We Remember, We Honor, We Celebrate

This is a modified re-post from last year. I love the video and I cannot top it, so I offer it again.
Today all across this great land we call America, we pause to remember those who have fallen. We give thanks for their final sacrifice, for their love of country, and we say prayers for them, for their families, for the country they serve. We fly flags to honor their service, to observe our own dedication to America.
However, being the ever optimistic Americans we are, we have turned this day formerly known as Decoration Day into a nation wide party, a celebration of patriotism, family, summer’s promise, and just any old other thing we choose it to be, but in some places like our little town Memorial Day is still about the fallen servicemen and women who gave their lives for our country.
Tracking the origins of Memorial Day proves to be a somewhat difficult task. Some attribute it to former African slaves paying tribute to fallen Union soldiers. There is strong evidence that women of the South were decorating graves before the end of the Civil War. On May 30, 1868, flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. By 1890 all the northern states were observing the day. The South would not observe the same date until after World War I, when it became more than an observance recognizing those fallen in the Civil War.
So, it took another war to unite Americans in remembrance of those fallen heroes.
Stubborn aren’t we? Memorial Day is specifically a day to honor our fallen who died while serving in our Armed Forces. Nevertheless, it reminds me of many trips to the cemetery as a child.
Here in the South, I grew up visiting the cemetery on birthdays, holidays, and whenever my mother felt a need to connect with those gone from her – but never forgotten.
Each visit to the cemetery (my mother never let us call it a graveyard) was a fascinating experience to me as a child, and sometimes we visited, or at least drove by the National Battlefield.
We drove past it everyday on the way to my dad’s business and I always used to watch for the large flag to be at half mast. I knew then that a soldier or sailor had died, or sometimes it signified a national loss like the Apollo 1 tragedy or the loss of a president, as I remember the death of President Kennedy.
There was a protocol to the visit. Always walk around the plots, never step on one. Wander away as my mother knelt in the grass coaxed lovingly into growth in the red Georgia clay. Look first for relatives, those my mother spoke of, and those strange names I was unfamiliar with. Look for the little stone with the lamb on top – the resting place of my mother’s baby sister, Carole. Look for more lambs and little angels – they were dotted around the older section with alarming frequency, something I noticed even as a child. Take note of all the flowers.
It was a fine thing for a family to have many who remembered to honor their dead. I also very vividly remember the little American flags stuck in the ground on days such as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
Not too long ago, I found a small cemetery with a mass grave of Confederate soldiers who mostly died of an outbreak, possibly flu, during the war. Those little flags had been put in the ground around the few individual markers. I wondered if they minded that 50 star flag, or if they were grateful to be remembered, honored, prayed over.
It was something I lived with as a child, this presence of the dead. I never thought much about it until recently. Here you literally cannot stray far outside your own yard without encountering some reminder of the war fought on this soil, and those fallen. As a child, many of our parents remembered grandparents who fought in the war. It is alive for us, and so has colored how we honor our dead, those who have fallen in battle, and those who in the words of many a fire and brimstone preacher, “The LORD has called home to be with HIM.” Believe me, no disrespect intended, just an indication of a little local flavor.
And so, I find myself wondering. Is this a southern thing? Is it an American thing? Or is it something common to all of us, this need to return to the place we left our loved ones for the final time on this earth? Is it a regional custom, tied deep in the roots we are so tangled in, or a need born with our souls? I think it must be the latter, with a twist of regional observances that may vary from place to place, but sooth the heart of those who wait here, on this side.
Perhaps, after all is said and done, it meets our needs more than just paying respect to the dead. We wander there, among those peaceful plots, wondering, imagining, where are they? How is it there? When will my time come? Will I be with them again? Then, that most human of all questions. Who will honor me in my time, when I lay beneath the grass coaxed lovingly into growth in the red Georgia clay?
In Ringgold volunteers work for several weeks to place the poles and crosses you saw in the video. You can even get a list of names and locations so that families can locate the cross for their own loved one. We Remember, we honor, we celebrate. I sure hope we always will.
I hope you enjoyed the video of my former hometown. I could not have been more proud to have lived in a place like this little town. I am happy to say that the neighborhood I live in now also places crosses and flags to honor our fallen, not quite as spectacular a display as the town of Ringgold, but volunteers come together to honor those from this community who gave their lives for our freedom, and they have not been forgotten or gone unappreciated.
Many thanks, Sundance. I missed seeing it last year.
This is Menagerie’s article…
Sorry, I missed seeing whose it was.
Given the discussion of history and memorials, this came to mind:
Joshua 4:1-7 — “When the whole nation had finished crossing the Jordan, the LORD said to Joshua, “Choose twelve men from among the people, one from each tribe, and command them: ‘Take up for yourselves twelve stones from the middle of the Jordan where the priests were standing, carry them with you, and set them down in the place where you spend the night.’”
“So Joshua summoned the twelve men he had appointed from the Israelites, one from each tribe, and said to them, “Cross over before the ark of the LORD your God into the middle of the Jordan. Each of you is to take a stone upon his shoulder, according to the number of the tribes of Israel, to serve as a sign among you. In the future, when your children ask, ‘What do these stones mean to you?’ you are to tell them, ‘The waters of the Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the LORD. When it crossed the Jordan, the waters were cut off.’ Therefore these stones will be a memorial to the Israelites forever.””
Joseph Rodman Drake
“And they who for their country die shall fill an honored grave, for glory lights the soldier’s tomb, and beauty weeps the brave.”
What a beautiful tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Happy Memorial Day All!
Please excuse my intrusion. I mean no personal disrespect or ill will
There is no happy in Memorial Day
For me and I suspect many is a thorn to hear/read.
Appreciate for allowing me to get that off my chest.
Now then…
Get off my lawn J/K .
That is a lovely video, and it is worth the repeat. The two little towns that I am sandwiched between put out flags along Main St. I agree, Ringgold’s is most honorable and special, as I wish it was like that everywhere. I was not happy that this year the Boy Scouts, or shall we say, their parents were not allowed to place flags in the cemeteries. I make it an annual homage to visit a few graves, and it is always breathtaking to see all those flags peppered throughout the cemetery.
I tried to watch the PBS Memorial Day thing, and I made it thru something 45 seconds. Memorial Day is not about Wuhan virus hospital workers, it isn’t about fireman, or policemen or our living military. It is about honoring and mourning those that gave their lives while serving in our US Military. We have a Coast Guard, an Army, a Navy, a Marine Corps, and now a Space Force. That’s it, period. 4th of July is to celebrate the birth of this nation, not our military, Veterans Day is to honor our Veterans. If someone wants to create a day to honor those that died in the line of duty doing other jobs, great, do it, I will honor them, but Memorial Day is strictly for our Armed Forces. The confusion, syrup and sap each year drives me nuts. Sorry for the rant.
Beautiful! Thank you.
Brought a few tears watching NASCAR”s respectful and dignified homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and the military in general. Well conceived and authentic. Too bad it was an empty stadium.
Thank you very much, a lovely post.
Thank you, Menagerie! God bless your Memorial Day!
So beautiful.
Thank you Lucile, and Menagerie, and Ad Rem.
The Book will for sure have your names.
As it has those who said to themselves first, and then to God:
Father, this is worth fighting for.
Father, they are worth dieing for.
Thank you Sundance for sharing your experiences and how your Mother honored those passed on. She taught you well.
Many of my dearly departed are buried in the church cemetary less than half of a mile away. Grandparents from both maternal and paternal families, as well as Aunts, Uncles, and my two sisters.
After going to church on Sunday’s we would drive through the cemetery just to remember them.
Tomorrow I will be flying the American Flag to Memorialize my Father first. He joined the Army re WWII. No one is around to tell me how he became a Mess Sergeant stationed at Fort Belvoir.
But I have the Army Cookbook. My Dad had to train men to cook mashed potatoes for 1,000 men. He told me toward the end of life, that wasn’t serving. I hope and think I told him BUKKSHIT.
My Uncle Willie, Dad’s brother was in the 10th Mountaineering Division. I cannot even imagine the training my Uncle went trough. And to get a CITATION from General Hay. Imagine wearing ski’s and using a machine gun.
My Mother’s brother, Uncle Paul was a pilot, and was killed in in the South Pacific. Plane shot down. No one sure if his body was ever recovered, but he has a headstone at Arlington Cemetery My sister has his Medals.
My Uncle’s Toot and Chuck were on boats. Coast Guard and not sure what other. They NEVER talked about their experiences. I can only imagine to talk about them would be to open a personal Pandora’s Box for them..
Spend time every year putting live plants on their graves. On Memorial Day as well as Christmas. I miss them all.
Just wish ALL OF THEM were around these DAZED and CONFUSING days to hear their take on washing their hands, wearing a face mask ,and agreeing to FOLLOW ORDERS TO STAY AT HOME AND OBEY THE COMMANDS FROM DICK HEAD FAUCI AND THE SCARF WEARER BRIX. Not on her FACE, but around here NECK from the get go.
My family would not go quietly into the night.
And if Shakespeare were still alive, I would LOVE to read his interpretation of this PLAGUE UPON OUR HOUSES.
I’ll relay Menagerie your thanks….as it is her article.
These American Patriots gave their lives for this country, only to see our public servants to turn it into what we are fighting today.
Despicable.
Prayers and blessings to their families, descendants and friends.
I love this post and video so very much. Thank-you for posting these beautiful in memory tributes, Sundance. I also want you to know how much I have learned from reading you everyday for the past two years. All of it, has meant a lot to me.
Fallen Heroes We Remember You, We Thank You, and We Salute You
Thank you,, “ Happy Memorial Day” Many Blessings..” Kat”
