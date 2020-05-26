Kudlow: American Economy, Workers and Consumers Poised For Great American Comeback…

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow weighs in on reopening of U.S. economy in a post-pandemic country. White the second quarter economic data has more bad news yet to be assembled and reported, the U.S. economy, workers and consumers are poised to make a Great American Recovery.
The U.S. stock market is looking forward and climbing in response to the economic reopening; while -as expected- many blue state governors are intentionally attempting to hold back their economies and planning for a federal bailout to cover their revenue shortfalls. Remove the possibility for a bailout and those governors will be forced to join the reopening.
Kudlow also appeared on Fox News this morning.
#DITCHMITCH is gonna leave Trump hanging on this. Force him to veto or sign a bailout. You watch.
Starve the Chinese Communists of U.S. dollars. No imports, not investments, bring factories home.
BREAK THE YUAN PEG, BREAK THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY.
There are better ways to kick China Inc. below the belt.
1. The State Department commences a review and restructure of all export licenses that include China Inc. directly or as an end user. This one also has the advantage of getting Silicon Valley’s attention. It will also get Wall Street’s attention as they finance allot of the action in those licenses.
2. Hong Kong is for intensive purposes gone. Short of a military operation by the US, acting alone, it has always been irreversible. Remove all special privileges and access enjoyed by businesses using Hong Kong as “way-point” or base of operations. Treat them directly as China Inc. entities. This one knocks a major source of Western Capital and Financial Transfer out from under China Inc. to the US. Wall Street will love this one.
3. Put the WTO and WMF on notice that China Inc. is to be treated a fully developed nation or the US starts to downgrade its support.
Orange County may drag Newsom out of his bunker.
Yes, there’s growing evidence of a significant turn back to the right in the OC. Looking very good for Greg Raths to unseat the odious Katie Porter.
Big Trump boat parade in Newport yesterday. It was marvelous!
Excellent…license plate should read HI Clss…
Democrats dread an economic recovery. They want the economy dead. They want you dead. They never miss a chance to prove it.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-dreading-election-scenario-predicted-by-obamas-top-economist-best-u-s-economic-data-in-history-about-to-happen
“Democrats that Politico interviewed were distressed over the prospect that the economy would be improving before the election. “Trump beats Biden on the economy even right now!” one Democrat told Politico. “This is going to be extremely difficult no matter what.”
Another Democrat told Politico: “Even today when we are at over 20 million unemployed Trump gets high marks on the economy, so I can’t imagine what it looks like when things go in the other direction. I don’t think this is a challenge for the Biden campaign. This is the challenge for the Biden campaign. If they can’t figure this out they should all just go home.”
Political strategist Arthur Schwartz responded to Politico’s report in a tweet, writing: “Dems are spooked because the economy is going to rebound quickly. Their strategy for November is to keep the country closed. Their interests are served by hurting as many Americans as possible.”
Well, not in Virginia. The Governor just mandated all businesses to require face masks starting Friday.
What if everyone disobeys?
Miss the “Koala bear , of Larry Kudlow ” 🤔🤔
Appreciate his loyalty to President Donald J Trump, Interesting that therapeutics were stressed a wee bit more than vaccines.
Very positive interview, with the hand that was dealt.
No Bailout. No No No.
Living in Washington, it is abundantly clear that our Democratic governor is relishing the opportunity to destroy the state’s entire economy, in order to implement the ultra extreme environmentalist eugenicist wet dream that he, Bill Gates, and Bernie Sanders have dreamed about for decades! (Pardon my crudeness but it’s the most appropriate description I can think of.)
The fact that the president called him out early on as being utterly incompetent is also fueling his demonic, despotic determination to ruin the states, come hell or high water!
And sadly, the media in this state is goose-stepping in unison with every edict he puts out, refusing to ask any hard questions, and cherry-picking facts to whip up utterly irrational fears throughout the populace. I have lived here my whole life and while it was s never a conservative state, it used to be sanely libertarian, but now it has tilted so far left that it’s about to tip over… Just like Guam! LOL!
By now, I ‘think’ President Trump knows ARIZONA teeters on a BLUE state status … and it’s because of a RINO governor who’s shown his extreme BLUE leanings throughout this [DS] pre-planned COVID-19 debacle.
The reason the stock market is climbing is about $5 trillion in Federal Reserve fake money that is being created out of thin air to support it. The US has unemployment of roughly 30%, higher than the Great Depression, and is passing new appropriations in the trillions of dollars every few weeks. The “reopening” of the economy includes insane federal and state guidelines that enshrine probably forever the idea that the government can order restaurant ts and churches to close off half of their seats to keep people from getting “too close”, according to government standards of “closeness”. These orders and guidelines are forcing American businesses to retool their entire operations to comply across the country. Anyone who thinks this is a recipe for a big recovery is crazy.
F.U. Toy Cooper!
