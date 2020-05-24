16,000 Unmasking Requests in 2018 They Say – While They Simultaneously Ignore The Special Counsel…

The defensive posture by those attempting to deflect attention from the political unmasking requests made by the Obama-era administration and embed career officials is to highlight the volume of unmasking requests made in 2017 and 2018.
This is presented in a good question received via Twitter:
“Sundance what is your take on this fact that’s getting thrown around about 16,000 unmaskings in 2018? Wallace makes sure to point that out, and that it is not a crime itself, but leaking it is a crime. Although if the unmasking isn’t for the purpose stated it should be a crime.”
The answer is really quite simple. Think about what the Special Counsel’s office [Mueller Team] previously explained about the SCO investigation… These requests flowed through a very facilitating DNI Dan Coats and explains the vast majority of “unmasking” requests:
Again, in order for the media to retain their resistance bona fides, and keep the flow of their cocktail party invites, they have to pretend not to know things.
Carry on.
We have not yet gotten to the point of the reveal where the Mueller probe is identified as the insurance policy; and thankfully it now appears AG Bill Barr recognizes that his good friend Mueller was part of the abuse; but it will come. Hopefully not too much longer.
This is the part where the demoRATS scurry to escape the sunlight shining in thanks to President Trump’s administration!…:)
Really? 16,000 unmasking requests? It’s not that it happened. It’s not even how many? It’s who did it? Who really did it? Was it the 38 something people who were identified as unmaskers, or was it the 3 contractor groups using those people’s names? Why the Italian ambassador and an embassy official? Was that Mifsud? Were others in Italy or Ukraine or the 5 eyes countries using the accessibility to the NSA database? Were other organizations utilizing the free access to the database? Forget 16,000, we knew some number like that (Rogers testimony). Who, what, where? That’s where the action is.
DON’T FORGET, There were RINOs aiding and assisting the Demon-RATS. McCain and Burr being the tip of the iceberg, Jeff Sessions & Lindsey Graham talk and do nothing, I want those RINO rats purged also (and I am a Conservative in Reagan Country ala CA.)
Anyone else here feel like their life has become a McDonalds commercial?
“Mmmmmm, I’m lovin’ it”
No. More like the movie, “Groundhog Day.” JMO
Groundhog Day deja vu all over again.
Don’t get me wrong, daily task life is Groundhog Day for sure.
That the public is finally seeing what only we Treepers saw for 3+ years, is why I’m channeling McD
Don’t be so sure of that. Some see it, many, many do not. Or they just don’t care about this story anymore. That’s reality (for now).
They’re NOT seeing it. So you can go back to Wendy’s…
Lol. My favorite burger joint. It’s like a punishment wrapped in golden foil.
Mueller looks like Biden with that “Where the Hell Am I ?” Gaze !
LOL! Locked… and in some articles (pre-Biden on the campaign trail) there have been rare inferences in some articles and here at CTH that Mueller wasn’t “all there” and seemed confused at times. This was noticed when he testified before Congress was it not?
Andrew Weissmann was running it but people would have known it was a fraud from the start if he was the Special Prosecutor. He has a history of shady acts, covered up by the Deep State. So they used Mueller as their avatar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Mueller looks like he’s thinking, “that’s not right, because of … the thing.”
The wages of sin is death. Mueller and Biden’s minds are dying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ive seen the far leftists posting this on news sites, and my question is: where did this come from? Arent unmasking requests in itself classified?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The libtards decide the end story first, they they backtrack and make up a predicate to support the story. Just like the dossier. It’s a pattern. They don’t deal with reality or truth. Just lies that they themselves fabricate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just lies that they themselves fabricate.
Don’t forget, ” Lies that can sold to the American public.”
If top rated social media influences can earn six figures on a single Instagram post for showing their mind numbing dribble.
What are package lies worth to corporate MSM clickbait revenue.
I believe that is reallly the point. These leftest sites are Narrative Engineering.
As in when…
Wallace makes sure to point that out, and that it is not a crime itself, but leaking ‘IT'(emphasis mine) is a crime.
What the MSM is doing is is making the recent unclassifing of unmasking activities the focus of a pending crime that will needs Congressal Democrates brand of Oversight.
Right now the MSM is just chirping along, getting their ducks in a row. Just you wait, because there is a setup afoot.
Remember the recent time, DNI only announced they where declassifying the unmasking requests, he did not release them to the public, and over the next few days while the MSM and lawyers/politicians moved pieces on the chessboard and positioned and postured for the MSM cameras about keeping the names named in smoke filled backrooms.
Boom, the list was published(leaked?).
Now does Wallace’s statement make sense.
The resistance just pulled off a hit job and are now in the process of making the ‘Obamagate/witch hut’ investigation a CRIME worthly of Impeachment 2.0.
It may also explain the quick footed move of moving Rick out, and putting Radcliff at DNI.
He going to be walking into Sh*t Storm on Day One.
Not leaked. The list is on Senator Chuck Grassley’s webpage under official correspondence.
LikeLike
When this was first reported, my first thought was: “Well no sh*t. Mueller.”
Of course his team is responsible for the vast majority of unmaskings. They were looking at US persons, first and foremost. Theoretically, not knowing who was masked, they requested unmasking of them all. The vast majority were probably US John Doe’s corresponding with family and friends in Russia. Half were probably in the NHL (he said somewhat sarcastically.)
Grenell or Ratcliffe needs to come out with the statistics for the Mueller period and the subsequent period, separately. Probably drops 80% once Mueller wrapped up.
It’s so stupid what the media is doing. They just keep stepping on the rake.
Three Events Noticed On Muller Face Right After The Muller Report Was Released With No Russian Collusion:
1st Event: When Muller came out to announce his Report was competed and at the Podium behind him with some Distancing to the Left was Rosenstein and to the Right AG Barr. The Look on Muller Face was one as if he was at a Funeral having to Provide an Eulogy on something he knew was Wrong and with Sobering that he participated in something Criminal that would eventually come out. The Eulogy and Funeral would comeback and Resurrect an Investigation on the Muller Team.
2nd Event: Reporter Bushwhacked Muller and his Wife coming out of Church that following Sunday, the looks on Both Faces were Forlorn and Silently Empty as if he just went to Confession and still could not take Communion?
3rd Event: When being forced by Democrats to Testify clearly Muller Face was full of Confusion, Repeating Questions, and Exhibited Doubts about Himself and Role that would eventually End a Great Career in a Media Whimper and could not wait to Conclude this Final Public Testimony!
This is not over and just like in the Senator Ted Steven Prosecution Misconduct Case, one of the Younger Prosecutors held in Contempt of Court Committed Suicide for what the Injustice on what they Colluded to Do to Senator Stevens. Muller is tougher than that but all in the same Muller Face Reveals Solemnity with Regrets ON IS COMING NEXT!
Mueller was so unhinged that the former Marine couldn’t open his car door.
The truth that the media knows if people who keep “informed” are lucky if they read past the titles and read a biased article or two. Those “informed” people will almost never be around for retractions and fixing their intentionally misleading articles. So they are taking one for the team by stepping on that rake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As someone who’s life history got stolen in the OPM hack, for which neither the government nor my (then) employer gave a flying sh(t, I take some satisfaction in reading this story. Enough dammit!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m sick of the “unmasking isn’t illegal” talking point. Unmasking people is like shooting people. It’s only legal if you have a damn good reason.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The thing is that the stance that unmasking isn’t illegal is bogus if the party making the request doesn’t have justification to do so. With these kinds of numbers, I doubt they were all legitimate requests.
Where is the rights of the people who were unmasked and information about them leaked to the propaganda wing? In a sense this is unlawful surveillance of these people who were unmasked. How is this or even FISA Constitutional?
We should have the right to privacy, yet we have seen it isn’t even just officials who made these requests to unmask, it was also contractors who should never have been given access. On top of it all, these unmaskings were able to be shared with just about anyone.
It is truly frightening what Obama allowed to go on with these weaponized agencies.
You’re right, but unmasking without cause is illegal even if the information never leaks. That is the fact the media is trying to hide.
one of the most succinct responses to an issue ever posted…thank you!
Every one of those thousands of unmaskings, which violate the subjects 4th amendment rights, was supposed to have an important intelligence reason, and that had to be supplied in the paperwork.
I doubt there were any bona fide reasons in most cases; it was most likely just general spying on Americans.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“it now appears AG Bill Barr recognizes that his good friend Mueller was part of the abuse;”
There are three ways by which to tell a man: his eyes, his favorite quotes and the friends he keeps.
Barr’s friends really suck and I see no reason to think Barr is any different. But hope springs eternal and eternal and eternal and eternal …….. and eternal, I suppose.
LikeLiked by 6 people
DC “friends.”
Barr certainly didn’t care much for his supposed friendship when the Mueller report was released and Mueller was the main course at the hearings. Barr neutered the SC, the Mueller report, the legend Robert Mueller, the bogeyman Andrew Weissman, and the DeepState. They simply ceased to be a threat for at least that iteration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There should never have been a report sinc then subject was innocent, and no information should ever have been released. Barr ignored the law on this as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possibly.
On the other hand, we would still be fighting over the hidden Mueller report findings and the drip, drop, drip of false and twisted information from the Mueller SC would be a consistent losing issue on something that is/should be a clear win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
St ill doesn’t make up for the fake premise in the first place.
Releasing that report was not only the total prerogative of Barr…
28 CFR § 600.9 Notification and reports by the Attorney General
(c) The Attorney General MAY determine that public release of these reports would be in the public interest, to the extent that release would comply with applicable legal restrictions.
It was also a brilliant move revealing how totally ridiculous the whole thing was.
And as more info is declassified….it is great to have it to compare
what Mueller officially reported to what was actually going on.
Mueller DOCUMENTED his LIES in an official government report
Jensen just exposed many of them as it relates to Flynn
HEREhttps://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/6936-michael-flynn-motion-to-dismiss/fa06f5e13a0ec71843b6/optimized/full.pdf
Check out the exhibits starting on Pg 23
Many of these are stamped DOJSCO or are documents created BY MUELLER.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to…Weissmann.
And just how many of them are behind bars as opposed to free as a bird?
We should have just left Rosenstein in there because we gained nothing?
Thank you Sundance for explaining. When Chrissy said “16000 unmasking”, I just assumed it was typical fake news.
So all those 10’s of thousands of unmaskings done during ’17 and ’18 were because of Mueller’s special counsel. Funny how they omit that fact.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m really confused – there were 16,000 requests in2018? But hadn’t Admiral Rogers shut everything down by then? Or was this ALL Mueller’s team trying to “get” the President’s inner circle?
It’s been a REALLY long week (my mother passed away on Tuesday after battling dementia for a dozen years) so my brain is VERY foggy but can someone who is feeling kind and patient please explain this to me?
LikeLiked by 7 people
My condolences and prayers for your family and your mother.
I wish I could help with the explanation, but I have to confess that Sundance’s barrage of truth has me struggling mightily to keep up. So it’s not just your fog.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rogers shut down a particular type of search, a 702(17) I think.
The (17) part is right. I might have the 702 confused with another form.
So many forms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry for your lost, and I sympathize with hers and your long suffering with that disease.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember losing my mother after 17 years of dementia. I know what it is like. It felt like at least a 10 year long funeral everyday we lost another part of her. I was with her when she died I rejoiced and thanked Jesus for taking her home to be whole again…I miss her but I’m glad she is with the Lord Jeses she loved. I will remember you Vikingmon tonight in my prayers.
LikeLike
He shut down the “about” inquiries to outside contractors. Mueller could have legitimately gained access and used it. However these unmasking are likely from the FISA where A talked to b, c, d, t, and y…..now we need names to go with those letters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. I would think Weissman/Mueller team had “legitimate” access to those queries… they were doing a “counterintelligence investigation”, after all, with a little “obstruction” thrown in for good measure. And good friend Rod was more than happy to give them whatever FISAs they needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the CIA has a separate door to the NSA database that is only to be used for foreigners. A FISA court is only used on American Citizens. So if the CIA pubished a report that referred to unknowns, he could be unmasked.
LikeLike
God bless you and yours vikingmom. Prayers going up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My sympathy to you. I went through that last summer with my father and helped him for eight years with his dementia after my mother died, but he passed of heart failure. I pray God gives you peace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry for your loss.
Sorry to hear this, vikingmom. May your mother rest in peace.
Rogers shut down the searches, not umaskings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing, vikingmom! I went through the same thing with my mother, and no one knows how hard it is unless you live it yourself. Praying for comfort and peace during this very sad time for you and your family!
LikeLike
Prayers going through it with dad in law. God bless
LikeLike
Probably a good time to remind everyone of AG Barr’s comment just the other week.
Well, as I said in my confirmation hearing, one of the reasons I came back is because I was concerned that people were feeling there were two standards of justice in this country. And that the political and that the justice, or the law enforcement process was being used to play political games. And I wanted to make sure that we restore confidence in the system. There’s only one standard of justice.
And that’s the way it will be. IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT POLITICAL PARTY YOUR’RE IN OR YOU KNOW, WHETHER YOUR’RE RICH OR POOR. WE WILL FOLLOW THE SAME STANDARD FOR EVERYBODY. (Caps Mine)
So a man of many words or a man of his word??
The world should know pretty soon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I noticed that “The New Smear” was to mention that “unmasking persists under the Trump Administration, and this should be of deep concern to ALL Americans, Democrat AND Republican. I’m an ‘equal opportunity’ critic of this practice'”— Rand Paul (paraphrased)
He failed to mention that this “continued unmasking” was carried out by Mueller’s team.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wish Kayleigh could work this into her press conference–>ask the press to find out why Chris Wallace didn’t discuss this as the unmaskings origin. All in the spirit that the truth is the good.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She won’t have to work it in. It will be the first gotcha question of her next presser and the plan will be to hound her with it for the entire press conference.
Hopefully she’ll hit the first shill with a real number ie: ‘I’m glad you asked that because 15,000 of those unmasking were made by the Mueller crew, a real journalist would be asking the SCO why they felt the need to unmask so many Americans’.
Then, because none of the morons were issued with any other gotcha questions and none of them can think on their feet, she can give them their homework assignments and walk out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems will now blame Trump for massive unmasking thanks to Jeff Sessions and Dan Coates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, where did Barr indicate that he recognizes Mueller was part of the abuse? Hoping I missed something important.
I was expecting another slow reveal, but only when forced to admit each piece. Maybe Grack first. Then Weissman. At each stage pretending those two abused Mueller. Then finally getting to Rosenstein and Mueller.
Pessimists say the glass is half empty. Optimists say it is half full. Deep state defenders pretend there is no glass and that you are a crackpot for saying so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The press conference on Pensacola terror case.
The search bar is your friend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He doesn’t yet come out and say it that boldly….yet
Each new release though is making it obvious where stating that becomes inevitable
However he has continually pointed out the SCO’s abuse but he does it with finesse.
Some examples:
In this interview for one
The day after the Horowitz FISA report came out
HERE:ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRKFo0JmuBc
Five times he says the entire case *Crossfire Hurricane)collapsed in JANUARY.
Barr is telling us MUELLER NEVER HAD A CASE at all.
Which inevitably leads to asking “Well what the hell was he doing for 2 years”
In his May 1 2019 SJC testimony after he released the Mueller report SEVERAL times he is pointing out the abuse indirectly
Listen in the opening statement:
I told the SCO several times, EXPLICITLY and repeatedly to turn over the report with the redactions ALREADY MADE (6e grand jury material identified)….unfortunately it didn’t arrive in that condition
And by “unfortunately” he means on purpose as Mueller DISOBEYED a DIRECT ORDER
(BTW The reason they disobeyed was so they could leak the episodes of obstruction while Barr was redacting. Barr beat them to the punch by releasing his 4 page summary 2 days later. And boy were they MAD)
Q: What did Mueller mean by “exonerate”
BB: I don’t know…… we make binary decisions we prosecute or we don’t
Q: Should Mueller have made a decision on obstruction?
BB: Yes…and if Mueller felt he couldn’t have made a decision because of the OLC opinion that says you cannot indict a sitting President (an opinion around since the 70s)
HE SHOULDN’T HAVE INVESTIGATED in the first place.
BB: I told
Listen carefully and you will hear many more.
Barr was content to drag this on as long as possible and minimize as much as possible. That option is becoming less viable by the day. Talk about nuts in a vise. He doesn’t want to admit that lots of his friends are scum, much less prosecute them. But every day he gets less and less powerful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He won’t prosecute anybody at the top of the food-chain…ever!
867-5309
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 80’s rule d.
Ric(ci) don’t lose that number.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL! Forwarding this to Ratcliffe!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And all with NO PREDICATE. Not One.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many unmasking requests in 2012-2016?
Too freakin’ many….and too many every year since Bush gave us this travesty that they call by the mis-nomer “The Patriot Act”
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was pretty bad before, during Clinton with Reno. .
Let’s suppose a typical work-year’s routine: 200 days.
That’s 80 a day.
One an hour.
Just a perspective of how often unknown people decided to take this action.
It would seem drastic, wouldn’t it?
Sorta like a mechanic deciding to tear down an engine every hour.
This act of theirs is much easier, plus they don’t have to worry about reassembly.
It would be interesting to know how many people were involved in making 16,000 decisions like this in a year’s time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t give a damn who is doing the ‘un-making’; the act itself by law enforcement bureaucrats is a clear infringement of the 4th Amendment, The George Bush administration was just Obama Lite…equally un-American and anti-constitutional. Today, the bushies and obamaites are furiously trying to bury their tracks….hunt them down and punish them PDJT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with on not caring who-done-it. Other than to see them charged accordingly.
I am rather curious if this was, say, 4 or 5 people? 20? 100? 1,000?
Point being, it seems certain (in my mind anyway) that some of these would be legit nat’l security decisions (or whatever the true criteria is).
But it also seems certain to me that much of this was done just because they could. Perhaps I’m imagining that, and all the actors involved were of the utmost integrity. Could be, can’t tell.
Funny tho, my wife and I were talking today about the verse in Proverbs where it says a dog returns to his vomit. May apply here with these folks, perhaps, maybe.
LikeLike
the 4th Amendment was never changed…it means what it says; there is no ongoing national security interest that trumps an American citizens constitutional rights. if the target is a foreign national…strip him bare and probe deep, but hands-off unconstitutional intellegence gathering on American citizens…do the government the old way through hard persistent tracking!
LikeLike
The number of unmaskings is not relevant and depends entirely on the intelligence issues presented world wide and in real time. The issue is whether or not they were lawful, done by intelligence related staff and weren’t done for political or other illegal purposes. There is no set yard stick for the number of unmaskings and it is entirely situation dependent. The proper response to the pundits is “Were any of the 18,000 unlawful or done for political purposes?” If they have no knowledge on these points then your point and the number is meaningless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So you’re saying….
the Chief of Staff to the
Deputy Assistant Undersecretarial
Aide to the Temporary Acting
Director of Ballsweat
ISN’T
“Need to Know” ?????
LikeLike
Barr’s wife is best friends with Mueller’s …
Barr worked his whole life in government, including CIA, but will now drain the swamp and endanger his beloved institutions?
I don’t think so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure they can arrange some sacrificial lambs. May need Hill and Bill to Epstein a few before they get too talkative, sometime after the big perp walk on TV…
If Wray & Van Grack are removed, and Ric Grenell is hired as FBI Director… ITS GAME ON.
Van Grack – in limbo?
We need hundreds of Rand Paul’s in DC. The only long term solution is not to do justice (which only helps short term), but to reduce the size and power of government. There should be no FBI, CIA, FDA, etc.
There should be no Patriot Act = Eliminate 4th amendment act. There shouldn’t be FISA courts.
We should be tough as nails on immigration with very good vetting, but keep Americans free and the governments small.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not only would this please Rand Paul, but even more importantly it would please our Founding Fathers who must be utterly disgusted with us now.
I think the SCO people used Mueller as their mask, their cover personality, to continue their digging into the President and his circle of people’s lives, desperate to find something, anything, they could use to justify their witch hunt.
While listening to Mueller’s testimony it became pretty evident he had no idea what was going on around him. In my mind this is exactly the same thing that happened with AG Sessions, the coup folks ran circles around both men and both men, being clueless, whether on purpose or because they were way past their prime, will have to live with what they allowed to have happen in their names.
Given that, if it is true that Barr and Mueller are long time friends, I expect those who made a mockery of whatever dignity Mueller had left in the public eye are going to be spectacularly ripe targets in Barr’s response.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever Mueller’s true mental state and capabilities were, he was visibly dissembling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boston Bobby looks like he forgot which channel the cartoons were on or where he left his keys again. I hope the unmasking continues on the deep state and the corrupted individuals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many requests were there in 2019?
I got the answer: 10,012
LikeLike
Cigarette Lighter, please.
And accept a toast from Mississippi for a job very well done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sydney Powell kicking @ss and taking numbers!
Greg Jarret (fox) is doing very well tonight
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I’m not sure I understand
Is the main point of this post that FBI set up shop in the Special Counsel Office and continued their NSA database querying and unmasking under the aegis of Special Counsel?
… instead of (or in addition to) their ongoing, solely FBI, counterintelligence investigation via the FISA path?
Non-minimized database search queries are not the same as unmaskings.
Unmaskings are reports.
Search queries are sometimes what’s used to generate the raw intel reports.
From memory, Mueller’s 40 FIB agents, though working for Weismann, were still administratively under FIB command.
For hiding paperwork trails one supposes they could have worn a FIB hat or a SCO hat whenever they felt like it.
The recent releases, however welcome, seem haphazard. But could this be the planned rollout that Sundance has mentioned many times before? He’s stated that the complete story is too large to simply dump all at once on an unsuspecting population, and that it would need to be released in bite sized pieces.
Start with the suppressed Flynn stuff, then the unmasking list, followed by Rice’s CYA memo, then the EC, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Rosenstein may be the biggest impediment Barr will have to nailing these crooks like McCabe and Comey as they will spill the beans on him in a second if facing charges. Will Barr let that deter him from nailing these crooks as Rosenstein was part of the team of crooks also.
Anybody arrested today?
Nope, as usual.
If these traitors are not brought to justice soon, and we all see that our “equal justice under the law” way of life is over….well, it is going to get like the Wild Wild West.
LikeLike
Timing is very important.
I recall hearing that unmaskings DOUBLED from 2015 to 2016.
Yes? No?
Adm Mike Rogers on unmasking.
The Sunday shows are always 4 to 1. Two liberals, a fake Conservative, and a liberal host.
This short clip of Barr are the kinds of Truth bombs that give me hope.
