Comrade Crazy – Governor Gretchen Whitmer Claims She is Being Victimized By Citizens of Michigan…

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the issue of her husband attempting to use his position to get their personal boat prepped and in the water prior to Memorial day so they could enjoy the holiday. The Michigan governor said her husband was joking when he told the boat storage operator he was the husband of the governor and asked if that would move him up in the line of requests.
Additionally Governor Whitmer highlights how the citizens of Michigan are victimizing her; including scary men who have surrounded her home while carrying “automatic weapons.” Whitmer says the COVID-19 virus has created an undue hardship on her and her family, and she is burdened by hurt feelings and wounded sensibilities. Whitmer personifies what happens when left-wing moonbats are allowed to gain political power.
Additionally (below), Whitmer denies reports that her family violated her own stay-home orders and traveled to their second home. She insists her husband only traveled to their second home to rake leaves by moonlight for one, or, well, maybe two days… or something.
On a positive note. Whitmer will never be Biden’s VP selection. Whitmer carries a personality trait found in many moonbats; every time she opens her mouth she is becomes even more unlikeable.
She’s got a huge HUGE issue looming with the failed dam in Midland. Our AG sued the owners for trying to lower water levels because it would jeopardize fresh water mussel population. So now we have an empty lake and 10,000 displaced people. First thing she said when she did her little disaster press conference was “we will hold whoever did this responsible”…omg. I’m sure her personal boat launch issue is all she can handle right now. I’m astounded by her mediocrity. (Her predecessor left the state with a balanced budget .)
Trump should go to Michigan and go for a boat ride before she can launch her boat. As he tee’s off a golf ball into the lake, he should exclaim how he had no problem launching the boat, Then bag on Whitmer about her dam management.
“Dam-n” Management.!!! Nice Play-on-words, whether you meant it or Not.!!!
I want to know the progress of the lawsuit against Dana and her Ukraine connection who helped her steal the election of the trifecta in Michigan.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/06/dennis-lennox-michigans-democrat-attorney-general-dana-nessel-caught-up-in-election-manipulation-allegation/
No surprise there.
Also check on Dana and dam failure in the Midland area. May 1 the damn operator wanted to lower the lake for safety reasons. Dana refused that request because of a fresh water mussel. The dam failure is on Dana and no one else.
But he is a Trump hater.
He loaded Michigan with thousands of refugees.
What an idiot for a gov! She is unbelievable…does not handle opposition at all….I was going to say “badly”…but that would be too kind! She is a whimpering “poor baby “…who needs to perk up and try to meet the needs of her poor state! I hope they get their act together the next time they vote for governor!
So many comedians in the Democrat party!
Adam Schiff does a parody version of the Ukraine call, now Mr Gretchen has them in stitches with his hilarious gimme my boat gag!
Keep the laughs comin’ Dems!
“I’m married to the governor. Put my boat in forst, or this whole lake gets drained like we did to the people in Midland. Ha HA !!
“Nice little lake you have there. Too bad if something ould happen to it if my boat is not there tomorrow. HA HA !!! GREAT joke, huh?”
And their presidential nominee did that side-splitter about children rubbing his wet hairy legs and jumping up and down on his lap. Hilarious.
I may have nightmares about being attacked by the sign language specialist.
What’s up with that? Did closed captioning get COVID-19 and die?
I could only watch about a minute of that show. Lord have mercy!!
Oh my God this freakshow projects in a clinical level. “Don’t devolve into your worst self”??? Too late, Whitmer you’ve already done so.
“automatic rifles?????”
Well, let’s throw in a really, really big lie.
Was probably the Michigan State Police there protecting her house.
If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen…
Or, because she’s female, and what I just said is bad…. If you can’t handle the scrutiny, get out of the Governor’s office.
10 to 1 says this sociopath can’t make a decent sandwich.
Exactly! What in the world did she expect?? People would fall down on their knees to worship her after what she’s done to their state??? Wow! She is just “too much” for me!
Who is the whack job behind her…
It’s her husband, hiding with a rake and boat keys.
Maybe, just maybe Americans will now begin to understand the leftist agenda and how it’s totally against their interests and the interests of their country
I’ve got a lot of friends, and many are left leaning. Although I’ve converted many of them, some, even with my loud mouth and convincing common sense, still refuse to see the light
Their brainwashing and manipulation is too strong for them to admit they’re wrong, even when confronted with facts and basic common sense
But I’ll tell you, something is changing, even within them, as this lock down has stretched out
When talking to them now, I’ll be doing my usual “these stinking democrat tyrants are purposely trying to destroy the economy and peoples lives, etc, etc, etc”, and instead of an argument, I hear “I know”
Their zest to defend the democrat party isn’t there anymore
One buddy’s wife, who I avoid like the plague because…. well, because she’s an absolutely deranged radical leftist and dumber than a box of rocks, actually told me she doesn’t know what she’s going to do because she just can’t vote for democrats at this time
So yeah, there’s some heavy resentment against the democrat party out there, and a lot of it is coming from democrat voters themselves
Of course we’ll have to see, but I’m thinking this continued shutdown and the whole vibe of the democrats might be the biggest blunder they’ve ever made
For many deranged Democrat voters they’re not ever voting Republican. They might sit out or waste their vote on some 3rd party at best
That’s when you start trolling their blog sites pretending to be a liberal that’s going to stay home or vote Green Party because the Democrats have become tyrants.
Sorry future electorate, if ever elected to an important position the signer will be missing. Will provide close captioning on a screen for folks. Who pays attention to the speaker with all that weirdness going on next to them? Vote for me, Dux Bellorum Pacifica sans signer.
How on earth did she get elected in the first place?????????????????
Detroit liberals and a doofus Republican candidate are the reasons I usually read.
She dipped her toe in the water for VP, and the dam broke!
While her husband was “away raking leaves” :), for an indeterminate period of time :), were gardeners allowed to work, land & lawnscapers? Did he “plant” anything while he was away? “Seeds” maybe? Husbands are so hard to keep track of…….
Oh, and I find that if you’ve used that line once, you’ve used it a million times, and the excuse/lie you gave to cover it, we heard that one a million times too for all those caught in the first lie.
The real problem is all these guvs who like everything being shut down because THEY can get around faster, even though they already had special privileges.
12 weeks. What an abject failure she has been.
Raking leaves by moonlight is code for nobody actually saw him raking leaves.
OR, he was trying to hide the fact that he was there and doing it. Why did it take “maybe two days”. 🙂
What a moronic statement from such a moronic woman. Her writers are some of the best. 🙂
I may not rake leaves all the time. But when I do, I wait for moonlight.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Walking the Appalachian Trail” Maybe.??? She has NO idea, how many days Hubby was away.!!!
So resign. SOLVED! And you will FEEL good and superior.
Marina to Whitmer: “if yo uresign, we’ll put your boat in right away. Ha Ha !!!”
After everything President Trump did for Michigan even more than promised the people of Michigan fell for her nonsense Waffle House waitress campaign and stabbed President Trump and themselves in the back electing a Democrat floosie! Same thing with Wisconsin, Kentucky and West Virginia. We get the government that we deserve!
Please add Virginia to this list.
I am perfectly fine with the guvnor and others in positions of power feeling nervous at the sight of an armed citizenry. Am I the only one who feels like this?
I could see why a witch would want to break out the broom under the moonlight. Maybe hubby is a warlock? 😄
2018 may go down as ushering in the most mediocre, creepy political class in U.S. history. Whitmer, Wolf, Pritzger…….the list is long and unimpressive.
Sleep Creepy Uncle Joe, Down in the Basement, with his Romney Binder of Black TransSexual Women, “Beating” himself.!!!!
According to one of Grand Rapids Mi news sites said Gretchen and her family have stayed home for the last two months yet her husband is up north cleaning up their getaway and trying to get their boat in the water ? And She is claiming scary men surrounded Her home with automatic weapons now too ?
I may have nightmares about being attacked by the sign language specialist.
Were the men surrounding her house her own security guards? It wouldn’t surprise me if that was so and she wanted to insinuate it was bad men.
The sign language chick is unlikable and she hasn’t even opened her mouth!
“Chick”? What “chick”? I didn’t see no “chick”! At least the signer made Gretchen look feminine by comparison. I think this was her audition for Biden’s V-P.
Why is there no recall petition?? Seems like a no brainer.
Has anyone posted this? (Not in this thread, but maybe some other?)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think I cracked a rib laughing so hard!!! That signing impersonator is hilarious!!! I’m going to watch it again (I have more ribs.).
Raking leaves in the spring, huh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Walking the Appalachian Trail” … Sound Familiar.???
On the other handle, wouldn’t it be a positive note if she were indeed tapped as Joe’s running mate — precisely because she is so insufferable and unlikeable? 🤔
She could single handedly deep-six his campaign.
*other hand*
These idiots like Whitmer has no self awarenes. She is a fascist and a nazi. Period.
She is proof positive any woman that really wants to marry can find some guy somewhere…..
What the hell is going on with the person on stage with her?!?! Just saying…
Why do all these Communist Democrats have sign language interpreters that look like they just escaped from an insane asylum? Why do they need them at all with closed captioning? Our retarded governor here in N.C. has a health official…dont know what her title is , maybe executive witch doctor, that has the craziest eyes. I can just see her dancing naked around a pentagram after midnight with the burnt corpses of babies smoldering in the center.
I was recently watching NYC mayor Bill DiBlasio speaking and he had TWO of them.
Were they in sync, or do different languages actually use different signs?
Stereo!
At the risk of sounding callous, they do this for, um, how many deaf people watching? That Whitmer signer is one scary-looking gal.
This is insane, she has no empathy for the people not working. She is not kind in keeping people out of work. She does not follow the science which is now clearly pointing to the ineffectiveness of this shutdown and even the damage it is causing. It is also extremely infuriating being talked down to by an individual who looses nothing by keeping this shut down going.
Whitmer complains about citizens outside her house carrying guns while failing to acknowledge the state police security detail inside her house with guns.
Poor NitWhit.
So, a new sign language person. Is it always someone different, or was the other replaced after starting the loser meme?
Those scary men with automatic rifles? Um, that would be the Michigan State Police.
We keep putting these Power-mad idiots in office. Who is really to blame?
More on Comrade Crazy:
https://babylonbee.com/news/governor-whitmer-orders-citizens-to-barbecue-indoors
The “Stepford” Governor better keep her Eye On The Hubby out “Raking Leaves” in The Moonlight, On THE APPALACHIA TRAIL
Old Lady Whitmer, FU you crybaby bitch!
