to assist the National Guard and police. The riots ended that night!
https://www-wearethemighty-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.wearethemighty.com/amp/marines-la-riots-2635940060?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15909881177457&_ct=1590988132503&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wearethemighty.com%2Fhistory%2Fmarines-la-riots
In 1968, Lydon Johnson called in the 82nd Airborne and the 101st Airborne and the 6th Calvary in addition to Marines.
LikeLike
Attorney David Bruno on Fox discusses the very real ‘causation’ problem prosecutors will have in getting a verdict against the MN officer(s). Bruno emphasizes the need to follow 1) law; 2) facts; 3) burden of proof and 4) standard of proof. His conclusion is the evidence may not reach ‘ beyond a reasonable doubt’ standard.
Once Bruno said this – I could envision the news producers scrambling CUT / CUT HIM OFF GO TO COMMERCIAL!!
The FOX host was visibly upset – because the narrative has been one and only one.
The video- the knee- 9 minutes- the horror- the optics. HE IS GUILTY!!!
But really, this is not Law and Order, and this is going to play out based on law facts and burdens.
Maybe, just maybe, our Lion is letting these rioters expose themselves.
I’m expecting a lot of arrests.
Can’t wait till Congress shows up.
Half of them should be arrested in chamber.
