Sunday Talks: Andy Biggs Discusses “Why Now” as Chris Wray Initiates an FBI Investigation…

It’s a question that has been asked several times: why is FBI Director Christopher Wray now starting an internal review of those within the FBI who were engaged with the events around Lt. General Michael Flynn. Why did he wait so long?
In this interview Representative Andy Biggs discusses that question. WATCH:
The most likely answer is simply sunlight. The corrupt FBI activity was clearly evident within the organization in 2018 and 2019. However, the recent change is the public awareness of it with documented evidence.
Keep in mind there are dozens of currently employed FBI officials, agents, analysts and administrators who participated in the effort. As a result of USAO Jeff Jensen reviewing the activity; and in combination with DNI Ric Grenell declassifying and releasing the information to the public; FBI Director Chris Wray has no choice.
Remember, despite his involvement FBI supervising agent David Archey was promoted and now leads the Virginia field office. Additionally, one of the key actors, FBI Agent Joe Pientka, was transferred to San Francisco. Both Archey and Pientka are part of a much larger network of FBI officials that remain currently employed and have never been held accountable.
Agent’s Pientka and Archey were coordinating their corrupt operations with several dozen FBI officials and staff.
Lastly there’s the list of 53 witnesses that Senator Graham plans on calling:
Trisha Anderson, Brian Auten, James Baker, William Barr, Dana Boente, Jennifer Boone, John Brennan, James Clapper, Kevin Clinesmith, James Comey, Patrick Conlon, Michael Dempsey, Stuart Evans, Tashina Gauhar, Carl Ghattas, Curtis Heide, Kathleen Kavalec, David Laufman, Stephen Laycock, Jacob Lew, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Mary McCord, Denis McDonough, Arthur McGlynn, Jonathan Moffa, Sally Moyer, Mike Neufield, Sean Newell, Victoria Nuland, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Stephanie L. O’Sullivan, Lisa Page, Joseph Pientka, John Podesta, Samantha Power, E.W. “Bill” Priestap, Sarah Raskin, Steve Ricchetti, Susan Rice, Rod Rosenstein, Gabriel Sanz-Rexach, Nathan Sheets, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Glenn Simpson, Steve Somma, Peter Strzok, Michael Sussman, Adam Szubin, Jonathan Winer, Christopher Wray, and Sally Yates.
Once you get on the Sunlight Express you can’t get off ’til the ride’s over.
Dam straight bring on the Sun light.
Now if they could just do a deep dive and prosecutions on what was done to the Bundys and the hammonds. Remember how the judge in the Bundy case, eventually, had to dismiss the case with prejudice because of the lies of the Fbi/doj/blm. They were just allowed to go back to work to harass more citizens. They can lie, cheat, steal and destroy people’s lives, but hey, as long as they did it by the (fbi/doj) book…..
“Kirk: Come, come, Lieutenant. You of all people go by the book!
Saavik: By the book?
Kirk: By the book! Regulation 46A: “If transmissions are being monitored during battle –”
Saavik: [astonished] “- no uncoded messages on an open channel.” [looking at Spock] You lied!
Spock: I exaggerated.
Kirk: Hours instead of days; now we have minutes instead of hours!”
Star Trek II, The wrath of Khan
Obama has played the word game all his life. By the Book? Pfffft
Obama meant anything but
Those 53 comprise quite a rogues’ gallery…I think they would all look good in orange.
He was basically shamed into it. He’s a disgrace.
If only Graham’s actions were even half as good as his words. What a gift for evasive double talk.
Wray is beyond incompetent and needs to be fired!
He’s all talk and we’ll never know what he’s doing. The end result will be ‘extra training and empathy skills required’
Had McCain not passed away, Graham would have still been under his influence during the impeachment. The two of them with the help of the media would have likely shamed enough republicans to illegally remove Trump from office. It’s amazing what small turns of events history hinges upon. “From the sublime to the ridiculous it is but one step”.
John Lott – I’d like to think of it as God’s timing.
I will believe it when I see it
Ray doing what the fib has always done nothing new here sop
More like he saw a threat to his professional position/advancement, he clearly has no shame….
‘Under investigation’ is another term for ‘cannot make available for testimony’.
…to save his ass!
Wow. Good catch, tars. Didn’t think of that one. I was thinking he was going to come out before the election, with a big news flash, that their Investigation turned up no dirty, crooked work by the fbi, everything had a solid predicate and the fbi is innocent.
That’s exactly what I thought too. Unable to “comment on an ongoing investigation” until at least the end of November, then a couple of more delays until Match of next year…
A review by the FBI’s Inspection Division is not the same as a criminal or CI investigation, so they can’t hide Pientka and the rest the way they did during the Mueller SC Investigation.
Bingo, Tars! I think you broke the code!
And those are just the ones WE know about.
After Action Review = Whitewash.
That’s all.
Grahamnesty better not be kidding this time…..
So, the dirty cops are going to investigate the dirty cops? Have I got that right?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nailed it!
🎯
David Archey isn’t on the long list; perhaps enough calls to our Senators and he will make the short list.
Wray started it and Grenell can finish it.
Color me skeptical. I’ll believe it when I see it.
What about Hillary?
LikeLiked by 1 person
he is scared to death just hear her name…..
Personally, I love the idea of General Flynn the FBI’s next director and Sidney Powell as Justice Czar
Errors? How about investigating to see if crimes were committed, Mr. Wray? Isn’t that what the FBI’s job!
Just to nip it in the bud, before all of the 99% screamers start saying everyone is guilty. I firmly believe that Sundance is correct that dozens of current FBI employees participated, Far fewer than 1%.
Just sayin’ because of the broken record that everyone at the FBI should whistle blow. I am not defending even 1 FBI employee, just acknowledging that only a select few knew what was going on.
Having worked in a federal agency, I’d speculate that approximately 100 percent of the FBI stationed in DC knew what was going on in a broad sense. Mueller had 40 of them working for him on just his “investigation”. How many participated in the dawn raids of Manafort and Stone? Word gets around.
Just my opinion, like you have yours.
I agree, nimbler.👍🏻
There were 29 agents that descended on Roger Stone and his wife including the amphibious team.
I agree with you. 👍🏽👍🏽 Far more knew even if they weren’t directly involved in the organizing and executing the coup. The Rot in the FBI goes deep far and wide with the heaviest stench coming from DC and NY!
Yes mimbler, bureaucracies are filled with people who spend most of their time finding out about, and gossiping about, what other people are doing. The FBI and DOJ are no different, likely even more so, because that is what they do…. Typical ‘bosses’ generally keep someone in their group who is supposed to keep the boss knowlegable about what is going on, socially, professionally, under the table, who is doing what to whom internally and externally, etc,
95% of D.C. voted for Crooked.
We often fall into the trap of seeing others as we wish to see them, not as they really are.
All BS and more! Wray is creating a wall to keep prying eyes out of the FBI. This internal look is just creating an excuse to not disclose to any one or any committee who seeks information by saying “I can not talk about an ongoing investigation!”
If and when President Trump wins re-election I expect a number of heads to roll, Wray being in the first wave, rightly so in my opinion.
Yeah, we’ve seen the “ongoing investigation” a few too many times not to recognize it.
For being a Dufus, Wray is smart enough to keep himself out of hot-water….for now anyway.
DOJ and FIB tried to put the heavy on any PT45 associate they could. Just think, thugs trying to intimidate Stone and others into making up something untrue about PT45 are still working at DOJ and FIB!
KT McFarland says FBI abuse of power was pattern: ‘They targeted me’
https://www.foxnews.com/media/kt-mcfarland-fbi-michael-flynn-russia-investigation
More tv on Flynn right now: 8 PM, EDT; 5 PM, PDT, Fox News:
“Witch Hunt: The Flynn Vindication”
Why now? The IG already nailed it. The FBI has been sitting on all the information that’s coming out. We know the FBI acted badly. We can point directly to the bad acts. This is just a little show that will create a small blurb on the FBI website in a couple of years..
We know now Grenell is not going back to Germany so most likely EVERYTHING IMO hinges on where he goes next?
Acting FIB Director?
Acting NSA Director?
Acting CIA Director?
#2 behind Ratcliffe?
I’d still like to see PT snooker these guys by swearing in Ratcliffe come Tues as DNI Director, then immediately fire Wray then immediately move Ratcliffe over as Acting FBI Director and then re-appoint Grenell as Acting DNI Director.
This way Ratcliffe and Grenell both get 210 days as Acting which will take us beyond Nov when PT should have had time to expose SSCI some Senators and gain 4-5 Senate seats thus making for easy confirmation of both Ratcliffe as FBI Director and Grenell as DNI Director.
Not to mention Sidney Powell as AG who won’t pussy foot around and Gen Flynn as CIA Director.
Now THAT is an azz kicking team and how you go about draining the swamp.
The classic DC bureaucrat tactic is to “investigate” themselves, and quickly produce a white-wash result. Expect whatever Wray produces to be contradictory to Durhams results, or to anything declassified by DNI. Expect tons of CYA shrugging and “we could not determine” lines from Wray. Expect every RINO to defend whatever Wray produces, including Grahamnesty’s white-wash Senate investigations.
yeah, and they’ll “institute measures so that this can never happen again yada yada”
I don’t care about “never again”
I don’t care about “next time”
I want some castrations and disembowelments for THIS TIME !!!
How many of those 53 Graham witnesses will claim they can’t answer “due to the sensitivity of the matter”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I don’t know…..”I can’t recall”.
That’s what we’ll hear.
No to clown show- it is time VSG/ESG PDJT for MILITARY TRIBUNALS!!!!!!
Just one little teensy weensy problem. Look who’s shinning the flashlight. Lindsey The Limp Hearted.
Director Wray will get to the bottom of this!
But, um, first he’ll need to do an exhaustive investigation that could easily take nine months or so
Then he’ll need to have hearings in order to find out what specific type of hearings are best suited for this investigation
Then on to those hearings where he’ll need to determine the scope of the matter and what should be done about it, which will, of course, bring on the need for more hearings to determine the proper course of action
Those actions will then require hearings to determine what actions they’ll actually use, which will then require hearings on how to proceed
He’ll then need to go over all evidence and redact any sensitive information, which will then lead to hearings on the lawful use of such information
At this point, hearings will be needed to find proper punishments for those involved, but Wray will then be at retirement age and leave government service
The nest step will be hearings on his replacement, and how much time will be needed for the new Director to review the evidence, which then will require hearings on………………
Sundance writes: “The most likely answer is simply sunlight”
I must disagree. This is just a holding strategy (a mitigation of the criticism of doing nothing while hoping for a Biden presidency come Nov 2020) There will be no report before then. Much like Huber.
Who is Huber?
Can anyone explain to me why is seems like AG Barr just ignores all the Prior Spying Done from. 2009-2016 on millions of Americans even with all of this evidence?
1). Adm Rodgers 6 month audit that proves 85% of searchers were non-compliant
2) A documented 99 page report from FISA Judge Collyer that outlines this abuse
3) A Registered Whistleblower who actually did the spying on Americans, INCLUDING JUDGES from 2009-2013
4) 47 Hard Drives turned into the FIB in 2015 with millions of pages of evidence of this spying.
Why AG Barr is this not worthy of a deep and thorough investigation if indeed there is one standard of justice?
Why does the DOJ seemingly turn a blind eye on this 2009-2016 spying on Americans???
What are you afraid of finding? The Truth???
Not everyone is ignoring this…
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/media/majority-media/johnson-talks-unmasking-list-on-americas-newsroom
“When President Obama left office and said this is the first administration with no scandals – are you kidding me? What about Lois Lerner and the IRS scandal? How about Fast and Furious, the fact that his attorney general was held in contempt? What about the exoneration of Hillary Clinton? Which, by the way Ed, I’ve always felt one of the reasons they went overboard to exonerate Hillary Clinton is because President Obama knew full well that she was using a private server and according to the statute, 793(f), having knowledge of somebody mishandling, through gross negligence, national security information – that makes somebody legally vulnerable as well. There are a lot of questions that this unmasking revelation has created, a lot of questions need to be answered from Vice President Biden all the way up to President Obama.”
###
Why? For the next six months, the company line coming out of the FBI will be “It would be improper for us to comment on an ongoing investigation and all speculation should be viewed as improper interference.” The investigation will be completed no sooner than November 3rd, 2020. After that date the FBI will try and make this all fade away.
These corrupt people have never given a rat’s ass what the public sees or thinks. Don’t believe your lying eyes, right? Ha.
There’s something else going on. Barr made him do it, trying to save smirky Wray’s job with this fig leaf.
I have questions and they might be stupid ones.
Does this investigation Wray ordered be in anyway connected to what Durham is doing? In other words will this investigation make the FBI privy to any Durham information? Will there be more cover ups and leaks soon?
He’s deep stste . They must obstruct until november election.
He’s deep stste . They must obstruct until november election.
Did Chris Wrat hatch this investigation AFTER Lindsey Graham announced his hearings? If so, it’s pretty clear that Wrat is giving the Obama thugs an excuse to clam up in the hearings (“can’t comment on that because it’s currently the subject of an ongoing investigation” BS).
Frankly, my dear…
Last teardrop + Cold Anger = implacable resolve…
More than sunshine is needed. How about some prosecutions and dismissals?
Here is an FBI self purge idea: Have all the individuals in the DC office and others involved, at the time submit to a lie detector test, including Pientka and Archy. The CIA does it to determine integrity of mission, and to route out traitors. That’s what these FBI ant-agents are, traitors if they knew about it, participated in it or were involved. The FBI depends on whistleblowers who are brave enough to come forward in crimes, yet we did not hear or see any of them stepped up. You group of “rank and file” and you know who you are, you are cowards.
The FBI should be no different. Determine if they knew they were breaking rules or knew of those who broke rules and laws. Their careers, promotions, and retirements will depend on it. Once they know they will be found out, they will run like the RATS that they are. Especially the 40 assigned to the SCO. The integrity of this agency depends on it, otherwise, you are no better than the criminals that you purport to pursue.
The FBI’s reputation of being clean, upstanding crime fighters is based TV shows and movie myths. A Federal agency headed by a cross dressing porn addict who kept his job for 37 years, allegedly by blackmail, has never been clean and upstanding. The much praised FBI labs have been corrupt and incompetent at least since the 70-80s. Most recently, the “hair” lab was proven to be a fraud and now the ballistics lab results are being questioned. And that is just the tip of the iceberg compared to illegal wire taps and forced confessions to questionable “process” crimes, etc., etc.
Graham has timed his “sunlight” on the attempted coup to wrap up just before congress heads home for Thanksgiving break.
It’s a darn shame that the election will occur just a week or so before Graham wraps up his “investigation”.
The democrats will steal the election in November with mail in ballot fraud and all of this gets buried in the archives of history to never again see the light of day.
Chris Wray is a disgrace.
This is just another cover up by the FBI and Wray.
Color me skeptic – Does Senator Graham calling 53 or 153 witnesses with his track record mean anything?
It’s interesting (and by interesting, I mean infuriating) that Barr seems to view Wray and his bureau of fibbers as having nothing to do with him (Barr). Last time I checked, Barr is Wray’s BOSS. What the hell is Barr thinking, letting this irrelevant, incompetent idiot continue to “lead” the FBI? I don’t get it.
Why an investigation? Once started Wray’s standard answer will be “can’t comment on an ongoing investigation. “
