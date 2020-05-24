Sunday Talks: Former AAG Matt Whitaker Discusses Flynn Case and Sketchy Judge…

Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker appears on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the latest DOJ and FBI issues surfacing as a result of the Flynn case. Additionally Matt Whitaker gives his perspective on Judge Emmet Sullivan’s latest efforts.
Didn’t the Court order Judge Sullivan to respond and not an attorney? Can they reject a response from an attorney since they ordered the Court to respond? Judge Sullivan’s attorney is not the Court any more than Ruth Ginsberg’s attorney is a Supreme Court justice, right?
He can have legal representation in case he is in some kind of legal jeopardy after his official acts, but how can he substitute and uninterested party to reply for the Court?
The Judge is not entitled to an attorney…
anthohmy—The Judge is entitled to an attorney if he’s concerned that something much darker and deeper may be just about to come to light. Check the blog: girl on fireca.com, and look for the good judge’s name.
The way I read it, the Appellate Court ordered Sullivan to “file a response”… couldn’t anyone write the response, as long as it’s Sullivan who files it? (Not a lawyer, but I did sleep in a Motel 6 once)
People hire an attorney when THEY are in legal jeopardy.
How is that information been hidden and silenced for so long ? It’s amazing how corrupted the bench has become and the government officials who have helped this evil man and his sons.
You’re referring to Internet postings that allege that the Judge’s son brutally assaulted a young woman and helped his son get a reduced sentence?
Any mainstream outlets cover this?
Would you actually expect MSM to cover anything damaging to the deep state and its minions?
If so, you haven’t been paying attention.
The days of waiting on MSM to report on something to validate it are over.
As often as the MSM and government has lied to us through the years to the point where numerous news worthy items were dismissed as conspiracy theories that have later been proven as fact.
Time to give the conspiracies the benefit of the doubt, let the MSM carry the water of disproving it, we don’t need to do that for them.
This one might just be the next conspiracy theory to be proven as fact.
Guest….So I did go to the girl on fire site. If that stuff is true, it’s indescribable what the judge, his son, his cohorts have done. I hope they have to “pay.”
Thanks for that heads-up. I had no idea.
If it is true. It most likely is not, we all know that. In all likelihood, it is complete bullshit.
Kinda scandalous sounding, don’t you think? I mean, saying he committed insurance fraud with no evidence whatsoever?
I don’t know if this allegation is true, but Elisha Cummings was corrupt.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/06/05/elijah-cummingss-wife-charity/
The wife of House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings used her charity to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars into her private LLC, according to new documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings’s charity receives funding from organizations with interests before her husband’s congressional committee.
Multiple charity watchdogs said the previously undisclosed financial arrangement between Rockeymoore Cummings’s charity and for-profit company raises red flags.
There’s a big leap between that and Judge Sullivan conspired to hide Cumming’s artwork that he claimed was stolen in Sullivan’s house.
Not holding my breath on much darker reveals, it is like expecting Shelly to make a press statement.
http://girlonfireca.com/index.php/blog/ is the link. Not support by facts.
Corroborating facts — yet. But it just came to light. Let’s let some diggers dig, and see if something can be corroborated.
Phil,
Thank you. Further research is needed. I have seen this information posted on other sites as well. Just because the information is uncomfortable or if few have been aware of it before does not mean it is untrue. Verification is in order. Many hidden things are coming to light in these days.
She also represented Brett “the ice man” Kavanaugh. Yes it is a big club, and we ain’t in it. Another fun fact is that she is a litigator and a solid trial attorney. She is not known to be an appealate attorney like seculow, Olsen, dershowitz. That is the odd part. A judge does not contract out his legal basis for a case before. A judge would not hire a trial attorney to make a legal point to an appealate court. And although we know Sully is a never Trumper, he does not appear to have committed a crime from the bench. If he did something unethical with any contact with Lawfare, that could make sense. Sidney Powell smells a rat and may want to question him. That could be the issue. He may want to protect himself from revealing his contacts with Lawfare that could have been griounds for recusal. It’s very odd. This whole thing was being swept under the rug. It was in everyone’s best interest. The swamp has no interest in seeing the FBI CIA and doj get exposed. Flynn is not a threat anymore. Plenty of other people know where the secrets are. Forcing a pardon? Meh. Won’t move the needle.
Someone on twitter pointed to docs on one case where a judge subbed in a lawyer to respond.
It was NOT the one case where a judge was ordered to respond, rather than asked.
So, maybe he can do it. My guess is he’s trying to provoke the appellate court into doing something he can appeal to drag things out.
Never saw a judge play the jury, prosecutor, amicus and defendant in the same case, though.
You are right. She is not an Appellate Attorney. However, the Appeals court is asking for a written brief, and only after that would they entertain oral arguments where a Appellate Attorney would be employed.Sullivan will write his own response with the usual help of his law clerks. BUT, if he uses the “Watergate Prosecutors” brief (because of prior contact with them or because he took their brief before he asked for Amicus) he may have a legal problem (deprivation of rights under the cover of law as to Flynn), not to mention ethical,or intentional violation of clear court precedent enough to get impeached over.
Also, it’s possible he needs a criminal defence attorney in that he saw “In Camera” some the Secret stuff that were Brady exculpatory, yet ruled against Flynn seeing them in court.
Swampy McSwampface
Joe Biden just called. He said if Sullivan does not find Flynn guilty, he ain’t black….
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a lying, dogface pony soldier.
Did Plugs call him: Corn Pop Sullivan?
OR … the judge and lawyer could just claim the lawyer’s words are the judge’s!
LikeLike
that’s help writing something vs having “legal representation”. The Judge is not afforded the right to counsel at this stage, it seems to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The judge might want and is certainly entitled to legal representation if he is going to be charged with a crime. Insofar as the lawyer doing the judge’s job and writing a reply to the District Court explaining the judge’s thinking, the lawyer could certainly do that … on the sly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But the announcement that he had retained counsel was made very publicly…if he was just going to have Lawfare, or even this Beth WIlkinson, write his response, there would be no reason to publicize the fact.
Definitely some VERY sketchy stuff going on with this whole case but I trust that Sidney Powell is fully capable of responding to anything that is thrown in Michael Flynn’s direction!
I’m not a lawyer. I didn’t even stay at a Holiday Inn last night. They escorted me off the property and told me to never come back until I’d seen a psychiatrist.
You do know they keep track of who steals towels?
His Law Clerks write everything just like most all other Federal Judges — this is not that….What he is doing is bizarre.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am implying that the lawyer will sit down with the judge and tell him what he should write. I’m guessing the new, high powered lawyer has better ideas on scamming the Court than the law clerks. She is a lawyer and they are clerks. It’s a mystery ….
LikeLike
Hey Bogey we told you to stay off the property lol
But I would like to know more about the stolen art work and donations to the college.
Boogy, permanent Federal “law clerks” for judges are lawyers.
But who made the hookup?
My guess is Valerie Jarrett.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the judge has to hire a lawyer to make his argument, that does not say much about the judge’s belief in his position. It leads me that the judge is being directed as to what to do from outside the courtroom. In which case the judge is no longer in control of the case.
This has now become an embarrassment to the judicial system. The best thing to do is to remove the judge from the case before more embarrassment ensues, discrediting the profession any further. A new judge should be appointed to dismiss the case.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“It leads me that the judge is being directed as to what to do from outside the courtroom. In which case the judge is no longer in control of the case.”
Bingo. He’s following orders.
By who?
I’m guessing Valerie Jarrett, with help from BHO.
LikeLike
This judge’s phones & all other lines of communication should’ve already been tapped, and there should’ve been other ongoing surveillance as well.
If not, a golden opportunity has gone pfft.
One can never predict what cats and humans will do, more so for humans. Still, I doubt the Appellate court is looking to make this into anything more than directing Judge Sullivan to dismiss the case immediately. This extra lawyer will be there just to make sure Judge Sullivan makes no mistakes, to take emotion out of this.
The point of how this is playing out is to satisfy both political sides and then kill the drama and minimize sunlight.
IMO of course.
Another example of this type of response would be Covington standing up and giving the plea they advised instead of General Flynn. Would Sullivan have allowed that?
It’s not clear whether the court will accept it from his attorney. It’s up to the court. The whole thing is unprecedented.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t this typical lawfare move? Twisting laws and making them up to stall.
I urge you to go to Margot Cleveland’s twitter and follow this thread. She’s a former circuit court clerk, a Trump supporter, a person who’s on our side, but she says what Sullivan did with hiring counsel is not at all crazy or unethical: (I’ve only provided the first tweet in the thread–go to her twitter account to continue to read.)
Margot Cleveland
@ProfMJCleveland
·
16h
FWIW I disagree over outrage re Judge Sullivan hiring attorney to respond to D.C. Circuit and was rather surprised that many read the order as requiring him to personally respond, but since I don’t know D.C. practice figured it was merely a difference in practice. 1/
Show this thread
I doubt it…
Courts ALWAYS order briefing schedules such as “Plaintiff shall file its ABC Motion by X date and Defendant shall file its opposition by Y date”. This does not mean that the Plaintiff personally, and without counsel, shall file their ABC Motion. Rather, it is assumed to mean or include Plaintiff’s Counsel and Defendant’s counsel. Given such, it is a mid size leap to interpret the Appellate Court’s order direction Judge Sullivan to file a response by the specified June date to mean that he must personally and without counsel file his response. Just saying…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re very wrong. Judge Sullivan is not a plaintiff or a defendant in this matter. He is the presiding judge.
Judge Sullivan was ordered to explain his own reasoning for his own decisions. if he is incapable of explaining his own reasoning without outside help then he is admitting that he lacks the minimal ability to do his job. Hiring somebody else to write your term papers is a bad look for a federal judge.
Now, it’s certainly possible that Judge Sullivan has committed actual crimes, is aware of that fact, and is lawyering up in anticipation of his own criminal prosecution. But the notion that he needs outside legal counsel to explain his own judicial decision making to his superiors is absurd.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Absolutely. And, coming on the heals of the initial presiding judge being forced to recuse now followed by this judge implying he also is not an impartial participant is not going to sit well with the appellate judges. Sullivan has placed his court under suspicion of wrong doing and by extension the Appeals court if their decision is not seen as a fair interpretation of the law and the documented rules of procedure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this a stretch?
We had prima facia evidence of Andrew McCabe and James Comey committing illegal acts, and they walk. Untouched.
Bug now some liberal DC Appellate court is gonna indict a septegenarian African American judge?
I could be wrong, but I doubt it.
My guess is Judge Sullivan has diminished capabilities, he’s a ceremonial judge and collecting his six figure salary & building his pension. His law clerks are doing most of the work. Obama, Jarrett, and Rhodes called in markers, and Swamp attorney Wilkinson brought in to stop the bleeding.
The clerks overplayed their hand, and Sidney Powell publicly took them to the woodshed. This was a honey badger vs a baby rabbit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t see that part of the order stating he and only he must explain his reasoning. I don’t think any of you understand how judges and courts work. Do you really think judges write all of their own opinions, that’s almost never the case. All judges have research attorneys and law clerks,that are actual practicing attorneys, think U.S. Supreme Court, and they very often research and write the judges decisions and opinions for them with or without the judges specific hands on guidance. The same applies to the 3 judge panel hearing Sidney’s writ. The three judge panel knows this AND NEVER EXPECTED SULLIVAN WOULDN’T BE USING STAFF ATTORNEY RESEARCHERS, STAFF ATTORNEY CLERKS OR ANY OTHER STAFF ATTORNEYS TO WRITE HIS RESPONSE. KNOWING THIS, YOUR CLAIMS MAKE NO SENSE THAT SULLIVAN IS REQUIRED TO WRITE HIS RESPONSE PERSONALLY.
Except that the Plaintiff and the Defense are entitled to counsel routinely. The Court is a different entity. The Court normally issues it’s own rulings in response to the defense and prosecution filings. It is absurd to think any random lawyer can act on behalf of the Court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope.
“Judicial opinions are the core work-product of judges. {T}hey constitute the logical and analytical explanations of why a judge arrived at a specific decision. They are tangible proof to the litigants that the judge actively wrestled with their claims and arguments and made a scholarly decision based on his or her own reason and logic. When a court adopts [another] party’s proposed opinion as its own, the court vitiates the vital purposes served by judicial opinions. … In fact. the procedure used by the District Court casts doubt on the possibility of such a conclusion.”
Bright v. Westmoreland County, 380 F.3d 729. 732 (3dCir. 2004).
NO.
The Judge needs a lawyer; just as a man needs a shovel in order to shovel horse manure. … The Judge is standing in deep muck. [The Washington DC Swamp is full of muck.]
LikeLike
Needing a lawyer and being entitled to / allowed to utilize one are two different things.
LikeLike
The attorney was inserted into Judge Sullivan’s court to hoover up all the memos on Comey’s memos and other quarters hush hush goings on the Flynn was not party to. It’s the only way to get to it immediately and diseminate it among the Coup Cabal.
this is just a delaying tactic … he is trolling the other court … seeing if he can get into a back and forth with them and get a delay … they should simply reiterate their demand and maybe shorten it by a few days …
As Whittiker says, it seems the Judge must dismiss the case. The way I see all this is somebody out there in the DeepState coup needs time to arrange their next steps. Delay as long as he can while they maneuver for the next step. Things get a little more difficult now because they are burning all their pieces on the board of play. But, in the end they never want to give Trump a clear field in which to run.
Not watching.
Did he have an opportunity to plug his book?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deplorable_Infidel: I’m with you. Tuning out all these “news” programs is the only way to stop them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cover was displayed for the first several seconds.
Emmet Sullivan, Judge, Jury, and Executioner. Am I still in the United States of America?
He seems like a nice enough fellow but he never adds anything to the body of knowledge. He is possibly closely related to Captain Obvious.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Awesome!!!! Best comment today!!!! Kudos!!!!
Trust Stealth Matt.
The Attorney hired by the judge is David Gregory’s wife.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The whole da*n government/media/lobbyist/academia cabal is nothing but an incestuous cesspool, isn’t it?!
Everyone in one circle is married to or related to someone in another circle and many of them overlap in two or three different ways! It’s just a giant monolith of Ivy League “intellectuals” who have NEVER worked a private sector job in their lives and believe themselves to be morally superior people because Consuela cleans their house and Jorge mows their lawn and they always give them an extra $20 at Christmas time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Half of that is from me.” — Mortimer Duke, Trading Places
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s called a “power couple.” Soon to be known as a “power Trouple.” MORE POWER of THREE!!!! LOL
For a while Rush had a list of the various relationships – marriage and family – between the political – media complex in DC. It was both sickening and frightening to see in writing just how incestuous DC has become. In many ways, DC has devolved into a royal court.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Den of thieves.”
David out kicked his coverage
Judicial opinions are the core work-product of judges. They are much more than findings of fact and conclusions of law: they constitute the logical and analytical explanations of why a judge arrived at a specific decision.
They are tangible proof to the litigants that the judge actively wrestled with their claims and arguments and made a scholarly decision based on his or her own reason and logic. When a court adopts [another] party’s proposed opinion as its own, the court vitiates the vital purposes served by judicial opinions.
We therefore, cannot condone the practice used by the District Court in this case.
There is. however, an additional reason why a reversal and remand is the appropriate remedy in this case. We have made it clear that the linchpin in using findings of fact, even when they are verbatim adoptions of the parties’ proposals. is evidence that they are the product of the trial court’s independent judgment. [Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation v. Canon-McMillan School Dist., 152 F.3d 228j at 233. In this case, there is no record evidence which would allow us to conclude that the District Court conducted its own independent review, or that the opinion is the product of its own judgment.
In fact. the procedure used by the District Court casts doubt on the possibility of such a conclusion.
Bright v. Westmoreland County, 380 F.3d 729. 732 (3dCir. 2004).
LikeLiked by 3 people
^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^
Do we see here evidence to support Judge Sullivan’s case decisions as the product of the trial court’s independent judgment?
Why no, we do not see evidence of that.
Bah did nothing as Acting AG. Now plugging a book.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sorry but am the only one who really does not care what Matt Whitaker has to say on this topic? He was the acting AG and I don’t recall him doing much of anything. If I am wrong please correct me. He seems like a great guy to chat with at a barbecue but I haven’t seem him do anything crack open the deep state or contribute to exposing Mueller and gang while he had the chance. I like action not just talk.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was just about to comment that Ric Grenell did more in a few weeks than Matt did his whole tenure!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
different job different role different constraints … and as acting AG he was expected to be a seat warmer and throttle Rosenstien which he did …
I’ll be interested to find out what is in his book.
He commented a time or two last year that he was a bit taken aback by the lack of cooperation he received when he became acting AG. Kind of strange considering that he had been around as Sessions’s chief of staff. Not so strange considering that he did not recuse from anything (despite loud howling) and retrieved control of the Muller investigation from Rod Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he didn’t get cooperation, he was in a position to demote, transfer, discipline, fire, etc. Then he would have gotten cooperation. IMO, he’s a fraud.
I know why I don’t like Whittaker — he looks like McMaster!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Caius—-Ouch! That hurts! But you’re right! Never noticed it myself!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree on whitaker he seems like a do-nothing bureaucrat, definitely not much fire on things like defending the Constitution. The guy just puts me to sleep. He seems kind of asleep. Maybe too many whacks to the head when he was a tight end for the U of Iowa football team (true).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Considering how Brennan & Obama’s operation Hammer has all the info on every one, maybe the powers that be are putting the screws to Sullivan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe. And I wonder if they put those same screws to SCOTUS John Roberts who votes like RBG when it counts?
I may be wrong…would love to know what Sundance thinks…but I think the Judge is just a pawn, a passive actor in a big play. I think he got told who would be representing him.
This circus is being run by the same people who ran Crossfire Hurricane, The Mueller Scam, and the Impeachment Farce. I will call it for now The Obama-Clinton DeepState Crime Cartel —due to a lack of indicted individual names—which must be remedied very soon..
They’re going all in on what should be a minor skirmish in Trump V. Deep State as has gone on weekly for his whole term.
It must be to protect criminal misconduct: the hiding of Exculpatory Evidence in the Flynn Case and also the commencement (predicate) of the Flynn case…which could expose the whole Coup.
They have decided they can’t tolerate a Flynn Dismissal—and the ensuing exposure of criminal conduct—at least, not before the election.
Read this article by the President’s legal counsel
LikeLiked by 4 people
I read her piece published 2 hours ago.
It matches some of some have said right here on CTH, and is a good read.
I don’t know why it was a bit tricky to get to the actual piece from the tweet, nor why I couldn’t copy and paste a direct link to it. That seems strange, but I don’t use twitter much anymore so maybe things have changed since 2015-2016 so maybe things have changed.
To my mind it seems that the aggravation of getting to the opinion piece and the difficulty in sharing it via direct link is a deliberate attempt to discourage people from reading it? But maybe it is just me.
If you aren’t finding it easy to get to the piece, keep trying. It is worth the read.
What some of us*
here’s the link
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/michael-flynn-judge-3-possible-reasons-hired-lawyer-jenna-ellis
Everyone is entitled to legal representation. Even dirty judges. Our constitution is the best ever made.
he’s not on trial either criminally or civilly … so no he is not … this is an administrative proceeding … while the court may allow him to have a lawyer present should he appear in person … he simply cannot have a lawyer or anyone else write his response to the court … (assist in writing it, sure … which he was doing anyway) … the whole point of the “public” announcement was to try at get a delay …
CAGE MATCH!!! Sydney vs. Beth! Large venue — with proper social distancing, of course.
Proceeds to Gen. Flynn’s defense fund.
Cage match Gen. Flynn v. B. Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree! Double header ???
I agree!!
How about a double header??
Considering that the Brennan-Obama secret Operation Hammer has all the info on everyone perhaps the powers that be are putting the screws to Sullivan.
(if this posts twice it is because the original did not appear to post)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Ketchikan if the hammer has it so does Grennel and Wednesday Mr. Mr. Radcliffe.
This case is so out of whack, that it needs its own Special Counsel.
INre Grenell, an article on fox says he is not returning to his former Ambassador job…
Wonder what he will be doing next?
“If you hope to win the Kentucky Derby, you don’t leave a prize stallion in the stable.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
🐎
Let us hope Flynn is free soon too.
Remind me again what Whitaker accomplished when he was acting AG because all I see is an all talk zero action guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I intend to get his book. Devin Nunes wrote the intro.
PROGRAMMING ALERT: On Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, Fox News Channel will air Fox Nation’s “Witch Hunt: The Flynn Vindication,” examining ongoing fallout from revelations in the Obama administration and the Justice Department’s handling of the prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Russian collusion investigation. The extended version of the show, “Witch Hunt: The Fight to Free Flynn” will be available on Fox Nation immediately after the broadcast.
“The attorney for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is alleging that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team pursued Flynn’s prosecution solely to prolong its investigation of President Trump.
“It should never have been prosecuted,” Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell said in a special new episode of Fox Nation’s “Witch Hunt.” The episode, hosted by Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, will first air Sunday evening on the Fox News Channel.
“Mueller knew from Day One that the Russia hoax was blown to bits,” she said. “They all knew that. They knew … the ‘Steele Dossier’ — all of that was an absolute hoax. The only way they could keep the Mueller investigation going was to create the obstruction hoax.”
https://www.foxnews.com/media/michael-flynn-robert-mueller-russia-fox-nation.amp
LikeLiked by 3 people
I went to Fox to see what “Fox Nation” was. Two audio tapes there, and an offer for a “free trial.”
Not fond of Gregg Jarrett, he strikes me as a RINO type, and I suspect he might be controlled oppo.
Does anybody else PAY for this and recommend it highly?
Jarrett is a solid lawyer. Unlike the Judge Napolitano.
Matt seems like a really nice guy. I’d love to have him for my next door neighbor or my boss but he’s a vegetarian not a meat eater and didn’t have the courage, ammo or the reinforcements to take on Rod Rosenstein, Mueller and the DOJ Division of Lawfare! He was simply outgunned and outnumbered!
seat warmer – he did what he was supposed to do
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly… I’m inclined to give this guy a break… I mean, what the hell was he supposed to accomplish in 100 days?!?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
How much damage did Rosenstein and Mueller inflict on President Trump and several of his friends over those 100 days that Matt sat there as a bystander? Matt wasn’t a participant in the Trump campaign nor was he reclused! A blind man could have seen there was no “there”…there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is long past time to boycott the weaselychrissie wallace show on fox. Today he joined the TDS infected Jonah Goldberg and the pillar of integrity Donna Brazille in attacking Kayleigh for turning the tables on the dem operative lemming masquerading as journalists. Fox is increasingly unwatchable and indistinguishable from the deep state dem operatives and apologists for treachery and tyranny. Draining the swamp will never be successful until we get rid of public unions and a dishonest media filled with POS like wallace.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I clearly remember election night in 2016. He and Megan were laughing at the thought of Trump being President – they couldn’t believe it, and their disdain showed.
I have not watched him since.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me either. I really do not like to see him at all, not even a photo.
There WAS one great show on Fox that great election night.
Lou Dobbs anchored election news for Fox Business Network. Who was his sidekick?
Lou knew, before anyone else on TV, that Donald Trump won the election.
Lou’s voice/face displayed happy, vindicated, expansive, joyous and strong, with giddy glee showing at times around the edges. This was waaay before any network or news organization made the call on these states. Lou put North Carolina into the basket early based on Lou’s own study of the county numbers and he never wavered. Watching Lou Dobbs, we had a Trump victory from the Atlantic coast forward. Lou never wavered nor worried.
It was the most awesome demonstration of power I’ve seen on television.
Sydney, next time you talk with Lou, ask him about this. Confidence.
His father was no prize either.
Never watch any TV news channels including Fox. I watch whatever SunDance posts here and that’s it although I do listen to Hannity on occasion in the afternoon.
Turn it OFF and tell friends and aquaintances.
When their viewership tumbles by the tens of thousands, or hopefully more, they may get the message.
As is Fox’s web site. Full of AP origionated articles lightly edited (But the bias still shines thru). Most of their writers are “stringers.”
Is Jonah a participant in The Lincoln Project?
It appears everybody else went to the lake or the beach thus Matt gets another Sunday gig.
Uh, sorry to disappoint you, Matt, but the public confidence in all the alphabet agencies has eroded completely. Can’t go any further than the underground septic system.👎🏻🤮
I wouldn’t be surprised if Sullivan’s attorney fies a motion to extend his time to answer, which he can request if he files it by Tuesday. Also I think it’s noteworthy that D.C. federal rule of appellate procedure 21(b)(4) says,
“The court of appeals may invite or order the trial-court judge to address the petition OR may invite an amicus curiae to do so.”
Do the rules or the court’s order permit Judge Sullivan to hire an attorney to answer for him? Nope. Did Sullivan even ASK for permission to have another attorney answer for him? NOPE. It appears to me that Sullivan is trying to have an amicus attorney answer, when no amicus attorney was directed to answer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t care much for MW but time will tell if trust is in order.. Meanwhile I’m content to watch while Colonel Sanders-Sully squirms..
About this lawyer. Is she the judge’s lawyer or the lawyer for the court where the judge presides (If there is such a thing)? 🤔
LikeLike
You can look her up. The judge, according to reports, HIRED her as his attorney.
I got this in my email this morning. It needs verification.It’s from girlsonfire.
Judge Emmet Sullivan. Corrupt? Monster? Sickening Saturday.
This letter outing Judge Emmet Sullivan on Twitter needs to be seen AND HEARD…..
~ Mr. (Judge Thinking face) Sullivan,
I had hoped all along that you would do the right thing, that you would realize that what you’re trying to hide is known by people on both sides. I had hoped in knowing that you would consider the situation moot and do the right thing.
You did not. Instead you turned to your friends for more political favors and cover. So maybe exposing some of those crimes will prompt you to recuse yourself. It’s obvious you can’t be relied upon to do your job impartially and dismiss all charges, exonerating General Flynn.
We have met. I have unfortunately worked with Elijah Cummings on more than one occasion. The latest was when he asked me to “assess” the viability of his wife’s political campaign. The access granted for that proved very very interesting.
Quick question “your honor”, over the years how many millions of dollars in government funds did yourself and your buddy Elijah Cummings siphon off of Howard University? I guess you were right when you said ” they don’t need it they never amount to anything”.
On a side note, I think it’s very kind of you to help your a good friend Cummings in his little multimillion-dollar insurance fraud scheme. Like he said no one’s ever going to get a police search warrant for federal judges house.
What better place to hide a bunch of “stolen” art work. I especially like the two of you have in your private office at home. You don’t have any intention of giving those back do you? But I digress.
Besides the money laundering and the insurance fraud for yourself and your friends. Should we talk about the cases that you have corrupted for money or favors? I’ve compiled quite a list.
Perhaps I should point out the non politically advantageous cases
Where you just stuck it to the defendant because you could, or because you didn’t like them or their race, or because you had “fixed” so many other cases you had to make some of them look “normal”. Any comment Judge?
Because it’s about to get worse.
There was a “secret” deal in your courtroom, a deal threatening General Flynn’s son. You can pretend it was a secret but you knew about it the entire time. You colluded with the prosecutor continuously. But all that’s very obvious now. An innocent man faced with evil, evil against himself and his son. An honorable man, an intelligent man with integrity, a warrior, will stand in front of his son against any evil.
An evil plan thought you knew of an allowed to happen. Then you pretended not to know anything about it.
And when it did finally come out you did not rebuke the prosecution for it.
General Flynn fell on a sword for his son, you cannot ask for a greater love or respect. I know it well, I had to do it for my wife and my family.
We just discussed a relationship between a father and his son. One of the strongest bonds in this world and beyond.
I understand your a father as well.
Normally I would not discuss children but since your children figure so prominently in shaping your decisions on the bench. I will go ahead and include them here.
You have two sons, both of them violent no good pieces of crap that Daddy has had to cover for their whole life.
One in particular, your namesake. That must be a particular thorn in your side.
In 2012 he was arrested for the violent assault and rape of an underage girl. He beat and raped her for several hours at his home, and when he was “finished” with her, he left her laying on the floor while he went and watched television.
He didn’t give her another thought until approximately an hour later when he went to use the bathroom and she was still laying in the same spot, unresponsive.
Did he call an ambulance out of concern? No. He left the house and called you from his car.
You wanted to know who it was, obviously this has happened before and you wanted to know how bad clean up was going to be this time. This time it was the daughter of a “family friend”, someone who owed you a lot someone you had enriched, and abusing your authority as usual you knew you could cover it up.
Instead of calling 911 because of “recordings”, you instructed your son to call the local fire department directly. (Real shame they keep a recorded line as well Winking face) and once was dispatched to your sons address found the girl lying against the wall in the bedroom, still unresponsive. They got her to the hospital, saved her life, she was bleeding externally and internally, another hour and she would not have made it, saving daddy’s little namesake a murder charge.
But the ambulance company called the police and reported it, oh, your son was arrested. There was no way out the evidence was overwhelming so you and Cummings, and Rod took care of it.
Lost in the system, no disposition.
Still on the books but never made it to court.Your son must be very lucky have you as a father. The girl was not as lucky. That was in 2012, this is 2020, this summer she’ll be old enough to take her first legal drink.
I don’t know what she’ll celebrate if she does, her life has been very difficult. Everything she’s has gone through, including her own family, her father that you control, telling her to “get over it”.
She has a lot to get over, at least she will never be burdened with a child like your buddy Obama says, no concessions for her, too much damage for that.
But you managed to bury it. Fast forward a few more years and the same son is picked up in a multi-state sting of online pedophiles. I’m sure all those pictures and videos he was trading, all those children oh, I’m sure they were asking for it too. Back to your friends, Cummings, Catherine Pugh, rod. Funny how are your friends are corrupt or convicted. With that previous charge still on the books you really had to call in some favors to make this go away. Close to 900 people picked up, you managed to make that case.
Disappear somewhere in between the state and federal level, with some RR help there. Thumbs up. Wouldn’t want him to pay for the crimes he committed would we?
You owe so much to so many people and they are really pulling your strings now aren’t they?
You are unfit for the bench.~
It is SICKENING SATURDAY, my heart goes out to the young woman that was RAPED and INJURED, that didn’t STAND A CHANCE FOR JUSTICE BECAUSE OF A F*CKING CORRUPT, MONSTER, JUDGE….
And we heard NOTHING ABOUT THIS FROM THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA.
this is the information that’s been going around twitter about Judge Sullivan. There’s a video too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my long, undistinguished career with the Federal government, I was designated “acting” poohbah on many occasions…sometimes for a day or two, sometimes for a couple of weeks while the boss was on vacation, or sometimes for several months between change of commanders. I always figured my job was to keep the place running smoothly and not make a lot of waves with new initiatives or potentially controversial changes of policy. So, in that regard, I would have said that Whitaker was performing up to the standard for acting chief…until I got a load of Ric Grenell in action, and I’ll never feel the same way again!
OTOH, a colleague of mine was once put in charge for a day (the day after Thanksgiving, of all things) and he ordered expensive briefcases for the entire staff…and never told the boss. Needless to say, when these items arrived on post (along with the bill) all hell broke loose. Funny thing, this guy was never put in charge of anything, ever again…even for a few minutes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just a question/hypothesis——is it possible that the Judge retained this attorney in a very highly publicized manner to give him legal privilege for any improper ex parte discussions which he held on the Flynn case leading up to his amicus decision and thereafter?
LikeLike
Some lawyers are saying it’s rare but Judge Sullivan hiring a lawyer for this isn’t unprecedented and has been done a few times. It’s probably just to make sure the Lawfare arguments are advanced in the news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or to give his lawfare resistance lawyer access to files on Flynn’s case for opposition research.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps sullivan is being forced and coerced into doing something he really doesn’t want to do? Perhaps he is purposefully making it obvious by his over the top unprecedented actions? He’s technically doing what his masters want, but in a way that exposes the farce. Maybe he’s sick and tired of being their errand boy and wants it all to just end. Perhaps the ds lawyer he hired is to intercede on his behalf with his masters?
LikeLike
I doubt it. I think he is just showing his lefty political leanings and probably hates Trump.
LikeLike
Breaking:
Grenell official free to become Acting FBI Director as early as Tues now that he has announced he is not returning as Germany Ambassador.
Please make it so President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please Dear Lord Please make it so. Thanks for the info bogey
LikeLike
Ric doesn’t have a legal background (not a cop or an attorney) but he does have a graduate degree in Public Administration from Harvard. I don’t know if all of his prior professional experience and his formal degree in administration would give him a good look as interim FBI director but it might. His actual title should be Transparency Czar and he should roll like thunder all over DC and the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allegations are surfacing that Judge Sullivan and Rep Cummings are neck deep in corruption via Howard University $.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The court has at least 2 law clerks that are there to assist in the response. Something is wrong here and I think I know what it is: Sullivan has and is receiving counsel from a Democratic law firm and they tailored his initial response to the DOJ motion and Powell’s Joinder.
Covington Burling? The very firm that represented and sold Flynn down the river?
Perkins Coie? Hillary Clinton’s money launderer?
Ive got no interest in seeing him or hearing what he’s got to say. You were THERE in the job Whittaker where you had full authority to rip back the black curtain on the fraud. What did you do?
Bupkus ! Diddley ! Nyet !
Don’t put your Hulk Hogan similie on TV now and blather about how egregious everything was. You and Sessions were both garbage. I put you in the same column with Graham …
The yada yada yada PHONIES column.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
great interview!
factual, detailef sufficiently to inform the general public. AND again to place additional pressure in a public way for AG Barr to move! And to morivate POTUS to act in a public way to use bully pulpit (correctly) to draw attention to a clear lack of action for well over a year now that main justice has been sitting on this evidence with zero actions other than wind baggery.
POTUS must accept that any more delays not dealing with this is only going to embolden the corruptors to create yet again a storm of election meddling up to and including another series of impeachment strategies to knock him out.
time to act.
waiting is inviting disaster. take the bull by the horns and start the BBQ.
its time to eat!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I were the Appellate Judges, I wouldn’t stamp “DENIED” on any motion entered to have his lawyer involved in this case. She has no role. He is the judge of record and it is his decision that he needs to explain to the appellate court.
And not even read any further when I find out the motion is to have her participate. I would tell Sullivan that she has NO role in these proceedings.
And hold HER in contempt for even showing up in an attempt to SPEAK up where she darn well knows she does not have a place in those proceedings and ought to know better. This “powerful” attorney needs to get knocked off her biased power-throne. And those Amicus bias friends too.
(Nice dream I guess.)
This judge, his amicus friend, and his “powerful” attorney are ALL on record as donors to Hillary or Obama. There is no way they can prove to anyone that they are helping the court without bias, IMO.
Whom you donate $ to should not keep you from doing a fair and honest job.
But the judge did not even ATTEMPT to balance his “helper” choices between donors from BOTH political parties in a case rife with political injustice.
If the court cannot smell the bias, their noses must be plugged.
Did you mean you WOULD stamp “denied?”
Can the Appellate Court Judges put a “gag” order on him? Tell him in writing that “any statements, leaks, etc.” that come out before they have seen his written response will be dealt with severe consequences for both he, his staff, and counsel. Charges would include contempt of court, obstruction of justice, and leaking of possibly sealed court documents.
Wasn’t this Whitaker guy in charge of AG at one point after Sessions?
How come these guys like him, Gowdy, etc are always on the Sunday shows saying what should be done – EVEN THO THEY DIDNT DO CRAP WHEN THEY HAD THE CHANCE?
Am I missing something? I refuse to watch these clips of people not directly able to influence MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many times do we have to hear Whitaker say he’s never seen such a happenstance before?
It’s happening NOW.
The DOJ needs to join Powell in this proceeding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As critical mass reaches the General Flynn persecution and the narrative intensifies to ‘cauterize’ damage at the FBI level, this is the right time to re-examine the role of one Brandon van Grack acting for the DOJ in this sordid mess.
Attorney DOJ NSC (above oversight)
Chief of DOJ’s FARA Unit (used to spy)
Lawyer on Mueller SC team
Flynn lead prosecutor
It would be a corruption of justice if we did not get a full airing of his role, and if he does not testify before the Durham Grand Jury.
Free Flynn. He knows.
Specific questions should be answered re: Trump Transition Team materials (including laptops, cell phones, iPads etc.) that the SCO got in December 2016 through the GSA while they provided office space and equipment for the PTT. BvG assured Congress that no emails or other relevant data were recovered from those devices. In reality, tens of thousands of PTT priviledged emails were being used by the SCO. More importantly, BvG failed to inform oversight of the 13 people whose materials were pirated, by what authority, or why no effort to was made to mitigate unauthorized or unethical review.
It seems to me, that Judge Sullivan is stalling. Sullivan is either a fanatic, or man working under blackmail.
I getting to the point where I’m wondering what possible arguments Sullivan (or his lawyer) will make supporting his reluctance to dismiss. Will he/they make the case that the DOJ’s decision to drop charges was politically motivated and therefore somehow illegal?
Is what “Judge” Sullivan doing by way of letting an outside attorney or his law clerks write his briefs or decisions any different from our “Congress” now having lobbyists and staff write our bills and laws?
Time to update our understanding of the Judicial branch of government to match what Sundance has also updated our understanding of how the Legislative branch operates in reality! The Executive branch before PT has been no better in many a decade–and neither have We The People–for the ultimate power and decision lies with us.
Once you open your eyes and don’t turn away it is apparent that all 3 branches of “our” government no longer resemble what was intended and set forth in the Constitution. The Founders understood and plainly stated what the problems could/would be, we have either forgotten or closed our eyes and turned away.
As Sundance has said before and even more frequently of late(as all has been becoming more and more apparent) — “Stand!”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I were the higher court, I’d do this:
In any capacity in which the judge’s attorney acts as agent, I would accept as hewing to the judge’s personal word. That is, if the attorney screws up an argument, the judge screwed up. If the attorney binds, the judge is bound. After all, it’s his (the judge’s) judgment to put a second in his place, so he can live with whatever comes of it, good or bad.
In any capacity in which the judge’s attorney acts as principal, I would hold the judge in contempt of court, with presumed malice aforethought on the part of the judge, and no do-overs. Penalties would be maximum allowed by law and referrals to the oversight for impeachment and disbarment.
The court asked the judge to “explain” himself. It didn’t ask him to defend himself, hence, why would he need an attorney? Asking for a friend………….ha
The judge’s criminal defense attorney, Beth Wilkinson, was Cheryl Mills‘ attorney in the Clinton email case that was before Sullivan in 2016. Open Source.
I can see where this novel legal maneuver is headed. clearly
sullivan is creating extraordinary space that the appellant may tolerate as the new norm. It’s a precedent he is attempting to create.
we shall call it the
malarkey doctrine.
oops….uncle weirdo just called, he says if judge sullivan doesn’t vote democrat he just ain’t black….and does not have permission to use malarkey..
I can see a scotus ruling on this trademark…
watch for it.
