Anger Games Night 4 – Saturday Night Riots – Open Discussion Thread…

The riots, arson, looting and related violence has spread from Minneapolis Minnesota to many urban areas around the nation. From ground reports it appears Antifa groups (aka White ISIS) have organized for chaos in Minneapolis and beyond.

Democrat strongholds in Nashville (TN), Atlanta (GA), Chicago (IL), Washington DC, Houston (TX), New York City (NY), Los Angeles (CA), and other deep blue metropolitan areas are now seeing organized riots, anti-police violence and chaos organized by Antifa and elements within the Black Lives Matter groups.

Many people are calling for federal intervention; however, that type of confrontation is the intended goal of the social anarchy crowd. The leftist chaos is purposeful bait.

Politically speaking, the merging of Antifa (revolution communists) & Black Lives Matter (sub-text political Islam), has a purposeful agenda unknown to the standard brick thrower. Suburban white liberals, essentially modern affiliates of the former Bill Ayers Weather Underground, are the organizing entities. Most of the people on the street are oblivious.

Local authorities in/around the urban danger zones have the primary responsibility to maintain domestic tranquility. Federal intervention to replace local political ineptitude, and lack of desire to confront a crisis of their own creation, is short-sighted.

If local officials and/or state governors are not going to take action; factually they do not want to take action because they are fearful of backlash from their own tribe; then federal assistance doesn’t work. It is better for President Trump to watch from a distance and keep reminding the U.S. electorate how he supports, but will not replace, local officials.

The 2020 Anger Games were predictable.

CHAOS: Police officers dragged through the street in Chicago pic.twitter.com/DV8r8qHPyg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

THE COURTHOUSE IN DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE IS ON FIRE; PROTESTERS CLASHING WITH COPS pic.twitter.com/2u6N4tFunK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

Nike store on Michigan Ave smashed and completely looted pic.twitter.com/IRZc4FuDBO — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 31, 2020

People are waking up! This young man says these bricks were conveniently stacked on the sidewalk for them to use! What’s going on here?! #SetUp #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/pfdUoDIVsU — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) May 30, 2020