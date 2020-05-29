President Trump Holds White House News Conference – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

President Donald Trump is holding a news conference at the Rose Garden of the White House on China and other matters. Anticipated start time 2:00pm ET. Links below.
WH Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
Love it.
He de-fangs the hyenas and leaves them howling without a backward glance.
Wow. Issued a statement and did not take questions. I like this kind of pressers.
Boom the markets all just went positive.
After they dropped! Market was very interesting to watch!
The markets down 300 points before the President spoke,
15 minutes later, the market rose to positive territory.
Dramatic.
God bless our President and his administration!! That’s the way to really do a White House news conference IMO!!
Succinct and Sweet! Powerful!
Paging Drs. Fauci and Scarf and Gates?
G r e a t n e w s -thanks- VSG/ESG PDJT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Poor hyenas wanted to fuss and debate. lol.
Any questions? Have your mom explain the transcript.
The enemy of the people sat for an hour and didn’t get to launch the resistance.
It was a beautiful thing
Epic.
They did sound like a bunch of jackles as he walked off screaming their questions/statements…..trying but failing to be relevant, once again!
There questions were about MInn. They are clueless about the World. Another Media fail.
Leaving the assembled social-distanced media speechless….
Bravo Mr. President.. Short.,sweet, and to the point…. No questions…
What it must be like to be there listening to the bawling of the lambs!
At the pinnacle of the Trump Doctrine – America First
👍👍👍👍❤❤❤👍👍👍👍
Hokey smokes, this is some serious, major, stuff POTUS just announced.
Game on, China.
More like Game over, China
IMO, PT basically declared war with China.
Good time to do so. The world is pissed at China right now. If the world cut off food supplies to China they would be all done.
and that is precisely what is going to take place IMO (President Trump wasn’t flying our military assets over our heads for no reason during lock down) The Sound Of Freedom!
AOL just flashed an alert on my phone: Taylor Swift weighed in on controversial Trump Tweet. LOL
Not a word on China?
TaTa is dead to me since she left country.
WE ARE WITH YOU, MR. PRESIDENT! ALL THE WAY! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU ARE DOING TO KEEP AMERICA FIRST!
Chris Wallace can’t understand this was a news conference was about China.
He also does not know that Obama called rioters “THUGS” when they were burning down Baltimore. Get a grip and do your homework, Wallace.
Not if you listen Chris Wallace. That guy is such a fraud.
Chris Wallace is a cockroach.
“You tell them I’m coming and hell is coming with me”
US Constitution causes FAKE NEWS fits!
Like public health, Mayors and Governors have primary responsibility to protect the public from rioters!
We pay sales, property and other taxes for services including police and fire…
once again, 45 and his Team of Patriots WIN by making the US Constitution work!
He said Wuhan virus again…serious business
