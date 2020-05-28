Weekly Jobless Claims Add Another 2.1 Million, Revised First Quarter GDP -5%…

The Dept. of Labor released weekly unemployment data showing an additional 2.1 million workers filed new unemployment compensation claims last week; bringing the total claims to over 40 million since the Wuhan virus mitigation effort shut down the U.S. economy.
However, there is some good news within the data. The “continuing claims”, meaning those who have been collecting unemployment compensation for at least two weeks, is now at 21 million. That’s a drop of almost four million from the prior week and signals that jobs are returning as the state economies begin reopening.
Additionally, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the second estimate of the first quarter Gross Domestic Product. The estimate moved the prior contraction of -4.8 percent slightly lower to a newly revised estimate of -5.0 percent.
With the first quarter at -5.0 percent (Jan, Feb, March) and a guaranteed much larger contraction in the second quarter (April, May, June) it is now a certainty we will officially be labeled “in a recession” when the Q2 numbers are released on the last Friday of July. The media is using the data lag to narrate, and drag-out discussion of negative economic news, as long as possible.
There are some indicators the rebound will be strong (home sales, housing starts, mortgage applications, consumer confidence) but the key to both a wide and deep recovery is putting people back to work as quickly as possible.
(CNBC) First-time claims for unemployment benefits totaled 2.1 million last week, the lowest total since the coronavirus crisis began though indicative that a historically high number of Americans remain separated from their jobs.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 2.05 million. The total represented a decrease of 323,000 from the previous week’s upwardly revised 2.438 million. (read more)
This is good news😃👍. The US is going to bounce back and be stronger than ever before. MAGA🇺🇸
If our President Trump has anything to do with it, we will not only bounce back, but be stronger than ever. Meanwhile I’m praying that enemies of our free America do not level another bio-attack or economic attack or any other kind of attack.
I won’t bother to say what I think of our economy and the Deep State. Just has to do with swamps, rats, weasels, and foxes. And maybe a few elephants in a few assorted living rooms.
This is good news, yet while I have some optimism for the economy, I have concerns over the growing number of bankruptcy and closings I am hearing. This plus the efforts of Il Duce Pelosi and her merry band of fascist governors give me pause.
We might very well bounce back, but construction jobs might suffer next year for the efforts from this year. Jobs in construction are usually sold a year prior to them starting up, so it could have an impact. I hope not, but I don’t trust the governors and the CDC to do the right things to push the economy higher.
And the market gained 7,000 since March. The fastest two month increase in history.
