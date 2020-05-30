Anger Games Night 4 – Saturday Night Riots – Open Discussion Thread…

The riots, arson, looting and related violence has spread from Minneapolis Minnesota to many urban areas around the nation. From ground reports it appears Antifa groups (aka White ISIS) have organized for chaos in Minneapolis and beyond.

Democrat strongholds in Nashville (TN), Atlanta (GA), Chicago (IL), Washington DC, Houston (TX), New York City (NY), Los Angeles (CA), and other deep blue metropolitan areas are now seeing organized riots, anti-police violence and chaos organized by Antifa and elements within the Black Lives Matter groups.

Many people are calling for federal intervention; however, that type of confrontation is the intended goal of the social anarchy crowd. The leftist chaos is purposeful bait.

Politically speaking, the merging of Antifa (revolution communists) & Black Lives Matter (sub-text political Islam), has a purposeful agenda unknown to the standard brick thrower. Suburban white liberals, essentially modern affiliates of the former Bill Ayers Weather Underground, are the organizing entities. Most of the people on the street are oblivious.

Local authorities in/around the urban danger zones have the primary responsibility to maintain domestic tranquility. Federal intervention to replace local political ineptitude, and lack of desire to confront a crisis of their own creation, is short-sighted.

If local officials and/or state governors are not going to take action; factually they do not want to take action because they are fearful of backlash from their own tribe; then federal assistance doesn’t work. It is better for President Trump to watch from a distance and keep reminding the U.S. electorate how he supports, but will not replace, local officials.

The 2020 Anger Games were predictable.

 

 

 

 

 

463 Responses to Anger Games Night 4 – Saturday Night Riots – Open Discussion Thread…

  1. jeans2nd says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Decided to check in on CN&N, just for s&g.
    Don Lemon is having a shaming session, whining about all the people he asked to come on his show, and all turned him down.
    Lemon then went on to name all those who Lemon demanded to call in to his show.

    Lemon says he expects the current and former President to call him, as well as the former first lady and a whole slew of others.

    Do we stop laughing long enough to feel just a wee bit sorry for Lemon?

  2. joeknuckles says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:11 am

    It’s time to bring in the scoops!

  3. StevenMPLS says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Law enforcement is owning the rioters in Mpls and St Paul tonight. After 4 nights of progressively worse rioting, our mostly feckless governor stepped up w 4000+ Nat Guard + big police and state trooper presence. #LiberateMinnesota

  4. porkchopsandwiches says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:15 am

    watching live streams from LA and i swear the local reporters covering this are absolutely delusional…still referring to crowds who are entering stores and looting them as “protestors”….and its like they can’t understand why any of this is happening.

    • Lady in Red says:
      May 31, 2020 at 12:26 am

      Are they obsessing about lack of masks and social distancing? If not I am disappointed since that’s what they did with the non-looting, non police-car torching “re-open the economy” demonstrators.

  5. SR says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:15 am

    The only positive i can see, some of these big liberal cities will vote to republican or staying home. Suburban elite class may stay home as they hate PTrump as person.

    • paulashley says:
      May 31, 2020 at 12:22 am

      The left will double down on mail-in voting, adding being beaten to death to COVID as a reason to shelter in pkazce and vote from home.

    • Lady in Red says:
      May 31, 2020 at 12:23 am

      I can’t stand it when people say they can’t vote for PDJT because they don’t like him “as a person”. It’s not a personality contest, this is not high school!!!

  6. HTown says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Peaceful protest in Houston today.

  7. Tl Howard says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:17 am

    I don’t imagine any American who lost his job due to the virus is liking what he sees on tv right now, and that includes people who didn’t vote Trump last time.

  8. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:17 am

    I don’t know what you all had as your riot snack, but I had a pile of tostitos with shredded 4 cheese blend melted on top.

    • calbear84 says:
      May 31, 2020 at 12:38 am

      Toss a few jalapenos on top and you’ve got a yummy treat. I skipped the riot and watched SpaceX mission instead!

  9. paulashley says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:19 am

    A comment on another site raised a good point: The same lefties who a week ago were screaming that those who don’t wear masks for COVID are would-be killers, are the ones who now excuse this non-imaginary wanton destruction.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      May 31, 2020 at 12:21 am

      Right. And suddenly not staying at home is the thing to do when they’ve been screaming at us to stay at home for like 2 months. Total hypocrites.

  10. Carol in STL says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:20 am

    Just want to pass on a survival tip I learned during the Ferguson riots a few years back. They were staging protests in different areas every day, some of them near where I lived or worked. I looked to Twitter to find out who the main names were who were connected with the protests and followed them. Then when I needed to go someplace I quickly checked Twitter to find out where they were, so I could take another route and avoid those areas. Twitter is several hours ahead of the news. Saved myself a lot of trouble.

  11. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:23 am

    LORI LIGHTFOOT (aka Mayor Bugeyes) WHERE THE F ARE YOU????? YOU’RE INEPT!

  12. mazziflol says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:23 am

    National Guard activated in Reno, NV

  13. jay says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:24 am

    In Chicago, 191 people have been killed this year. That is 1 fewer than 2019.
    https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/breaking/ct-chicago-homicides-data-tracker-htmlstory.html

    That’s weird, no protests over the 191 Chicago gang violence deaths thus far in 2020.

    But THIS death, and it’s burn baby burn. Here I thought ALL Black lives matter?

    Nope true to form, the Communists are letting us know SOME lives matter but most are meaningless.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      May 31, 2020 at 12:33 am

      One of the Memorial Day homicides was a 16 year old kid. There was no outrage about that …. because everyone knew it was black-on-black, like 80%+ of the rest of the Chicago homicides.

  14. The American Patriot says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Furher O must be found and apprehended in the name of America!

    HE IS BEHIND ALL THIS!!!!!!!!

    Sorearse is his financier.

  15. tuskyou says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:29 am

    I’ll tell you what—after 4 days of this shit I better NEVER hear about covid, coronavirus, wuflu, masks, or social distancing ever again. Pandemic is over. Done

  16. spoogels says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:31 am

    The police/army/national guard should use this device
    The invisible heat ray thatis silent but not deadly

  17. sundance says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:31 am

  18. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Be careful, Treepers! Stay safe. This video is terrible!

  19. mazziflol says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Hard to watch, but actions have consequences.
    (Not suitable for anyone)

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      May 31, 2020 at 12:37 am

      It’s hard to feel sorry for these idiots who climb on the truck or stand in front of it. I have no sympathy for them now.

  20. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 31, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Chicago rioters are pretty much breaking into everything. Last victims: a 7-11 and a Dunkin Donuts. Pointless. Where’s Mayor Bugeyes?

    I hope all of the stupid Dem voters who live downtown and wake up to the city looking like an absolute mess rethink their political affiliation. Because this is what Dem “leadership” brings.

