President Trump Holds White House News Conference – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

President Donald Trump is holding a news conference at the Rose Garden of the White House on China and other matters.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm ET.  Links below.

.

.

170 Responses to President Trump Holds White House News Conference – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. mauiis says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Love it.

    He de-fangs the hyenas and leaves them howling without a backward glance.

  2. Summer says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Wow. Issued a statement and did not take questions. I like this kind of pressers.

  3. Nick the Deplorable says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Boom the markets all just went positive.

  4. P says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    God bless our President and his administration!! That’s the way to really do a White House news conference IMO!!

  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Paging Drs. Fauci and Scarf and Gates?

  6. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Poor hyenas wanted to fuss and debate. lol.

    Any questions? Have your mom explain the transcript.

  7. Reserved55 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    The enemy of the people sat for an hour and didn’t get to launch the resistance.

  8. Og Oggilby says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Leaving the assembled social-distanced media speechless….

  9. Nigella says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Bravo Mr. President.. Short.,sweet, and to the point…. No questions…

  10. TheWanderingStar says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    What it must be like to be there listening to the bawling of the lambs!

  11. MicD says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    At the pinnacle of the Trump Doctrine – America First

  12. All Too Much says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Hokey smokes, this is some serious, major, stuff POTUS just announced.
    Game on, China.

  13. FofBW says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    IMO, PT basically declared war with China.

    • Nick the Deplorable says:
      May 29, 2020 at 3:11 pm

      Good time to do so. The world is pissed at China right now. If the world cut off food supplies to China they would be all done.

      • Eaglet says:
        May 29, 2020 at 3:13 pm

        and that is precisely what is going to take place IMO (President Trump wasn’t flying our military assets over our heads for no reason during lock down) The Sound Of Freedom!

  14. Blue Wildflower says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    AOL just flashed an alert on my phone: Taylor Swift weighed in on controversial Trump Tweet. LOL
    Not a word on China?

  15. Ivehadit says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    WE ARE WITH YOU, MR. PRESIDENT! ALL THE WAY! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU ARE DOING TO KEEP AMERICA FIRST!

  16. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    Chris Wallace can’t understand this was a news conference was about China.

    He also does not know that Obama called rioters “THUGS” when they were burning down Baltimore. Get a grip and do your homework, Wallace.

  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:09 pm

  18. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    “You tell them I’m coming and hell is coming with me”

  19. Publius2016 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    US Constitution causes FAKE NEWS fits!

    Like public health, Mayors and Governors have primary responsibility to protect the public from rioters!

    We pay sales, property and other taxes for services including police and fire…

    once again, 45 and his Team of Patriots WIN by making the US Constitution work!

  20. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    May 29, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    He said Wuhan virus again…serious business

