Comrade Crazy – Governor Gretchen Whitmer Claims She is Being Victimized By Citizens of Michigan…

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the issue of her husband attempting to use his position to get their personal boat prepped and in the water prior to Memorial day so they could enjoy the holiday. The Michigan governor said her husband was joking when he told the boat storage operator he was the husband of the governor and asked if that would move him up in the line of requests.

Additionally Governor Whitmer highlights how the citizens of Michigan are victimizing her; including scary men who have surrounded her home while carrying “automatic weapons.” Whitmer says the COVID-19 virus has created an undue hardship on her and her family, and she is burdened by hurt feelings and wounded sensibilities. Whitmer personifies what happens when left-wing moonbats are allowed to gain political power.

Additionally (below), Whitmer denies reports that her family violated her own stay-home orders and traveled to their second home. She insists her husband only traveled to their second home to rake leaves by moonlight for one, or, well, maybe two days… or something.

On a positive note. Whitmer will never be Biden’s VP selection. Whitmer carries a personality trait found in many moonbats; every time she opens her mouth she is becomes even more unlikeable.